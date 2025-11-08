Share BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

CHINA’S STRONG ECONOMY – FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2025

While the United States is engaged in an orgy of speculative share trading and other “let’s get rich while we can” Ponzi schemes, the Chinese people and their government appear to be focused on building a strong, solid economy with low CPI inflation that will hopefully enrich all of its 1.5 Billion citizens over the long term.

Recently, China released the results of its first three quarters of economic performance for 2025. The numbers presented are, indeed, striking and are worthy of deep reflection. Here are some screenshots from the Chinese Government report. If these numbers are true (or even half true), then the Chinese economy is clearly on track to become the largest and most successful national economy on Earth.

A look at China’s economy in first 3 quarters of 2025

The huge capital investments in manufacturing and in information services are clearly designed to create long term economic sustainability and growth. The retail sales numbers indicate that a consumer economy is steadily growing inside China. The massive increases in Robotics production, 3D Printing and alternative energy vehicle production are staggering, especially when you consider that these numbers only represent 9 months of activity. And, finally, the 5.2 % increase in GDP (for only 9 months) indicates an economy firmly focussed on goods and services and not on financial asset trading.

Having taken notice of those facts, we can look at the strong performance of the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock markets which reflect real economic activity, not just speculation in utopian dreams and desires for a magical, imagined future.

SHANGHAI Stock Index — over the last 12 months

HONG KONG Stock Index — over the last 12 months

And here is China’s CPI Inflation Rate over the last 10 years. Over the last two years, CPI inflation has clearly been tamed and yet, the economy continues to grow with unemployment averaging around 5 % and steady GDP growth, also averaging around 5 % .

China Unemployment Rate

And steady GDP Growth ….. also around 5 % per annum.

Full Report Reference:

https://english.www.gov.cn/policies/featured/202510/20/content_WS68f60f0ec6d00ca5f9a06ee7.html

ADVENTURES OF THE TRUMP BROTHERS

Donald Trump Snr, as US President, is extra busy and so are his sons in their own, unrelated personal endeavours. By the way, BOOM supports President Trump as a far better alternative than Joseph Biden or any other alternative candidate for the Presidency. So, readers can understand that BOOM’s comments here rely fully on well known facts and that there is certainly no political spin intended and that certainly no political intent in any way should be assumed. And, by the way, it is BOOM’s position that Donald Trump’s sons are free agents and able to engage in commerce in whatever way they wish as long as it is lawful. However, this does not mean that they should escape scrutiny. Read on ….

GRAB A GUN — PUMP AND DUMP? WHO RANG A BELL ON JULY 16TH?

The following share price chart is for a company called Grab A Gun, a project linked to Donald Trump Jnr who is a Board member of the company. Grab A Gun is an online retailer of guns. Is it seeking to take advantage of a possible future US Civil War or increased social disturbance in the United States? Or is it simply making gun ownership easier for peaceful US citizens?

CHART -- PEW — Grab A Gun Digital Holdings — Daily Chart since February 2025

Is this a Pump and Dump event? Investopedia defines what is meant by a “Pump and Dump” scheme —

Pump-and-dump schemes manipulate stock prices through false hype and are illegal under securities law. Historically conducted via cold calling, these schemes now thrive online, targeting micro- and small-cap stocks. With the rise of cryptocurrencies, pump-and-dump tactics have expanded into this unregulated space, making it crucial for investors to recognize the signs and protect their investments.

Readers can make up their own mind. BOOM just states facts and asks questions.

Its Peak Price of $ 21.40 was on 16th July this year. It has since sunk to around $ 4.30 which means that buyers on the 16th July who have held on have lost 80 % of their investment. The road back to $ 21.40 looks like a very long road indeed.

Google’s AI describes it thus -- “GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. is a multi-brand online retailer of firearms, ammunition, and accessories, trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol PEW. The company operates through its e-commerce platform, which sources products from over 2,000 brands and ensures firearms are delivered to a customer’s chosen Federal Firearms License (FFL) dealer for background checks and pickup, adhering to all federal regulations. The company aims to provide a more convenient online shopping experience compared to traditional brick-and-mortar stores.”

A private army or militia could easily stock up here with the click of a mouse.

ANOTHER DONALD TRUMP (JNR) COMPANY -- IS THIS ANOTHER PUMP AND DUMP?

Here is the share price performance of another Donald Trump Jnr associated company called PSQ Holdings (Public Square). Trump is a Board Member. It shows a remarkable similarity in price movement to PEW. Who rang the bell here on July 20th 2023? PSQH now has a Market Capitalisation of just $ 80 Million. It is currently trading around $ 1.75 after Peaking around $ 35 in 2023. That is a decline of 95 %. A second sharp Price Peak of $ 7.77 occurred on December 3rd 2024 when 173 million shares were traded. LOTS of paper profit was made on that day by recent buyers.

CHART – PSQH – PSQ Holdings PublicSquare – since 2022

The Press Release that day from the company read — December 3, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- “PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) (“PublicSquare,” or the “Company”), America’s leading commerce and payments ecosystem valuing life, family, and liberty, today announced Donald Trump Jr. and Willie Langston have been appointed to its board of directors effective December 3, 2024.”

“Donald Trump Jr. commented, “Having been involved from the earliest days of the company, I am thrilled to join the PublicSquare board of directors.”

This share price chart shows the daily trades in PSQH over the last 2 years. December 3rd 2024 is easy to spot.

UNUSUAL MACHINES

Another company associated with Donald Trump Jnr is called Unusual Machines. Reportedly, Donald Trump Jnr joined the advisory board of Unusual Machines Inc. in November 2024. The company is a drone and drone-component manufacturer in Florida. A Securities and Exchange Commission filing by Unusual Machines the day Trump Jnr’s role was announced showed that he owned 332,000 shares in the company.

The company’s stock soared by 85% the day after his role was revealed. Subsequently, according to a recent Forbes Business News report, the company then landed $ 15.2 Million in defence contracts with the US Federal Government. That Forbes report also mentioned that DJT Jnr received 200,000 shares of stock in the company upon joining the advisory board. Those shares are valued at around $ 2 Million at current share prices. The Forbes investigative reporter estimated that the Net worth of Donald J. Trump Jnr had increased from $ 50 Million to $ 500 Million over the last year.

Quote from Forbes Investigative Reporter Zach Everson:

“They’re just doing anything to make money”

Reference: Donald Trump Jr.’s Expanding Business: After Joining Drone Company Board, U.S. Contracts Followed

The Share price performance to date is relatively healthy compared to other Donald Trump Jnr companies. However, BOOM suggests that readers watch closely for the future trajectory. Notably, the shares have lost around 40 % of their value over the last month.

CHART -- UMAC – Unusual Machines – Shares since 2024

DOMINARI HOLDINGS

Then there is Dominari Holdings. In early February this year it was reported that Donald Trump Jnr and his brother Eric Trump had joined the Advisory Board of the company. Dominari is (reportedly) involved in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading through its subsidiaries.

From the company website -- Dominari Holdings is a Nasdaq listed company that focuses on unique and compelling opportunities in the ever-emerging American technology and AI-verse. Through its various subsidiaries, the Company is currently engaged in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading and asset management. In addition to capital investment, Dominari provides management support to the executive teams of its subsidiaries, helping them to operate efficiently and reduce cost under a streamlined infrastructure. In addition to organic growth, the Company seeks opportunities outside of its current business to enhance stockholder value, including in the AI and Data Center sectors.

Share Price Chart — DOMH — Dominari Holdings – Over 5 years

DOMH – Over the last 12 months

AMERICAN BITCOIN

Another son of Donald Trump Snr, Eric Trump, holds the titles of co-founder and chief strategy officer at American Bitcoin. He has been described as a “spokesperson” for the company. The company’s Chairman, Asher Genoot, has been reported as saying that Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jnr own around 20 % of the company’s shares. Another report by Reuters on September 4th stated that a company called HUT 8 owned “80 % of American Bitcoin”.

Wikipedia states -- “American Bitcoin was founded in March 2025 by Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr.,”

Share Price Chart – AMERICAN BITCOIN – ABTC – over 5 years

CHART – AMERICAN BITCOIN – ABTC – over last 12 months

A DONALD TRUMP (SNR) COMPANY – TRUMP MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY

President Donald Trump is well known for his many business ventures. This is one of them, Trump Media and Technology Group. Its shares are listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

Share Price Chart – DJT -- Trump Media and Technology – since 2021

The Peak Price per share was in 2021 above $ 170. Shares are now trading around $ 13.30. Long term investors have taken a very cold bath.

Again, BOOM asks the hard questions – What happened here? Why have the shareholders suffered so much?

TRUMP’S TARIFFS AND THE US SUPREME COURT – REFUNDS REQUIRED?

The US Supreme Court is currently reviewing the legality of President Trump’s tariffs. Last week there were reports of some members of the Court expressing scepticism about the President’s authority to impose the Tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. If a ruling was made against the President, then some estimates are that up to $ 100 Billion of refunds may have to be made by the US Treasury to those US citizens and businesses that paid the tariff fees (and that would not include China or any other nation as they do not pay US Tariffs). Tariff revenues in total have reached $ 195 Billion so far.

BOOM thinks that this would damage the credibility of the White House and the Treasury very badly indeed. It may be a fatal blow to the MAGA movement with supporters becoming suspicious of Trump’s economic competence. Trump was reported as saying that it would be a “disaster” if the Supreme Court rules against him. Yes – a disaster for him but of little significance to the US Economy as a whole.

TESLA SALES DROP 50 % IN GERMANY

Tesla’s sales in Germany have dropped by 50% year-to-date, with only 750 electric vehicles sold in October 2025, compared to 1,607 in the same month last year. This is a disastrous result for Tesla.

However, sales of Electric Vehicles are rising in Europe, with some 399,000 plugin vehicles being registered in Europe in September, which is the second best month ever for plugins, only behind the 412,000 units of December 2022.

Sales of electric and electrified vehicles keep climbing in Europe with EVs making up over 15% of all new cars sold in Europe in the first four months of 2025.

The new car market annually in Europe (EU) , the UK and EFTA combined is around 13 million units. EFTA is the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and consists of four countries: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla is moving the company towards the manufacture of Robo taxis, Robots and AI. And on Friday last week, a $ Trillion compensation package was approved for Musk by Tesla shareholders. Go figure.

BOOM Asks the Hard Questions (as always) —

In Elon’s Technocratic vision of the future, humans will be displaced with nothing to do and no way to earn a living. So …… in this imagined future ….

Who will pay for the goods and services created by AI and Robotization?

Perhaps Robots will build Robo taxis for Robots to travel in?

Perhaps Robots will manufacture Robots?

Perhaps Robots will do the maintenance of Robots?

Perhaps Robots will pay Singing, Dancing, Acting Robots to entertain them when they are undergoing maintenance?

As Robots don’t require food, rest or sleep, they can continue producing goods and services 24/7/365? But for whom?

Perhaps accounting robots will do the accounting?

And lawyer Robots will give legal advice? To Robots?

And medical Robots will do Robot surgery on Robots?



How can AI and Robotization generate an adequate financial return if there is nobody to pay for their goods and services?



Perhaps they can generate advertising revenues and subscription revenues from Humans who have no job and no income?

Or perhaps Trading Robots can speculate in the shares of companies created by Robots who employ Robots to do all the work? But for whom?

Perhaps magic is the New, New, New Thing? Or is this all Madness ? A vision of a Technocratic future with no place for Humans to live in dignity?

THE FEDERAL RESERVE HAS STOPPED QT — SO WHEN DOES QE START AGAIN?

Everybody in finance knows that the US Federal Reserve lowered its key interest rate by 0.25 % on October 29th. However, they also announced the end of Quantitative Tightening. This means that they will (slowly) stop selling their holdings of US Treasuries and, in fact, they will have ceased selling any of their stock of T-Bonds by December.

At the time, BOOM told anyone who would listen that this move was, in fact, the beginning of a new round of QE. With such a large Balance Sheet by historical standards, stopping QT implies the need to start QE (at some yet to be determined time in the future if/when the real economy or the banking sector needs rescuing (yet again).

We didn’t have to wait long to see that confirmed. On Friday, in a speech that began at 2.00 pm, the President of the Bank of New York, John Williams, suggested that the Fed may soon have to begin QE again by buying US Treasury Bonds.

Around 2.30 pm Friday, the US stock markets, in tandem, all stopped falling and began to rise to a strong close. This included the Dow Jones Index, the S & P 500, the Nasdaq Index and the Russell 2000.

Ain’t that amazing (?) Or not (?) Go figure ……..

===========================================================

In economics (and finance), things work until they don’t. Do your own research. Make your own conclusions.

BOOM does not offer investment advice.

========================================================

Share BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

Source Charts: Trading Economics, Stock Charts and CoinMarketCap

https://tradingeconomics.com/ …. https://stockcharts.com/

and https://coinmarketcap.com/

============================================================

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional investment advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The commentary and other contents simply reflect the opinion of the authors alone on the current and future status of the markets and various economies. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither the information nor any opinion expressed constitutes a solicitation to buy or sell any securities nor investments. Do NOT ever purchase any security or investment without doing your own and sufficient research. Neither BOOM Finance and Economics.com nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. The principals and related parties may at times have positions in the securities or investments referred to and may make purchases or sales of these securities and investments while this site is live. The analysis contained is based on both technical and fundamental research.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of economic and social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Subscribe to BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

BOOM has developed a loyal readership which includes many of the world’s most senior economists, central bankers, fund managers and academics.

Share BOOM Finance and Economics Substack