Opposing Globalism – HUSARICS to the rescue – A New Geo-politics based on Nation State Pragmatism, not Globalist Ideology

Ever since 1945, after Bretton Woods, World War 2 and the Cold War the world of Geo-politics has steadily devolved towards one end point — unelected, centralist, globalist control of everything and everybody. This “progress” appears to have accelerated since the emergence of the “global crisis” (they call it global warming, climate change or global boiling) then the global Covid Non pandemic (which was clearly a coordinated Milgram Experiment) and now, the rushed emergence of global Artificial Intelligence – the global brain.

Accelerationism is the latest new buzzword. But perhaps devolution is not quite the right term? Perhaps this has been the plan all along -- a planned pathway born out of the ruins of Berlin in 1945 to slowly but purposefully create a tyrannical, centralised, authoritarian mechanism of global control? If so, Adolf Hitler would be proudly smiling in his grave. Fascism conquers all?

Who are the Controllers?

The prime organisations that promulgate this “global vision” of control include the unelected United Nations (UN), the unelected World Health Organisation (WHO), the unelected (and private) World Economic Forum (WEF) and the unelected European Commission (which controls the European Union (EU).

Other, lesser yet still global, unelected organisations include the IMF, the World Bank, the Bank for International Settlements in Basel and the many, many NGOs -- Non Government Organisations. The Global Giving Atlas lists more than 10.2 million validated non-profits, charities, and NGOs. The United States alone has 1.4 million Non-Profit organisations. The UN Charter recognizes NGOs as “consultative entities”, enabling their participation in shaping economic, social, and humanitarian policies. Since the mid-20th century, their numbers and scope have exponentially increased, reflecting their growing importance in global affairs.

All of the people involved in these organisations are either self-appointed or selected by others. None of them are elected by the People.

They represent no-one yet they pretend to represent everyone. Their shared ideology is almost always one of Utopian, global, technocratic, often socialist control – they promise global “solutions” -- all for the Greater Good, of course. They are most often granted “jobs for life” and are never audited or subject to review. Thus, they have become a Power Elite.

Trump to the Rescue? – Can Donald Trump Save the World?

HUSARICS - Hungary - USA - Russia - India - China - Slovakia - Pragmatic Realism Versus Ideology – the Battle for the Future

BOOM is forming the view that Donald Trump, despite his many faults, will possibly go down in history as the most transformative US President in history as he melds together a group of independent nation states into an opposition to globalist forces. BOOM likes to call it HUSARICS -- the alliance that is slowly forming under Trump -- between Hungary, USA, Russian Federation, India, China and Slovakia.

The ultimate battle will be one of Pragmatic Realism versus Ideology. All of the leaders of these six nation states appear dedicated national pragmatism as the only solution to the world’s problems rather than any globalist ideology.

White Ants in the White House

BOOM has been consistently critical of US President Donald Trump, especially on economic matters since he took office for his second term on January 20th. BOOM has been especially critical of Trump’s initiatives in the world of Crypto and in regard to threats that he has made against the “Technate” nations of Greenland, Canada, Mexico, Central America and Venezuela. His lack of action on the Epstein files has disappointed many MAGA supporters. His continued support for the problematic Covid MRNA “vaccines” and the ill advised Operation “Warp Speed” of his first Presidency has been deeply disappointing. And his recent support for Big Pharma Pfizer and its CEO, Albert Bourla, has been especially galling.

However, all of these matters have one thing in common. They entail undue influence inside the White House from unwise, conflicted advisers, the most sinister of which involve the so-called “Silicon Valley billionaires” cult, other trans-humanist technocrats, their fellow travellers and connections to Big Pharma and Big Military. The White House is under attack from White Ants. Sadly, those influences appear to distract and confuse Trump, just as they did during his first Presidency. His selection (?) of advisers has again proven to be his Achilles Heel once elected to office.

An economic example is Trump’s Tariff war which has been a disaster for the United States. Sure, it has raised some extra taxation revenue for the US Treasury but at what cost? US importers are reeling under the weight of these higher fees and CPI inflation has been put at risk for no significant economic benefit.

US imports, which rose strongly through 2024, have been smashed and are down by 20 % since the Tariff war was launched. The 12 month chart for US Imports shows the damage done.

US IMPORTS 2025

The 5 Year chart looks even worse, revealing the dramatic turn of events and the true long term impact of the ill-advised Trump Tariff war on all trading nations. US imports are back to where they were in 2022.

Trump announced the increased Tariffs on 2nd April after US imports had increased by 5.7 % in March (MoM). Immediately, imports for April plunged by 16.2 %. The negative turnaround from one month to the next totalled almost 22 %. This was a significant hit to the economy which is heavily reliant on the consumption of foreign goods.

Economically, it was a dumb move and financially the new tariffs to date have only increased US Federal Government revenues by 2.4 percent of the projected total federal revenue for fiscal year 2025.

This is clearly not an economic or financial triumph for Trump or America.

Diplomatic Damage Immense

Sadly for America, the diplomatic damage has been immense. No other nation now trusts the US implicitly on trade matters, especially its strongest allies such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UK and Western Europe. America’s reputation has been tarnished. Some of those nations have been treated harshly.

Meanwhile, China, the Russian Federation and India, which represent over 3 Billion people (40 % of the Earth’s population) have had their long held suspicions confirmed – best illustrated by quoting the former US Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger.

“America has no permanent friends or enemies, only interests”

“It may be dangerous to be America’s enemy, but to be America’s friend is fatal”

Then there is Winston Churchill’s famous quote summing up America --

“You can always count on the Americans to do the right thing, after they have exhausted all the other possibilities”.

BOOM Now Comes to Praise Trump, Not to Bury Him

However, BOOM now comes to praise Trump, not to bury him.

Trump is a pragmatist at the end of the day and has some very good instincts. For example, he has deep instincts on interest rates, having spent his working life in real estate projects. He knows that the current Mortgage Rate settings in the US are way too high for the current economic circumstances. He implicitly understands the critical, key importance of the housing and construction sectors in driving economic growth and in boosting the money supply.

Here are the current US Mortgage Fixed Interest Rates available to home buyers as quoted at Bankrate.com on Thursday November 27th.

MORTGAGE RATES USA

Trump can feel in his bones that these rates are too high. This is why he quite rightly criticises Jerome Powell so harshly, the Chairman at the Federal Reserve, and why he wants to replace him as soon as possible. BOOM agrees with Trump here. US Mortgage applications for new purchases of homes are indeed rising slowly at present but they were hammered badly from 2020 to 2024 by the Covid Fear and Panic Scam-demic and, in absolute numbers, are back to where they were during 2010 – 2015 (and 1996).

Trump knows that this has to improve and he knows that the current interest rate settings are a major impediment to growth of the US economy. The 10 Year Treasury Bond Yield is currently around 4 % and the 30 Year Mortgage loans are between 6.16 % and 6.43 %. All of those numbers are too high. The American economy is being starved of fresh new money supply.

It is worth looking at the last 5 years of 10 Year T-Bond Yields to put current rates into perspective. Such high rates are not allowing the money supply to expand enough to sustainably grow the economy.

MORTGAGE LOAN ORIGINATIONS OVER THE LAST 10 YEARS TELL THE STORY

And the US Real M2 Money Supply is slowly growing now but has been sub-par for 4 years since Mid 2021.

Trump Inherently Understands Energy

Trump also deeply appreciates the role of energy in any modern economy. He has come out strongly in favour of increased US production of Oil, Gas and Coal. He knows that China is winning the economic race despite being forced to import the bulk of its energy requirements. China is the world’s largest crude oil importer and a significant importer of natural gas, with Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq being its top crude oil suppliers. Despite a rapid build-out of renewable energy, the country relies on imports for over 70% of its oil and 45% of its gas. Thankfully, Russia is right next door and is rapidly expanding its pipeline network into China. Trump knows that China’s economy is much stronger than America’s despite their lack of domestic energy supplies.

Thus, Trump is naturally drawn to building relations with energy suppliers in Canada, Venezuela, Syria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE …. and, ultimately, Russia.

He can make enemies of all of these nations (as his unwise advisers are planning) but the smart (pragmatic) thing to do for America in the long run is to become allies with them. Trump is already taking that path. The pragmatic, patient, knowledgeable, sophisticated Russians and Chinese have swayed him towards pursuing a future of peace and cooperation. Middle East energy suppliers have been welcomed in the White House recently.

BOOM sees all of this as the precursor to a long term HUSARICS Geo-political alliance – one which is essentially opposed to the Globalists who dominate in Western Europe and the UK (and in Ukraine).

Trump is now often meeting and especially listening carefully to Viktor Orban (Hungary), Vladimir Putin (Russia), Xi Jinping (China), Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (Saudi Arabia) and Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (Qatar). And he has recently softened his rhetoric against Canada, Greenland, Mexico and even Venezuela.

Trump is a Pragmatist – He is not an Ideologue

An ideologue is a person who is fiercely devoted to a particular ideology or set of principles, often to the point of being inflexible or dismissing opposing viewpoints. An ideologue passionately promotes their strongly held beliefs, which can be political, religious, or social. They are often characterised as being zealous, dogmatic and unshakeable in their beliefs.

The Cold war was characterised by the battle of grand ideologies – Capitalism/Democracy versus Communism. However, pure Marxist communism is clearly dead since 1990 – for 35 years. And the USA is now arguably the largest socialist state on the Planet with an annual Federal budget of $ 7 Trillion, almost all of which is spent on social security programs and defence (arguably just another giant social security program). This chart from Economics Insider sums it up very well.

US FEDERAL BUDGET 2025

Western European nations adopted mass socialist welfare systems long ago.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation has emerged as a democratic, Orthodox Christian, capitalist state and China has a mixed capitalist/centralist system (One Country/Two Systems).

Thus, the battle of ideologies is over

However, the globalists in Western Europe and the UK (and many inside the USA) are deluded into thinking that it still exists and they are led by extremely foolish politicians who are clinging to the idea of ideological warfare until the last Ukrainian is dead.

Why is Trump Different? Anti-globalism and Mutual Cooperation

BOOM sees Trump as ultimately a pragmatist and not an ideologue.

Businessmen cannot run their businesses along ideological lines. They must withstand all the stress attached to running any business and, to be successful, they must adapt to whatever circumstances arise, especially unexpected ones. Thus, all successful businessmen must become pragmatic by nature. No ideology can rescue them. Trump is no different in that regard. This means that he can make excellent choices when, in difficult circumstances, the pragmatic solution becomes obvious as the way forward.

His long term friend in the real estate development business, Steve Witkoff, is equally pragmatic. In November 2024, The Wall Street Journal described him succinctly -- “Peers in the real-estate world invariably describe Witkoff as smart, personable, and a talented negotiator with a common touch.” He has now served as the United States special envoy to the Middle East, special envoy for peace missions and he has also acted as a special envoy to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Geo-politically, it appears that Trump is slowly but surely becoming disenchanted with the globalists in the West – in the UK, the EU, the WEF, the WHO, in NATO and inside America, even inside the White House. He is becoming convinced that the way forward to peace and economic strength will come from anti-globalism and mutually beneficial cooperation between Nation states.

SO WHAT WILL TRUMP DO WITH NATO, THE WHO, THE WEF?

Trump has already decided to take America out of the WHO. On January 20th, soon after Trump’s inauguration, the White House released this Statement --

WITHDRAWING THE UNITED STATES FROM THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

Quote: “By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered:

Section 1. Purpose. The United States noticed its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020 due to the organization’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states.

The Director of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy shall review, rescind, and replace the 2024 U.S. Global Health Security Strategy as soon as practicable.

Sec. 3. Notification. The Secretary of State shall immediately inform the Secretary-General of the United Nations, any other applicable depositary, and the leadership of the WHO of the withdrawal.

Sec. 4. Global System Negotiations. While withdrawal is in progress, the Secretary of State will cease negotiations on the WHO Pandemic Agreement and the amendments to the International Health Regulations, and actions taken to effectuate such agreement and amendments will have no binding force on the United States.”

Last week, Trump did not attend the G20 meeting in South Africa. He is tentatively expected to attend the next WEF meeting in Davos in January. However, BOOM will not be surprised if Trump does not attend. BOOM expects that Trump will inevitably withdraw the US Government from any involvement with the Klaus Schwab’s globalist, private, unelected World Economic Forum (WEF). From a pragmatist’s viewpoint, engaging with the WEF makes no sense whatsoever for any Sovereign State.

NATO is a more difficult matter for Trump to deal with. He is currently laying down the elements for peace in the Ukraine war and he is not talking to the EU, the UK or NATO. After the Ukraine war is over, BOOM expects the US to reduce involvement with NATO except for the provision of weapons. That makes pragmatic sense because it is plainly obvious that the US cannot ever be protected by the other nations in NATO. All of their military apparatus is aimed at protecting themselves. In other words, NATO only really exists to coerce America into being their Big Brother Protector. Thus, there is no obvious benefit accrued to the United States to stay as a formal member. Good sense dictates that this situation cannot continue.

Trump will effectively leave the misguided, foolish, ideologues of Western Europe and the UK to play in their sandpit of “coalition” while America forges ahead with the cooperation and mutual benefit from being involved in HUSARICS.

Hungary Takes a Leading Role – Orban Visits Moscow

Last week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Moscow for a high level meeting with President Vladimir Putin. Before he left Hungary, he said --”“I am travelling to Moscow so that Hungary’s energy supply is secured for the winter and for the following year, at an affordable price.” It is worth noting that Rosatom, the giant Russian nuclear energy company, is about to start work on two new nuclear reactors in Hungary called Paks-2. Rosatom is a Russian State owned enterprise. The deal is being financed largely by an $11.5 Billion Russian state loan.

Orban reportedly again offered Hungary as a site for future meetings between the USA and Russia.

“That was Donald’s idea,” Putin said. “He told me: ‘We both have good relations with Hungary. You are on good terms with Viktor, and so am I.’ It was my pleasure to agree to the proposal.”

Hungary has steadfastly refused to supply weapons to Ukraine and stands in opposition to Ukraine joining both the EU and NATO.

All of this illustrates the central role of Hungary in the developing HUSARICS anti-globalist group of nations.

In 2017, China and Hungary declared their relationship as a comprehensive strategic partnership. Hungary joined the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2015. In the same year, it was the largest recipient of Chinese outbound direct investment with around $ 571 million. Hungary is one of the strongest European supporters of the BRI.

In 2023, Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó stated that “when we have faced crises in recent years, Hungary has always come out of them stronger than it went into them, but Hungarian-Chinese cooperation has played an absolutely indispensable role in this“.

Hungary hosts the largest supply centre of Huawei outside of China. In 2022, Chinese battery company CATL agreed to invest $7.5 Billion to build a factory in Debrecen. Hungary also has several Chinese electric vehicle battery plants. In 2023, Chinese electric vehicle company BYD chose Szeged as its first large factory in Europe.

Slovakia is On Board

Earlier this year, on February 25th, Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia ended his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in the USA with a fervent salute: “Long live the USA, long live Slovakia.”



Fico honoured fallen American soldiers of Slovakian origin who helped defeat fascism in WW2 and warned against the rise of “new Hitlers.” That was a clear reference to the deluded leaders of the EU and the UK. He hailed Trump, slammed the EU and defended Russia. That says it all. Fico is clearly a pragmatist of the highest order.

During his own speech at the CPAC conference, Trump acknowledged Fico, saying, “Thank you, Robert.”



China and India — the Ultimate Pragmatists

However, the ultimate pragmatists are actually China and India. India is forced towards pragmatism because of its predicament of widespread poverty. China essentially abandoned pure Marxist communism after Mao’s death in 1976 with the arrival of Deng Xiaoping. Deng took China away from rigid communist ideals by developing a financial sector that mirrors capitalist systems of money supply. He transformed China into a market economy and is regarded as the “Architect of Modern China”. He promoted “socialism with Chinese characteristics” and Deng Xiaoping Theory. The theory played an important role in China’s modern economy, as it stressed opening China to the outside world, the implementation of “one country, two systems”, and through the phrase “seek truth from facts“. all of this is essentially a pathway of political and economic pragmatism.

However, China has dallied with globalism, Klaus Schwab and the WEF by regularly holding the meetings called “Summer Davos” or officially known as the “Annual Meeting of the New Champions”.

This year’s program agenda for the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) in Tianjin, China on June 24 - 26 is now online, and the meeting will tackle the issues of Transhumanism, AI agents, and the One Health Agenda. Klaus Schwab has been removed and this will be the first test of the WEF concept without him.

Some of the sessions are titled with a sarcastic, realist slant —

Where’s the Capital for Climate?

Building an Agentic Economy

Who Trusts the Machines?

These sessions represent several phases of the unelected globalist agendas —

Transhumanism : with the merger of humans and machines through brain-computer interfaces.

One Health : with the merger of climate change and healthcare initiatives under the umbrella of “planetary health”.

Taxing Nature : with the idea that in addition to carbon pricing, there should also be taxes on the water we drink, the air we breathe, and the soil we walk upon.

Rise of the Machines: with the idea that one day AI bots may replace not just our jobs, but also our friends, doctors, teachers, along with how we continue to delegate our decision making to the machines.

These subjects will be openly debated and BOOM expects some significant push back from the Chinese government. Now that Klaus Schwab is absent, the WEF is open to vigorous challenge and those challenges may not be what some globalist participants are expecting.

China will oppose the WEF Agendas

There is no support for globalism/global fascism to be found in any form of communism. Marx (and Mao) would turn in his grave if he saw China entertaining the capitalist fascists of globalist ideology. The polite debate of previous meetings will now be challenged by the pragmatic anti-globalists within the Chinese Communist Party. BOOM is expecting fireworks with the Chinese asserting their influence.

This is the turning point for the WEF and the Chinese Communist Party. In BOOM’s assessment, this could well be one of the last “Summer Davos” meetings, if not the last.

The Chinese Communist Party can no longer publicly condone the deep underlying globalist philosophical themes of the WEF — One Solution for All, Transhumanism, Technocracy, Rabid Capitalism and Enslavement.

The Chinese Government and the United States Government must not succumb to such agendas if they wish to remain as representatives of their People. The choice is crystal clear. They must reject globalism and its adherents.

TRUMP AND XI JINPING TO DETERMINE THE FUTURE

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are due to meet in April in China. They must discuss these issues. They MUST choose to represent their people and not the agenda of the WEF. They must deliver strong messages in opposition to the ideologues in the EU and the UK. They must assert and support a pragmatic end to the Ukraine war. Peaceful cooperation to achieve mutual benefit between China, the USA, Russia and India must become the basis of a prosperous future for all citizens of Earth.

This is where HUSARICS must be recognised as the new pre-eminent Geo-political force .

From Sun-Tzu’s “Art of War”

“There is no instance of a nation benefitting from prolonged warfare.”

