BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
6h

The potential crash scenario you've outlined is sobering. That sudden $500M Tether issuance at exactly 8:10 PM is particuarly suspicious, especiaily when there was no correspoding movement in Treasury yields. The stablecoin bridge theory makes sense tho. If Bitcoin crashes and everyone rushes to stablecoins then to dollars, the liquidty crisis could be catastrophic. Your point about JPM Coin being backed by liabilties rather than assets is also concerning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Gerry Brady
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture