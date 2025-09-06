Extraordinary Events ……

Share BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

Ursula Von Der Leyen Rebuked by German Government for Military Madness

Last week, the elected German Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius, rebuked the unelected Ursula Von Der Leyen, the Head of the European Commission. Readers may remember that she is often referred to these days as “Ursula Fonda Lyin”.

Pistorius stated that the EU has no “jurisdiction or competence” regarding any potential troop deployments to Ukraine. He was just reminding Fonda Lyin’ that she controls no Army, no Air-Force and no Navy with which to fulfil her dreams of military madness in Ukraine.

He also wisely said that any such discussions on military matters should be kept private. Pistorius stated —

“Apart from the fact that the European Union has no jurisdiction or competence whatsoever when it comes to the deployment of troops – regardless of for whom or for what – I would be very cautious about confirming or commenting on such considerations in any way” .

Fonda Lyin’ had been reported as saying that there were “pretty precise plans” for a multinational force deployment to Ukraine after the war ends and that the plans will be backed by US President Donald Trump. MMMmmmmm …..

The US Pentagon, however, stated that the reported assistance measures were “pre-decisional.” BOOM would suggest that Von Der Leyen’s statements on the matter were, in fact, delusional.

Delusions are a major symptom of Psychosis — the medical condition where sufferers lose touch with reality and become embroiled in their own world of paranoid delusions, thought disorder and hallucinations.

In other words, perhaps Ursula can go to the Front to defend Ukraine all by herself? Or, better still, accompanied by Mark Rutte, Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer?

Technocracy Turned Upside Down — the Anti-Expert Appointment — Is this Technocratic Madness? — Or Globalist Control?

Meanwhile, in the United States, the newly appointed (Acting) Head of the US CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention), Jim O’Neil, has no background in Healthcare, Medicine or Science. How extraordinary is that?

However, he has been the CEO of Peter Thiel’s private Foundation — the Thiel Foundation.

Wikipedia describes the Thiel Foundation as “an American private foundation created and funded by billionaire Peter Thiel”. The Thiel Foundation website states — “we support science, technology and long term thinking about the future”. It funds a project called Imitatio that aims to understand the world through the lens of Rene Girard's mimetic theory. Mimetic Theory is essentially an analysis of of human behaviour and culture that boils down to — Monkey See, Monkey Do …. Monkey will Blame Someone Else. It (clearly) does not see centuries of human endeavour and rationality and the advancement of civilisation as anything more than a simplistic game of Follow the Leader. It is essentially anti-human.

The Thiel Foundation also supports outside groups in three main areas: freedom, science and technology, and anti-violence. Some of the prominent organizations that have received major grants from the Thiel Foundation are

Machine Intelligence Research Institute

The SENS Foundation — Anti-aging research

Seasteading Institute - the concept of the Non-Nation

Its aspirations for the future thus appear to involve Transhumanism, Technocracy, the Quest for Immortality/Eternal Youth and the elimination of Nation States. All three are clearly Utopian in their derivation and aspiration.

Thiel is known to be on the organising committee of the globalist Bilderberg Group, a private, unelected organisation of wealthy individuals who meet somewhere (in secret) every year to plan (plot) the future they wish to create.

And Thiel will soon give 4 private lectures on the Antichrist (by invitation only) in early October at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco. Promotional material for the lectures states “These lectures are off-the-record.”.

So …. does that mean secret? And, if so, why?

Jim O’Neil, who has presumably been heavily influenced by all of these Thiel obsessions, is going to lead the US Government’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (the CDC) which is requesting a budget of US $ 4.243 Billion for 2026. The CDC website describes the organisation thus —

CDC is the nation's leading science-based, data-driven, service organization that protects the public's health.

CDC puts science into action to help children stay healthy so they can grow and learn; to help families, businesses, and communities fight disease and stay strong; and to protect the public's health.

However, O’Neil is a technology investor, a speech writer and policy advisor. He has no medical or scientific training, experience or expertise and is better known for his roles in venture capital, biotech start-ups, and “libertarian initiatives” (whatever that means). He earned a B.A. degree from Yale University in 1990 and an M.A. from the University of Chicago in 1997. Neither degrees were in connection with healthcare, medicine or science.

Yet he is going to lead the fight against disease in the United States, a nation of 330 million people. Go figure ………..

In a 2014 speech, O’Neill suggested that drug effectiveness could be established AFTER medicines hit the market. That seems to rhyme with the policy from many Governments during Covid of declaring experimental medicines as “safe and effective” then injecting them into millions of clueless citizens paralysed by fear (including pregnant women and children).

Wikipedia reports that O'Neill said this in a 2014 speech,

" We should reform the FDA so there is approving drugs after their sponsors have demonstrated safety – and let people start using them, at their own risk, but not much risk of safety .... Let’s prove efficacy after they’ve been legalized."

Yes — the current leader of the CDC seems to be a supporter of human experimentation. Dr Mengele would be proud. Extraordinary …….

Possible Experience with One Illness

O’Neil may (or may not) have some experience of at least one illness — sea sickness. He has been on the Board of The Seasteading Institute (TSI). The TSI is a non-profit organization formed to facilitate the establishment of autonomous, mobile communities on seaborne platforms operating in international waters.

A possible familiarity with sea sickness does not qualify him to lead the CDC. But that is just BOOM’s opinion.

Trump reveals that he takes health advice from Pfizer - in Secret - (!) - Huh ?

Meanwhile, the current President of the United States revealed that he has relied upon advice on Covid vaccines from Pfizer, the Big Pharma company which has been responsible for manufacturing and marketing one of the MRNA Covid Vaccines. However, for some reason possibly attached to him now receiving conflicting advice, Trump is suddenly frustrated that Pfizer may have not been telling him the whole truth on the matter and that they appear to want to keep their advice secret.

Trump’s full statement on Truth Social sounds like a rant from a reality TV show. Extraordinary …..

“It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW. I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not??? They go off to the next “hunt” and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work. They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!! I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as “BRILLIANT” as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why??? Thank you for your attention to this very important matter! President DJT”

Pfizer Paid Criminal And Civil Fine of $ 2.3 BILLION in 2009

In 2009, Trump’s health adviser, Pfizer, agreed to pay US $ 2.3 Billion in a criminal and civil liability lawsuit stemming from the illegal promotion of certain drugs. At the time, it was the largest healthcare fraud settlement in history. Please note that the lawsuit involved accusations of criminal liability.

If readers — or Donald Trump or Jim O’Neil — wish to do some further research on Pfizer’s “BRILLIANT Warp Speed” Covid “vaccine” product, they can check through 3,751 peer-reviewed and published Papers on the harms caused by Covid vaccines.

Collection of peer reviewed case reports and studies citing adverse effects post COVID vaccination

Here they are —

https://react19.org/science

Of course, Donald clearly will not have time to read such documents. In the past, he has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that Operation Warp Speed “saved millions of lives”. Perhaps Jim can get to work on the matter?

The following article begs to differ on the subject. It is written by a man without any criminal convictions or fines — so presumably The White House will not pay him much attention.

Operation Warp Speed was a Disaster - James Roguski

US Government Report on Climate Change - CO2 Less Damaging than Expected

On July 29th, 2025, the Department of Energy (DOE) published a report entitled A Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the U.S. Climate

The Report reviewed existing peer-reviewed literature and government data on climate impacts of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions and provided a critical assessment of the conventional narrative on climate change.

The report concludes that carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) induced warming appears to be less damaging economically than commonly believed, and that aggressive mitigation strategies could be more harmful than beneficial. The report also finds that U.S. policy actions are expected to have undetectably small direct impacts on the global climate.

The report was commissioned by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright from a selection of climate experts with diverse expertise in physical science, economics, climate science and academic research.

The report:

Reviews scientific certainties and uncertainties in how anthropogenic emissions of CO 2 and other GHGs have affected, or will affect, the Nation’s climate, extreme weather events, and metrics of societal well-being.

Assesses the near-term impacts of elevated concentrations of CO 2 , including enhanced plant growth and reduced ocean alkalinity.

Evaluates data and projections regarding long-term impacts of elevated concentrations of CO 2 , including estimates of future warming.

Finds that claims of increased frequency or intensity of hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and droughts are not supported by U.S. historical data.

Asserts that CO 2 -induced warming appears to be less damaging economically than commonly believed, and that aggressive mitigation policies could prove more detrimental than beneficial.

Finds that U.S. policy actions are expected to have undetectably small direct impacts on the global climate and any effects will emerge only with long delays.

It seems to strongly support the President’s Executive Order of July 7th titled Ending Market Distorting Subsidies for Unreliable, Foreign Controlled Energy Sources.

The stated aim of the Executive Order was “to eliminate any such preferences for wind and solar facilities”.

It is looking more and more like the Solar and Wind industries may not have significant future market opportunities or any government financial support/subsidies in the US market. The US is the second largest renewable energy market globally with 12 % of the total In Dollar terms. It is also a major source of finance for the industry.

To put all this into perspective, renewable energy contributes 30 % of total global electricity generation. However almost half of that is Hydropower (46 %) with Wind contributing 26 % and Solar contributing 18 %.

And in relation to current Total World Energy Consumption, renewable energy, excluding Hydro, only contributes 8 % of the Total.

OIL = 32 % COAL = 26 % NATURAL GAS = 23 % NUCLEAR = 4 %

HYDRO = 6 % OTHER RENEWABLES = 8 %

Total World Energy Consumption

The US Report — A Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the U.S. Climate

https://www.energy.gov/topics/climate

It’s a Big Club and You’re Not in It — Shanghai Cooperation Organisation — Tianjin Summit

Last week in Tianjin, China, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) 2025 summit was held form August 31st to September 1st. It was the largest summit in SCO's history.

Preparations

On July 15, 2025, the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting was held in Tianjin and in the week prior to that, the SCO Digital Economy Forum. The Forum was attended by 1,500 guests from SCO member states' governments, enterprises, universities, and think tanks.

On July 17, the SCO Business Forum was held in Beijing, hosted by the China Chamber of International Commerce (CCPIT). The forum released the "SCO Supply Chain Development Research Report," with nearly 400 representatives from domestic and international government agencies and the business sector in attendance.

On July 23, the SCO National Dialogue on Civilization took place in Tianjin. 300 guests from multiple countries' governments, think tanks, and cultural and educational sectors attended.

On July 25, the SCO Media and Think Tank Summit held its plenary session in Zhengzhou, with over 400 domestic and foreign guests representing nearly 200 media outlets, think tanks, government agencies, and international and regional organizations from SCO member, observer, and dialogue partner countries in attendance.

On July 30, the 10th SCO Council of Ministers of Agriculture meeting was held in Kunming.

Participation of International Guests at Summit

Armenia - Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

Azerbaijan - President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Belarus – President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

Cambodia – Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet

China – CCP General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping

Egypt - Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly

Maldives – President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu

Myanmar - acting President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing

Vietnam - Prime Minister of Vietnam Phạm Minh Chính

Laos - General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith

India – Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

Indonesia – Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono

Iran – President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian

Kazakhstan – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Kyrgyzstan – President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov

Mongolia – President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh

Nepal – Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli

Pakistan – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif

Russia – President of Russia Vladimir Putin

Turkey – President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Tajikistan – President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

Turkmenistan - President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Uzbekistan – President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Malaysia - Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation - Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev

Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure - Director of Executive Committee Ularbek Sharsheev

ASEAN - Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn

Commonwealth of Independent States - General Secretary Sergey Lebedev

Collective Security Treaty Organization - Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov

Eurasian Economic Union - Chairman of the Board of EEC Bakhytjan Sagintayev

Economic Cooperation Organization - Secretary-General Asad Majeed Khan

Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia - Secretary-General Kairat Sarybay

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank - President Jin Liqun

United Nations - Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres

The SCO began 20 years ago with a handful of members — China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. However, it now has ten member states (China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Belarus), two observer countries and 14 dialogue partners. In total, these nations eclipse the G7 organization in economic terms, accounting for about 40% of global trade and they represent nearly half the world’s population.

Alejandro Reyes, adjunct professor at the Department of Politics and Public Administration at the University of Hong Kong, commented on the meeting saying —

“This is a time when the US is burning bridges with almost every country. So, in President Xi’s mind, it is a good time for China to position itself as a world power by showcasing it has productive relations with many countries.”

Of course, the spotlight has been on India lately with the US imposing 50 % Tariffs on India’s exports. The imposition of such high tariffs by the US is an excellent way to dis-enchant trading nations and their trading partners. The adverse consequences will be long term in BOOM’s view. Thus, this meeting in Tianjin is most certainly one of great historical and economic significance.

In BOOM’s opinion, this is a major mistake from the US Government, causing India to rethink the importance of the SCO. The US State Department must be disappointed in the Tariff War being waged by President Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

On Friday, Trump had a moment of clarity and made this statement on Truth Social

" Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!"

In response, the Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview — "Where do we buy our oil from, especially since it’s a very expensive commodity, we pay a very high price for it and it’s the highest import, so we’ll have to decide what suits us best” … "We will definitely buy it."

And later that day, the major Indian oil refinery avoided US supplies and purchased 2 Million barrels from West Africa and 1 million from Middle East sources.

India and China together represent 3 Billion people in growing economies, almost 40 % of the world’s population. Maybe Donald doesn’t know that.

International Cooperation — Opposition to Hegemony — Opposition to Unilateral Power Politics

Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and delivered a speech titled —

Staying True to SCO Founding Mission And Ushering in a Better Future — Pooling the Strength of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to Improve Global Governance

The key elements of the speech were centred on Multi-Polarity and the avoidance of any single nation assuming dominance over others.

“This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the United Nations. It is a milestone prompting us to remember the past and create a better future together.”

“Eighty years later ..…. Cold War mentality, hegemonism and protectionism continue to haunt the world. New threats and challenges have been only increasing. The world has found itself in a new period of turbulence and transformation.”

“First, we should adhere to sovereign equality. We should maintain that all countries, regardless of size, strength and wealth, are equal participants, decision-makers and beneficiaries in global governance. We should promote greater democracy in international relations and increase the representation and voice of developing countries.

Second, we should abide by international rule of law. The purposes and principles of the UN Charter and other universally recognized basic norms of international relations must be observed comprehensively, fully and in their entirety. International law and rules should be applied equally and uniformly. There should be no double standards, and the house rules of a few countries must not be imposed upon others.

Third, we should practice multilateralism. We should uphold the vision of global governance featuring extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, strengthen solidarity and coordination, and oppose unilateralism. We should firmly safeguard the status and authority of the UN, and ensure its irreplaceable, key role in global governance.

Fourth, we should advocate the people-centred approach. We should reform and improve the global governance system to ensure that the people of every nation are the actors in and beneficiaries of global governance, so as to better tackle the common challenges for mankind, better narrow the North-South gap, and better safeguard the common interests of all countries.” ……

”SCO member states have rich energy resources, big markets and strong internal driving forces, and we are contributing a rising share to world economic growth. We should continue to dismantle walls, not erect them; we should seek integration, not decoupling.”

“We should continue to promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and write brilliant chapters of peace, amity and harmony among countries different in history, culture, social system and development stage.”

“We should continue to unequivocally oppose hegemonism and power politics, practice true multilateralism, and stand as a pillar in promoting a multipolar world and greater democracy in international relations.”

“China supports the SCO in expanding cooperation with other multilateral institutions, such as the UN, ASEAN, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia”.

Meanwhile …….. yet more extraordinary actions

Donald Trump has moved a flotilla of warships off the coast of Venezuela, destroyed a boat with 11 passengers in open waters claiming that they were “Venezuelan drug smugglers” and “narco-terrorists” and re-names the US Department of Defense by Executive Order, calling it the Department of War.

BOOM cannot recall any other Government in recent history arbitrarily destroying a boat on the high seas with a military attack, killing its occupants and claiming justification. Such actions are usually reserved for times of war.

The Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth commented that the name change is about restoring a “warrior” mentality. He added that it concerns “Restoring victory and clarity as an end state,” and “Restoring intentionality to the use of force.”

“So at your direction, Mr. President, the War Department will fight decisively, not endless conflicts.”

Not Tepid Legality

“We’re going to go on offense not just on defense. Maximum lethality. Not tepid legality.” Does that mean the use of illegal force? Is this the end of the, presumably legal, “Rules Based International Order” ?

“Violent effect, not politically correct. We’re going to raise up warriors, not just defenders,” Hegseth further remarked.

“America first, peace through strength, brought to you by the War Department … We’re back”.

Peace through War ….. Extraordinary …

George Orwell had something to say about that in his classic book 1984, published in 1949. BOOM suspects that Pete Hegseth has not read it. Or Donald Trump.

1984 : The Beginning

At the beginning of 1984, these words are presented as the official motto of the nation of Oceania:

War is Peace Freedom is Slavery Ignorance is Strength — George Orwell, 1984

These slogans were created by an entity known only as “The Party,” which consists of those in charge of the country. The words were written in enormous letters on the white pyramid of the Ministry of Truth, which, considering that they are obvious contradictions, seems to be an odd place to put them.

=============================================================

In economics (and finance), things work until they don’t. Do your own research. Make your own conclusions.

BOOM does not offer investment advice.

============================================================

Share BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional investment advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The commentary and other contents simply reflect the opinion of the authors alone on the current and future status of the markets and various economies. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither the information nor any opinion expressed constitutes a solicitation to buy or sell any securities nor investments. Do NOT ever purchase any security or investment without doing your own and sufficient research. Neither BOOM Finance and Economics.com nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. The principals and related parties may at times have positions in the securities or investments referred to and may make purchases or sales of these securities and investments while this site is live. The analysis contained is based on both technical and fundamental research.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of economic and social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Subscribe to BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

BOOM has developed a loyal readership which includes many of the world’s most senior economists, central bankers, fund managers and academics.