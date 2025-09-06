BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

Allen Stokes
1d

Please do NOT think ANY connection to the UN is not accepting a TROJAN HORSE !

Paul
21h

You could also call Ursula 'Fulla Leyen', as leyen literally means 'shit' in a certain cute central European language.

Fulla Leyen has no choice, but be full of it (neither does Trump), because the EU, as well as NATO and largely also the US, has been shown to be a paper tiger with feet of clay. The global Northwest initially controlled the world through a combination of advanced technological knowledge, manufacturing prowess, control of global institutions and the financial system, military might, and cultural soft power. That's no longer the case. Manufacturing is pretty much gone, knowledge is on its way down the tubes. Military power is questionable, as it appears geared toward fighting wars of the past and too clumsy for present-day conflicts. Control of finances and global institutions has proved toothless. Western culture is decadent, unable to project the West's appeal the way it once did. The war in Ukraine has exposed all that, and on the one hand empowered the rest of the world (sick of being effed over by the West for eons) and on the other stunned characters of Fulla Leyen's ilk, making them realize the degree to which the empire they control is inconsequential. They're scrambling to hold onto their former hegemonical status, but it does look like the train has left the station, and there is nothing stopping the hitherto underprivileged peoples from achieving an equal, if not superior, status.

All of the above is probably exacerbated by the forthcoming decline in the production of oil - the stuff that has spun the wheels of this circus for the past century or so and has facilitated an unprecedented rise in living standard and technological development - where more energy from oil is needed, but less and less can be obtained, as the EROEI (Energy Return On Energy Invested) declines, as oil no longer provides the surplus energy it once did and becomes uneconomical to extract and produce. In this regard, it needs to be kept in mind that economy is energy, and other physical stuff, as opposed to money.

Climate change is probably bullshit, but even if it's a thing, not much can be done about it, other than adapting to it. Climate change is clearly being used to wean people off oil and force through electrification in an effort to provide an alternative source of energy (especially in Europe, which has eff all as far as energy, but needs lots) from renewables. In physical terms, renewables cannot replace hydrocarbons on a like-for-like basis (they also cannot produce natural gas for the production of fertilized), but they're the best they've got. They're going ahead with renewables, hoping that something will come along later. The best case scenario for Fulla Leyen would be dismantling Russia, sucking all of its resources out of it, giving Western Europe a new lease on life for at least a century, and seeing what happens.

Anyway, what we're witnessing is a) a fight for what hydrocarbons there are left and b) a struggle for liberation of the world thus far subjugated by the West. Since the West has allowed itself to degenerate into a sorry state where weakness is glorified and strength demonized, the outcome will most likely not be favorable for us. But who knows, maybe Fulla Leyen has sumthin up her sleeve.

As far as technocracy and the general course of this civilization, the problem is that the public discourse is formulated by technocrats, politicians, engineers, problem solvers. In other words, people who are largely myopic, lack imagination, are unable to see beyond the horizon. There is just about no genuine art today, where artists would provide inspiration, imagination, would enchant the masses and steer then in one way or another. The masses are steered by commercial marketers, technologies, meaningless horseshit. Culture is pretty much non-existent, at best it rehashes stuff from the heyday of this civilization. Hopefully, this will change as friction and tension increases, but the present sure is a dark point in human history. Such emptiness!

