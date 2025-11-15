Share BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

Stable Coins, Bitcoin and the Crime Casino World of Crypto - Important Developments - Curiouser and Curiouser

“Curiouser and curiouser” is an expression used to describe a situation that is becoming increasingly strange or mysterious. It originates from Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” where Alice exclaims this phrase in response to the bizarre events she encounters.

The Genius Act was signed into law by President Trump on July 18th, 2025. In BOOM’s July 27th editorial, the issue of Stablecoins and the US GENIUS Act was considered.

Stablecoins are digital asset tokens that are proxies for national currencies. (A proxy is an agent who acts as a substitute for another.) They are the connecting bridge between the real world of national currencies and the world of Bitcoin and all other Crypto “digital assets”.

Since BOOM wrote that editorial, the Total Market Capitalisation of the Bitcoin/Crypto world has declined from US $ 3.84 Trillion to $ 3.24 Trillion. That is a significant decline. $ 600 Billion of “value” has been lost.

The Market Capitalisation of Bitcoin peaked soon afterwards at $ 2.486 Trillion on the 7th October. It has since declined to $ 1.90 Trillion, a drop of $0.586 Trillion ($ 586 Billion).

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price has fallen from US$ 122,548 to $ 95,381. That is a decline of 22 % in that timeframe (just over a month).

HAS TRUMP’S “GENIUS” KILLED BITCOIN?

Bitcoin Market Cap/Valuation Has Fallen by US$ 586 Billion

So, since Trump’s “GENIUS” Act was passed, the entire Crime Casino World has decreased in US Dollar valuation significantly but almost all of that decline has been in Bitcoin which has reduced by $ 586 Billion.

Tether (the major Stable coin) Market Capitalisation Stalled from Mid October then Suddenly Jumped by $ 500 Million ($Half a BILLION) in an instant

Since the “GENIUS” Act was passed, Tether’s Market Capitalisation/valuation has stalled and is no longer rising. This is very unusual as Tether’s capitalisation has been rising strongly for almost 5 years — since early 2020.

This is the CoinMarketCap chart for Tether Market Capitalisation from August this year showing the very unusual stall since Mid October.

However, suddenly, the Market Capitalisation increased last Thursday 13th November instantly at EXACTLY 8.10 PM New York Time (1.10 PM GMT) (11.10 AM AEST). This very sudden increase broke the stalled, horizontal pattern of the Tether Market Cap. The instant sharp increase was for US$ 500 Million of “value”.

BOOM asks the Hard questions —

So who made this purchase of $ 500 Million Tether at that exact time after almost a month of no significant increase in market cap?

By the way, BOOM immediately checked the Real Time Yields on the US 1 Month T Bill and the US 3 Month T Bill and saw no alteration in yield at that time reflecting the $ 500 Million Tether transaction. There were also no discernible changes in real time yield for the 6 month, 1 year and 2 year Treasuries. So, presumably, Tether Limited (the company) did not purchase Treasuries as “backing” for this huge issuance of Tether Tokens. We can only presume that Tether (the company) suddenly had an extra $ 500 Million on deposit at a Bank somewhere to back this issuance.

The next Hard question is this — Was Tether loaned that sum? If so, by whom? By the depository institution/Bank where the deposit occurred? Or by another Bank? And ……. Did Tether actually have the $ 500 Million required?

Remember — Stablecoins are the bridge to and from the real world of national currencies and the Wild West Ponzi casino world of Bitcoin and other digital speculative “Crypto” assets. For the big Crypto gamblers, Stablecoins are the essential bridge back to the real world.

Remember, the issuer of any Stablecoin is responsible for ensuring its value, security, and redemption mechanism. Understanding who those issuers are is key to assessing a Stablecoin’s credibility and long-term viability. With regulatory pressure mounting and market volatility increasing, knowing the company or DAO (Decentralised Autonomous Organisation) behind a Stablecoin is essential for due diligence and smart decision-making.

The Other Major Stablecoin Issuer - USDC and Circle/Coinbase

The other major Stablecoin is called the USDC.

From CoinMarketCap: “USDC is a Stablecoin that is pegged to the US dollar on a 1:1 basis. Every unit in circulation is backed up by $1 that is held in reserve, in a mix of cash and short-term US Treasury bonds. The Centre Consortium, which is behind this asset, says USDC is issued by regulated financial institutions. …… As well as providing a safe haven for crypto traders in times of volatility, those behind the stablecoin say it can also allow businesses to accept payments in digital assets, and shake up an array of sectors including decentralized finance and gaming.”

The Centre Consortium has two founding members. One of them is the peer-to-peer payment services company Circle, while the other is the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange. Other crypto ventures are open to join this consortium.

The Circle company is called Circle Internet Group (Stock Code CRCL). 55.62%% of its shares are held by a broad range of Institutions. Mutual Funds are also large shareholders. 4.34 % are held by Insiders. Over the last 6 months, Insiders have sold 10,058,776 shares in 21 transactions while Insiders have purchased 3,477,410 shares in 15 transactions.

Circle Internet Group had a successful initial public offering (IPO) on June 5, 2025, where its stock price surged by 168% on the first day, closing at $88 after opening at $69. The IPO raised nearly $1.1 billion, marking one of the largest two-day gains in history for a company going public.

The share price rose to $ 298.99 on June 23rd then it started falling.

The Share Price performance is worthy of consideration — BOOM asks the Hard questions (as usual) — Is this another Pump and Dump operation?

Readers can make up their own mind. The share price performance looks disappointing for investors, to say the least. Note the increased volumes of shares traded in the last three days of last week.

So what has happened to the USDC Stablecoin since the GENIUS Act was enacted?

USDC’s Market Capitalisation is certainly interesting. It has grown strongly but has recently stalled and traded sideways since early October (a very similar pattern to the Market Cap of Tether).

BOOM’s Hard questions here are — WHY have the two major Stablecoins stalled in Market Capitalisation over the last month? And is this related to the falling share price of Circle? And what will happen if the current trust in Stablecoins begins to fall or evaporate?

Chart from CoinMarketCap ….. since August

The Genius Act is Not Yet in Effect

It is important for readers to know that the Genius Act, and any amendments thereto, will take effect upon the earlier of (i) 18 months after enactment or (ii) 120 days after the primary federal payment stablecoin regulators issue final regulations implementing the Act. This translates into the earlier of January 18, 2027, or 120 days after the final regulations are issued by the primary Federal regulators. The Act requires that the Federal and each state regulator, and the Secretary of the Treasury promulgate regulations no later than one year after the date of enactment. If for example, final Federal regulations were issued in December 2025, the Act would be effective for Federal payment stablecoin issuers in April 2026.

And, by the way, after the GENIUS Act takes effect, all payment Stablecoins must be backed 1:1 by high-quality, liquid reserve assets, such as US dollars, US Treasury bills with short maturities, and other cash-equivalent instruments. Reserves must be held separately from the issuer’s corporate assets and be available for redemption at par (ie, $1 per stablecoin) at any time and must publicly disclose the issuer’s redemption policy, fees, and composition of the issuer’s reserves.

A more detailed look at Stablecoins and the GENIUS Act can be found here — BOOM recommends it highly for interested readers.

https://www.dlapiper.com/en-us/insights/publications/2025/07/stablecoins-and-the-genius-act-what-you-need-to-know

After the GENIUS Act Takes Effect …. Scenario Projections ….

If Bitcoin Rises in Price what Effect could that Have?

If Bitcoin rises in price after the GENIUS Act takes effect, then the Stablecoin operators will have to buy US Treasury Bills, Notes or Bonds to reflect increased demand for their Stablecoins. So - this will support the prices of Treasuries and the Bitcoin/Crypto world will, in effect, become a source of strong support for the US Government’s Budget Deficit spending.

Investors in Stablecoins from the real economy will send US Dollars to a Stablecoin issuer of choice and they will receive their Stablecoin tokens as settlement. Then the Stablecoin issuer (e.g. Tether or USDC) will send those US Dollars to either the Primary or Secondary market in US Treasuries to buy T-Bills, T-Notes and T-Bonds. The Dollars will therefore not be lost to the real economy. However, the Stablecoin holders will then be able to either spend their freshly acquired Stablecoins either in return for goods and services in the real economy (if they can get them accepted) OR they will be able to invest in Bitcoin or other Cryptos OR they can simply retain their purchased Stablecoins.

If Bitcoin Falls in Price what Effect could that Have?

If Bitcoin was to suffer a persistent decline in price, then large investors may sell out and move to Stablecoins. The Stablecoin operators would then be faced with a dilemma. They would have to increase their issuance of Stablecoins to meet the increased demand while, simultaneously, having to increase their purchases of US Treasuries to back the new Stablecoins being issued. This may sound easy. However, they would have to (somehow) finance their purchases of US Treasuries and this could all happen rapidly if the Bitcoin price was falling sharply.

Investors holding Stablecoins may then decide to seek safety and switch (at Crypto exchanges) out of Stablecoins back to real US Dollars. That would trigger a sudden, sharp increased demand for US Dollars and a corresponding lack of demand for Stablecoins. The Stablecoin operators would then have to consider selling Treasuries in the secondary market to reflect the drop in Stablecoin demand.

In summary, a HUGE liquidity event can be imagined where a rapidly falling price of Bitcoin could re-enforce waves of redemptions from Bitcoin to Stablecoins to US Dollar currency.

In such a scenario, Stablecoin operators could (possibly) be overwhelmed by the speed of change and declare the safe haven of Chapter 11 protection and, if that were to happen, the Bitcoin price could start to dramatically collapse back towards Zero. All other Cryptos would follow. The “Game” of Crypto would be over. But there would be much damage in the real world as a result.

BOOM had more to say about the dynamics of Stablecoins and the GENIUS Act in the previous editorial dated July 27th. Specifically, BOOM discussed how the US commercial banking system could be affected.

HOW MIGHT US BANKS BE AFFECTED?

BOOM on July 27th — “We can expect a surge in US companies seeking to become financial institutions in their own right in order to become Stablecoin issuers. Alternatively, they could establish subsidiary companies to do so. But under the new rules based GENIUS order, they will have to ensure that any token they issue will have to be fully backed by US Dollar bank deposits or secure holdings of US Treasury securities. That means that a large capital base of US Dollars will have to be committed to the project from the get go.

The ultimate role of US banks in all of this and the long term effect on the money supply of fresh US Dollars is yet to be determined. Because US banks are already regulated US financial institutions, they may be able to become issuers of US Dollar denominated Stablecoins under the new rules based order. Or perhaps US banks may be able to establish fully owned subsidiaries for this purpose? Or perhaps they may be able to become equity investors in companies established specifically for the purpose of issuing US Stablecoins? At this point, much is uncertain.”

And more … from BOOM July 27th …..

“Well established US banks could possibly be advantaged over smaller banks as they may be well placed to form subsidiary companies to issue Stablecoins that are well capitalised with large amounts of fresh equity capital. Such companies could use their large equity capital base to purchase Treasury securities, receive the subsequent interest payments that accrue from them and then also charge fees to users of their Stablecoin tokens when they are used in the settlements of payments. That could be a Win Win model for the large banks if they can convince their customers to adopt their bank branded Stablecoin tokens.”

Effect on the US Dollar?

The Net effect on the US Dollar of a Bitcoin/Crypto Crash must be considered and is extremely hard to imagine. Such a scenario may drive US Dollar demand as a safe haven. Or it may destroy trust in the US Dollar both globally and domestically, causing CPI inflation inside the United States.

Also the Net effect on the US Treasuries market of a Bitcoin/Crypto Crash must be considered and is extremely hard to imagine. Such a scenario may cause increased demand for US Treasury securities as a safe haven. Or it may destroy trust in the US Treasury market both globally and domestically, causing a fall in Bond prices and a subsequent sharp rise in interest rates inside the United States — just as a liquidity crisis unravels. That could be a financial Armageddon for the USA.

Thank you Donald and Scott Bessent (!). Goodnight Irene.

JP Morgan launches Dollar “Deposit Token” — the JPM Coin — Not a Stablecoin

Last Wednesday, November 12th, it was announced that JPMorgan Chase has begun deploying what it calls a “deposit token”, the JPM Coin. This will allow institutional clients to make instant 24/7 transfers of US dollar deposits on Base. Base is an Ethereum Layer 2 (public) blockchain built within Coinbase. The JPM Coin will be represented by the Ticker Symbol JPMD.

JPMorgan is the world’s biggest bank by market capitalization. Its JPM Coin (token) will represent deposits held at the bank. It’s important to understand that Deposits are, of course, liabilities on a bank’s balance sheet. They are loans from depositors which may have to be paid back at any time.

So the JPM Coin will be “backed” by bank liabilities …. not assets. Sounds risky?

The JPM Coin will allow institutional users to send and receive money on the blockchain created by US crypto exchange Coinbase, called Base, a platform “endorsed” by the bank. The JPM Coin will enable instant, 24/7 payment processing, which is significantly faster than the typical times seen in the US banking system. JP Morgan said “there are no plans to offer JPM Coin to retail clients at this time.“ The bank’s spokesperson noted that JPMorgan plans to issue JPM Coin in other currency denominations in addition to the US dollar.

So — is this a new Stablecoin? No — according to JP Morgan. It is a Deposit Token. This means that the bank will NOT have to abide by the regulations for Stablecoins outlined in the GENIUS Act.

Surely any other bank will be able to launch similar “deposit tokens”? Will these compete with Stablecoins issued by non banks?

Apart from allowing rapid funds transfers, what else could happen? Can the JPM Coin be used to effect payment for goods and services in the real economy? Or used to invest in Bitcoin and other Cryptos?

Here is what the Press Release from JP Morgan said —

“B2C2, Coinbase, and Mastercard have successfully completed test transactions using JPM Coin, via J.P. Morgan’s USD-denominated deposit token (ticker: JPMD), enabling near-instant 24/7 settlement and real-time liquidity.

J.P. Morgan’s institutional clients can now exclusively send and receive money securely on Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain built within Coinbase, enhancing the digital payments ecosystem and encouraging further adoption.

Since 2015, Kinexys by J.P. Morgan has been a global provider of blockchain-based financial infrastructure, and now provides USD deposit tokens on public blockchain, building on its existing offering of blockchain deposit accounts on its private permissioned blockchain.”

And Jesse Pollak, Creator of Base and VP of Engineering at Coinbase, said “Base offers sub-second, sub-cent, 24/7 settlement, which makes payment transfers between J.P. Morgan institutional clients nearly free and instant, even across international borders.”

“Raj Dhamodharan, Executive Vice President, Blockchain & Digital Assets at Mastercard, said, “Collaborating with Kinexys by J.P. Morgan to bring JPM Coin to the Mastercard Token Network marks a milestone in our strategy to build an open, interoperable network for digital assets and bank deposits. This integration delivers secure, streamlined access to on-chain payments for our shared customers and the broader industry, backed by Mastercard’s principled approach to trust, security and compliance.”

“J.P. Morgan’s deposit token is also designed for integration with smart contracts on public blockchain networks, which could help facilitate complex financial workflows and automation in the future.”

Sounds feasible. But remember — the JPM Coin will be “backed” by bank liabilities …. not assets.

Press Release: https://www.jpmorgan.com/payments/newsroom/jpm-coin-usd-deposit-token-institutional-clients

Trump Energy Dept Guarantees Loans for Nuclear Power Plants Feeding AI Data Centre Expansion

Just when BOOM thought the world of finance and economics couldn’t get any crazier, we learn that the US Department of Energy is underwriting loans made to build new nuclear power plants to provide the energy required for Artificial Intelligence companies and the associated huge data centres.

Is that Capitalism? Or Socialism? In the USA?

Morgan Stanley recently estimated that $ 2.9 Trillion of finance for Capex would be necessary to fund the expansion of the AI Data centres. They suggested that at least $ 1 Trillion of that would have to be provided in the form of new corporate debt issued by the companies involved.

However, those huge data centres will require a dramatic expansion of America’s power generation and distribution system. It is estimated that the US will need an extra 38 GW of power generation. And all of that is supposed to happen within the next 3 years (it’s all magic, remember).

Apparently, that extra power will cost $ 50 - 60 Billion per Gigawatt which translates into another US$ 2 Trillion of finance.

According to Energy Secretary Chris Wright, nuclear power will receive most of the money from the Energy Department’s Loan Programs Office (LPO) as the Trump administration encourages the building of new nuclear plants. Hey Presto. (!)

Reuters has reported that the LPO has hundreds of Billions of dollars in financing aid, including loan guarantees for any projects that may struggle to get bank loans. This means that the US Government will become a Lender of Last Resort for a specific industry sector.

“We have significant lending authority at the loan program office,” the Secretary of Energy said at a conference hosted by the American Nuclear Society in Washington D.C. “By far the biggest use of those dollars will be for nuclear power plants, to get those first plants built. The U.S. currently has no commercial nuclear reactors being built, though several intend to reverse their permanent shutdown status and open again, and there are other plans to build new large and small reactors.”

President Trump signed an executive order in May that called for the US to build 10 large nuclear reactors by 2030. (More magic — it’s all BIG magic).

Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI said this on Twitter — “we think that the US government should have a national strategy for its own AI infrastructure.” ….. “we want a world of abundant and cheap AI.” And …

“We are trying to build the infrastructure for a future economy powered by AI, and given everything we see on the horizon in our research program, this is the time to invest to be really scaling up our technology. Massive infrastructure projects take quite awhile to build, so we have to start now.” And …

“Our mission requires us to do what we can to not wait many more years to apply AI to hard problems, like contributing to curing deadly diseases, and to bring the benefits of AGI to people as soon as possible.”

He said “I do think the government ends up as the insurer of last resort” (if the companies involved are wrong about all of this).

In other words, if the magic doesn’t work or fails then the Taxpayer will pay for it all and the entrepreneurs will walk away with Billions of Dollars. Bingo (!)

Presumably, Sam Altman can’t see anything wrong with that?

Reference Link: https://x.com/sama/status/1986514377470845007

AGI is Agentic AI — see recent BOOM editorial on that particular subject — essential reading



Why Does It Take So Long to Connect a Data Center to the Grid?

There is a brilliant article on the complexity of this issue — BOOM recommends it highly to readers (after reading The Agentic State article above). It is from super experts Camus.energy

Some excerpts —

“For data center developers, securing reliable power is the most difficult part of finding a good site for a new facility. Even when a developer finds a parcel that checks all the other boxes: land cost, permits, fiber access, water availability, etc., delays in getting a sufficient grid connection often kill the project.”

“For decades, load growth in the U.S. was slow or non-existent. Now utilities are getting hit with more growth in a single year than they used to see in ten or twelve. Much of that new demand is coming from large, fast-moving data center customers.”

“In Texas, CenterPoint Energy reported a 700% increase in large load interconnection requests, growing from 1 GW to 8 GW between late 2023 and late 2024. Utilities like ComEd, PPL, and Oncor are reporting more GWs of data center applications than their historical maximum peak demand.”

“Data centers require round-the-clock power at levels that rival or exceed the needs of small cities, and building new transmission infrastructure and generation requires years of permitting, land acquisition, supply chain management, and construction.”

“Over the past two years, the U.S. only constructed 180 miles of high-voltage transmission.”

“From planning and permitting to procurement and construction, upgrades take 5 to 10 years .”

That is not magic. That is the real world,

Link: https://www.camus.energy/blog/why-does-it-take-so-long-to-connect-a-data-center-to-the-grid

==========================================================

In economics (and finance), things work until they don’t. Do your own research. Make your own conclusions.

BOOM does not offer investment advice.

========================================================

Source Charts: Trading Economics, Stock Charts and CoinMarketCap

https://tradingeconomics.com/ …. https://stockcharts.com/

and https://coinmarketcap.com/

============================================================

