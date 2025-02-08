MODERNA SHARES CRASH — MRNA DOWN 93.4 %

MRNA TECHNOLOGY IS A GLOBAL DISASTER -- MODERNA SHARES DOWN 17.3 % LAST WEEK -- DOWN 93.4 % SINCE AUGUST 2021

BOOM has written previously and frequently about MRNA technology and its possible lack of long term commercial or medical viability. This technology which is in the so-called Covid “vaccines” promises to be a magic biological miracle. It can force the body to make huge amounts of foreign proteins effectively turning it into a Spike protein factory. Those foreign proteins, of course, create an immediate response from the immune system. Some people call this an immunisation response. So far, so good – to a simplistic mind. But the human body is massively complex and foreign proteins can wreak havoc. Spikeopathy is the term for bodily damage caused by Spike protein.

A paper published in the Journal “Biomedicines” in August 2023 explains

‘Spikeopathy’: COVID-19 Spike Protein Is Pathogenic, from Both Virus and Vaccine mRNA

Abstract": “Spike protein pathogenicity, termed ‘spikeopathy’, whether from the SARS-CoV-2 virus or produced by vaccine gene codes, akin to a ‘synthetic virus’, is increasingly understood in terms of molecular biology and pathophysiology. Pharmacokinetic transfection through body tissues distant from the injection site by lipid-nanoparticles or viral-vector carriers means that ‘spikeopathy’ can affect many organs. The inflammatory properties of the nanoparticles used to ferry mRNA; N1-methylpseudouridine employed to prolong synthetic mRNA function; the widespread biodistribution of the mRNA and DNA codes and translated spike proteins, and autoimmunity via human production of foreign proteins, contribute to harmful effects. This paper reviews autoimmune, cardiovascular, neurological, potential oncological effects, and autopsy evidence for spikeopathy.”

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10452662/

There are also major problems with the delivery system (Lipid Nanoparticles) and the payload of man made genetic material (synthetic RNA) which have not been adequately studied in human beings. Plus possible foreign DNA contamination of the “vaccines” from large scale manufacturing and purification is a worrying aspect.

Conventional vaccines are normally developed and trialled in clinical trials for up to 10 years before approval to use is granted by suitably wary regulatory authorities. None of that is the case with the Covid “vaccines”. They were the subject of very limited clinical trials that have been heavily criticised. And the unvaccinated control groups in those trials have subsequently been vaccinated which negates any comparative long term follow up. The result is the greatest bio-pharmaceutical experiment in history on over 4 - 5 billion poorly informed people who have already received at least 2 jabs. Some compliant souls, driven by government propaganda and fear, have received up to 6 jabs or more. BOOM understands this technology well and is deeply concerned for the future health and well being of all of those people.

Covid MRNA “vaccines” are not anything like conventional vaccines. They are better described by the term “Genetic Therapies”. They do not protect users from being infected by the Covid virus and they do not stop transmission of the virus. In fact, neither of those parameters was tested in the limited trials conducted.

Their use is fraught with potential risks. Adverse effects are their Achilles heel and are arguably frequent in the short term, including sudden unexpected death. And we have no idea of the medium to long term adverse event risks.

The poster child company for the technology is, of course, Moderna, Inc, listed on NASDAQ with the stock code MRNA. Pfizer’s future is also heavily tied to the long term viability of MRNA technology.

Moderna shares CRASHED last week by 17.3 %. They are down by 93 % since their highest point on August 10th 2021. Investors have been leaving the company for well over 3 and a half years.

MODERNA SHARES DAILY OVER 12 MONTHS

MODERNA SHARES — WEEKLY OVER 5 YEARS

PFIZER SHARES — WEKKLY OVER 5 YEARS

Pfizer shares fell by almost 3 % last week and have fallen by 58 % since their highest point on December 20th 2021. Investors have been moving out for over 3 years. Has the smart money left town?

And yet, politicians in the advanced Western economies are all “on board” as the MRNA ship sinks rapidly to the bottom of the ocean. Not only are they on board, they are investing vast amounts of taxpayer dollars into it. They appear to have become transfixed by the magical thinking of it all. Or perhaps they have been corrupted by promises of riches beyond their wildest dreams?

The Australian Federal Government, for example, has invested A$ 18 Billion in the supply of Covid Vaccines to date. From the Australian Federal Government Health Department website --

Date last updated: 26 August 2024

Quote: “The Australian Government has invested a total of over $18 billion in Australia’s vaccine and COVID-19 treatment supply as part of the COVID-19 Health response.”

It has also invested $ 2 Billion in Moderna’s new MRNA manufacturing plant in Victoria which is designed to produce up to 100 million doses of MRNA “vaccines” per year … for a population of 26 million people. Various Australian State governments have also invested $ 100’s of Millions into their own MRNA “Hubs” and “Research Centres”.

In the United States, on one of the final days of the Biden Administration, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced $590 Million in support for Moderna “to speed the development of mRNA vaccines against potential pandemic flu viruses and to better prepare the platform to respond to other emerging infectious diseases.”

And just last week Donald Trump announced a $ 500 Billion investment in “Operation Stargate” to promote the development and use of artificial intelligence and MRNA technology.

Nobody in Government seems to have looked at the share price performance of these companies. If they had, surely some alarm bells would have rung by now?

ASTRA ZENECA EARLY EXIT

After 3 billion doses were delivered worldwide, the Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine (Vaxzevria) was withdrawn from the world market on March 5th 2024. It was not an MRNA vaccine but it had similar modes of genetic action. AstraZeneca said it had initiated the withdrawal because of a “surplus of available updated vaccines” and a decline in demand. The decision came as the company faced a class action lawsuit in the UK brought on behalf of 51 claimants over injuries allegedly caused by Vaxzevria.

NOVAVAX SHARES HAVE CRASHED 97.5 %

Another Covid vaccine company which uses different technology is Novavax, Inc which is listed on the NASDAQ exchange with the stock code NVAX. Its share chart is even more disturbing. The shares have fallen from US$ 331.68 on February 9th 2021 to just $ 8.13 at the Close last week. That is a 97.5 % collapse in total. Last week, they fell by 6.44 %.

NOVAVAX — WEEKLY OVER 5 YEARS

Investors Wary while Politicians are Dreaming

Investors are telling the world that there is something very fishy about these new biological technologies. Politicians appear blind to the facts of the matter, wanting only to believe in the dreams of “the science” of Genetic Therapy and the slogan “Safe and Effective”.

WITNESS STATEMENT — the Crimes explained

An Australian film, WITNESS STATEMENT, was released last week outlining the possible criminal aspects related to the MRNA Covid products. Criminal prosecutions appear the logical next step. 17 State Attorneys General in the United States have announced their intention to prosecute Dr Anthony Fauci, the previous head of the NIAID — the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Led by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a coalition of seventeen state attorneys general is investigating Dr. Anthony Fauci’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The attorneys general are “demanding accountability for alleged mismanagement, misleading statements, and suppression of scientific debate,” according to a press release from AG Wilson’s office.

Dr. Fauci’s pardon protects him from federal prosecution but not state crimes or civil lawsuits.

The top lawyers signed a letter addressed to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune. They request state-level cooperation in order to pursue any violations of State laws.

“President Biden’s blanket pardon of Dr. Fauci is a shameful attempt to prevent accountability,” said Wilson. “If any of these findings indicate violations of state laws, we are fully prepared to take appropriate action to ensure justice is served.”

Readers can watch the trailer and the film itself at the following link:

WITNESS STATEMENT https://rumble.com/user/GlobalTruthNetwork

CHINA RETALIATES ON TARIFFS – TIT FOR TAT – OR MUCH MORE THAN THAT?

Last week, BOOM wrote -- “Trump needs better information, better advice, better advisers and a more sober approach to the problems of the world.”

We all now know the responses of Mexico and China to Trump’s tariff threats. But, from a global perspective, the more important nation here is, of course, China. Trump ordered an additional 10% tariff on all goods from China, saying he is using his emergency authority to fight a national emergency caused by drug trafficking.

China retaliated immediately to President Trump’s imposition of new Tariffs on Chinese goods arriving in the USA. The Chinese government announced a 15% tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas and a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and some vehicles. The Chinese Finance Ministry announced that Trump’s tariffs “seriously violate the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO)” and “undermines the normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US.” The Chinese Commerce Ministry filed a complaint over the US tariffs with the World Trade Organisation.

China also introduced a licensing regime for exports of certain key mineral products that contain Tungsten, Tellurium, Bismuth, Molybdenum, and Indium. The Chinese Commerce Ministry stated that this was to “safeguard national security and interests”.

These minerals are essential for advanced manufacturing.

Tungsten is used in the manufacture of Light Bulbs, Metal Alloys and Super Alloys, Steel and Steel tools, Chemicals, Electronic devices. Being one of the hardest metals on earth, Tungsten is necessary for the production of ballistic missiles and drills. Tungsten alloys are also used in the manufacturing of x-ray tubes, and in radiation shielding.

China is the largest producer of Tungsten in the world, with the country’s annual tungsten production being equivalent to over 83% of the global production. China also has the world’s largest reserves of ores used in the production of Tungsten.

Tellurium is primarily used in solar panels and thermo-electric devices. A more traditional application in copper (tellurium copper) and steel alloys, where tellurium improves machinability, also consumes a considerable portion of tellurium production. Tellurium is considered a technology-critical element. China is by far the major producer.

TELLURIUM PRODUCTION

Bismuth is used in Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Alloys, Nuclear Medicine, Electronics, Ammunition, Batteries, Glass, Ceramics, Steel, Aluminium, Magnetic Devices, Flame Retardants, Water Treatment, Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Shields, Rocket Propellants, Solar Cells, Lubricants, Metal Alloys, Dentistry, Catalytic Converters, Gasoline Additives … to name just a few of its applications.

China is the world's largest producer of mined Bismuth, contributing approximately 16,000 metric tons to the global supply in 2023. That is close to 80 % of global production. Other notable Bismuth producers include Vietnam, Mexico, Japan, Kazakhstan, Canada, and Russia.

Molybdenum is produced principally in China and South America. The combined production of China, Chile, Peru, Mexico, Iran, Mongolia, Russia amounts to around 200,000 Metric Tons annually. China produces 100,000 MT. The USA produces about 42,000 MT.

MOLYBDENUM USES CHART

Indium is used in Plasma TVs and LCD TV screens, Electronic semi-conductors, Dental implants, Solar cells, Aerospace instruments, Nuclear Energy, Industrial Bearings. China is the major producer by far.

INDIUM PRODUCTION CHART

Last week, BOOM discussed the Trump Tariff War conducted against China during his last Presidency.

Quote: “In his first Presidency from 2017 to 2021, Trump attempted to wage a Trade War against China but it had very little effect. This is what happened. Trump raised Tariffs and China followed. It was all piss and wind as they say outside Washington DC.” ….. “The Trump “Trade War” against China from 2017 – 2020 had little effect on the overall picture of US Exports and Imports to and from China. The deficit was reduced a little but then resumed its expansion. Joe Biden did not remove the Trump Tariffs when he assumed office in 2021 and recently increased them.”

FIRST TRUMP TARIFF WAR AGAINST CHINA

The American economy and its military preparedness will be damaged by China’s actions if Trump continues to be belligerent. BOOM cannot see this Tariff war against China lasting long.

ANOTHER DEAL HAS BEEN PROPOSED – UKRAINE TO SUPPLY RARE EARTH MINERALS TO AMERICA IN RETURN FOR “PROTECTION”

Last week, Trump proposed a new deal for Ukraine. Kiev will have to supply Washington with rare-earth minerals if it wants to continue receiving American assistance. Ukraine will need to enter a new agreement with the US, he added, calling it a “guarantee” for Washington. Others could (perhaps) call this a protection racket?

EL SALVADOR ABANDONS BITCOIN AS LEGAL TENDER

In the editorial on January 26th, BOOM discussed the looming move of Tether to El Salvador. BOOM made these observations -- BOOM’s Analysis:

“El Salvador became the first country in the world to allow the use of Bitcoin as legal tender, after it was adopted as such by the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador in 2021. Legal tender does not (necessarily) mean that it is the national currency. It means that it can be accepted as settlement of transactions. El Salvador’s national currency is the US Dollar.”

“Will El Salvador effectively become the Mafia Boss of the Crypto Criminal Casino? And, if so, who will grab control of El Salvador?”

Last week, El Salvador’s Congress removed Bitcoin’s status as legal tender. The amendments to its Bitcoin law came after a US$ 1.4 Billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, which required that the acceptance of Bitcoin be made voluntary in the country and not mandatory.

The reform was approved by a huge majority of the members of Congress.

This is a significant policy reversal for El Salvador.

Last year, President Nayib Bukele slammed the US dollar, claiming it is backed by nothing, and that the US economy is based on the “farce” of printing unlimited amounts of money. He went on to predict that Western civilization will collapse when this bubble “inevitably bursts.”

These claims are ludicrous. The US Dollar currency is 97 % originated as bank loans, the majority of which are backed by collateral assets such as homes, buildings and businesses. It is crystal clear that President Bukele does not know or understand that.

