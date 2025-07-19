MORE CASH IN CIRCULATION IS THE ANSWER TO BETTER MONETARY AND FISCAL POLICY - USE IT OR LOSE IT

CHINESE STOCKS CONTINUE TO RISE

BOOM predicted the rise and rise of Chinese stock markets in early 2024. On 21st January, 2024 BOOM wrote “BOOM’s China trade indicator has turned upwards in the last 2 months and is gaining strength. This is a reliable sign of increased Chinese trade which usually precedes a resurgence of the domestic economy.”

And …. “… if the upswing in external trade continues, then we should soon see a rebound in the Chinese economy and a subsequent rebound in stock prices.”

Investors poured US$ 12 Billion into Chinese stocks immediately. This was the largest inflow of funds in 8 years and was the second largest on record.

Then On 4th February 2024, BOOM wrote the following — “we should soon see a rebound in the Chinese economy and a subsequent rebound in stock prices.”

History now reveals that the Shanghai Stock Index turned on a dime on the very next day, February 5th, and started to climb.

SHANGHAI STOCKS SURGE UPWARDS

Then in the 18th August, 2024 Editorial, BOOM said under the Headline CHINA STOCK MARKET POISED TO RISE? -- “If BOOM’s analysis is correct, this could be one of the greatest investment opportunities ever. ……. Readers should watch closely over the next weeks and months. This is an historic moment. BOOM will report progress from time to time.”

The Shanghai stock market Index fell for the next 5 weeks but then it exploded upwards at the end of September and has continued to be supported by buyers. Over the last 4 weeks, the market has been energised further and is now again heading strongly upwards. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index has followed suit and currently looks as strong as an ox. Trump’s tariff war caused a short pull back in April but has had no lasting effect.

SHANGHAI COMPOSITE STOCK INDEX — OVER 10 YEARS

HONG KONG HANG SENG STOCK INDEX — OVER 10 YEARS

BOOM’s reliable China Trade indicator has begun rising strongly over the last 2 months despite the tariff war. This is strong supportive evidence for continued growth in the Chinese economy. Don’t listen to the negative propaganda which pores out of Western publications about the Chinese economy. Propaganda is propaganda.

TRUMP’S TARIFF WAR -- US BONDS -- NON YIELD ASSETS

Last week, US Bond market action was worth watching closely. Scott Bessent and Donald Trump obviously do not want to see the 10 Year Treasury Yield rise above 4.5 %. Ten Year Treasury Bond Yields above that level would be a disaster for the US economy in present circumstances. Why? Because that yield is critical to mortgage rate settings in America and they want to encourage the housing market. BOOM agrees fulsomely. A 10 Year Bond yield above 4.5 % would be madness in the current uncertain economic environment.

US 10 Year Treasury Yield — over 6 Months

By the way, BOOM thinks that 10 Year US Treasury Bond Yields around 4.5 % and 30 Year Yields around 5 % appear to be a golden long term investment opportunity. Readers should watch closely for any significant change in investor sentiment. If or when that happens, buyers will move into the markets and drive long bond yields down. The whole Yield Curve should then sink slowly South.

MORE UNCERTAINTY COMETH

During the week, Trump said that he would be sending letters out to another 150 nations and imposing the same tariffs on all of them. Extra tariffs on specific goods and industries are also part of the plan. We do not yet know exactly what level those tariffs will be set at and we do not know what date they will be imposed from. Trump is good at changing course on a whim which generates yet more uncertainty.

Importers in America will be very worried about all of this (especially manufacturers) but so will consumers. Tariffs are actually a tax but Donald Trump wants to hide this ugly fact by boldly stating that exporting nations will pay the tariffs. However, those increased tax revenues will inevitably flow to the Treasury from domestic importers and consumers. Increased taxes will be a burden to the real economy and will adversely affect business and consumer sentiment. Trump is walking a tightrope.

Foreign exporters to the US may be willing to carry some of the increased costs by initially reducing their prices for goods and services but that will harm their longer term profit outlook. They will therefore look for other markets immediately but they will raise their export prices again to the US if this game gets too uncomfortable for them. Other nations will benefit from a possible flood of cheap goods and that will be dis-inflationary in global effect. China (and others) may also be more willing to be paid in currencies other than the US Dollar. So this will harm US Dollar dominance in trade settlements in the long run.

Ultimately, the US consumer and manufacturer is the stooge here. They will have to pay increased costs for imported goods and services in the long term. However, there is a delay in the process, so any effect on CPI inflation will be muted until some months have passed. We will not know the full outcome until the end of 2025.

Trump is not just walking a tightrope here on taxes and the economy. He is gambling on the good will of the American people and with the Epstein affair worsening by the day, that good will is already evaporating. MAGA supporters are becoming disenchanted rapidly.

NON YIELD ASSETS – A MIXED BAG

Meanwhile, in the financial markets, non yield assets have perhaps begun to show some weakness in prices as expected by BOOM. Gold reached a recent High on 22nd April at US $ 3,500 and has been stuck in a sideways trading range ever since for the last 3 months. However, Silver, Platinum and Palladium are all still moving higher on optimistic buying.

Last week, Bitcoin reached a price peak at US $ 123,091 and promptly fell to a Low of $ 115,765. It is currently trading around $ 118,000.

BITCOIN — over 6 Months

The United States Commodities Fund (New York Stock Exchange Code USCI) has been in an uptrend since March 2020 (believe it or not). Yes – it’s a Bull market for commodity prices and it’s in sixth year. However, it suffered a fracture in April earlier this year (again due to tariff war uncertainties) and again in June. These fractures may (possibly) be the beginning of the end for the commodities Bull market.

The Peak of US CPI inflation occurred in June 2022 – 3 long years ago. So the question must be asked — why have commodity prices (expressed in USD) continued to rise while the US Dollar has also continued to rise against most other major currencies? The fact is that markets sometimes have minds of their own. They can get seriously overvalued for no obvious reason or seriously undervalued. Extremes are common.

BOOM prefers to listen to market dynamics rather than try to impose his will upon them. This bull market cannot continue forever in a global economy weary from uncertainty, low growth and dis-inflation.

USCI CHART

US CPI INFLATION PEAK — over 10 Years

ART MARKET IS FLAT - NEW YORK ART FAIR CANCELLED

Art and other Collectibles are other Non-Yield assets. The global art market has been contracting for some years now. It is certainly in a Bear market and this trend seems to be showing no signs of recovery. Last week, the announcement was made by the Art Dealers Association of America to cancel its annual New York Art Fair. This event has always been a signature event in the art market and was due to be held on 28th October. This lack of appetite for art suggests that wealthy collectors are worried about the future and wanting to be in more liquid assets.

IS INFLATION CAUSED BY MONETARY POLICY OR FISCAL POLICY OR THE CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE?

Answer – All three.

FRESH NEW MONEY CREATION — MONEY SUPPLY

The speed and volume of fresh new money creation as either physical cash (sovereign, non interest bearing money) or fresh new bank loans (interest bearing credit money) and the destruction of old money (when bank loans are paid off or cash is recalled) are important factors in regard to any complete discussion on inflation in an economy. However, in this discussion, BOOM will ignore those. Readers can think about those dynamics after they have read the following discussion.

MONETARY POLICY AND INFLATION

If monetary policy from central banks is set at interest rate settings that are too low for too long OR if it is suddenly switched from high interest rates to low interest rates too quickly (a sudden deceleration), then CPI inflation and Asset Price inflation will inevitably occur. Which type of of inflation becomes more dominant in each circumstance will depend upon other factors. However, there is always a mix of CPI inflation and Asset Price inflation occurring in any economy.

Economists refer to the CPI (Consumer Price Index), the PPI (Producer Price Index) and the PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures). The details of these indicators is not so important. However, it is extremely important to know that none of them have financial asset prices in them. They reflect price increases in the cost of a carton of milk or a dozen eggs but they do not reflect changes in the prices of houses or investment securities. Asset Price inflation is essentially ignored by the so-called economics “profession”.

FISCAL POLICY AND INFLATION

If government expenditures (fiscal policy) are not kept stable over time and allowed to rise faster than GDP growth OR if it is suddenly switched from a stable relationship to GDP to a much higher relativity, then CPI inflation and Asset Price inflation will occur. Again, which type of inflation becomes more dominant in each circumstance will depend upon other factors. However, there is always a mix of CPI inflation and Asset Price inflation occurring in any economy.

And remember -- Asset Price inflation is essentially ignored by the so-called economics “profession”.

THE CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE AND INFLATION

Now, what about the currency exchange rate? Generally speaking, any persistent fall in the value of a national currency versus other currencies will generate some CPI inflation in that nation because the cost of all imported goods and services will (probably) rise. The degree of change in the CPI inflation rate will depend upon the rate of fall, the length of time the currency falls and the degree to which each particular economy is exposed to imports.

China, for example, produces a large amount of exports (goods and services) but it is highly dependent upon energy imports to maintain its economy which is skewed towards the production of goods. Thus, if the Chinese currency were to fall rapidly against other currencies, then the cost of energy would rise throughout their economy and CPI inflation would be (obviously) boosted. That is just an example. Each nation will, of course, have different economic dynamics. Asset price inflation is generally not influenced by changes in exchange rates unless a nation is a destination for speculative foreign capital.

SO – WHAT IS HYPERINFLATION?

Hyperinflation is a very rare event. It is not high CPI inflation that just gets “out of control”. It is currency collapse (relative to all other currencies). It only occurs when the citizens of a nation severely lose faith in either the governmental or banking institutions. An alternative currency MUST be in circulation and available for currency collapse to happen. The citizens then rapidly switch currencies and the national currency begins to collapse in purchasing power versus the readily available alternative currency. In such a situation, prices of goods and services rapidly increase when expressed in the national currency and they rapidly DECREASE when expressed in the alternative currency.

So during every Hyperinflation event, there is also a Hyper-deflation occurring at the exact same time.

As BOOM always says, any government that allows the ready availability of an alternative currency within its borders is actually committing Treason. The officers of that government – especially the Prime Minister or President and the Treasurer or Treasury Minister (and his/her public servant Head of Department) should be immediately arrested and charged with Treason.

HOW CAN WE ACHIEVE BETTER MONETARY AND FISCAL POLICY BALANCE?

The Answer is – MORE PHYSICAL CASH

There is nothing stopping the US Federal Government (and all other governments) from paying all their expenses in Cash (non interest bearing Sovereign money) just like they did after World War Two during the 1950’s and early 1960’s. This could be initiated easily by paying some Government employees that way in regions where economic growth was faltering. This fresh new physical Cash would expand the money supply with no interest cost attached. Government employees would spend it into that regional economy and deposit it into their bank accounts. Many would keep a stock of cash in their wallets to spend over the week. The regional velocity of money (how many times it changes hands before being deposited into bank accounts) would increase immediately but the effect on CPI inflation would not be significant if only government employees were paid this way. Such an experiment in money expansion by the government could be extended to other regions as and if necessary.

The total amount of physical Cash in circulation could always be reduced by a recall order coming from the Treasury and effected by the banking system (if CPI inflation showed signs of erupting).

Hey presto – Governments would then have a Fiscal money supply volume control which could be used in tandem with central bank money supply cost control (monetary policy interest rate settings). To achieve this, there would be no need to change the banking system or the Bond issuance system.

The key element to understand here is that physical cash is non interest bearing, sovereign money. In the post World War 2 world, cash was used extensively by governments as an interest free supply of fresh new money directly into the real economy of goods and services. Both CPI and Asset Price inflation were muted.

Currently, in most advanced economies, the supply of new money is set nationally and skewed dramatically in favour of credit money (created as interest bearing bank loans). The ratio of credit money to cash is now often 98%/2%. This causes considerable Asset Price inflation due to the fact that new bank loans are most often collateralised against existing real assets.

BOOM is a strong adherent to the view that we need a LOT more cash in circulation. In essence, a credit/cash ratio closer to 50/50 would result in far more stable economies — as happened in the 1950’s and 1960’s. Regional cash experiments as described here would be easy to initiate and monitor.



NOBODY TRUSTS THE STARMER GOVERNMENT IN THE UK (WELL ALMOST NOBODY) – BRITAIN IS A NATION THAT FEELS BROKEN

A Polling of 20,000 Britons has revealed a dramatic loss of confidence in what was once called “Great Britain”.

Note: “Faith in political institutions has collapsed, with 87 per cent of Britons across all parties having either not very much trust in politicians or none at all.” …. and ..… “distrust is not limited to politicians or political institutions, with many similarly distrustful of the judiciary, police, journalists and business.”

These are the facts that can be gleaned from a Report titled “Shattered Britain” recently released by a group called More in Common. The report shows that the British people no longer trust their Politicians, News Journalists and Big Business. Thankfully, there is still some trust in Judges, Scientists and Neighbours.

LACK OF TRUST UK CHART

A staggering 87 per cent of people in the UK trust politicians not very much or not at all, with net negative trust among all seven “segments” of people polled.

Another recent survey called the annual British Social Attitudes Survey found similar results stating that “Just 12 per cent trust governments to put the interests of the nation above those of their own party just about always or most of the time, a record low”.

The Shattered Britain report makes this statement about the mood of the public – They share “the sense that Britain is broken, and that none of the traditional parties or institutions can fix it”.

This is clearly not a sign of a democracy in good health.

Exhaustion and struggle: Britons feel worn down by both political chaos and personal financial pressures.

Rising threat perception: Eight in ten Britons believe the world is becoming more

dangerous, and most do not believe the government is able to keep the country safe or get the country a good deal on the world stage.

Loss of agency: Among many Britons there is a feeling that they do not have control over their own lives.

Source:

https://www.moreincommon.org.uk/media/x2pb3ypk/shattered-britain-executive-summary.pdf

THINGS ARE GETTING WORSE, NOT BETTER, IN WESTERN NATIONS

The Polls in the United Kingdom reveal a terrible situation where almost 90 % of people have lost faith in the key institutions of their nation. Let’s look back to 2023.

On December 10th 2023, BOOM’s weekly editorial was titled CONQUERED FROM WITHIN -- DRIFTING TOWARDS THE DECLINE AND FALL OF THE WESTERN HEMISPHERE -- LOSS OF TRUST IN THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA, THE POLITICIANS, THE CHURCHES AND THE JUSTICE SYSTEM

The editorial described recent polling by the central bank of Canada, the BOC – Bank of Canada.

Quote: “In the category dealing with “Complete Trust”, only 4 % of Canadians have complete trust in their financial institutions, 5 % in the central Bank of Canada, 3 % in the Government and only 1 % in major Technology companies.

But the shock is contained in the category “Completely Distrust”. Here, 74 % of the respondents completely distrust the Government of Canada, 58 % completely distrust the Bank of Canada, 46 % distrust their financial institutions and 61 % completely distrust the major Technology companies.”

If you wish to read what BOOM had to say – here is the source

The BOOM archive is always available for readers and is Searchable.

https://boomfinanceandeconomics.substack.com/archive

=============================================================

In economics (and finance), things work until they don’t. Do your own research. Make your own conclusions.

BOOM does not offer investment advice.

===========================================================

