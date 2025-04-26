BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Protect & Survive's avatar
Protect & Survive
2d

Prof Richard Werner explains modern banking three years ago which supports BOOM's contentions:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2e7gme3CZbo&t=951s

Note at 9 min mark - discussion about the importance of cash! BOOM's baby!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Gerry Brady
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture