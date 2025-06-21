Share BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

GENETIC MEDICINE NIGHTMARE FOR INVESTORS

Can an industry persist and become commercially viable if it is based on hype, hope, falsehoods and spin? BOOM thinks not. Eventually, in the long run, after the risk capital has been burned, reality must surely dawn and render such ventures obsolete?

BOOM has written extensively about the folly of genetic therapy injectable products that are based upon man-made, synthetic MRNA technology (Messenger RNA). These are genetic therapies that were disingenuously labelled as Covid “vaccines” and were coerced onto billions of people globally in 2021, 2022 and 2023 by unwise, authoritarian (arguably insane or sociopathic) governments. Some are still exhorting their citizens to “get your Covid Boosters”.

To quote a famous philosopher, Forest Gump — Stupid is as stupid does.

Covid “vaccines” reduced population risk by 0.7 % - 1.3 %

The clinical trial data published in December of 2020 showed that the Covid “vaccines” reduced Absolute Risk in the general population by just 0.7 % - 1.3 %. The products were not shown to be “95% effective” at preventing the spread of the Covid virus in a large population. That 95 % figure was a Relative Risk reduction. It was generated by comparing a very small group of participants in the clinical trial to another very small group of participants and ignoring lack of effectiveness in the other 30,000 participants.

That’s about as stupid as it gets. But the politicians didn’t notice.

In other words, those people who agreed to be injected with MRNA technology were not fully informed about the inherent lack of effectiveness and risks involved in being jabbed. Irrational Covid fear and panic were used to induce their compliance. Hype, hope, falsehoods and spin were added to the mix.

And all of it was not necessary. Why?

Because there was no discernible “Pandemic of Death” in 2020 caused by the Covid virus and only one chart is necessary to reveal that. It is the Euromomo chart for Deaths from All Causes compiled week by week and published weekly from the death data of 27 nations in Europe.

A short, sharp spike in All Cause death numbers did occur in the early months of 2020 but it was not extraordinary in size or volume. In fact, it was not dissimilar to what happens every winter with seasonal Influenza outbreaks. Seasonal Peaks of All Cause Death occur every winter and have done for decades.

EUROMOMO CHART — DEATHS FROM ALL CAUSES IN ALL AGES

Source: https://euromomo.eu/graphs-and-maps

The chart clearly shows that by May of 2020, the death numbers had collapsed back into the normal range. So, by then, anyone watching the published numbers knew that there was no “horrible, rapidly infectious, fearful” pandemic virus killing extraordinary numbers of people everywhere and anywhere.

The weekly published numbers from Euromomo revealed the ugly truth. We were being lied to by almost all governments worldwide. There was no Pandemic of Death. And they continued to lie for the next 3 years, promulgating the argument that massive excess deaths were continuing to occur globally and that drastic measures were required to “contain” the “deadly” virus.

Those governments then proceeded to offer only one “solution” – an injectable product, inadequately researched, containing synthetic genetic material (RNA) that was constructed in a laboratory and designed to hijack the body’s protein manufacturing mechanisms. And that product had never been manufactured previously in large volumes globally or trialled on large numbers of people.

The rest is now history. Some reputable estimates of death from these products are between 15 – 30 Million globally (and still counting). And reputable estimates of serious adverse events are somewhere in the range of 20 times that number – possibly 600 Million people – HALF A BILLION injured and suffering serious ill effects.

References: Collection of 3,751 peer reviewed case reports and studies citing adverse effects post COVID vaccination. https://react19.org/science

Excess All Cause Mortality 125 Countries https://correlation-canada.org/covid-excess-mortality-125-countries/

Please note --

The Covid MRNA “vaccines” are definitely NOT conventional vaccines.

In fact, they are not even remotely like any previous conventional vaccine.

They are Genetic Medicines, designed to hijack protein production mechanisms in every cell.

These so-called “safe and 95 % effective” …. “vaccines” …. contain synthetic RNA (genetic code) which contains a man-manipulated synthetic nucleotide, N1 Methyl-Pseudouridine. That nucleotide tricks the body’s defence mechanisms. It is used in the RNA in place of a naturally occurring nucleotide, Uracil. That means that 25 % of the genetic material being used is synthetic, not natural.

MMMMmmmmm ……...

Some definitions may assist readers here —

RNA is a complex naturally occurring compound of high molecular weight that functions in cellular protein synthesis. It consists of ribose nucleotides (nitrogenous bases appended to a ribose sugar) attached by phosphodiester bonds, forming strands of varying lengths. The nitrogenous bases in RNA are adenine, guanine, cytosine, and uracil, which replaces thymine in DNA.

N1-Methylpseudouridine (abbreviated m1Ψ) is a natural archaeal tRNA component and "hypermodified" pyrimidine nucleoside used in biochemistry and molecular biology for in vitro transcription (that means in the Lab) and is found in the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines.

After being coated within a man made Lipid Nanoparticle, this genetic material is then cleverly smuggled into the cells of the body after injection (the term is Transfection) and used to trick those cells into producing a specific foreign protein in huge volumes. In other words, it turns the body into a foreign protein manufacturing plant. Humans then become walking, talking foreign protein factories.

That may sound far fetched, hard to believe. Yes – it sounds like the plot of a nightmarish science fiction novel. But it’s arguably worse than that, much worse.

It is uncontrolled in terms of dosage and persistence – every one who gets an MRNA Covid vaccine, for example, gets the same dosage. A 45 kg lightly built woman receives the exact same dose in each injection as a 120 kg male wrestler/weightlifter. TRILLIONS of foreign protein molecules, known as “Spike Protein” are released into the body. The Immune system simply has to respond to that mega challenge as best it can. And every person’s body does NOT have the exact same immune system parameters. Thus, the outcomes are inherently unpredictable. And we have subsequently learned that this foreign protein production can persist for up to 12 months or longer.

Let’s be frank, MRNA “vaccines” trick the body. They are an attempt to hijack the body’s protein production line. Some legal experts have argued that, in some jurisdictions, they are legally Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs). BOOM agrees with that legal view.

So -- Billions of people on Earth have been injected with this material relying on the “safe and effective” messaging used by many governments world wide in response to the Non Pandemic of SARS CoV2 virus that caused the Covid Panic-Demic. Millions of False Positive PCR test results were also used to create a Case Demic and to increase the fear of a HUGE pandemic (that did not exist).

The companies still involved in delivering this technology are Pfizer, Moderna and BionTech. They appear to be doing that under contract to certain governmental agencies and the products appear to be classified as “countermeasures”. So what the hell is a “countermeasure”? The term is most often used in the weapons industry. More on that later.

Here are the long term charts for the shares of Pfizer, Moderna and Biontech

(from IncredibleCharts.com )

MODERNA (Stock Code on Nasdaq MRNA)

Readers should note that the share price is currently around US$ 25. Careful examination of the chart will reveal that they were around $ 25 in May 2019. It has been a wild ride for investors over the last 6 years.

BIONTECH (Stock Code BNTX on Nasdaq)

Please note that the share price is now around US$ 105. Careful examination of the chart will reveal that they were around $ 105 in March 2020. It has been another wild ride for investors over the last 5 years.

PFIZER (Stock Code on NY Stock Exchange PFE)

Readers should note that the share price is currently around US$ 25. The recent peak was at almost $ 62 in December 2021. Since then, investors have suffered a dramatic fall in share price performance.

SO WHAT IS A “COUNTERMEASURE”?

The American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition, defines a countermeasure as “a measure or action taken to counter or offset another one”. As a general concept, it implies precision and is any technological or tactical solution or system designed to prevent an undesirable outcome in the process.”

From Total Military Insight: “Countermeasure technologies refer to the strategies and systems developed to protect military assets against various threats, significantly enhancing the effectiveness of weapons development.”

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS – ANOTHER WILD RIDE IN GENETIC MEDICINE DEVELOPMENT

Today, BOOM is directing readers attention to another company in America which is involved in the research and development of genetically mediated treatments. That company is Sarepta Therapeutics and its website gives the following short description of their mission -- Sarepta is a global biotechnology company on an urgent mission: to engineer precision genetic medicine.

Sounds good?

The longer version is here -- and demands more attention.

Sarepta is a global biotechnology company on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine to reclaim futures otherwise impacted or cut short by rare diseases. We're ushering in a new era of drug development, with the goal of shortening the time from lab to patient.

We’re ushering in a new era of drug development with the goal of driving efficiencies, including shortening the time from lab to patient and building the world’s largest gene therapy manufacturing capacity. We’re collaborating with health networks and payers, rethinking pricing models for revolutionary new treatments in development. We are in a daily race to transform genetic understanding into genetic medicine. Because every day is an opportunity to save lives stolen by rare disease. Armed with the most advanced science in genetic medicine, we are in a daily race to rescue lives otherwise stolen by rare disease. At Sarepta, every day is another twenty-four hours to stand up for patients, advance technology, challenge convention, and drag tomorrow into today.

So – it’s “urgent”. It’s “global”. It’s “precision engineering”.

It will “save time” in a “new era”. It will “drive efficiency”.

They will “build the world’s largest gene therapy manufacturing capacity”.

They are “collaborating” with health networks and payers, “rethinking” pricing models.



It is all “revolutionary”. They are “in a race” to save lives.

It will be the “most advanced science”.

And they “stand up for patients” and “drag tomorrow into today”.

What’s not to like? A rocket ship to Mars? Are humans just machines?



Sounds wonderful? Surely all of those things are for The Greater Good?

There is just one small hitch.

This stuff might kill you or someone near and dear to you.

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS SHARES – LONG TERM CHART – SINCE 1997

Careful readers will note that Sarepta shares are now trading around US $ 20. They traded in that price range way back in late 1998/early 1999. That’s a quarter of a century ago.

Another wild ride for investors.

Last week, on June 15th, Sarepta released a Press Statement that was titled --

Sarepta Provides Safety Update for ELEVIDYS and Initiates Steps to Strengthen Safety in Non-Ambulatory Individuals with Duchenne

That sounds good too, doesn’t it?

However, the title does not mention something really bad.

The Press Release goes on to say --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun. 15, 2025-- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today provided a safety update regarding ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl), the only approved gene therapy for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and steps the Company is taking to strengthen the safety profile in non-ambulatory patients. These steps follow a second reported case of acute liver failure (ALF) resulting in death. The cases of ALF to date have both occurred in non-ambulatory individuals with Duchenne. Sarepta extends its deepest sympathies to the affected families and care teams.

Wait. Stop there.

A SECOND REPORTED CASE OF ACUTE LIVER FAILURE RESULTING IN DEATH?

That does not sound so good.

SAREPTA SHARES OVER LAST 2 YEARS – CHART

On the 9th June (two weeks ago), the shares traded at almost US $ 44. They have fallen dramatically after the release of this Press Release on 15th June. In fact, they have fallen to a Low of $ 20 on Wednesday, a plunge of over 50 % in just one week?

Investors Business Daily wrote a Headline which did not sound so good – there was no attempt there to hide the ugly truth -- no hype, hope or spin.

Sarepta Crashes To Nine-Year Low After A Second Gene Therapy Patient Dies

The company is suitably concerned about this development. Thankfully.

Commitment to Long-Term Safety and Understanding

“Sarepta remains committed to a thorough approach and the highest standards of patient safety and scientific rigor. The event has been reported to FDA and global health authorities and will inform ongoing discussions around a potential label update to reflect the risk of severe ALF and additional immune management strategies for non-ambulatory patients. While elevated liver enzymes are a known class effect of all AAV-based gene therapies, the exact mechanism behind AAV-related liver toxicity remains unclear. Current evidence suggests it is likely driven by an adaptive immune response.”

They also stated -- “With more than 900 individuals treated to-date”

This may suggest to readers that 2 deaths from acute Liver failure in 900 patients is an acceptable risk in a clinical trial. However, for an experimental, novel therapy in clinical trials, that may not be the case. BOOM is a finance/economics publication and cannot comment on this. The Risk/Reward calculation going forward will be the responsibility of the company and the FDA.

Time to consider the Genomics industry as a commercial venture.

ETF’S INVESTING IN GENOMIC ADVANCEMENTS

Definition of Genomics: Genomics is an interdisciplinary field of molecular biology focusing on the structure, function, evolution, mapping, and editing of genomes. A genome is an organism's complete set of DNA, including all of its genes as well as its hierarchical, three-dimensional structural configuration.

Genome Editing ETFs -- Downhill all the way

“Genome editing, also known as gene editing, refers to a type of genetic engineering in which scientists utilize new technologies to modify an organism’s DNA. Modern techniques in this field allow for genetic material to be inserted, removed, or edited at a specific location in the genome, which allows for unprecedented levels of deliberate alterations in living cells. One of the most recent genome editing advances has come from CRISPR-based techniques; and this has stirred up a lot of excitement from the medical community because it allows for cheaper and more efficient genome editing methods than previously available. While most of the gene-editing efforts have steered towards investigating ways prevent and treat human diseases, there are a wide range of other applications, including:

Agriculture: increasing crop yields and improving plant resistance to disease and tolerance to climate change

Industrial: useful for developing biofuels and new age materials requiring specific properties.

While there are many areas of potential growth for genome editing in the future, investors should remember that the disruptive potential of this technology comes with looming ethical concerns and ongoing experimentation that could pose risks, especially in the near-term.” (Source: ETFDB.Com)

LOOMING ETHICAL CONCERNS AND ONGOING EXPERIMENTATION?

Let’s look at the charts of some major ETF’s that invest in the field of Genetic therapies and Genomics. All charts are long term and taken from IncredibleCharts.com

ARK Genomic Revolution (Stock Code ARKG)

iShares Genomics, Immunology and Healthcare – (Stock Code IDNA)

Global X Genomics and Biotechnology – (Stock Code GNOM)

Franklin Genomic Advancements - (Stock Code HELX)

Wisdom Tree BioRevolution Fund - (Stock Code WDNA)

SURGE IN CANCERS?

The following graphs are also worthy of readers attention. They reveal the surge in Cancers in the USA and the cost of treating them since the release of the “95 % effective” Covid MRNA Genetic Therapy “vaccines” in 2021. The possibility of DNA Plasmid contaminations and the presence of SV40 Promoters has been raised by very senior people in the world of Genomics. As far as BOOM is aware these concerns have not been adequately addressed by the Genomics industry to date.

TURBO CANCER UPDATE: Cancer Mortality Is Officially Rising

Note the “Vaccine Inflection Point” in Week 14 of 2021

Source:

AND more from the USA …. “The NCHS/CDC data is clear (below). Cancer mortality and treatment expense are far into excess above trend, and both inflected the week of maximum Covid vaccine uptake peak.”

Source: https://x.com/EthicalSkeptic/status/1935846903922516120

And The Ethical Skeptic https://theethicalskeptic.com/

SV40 Virus Linked to Multiple Cancers Found in mRNA Vaccines, Microbiologist Says

Microbiologist Kevin McKernan, a former researcher for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Human Genome Project, said he discovered simian virus 40 (SV40), a virus found in monkey and humans, in mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. SV40 has been linked to cancer in humans, including mesotheliomas, lymphomas and cancers of the brain and bone.

“In short, his team discovered elevated levels of double-stranded DNA plasmids, including SV40 promoters (DNA sequence that is essential for gene expression) that are known to trigger cancer development when encountering an oncogene (a gene that has the potential to cause cancer).”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/sv40-virus-cancers-mrna-vaccines-cola/

And this article was published on 3rd December 2024 in the Journal Science, Public Health Policy and the Law.

BioNTech RNA-Based COVID-19 Injections Contain Large Amounts Of Residual DNA Including An SV40 Promoter/Enhancer Sequence

“Conclusion: Our results raise grave concerns regarding the safety of the BNT162b2 vaccine and call for an immediate halt of all RNA biologicals unless these concerns can be dispelled.”

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/biontech-rna-based-covid-19-injections-contain-large-amounts-of-residual-dna-including-an-sv40-promoter-enhancer-sequence/

=============================================================

In economics (and finance), things work until they don’t. Do your own research. Make your own conclusions.

BOOM does not offer investment advice.

===========================================================

