US Treasury Yield Curve to Fall

BOOM has forecast lower interest rates in the US over the last months of 2025 and into early 2026. A significant change is expected to the US Treasury Yield Curve with the short end falling first to be followed by falls right along the curve as the year unfolds into 2026.

US TREASURY YIELD CURVE — From Investing.com

(the red line is the curve from one month ago)

Last week, the short end of the curve started falling notably as per BOOM’s expectations.

All Treasury Yields fell from 3 Month Maturity to 5 Year Maturity.

The Red Arrows tell the story. (Charts from Stockcharts).

$UST3M — US 3 Month Treasury Bill Yield

$UST6M — US 6 Month Treasury Bill Yield

$UST1Y — US 1 YEAR Treasury Bill Yield

$UST2Y — US 2 YEAR Treasury Note Yield

$UST5Y — US 5 YEAR Treasury Note Yield

$UST10Y — US 10 YEAR Treasury Note Yield

THE FED IS TOO CONSERVATIVE

It is BOOM’s view that The Federal Reserve (the US central bank) has been too conservative in its interest rate settings for a considerable period of time. In 2022, BOOM called the Peak of US CPI inflation which occurred in July/August of that year. That call was a lonely one indeed. BOOM is not aware of any other financial or economic commentator making the same call at that time.

So — we are now 3 YEARS past the Peak of US CPI inflation and the trend in US CPI inflation has been down ever since. But the Fed is still holding to the view that inflation could suddenly reappear due to increased tariffs on imported goods and services. There is some truth to that argument. However, the outlook is very complex and uncertain due to the radical economic policies of the Trump White House. Let’s look at the facts of the matter.

Trump’s Tariffs

In 2024, the total value of U.S. imports of goods and services was approximately US $ 4.1 Trillion. The main import partners included Mexico, China, and Canada, with machinery and electronic equipment being the top commodities.

If Tariffs on imports were increased by 20 % across the board by the Trump administration, then the dollar value of that would be almost $ 820 Billion.

The Tariff war is in its early days. However, already, Trump’s Tariffs have increased Monthly Tariff/Excise Revenue by approximately $ 20 Billion per Month.

If a 20 % increase in annual Tariff Revenue occurred and if all of that revenue was expended immediately into the real economy through normal Government expenditure channels, then $ 820 Billion would increase Nominal GDP by 2.8 %. That would, most likely, tend to be inflationary.

An across the board increase of 10% in Tariff Revenues ($ 410 Billion) expended into the real economy would result in a 1. 4 % increase in Nominal GDP.

Any boost to taxation revenues would also allow the Budget Deficit to be decreased by the same amount. The Debt Hawks would cheer but whether that is worthy policy is questionable in BOOM’s opinion.

THE EFFECTS ? CPI INFLATION? OR NOT?

Would such increases in Federal Government expenditure cause a dramatic surge in CPI inflation necessitating a tightening of monetary policy? This is the crux of the matter.

It could certainly be inflationary, as BOOM has acknowledged. However, that is not the concern here. The question is this — “how inflationary could that be in the current economic scenario”?

In 2020, US Federal Government Expenditure rose sharply from 35 % of GDP to 47 % of GDP and triggered a dramatic surge in CPI inflation the following year. That was a sharp, sudden 12 % increase in government expenditure compared to GDP for that year. And, in 2021, there was another increase of 7 % (compared to 2019 expenditure).

That 12 % sudden surge in US Government Spending in relation to GDP (in response to the Covid Panic and Fear Campaign) followed by a second 7% increase in 2021 caused CPI inflation to increase strongly during 2021 through to its Peak in mid 2022. The facts are undeniable.

THE EFFECTS ON GOVERNMENT EXPENDITURE?

It is important to examine the possible increased Government Expenditures of $ 410 Billion - $ 820 Billion in relation to total annual Government Expenditures of approximately $ 7 Trillion ($ 7,000 Billion).

Such increases would represent 5.8 % - 11.6 % increases in US Govt Expenditures if they were to happen and Nominal GDP would increase by 1.4 % - 2.8 %.

This is what is worrying the Federal Reserve and is why they have kept their monetary policy tight.

BUT WHAT ABOUT DOGE? AND SUBSEQUENT DECREASES IN US GOVERNMENT EXPENDITURE?

IS DOGE THE KEY TO CONTROLLING ANY FRESH CPI INFLATION?

If the Federal Government’s Expenditures fell by $ 2 Trillion (as promised by Musk when DOGE was at its height of influence), surely that would be dis-inflationary in effect?

That, as they used to say, is the $ 64 Billion question

If $ 2 Trillion was cut, then annual GDP would shrink from $ 29 Trillion to $ 27 Trillion and those possible increases in Tariff Revenues (and subsequent expenditures) would amount to less than half the decrease in total expenditure.

In such a scenario of overall reduced Govt Expenditure, the increased revenues (and expenditures) from new Tariffs would probably have little or no impact on CPI Inflation.

However, in that scenario, the economy would almost certainly be in contraction (a recession) or close to it caused by such a dramatic reduction in government expenditure.

THE EFFECT ON MONETARY POLICY?

Dramatic reductions in government expenditures with contraction of the economy would almost certainly result in a need for the Fed to lower official interest rates. In fact, it may have to lower the overnight interest rate sharply and suddenly to avoid a severe recession.

US FEDERAL FUNDS RATE — lagging the drop off in CPI Inflation

In considering the above scenario, it would appear that DOGE and any cuts it may make to Federal Government expenditures could be the CPI inflation limiting factor here. If so, then Elon Musk’s removal from the DOGE team may be a fatal mistake for the Trump administration.

Musk left DOGE at the end of May after 100 days in office. The following comments were made at that time in one review —

Musk leaves behind a stunned and demoralized federal workforce, with marginal savings at best (perhaps only $ 160 Billion at the time)

Many of the actions taken by DOGE are now the subject of litigation, with several dozen lawsuits filed alleging wrongful termination, lack of due process, privacy violations, and improper access to confidential databases.

Little is known about Musk’s DOGE team, and many did not undergo traditional vetting or training.

So, the net effect of DOGE oversight and actions over the whole year is very uncertain. Cuts in Government expenditures may well be a long way below Musk’s target of $ 2 Trillion. If so, then this limiting factor in preventing CPI inflation may have been stymied.

At this stage, no one knows, except perhaps the Treasurer, Scott Bessent and perhaps the Chairman of the Federal Reserve.

THE EFFECT ON TRADE AND THE EFFECTS OF TRADE

So far this year, US imports and exports have fallen dramatically due to the huge uncertainty surrounding Trump’s Tariff war. Readers will agree that the fall has been rather spectacular.

US IMPORTS — 12 Months of data

US EXPORTS — 12 Months of data

CONSUMER AND BUSINESS CONFIDENCE

In such an uncertain situation, the other dynamic to consider is Consumer and Business Confidence inside the USA. The following charts are taken from The Conference Board website and, again, the red arrows tell the story.

US Consumer Confidence has clearly been in downtrend since 2020.

US CONSUMER CONFIDENCE — (Since 2007) —

US CONSUMER EXPECTATIONS (Blue Line) and PRESENT SITUATION INDEX (Black Line) - (Since 2007) —

Consumer Expectations have also been falling ever since the Covid Panic and Fear Epidemic occurred in early 2020.

If the Consumer slams his/her wallet shut, then the risk of increased CPI inflation is clearly to the downside.

Let’s look now at Business Confidence and then Employment. The chart reveals that CEO Confidence is clearly not robust.

US CEO CONFIDENCE — (Since 2000) — FALLING SINCE 2022

US EMPLOYMENT

Employment in the US is also under threat from events over the last 5 years.

CONFERENCE BOARD EMPLOYMENT TREND INDEX (Since 1975) —

AGAIN — FALLING SINCE 2022

Note the huge Divergence with the red line — Non Farm Employment. This is extremely unusual and cannot continue. Either Nonfarm Employment must fall or the Employment Trends Index must rise. The Trends Index appears to be more responsive to changes in the economy while, over time, the Non Farm Employment number seems to lag those changes. BOOM is expecting Nonfarm Employment to fall and will watch closely for the next data release on 5th September.

From The Conference Board: The Employment Trends Index aggregates eight leading indicators of employment, each of which has proven accurate in its own area. Aggregating individual indicators into a composite index filters out “noise” to show underlying trends more clearly.

SUMMARY

In summary, US Federal Government revenues have increased. That increase in revenue comes from Trump’s Tariffs and is being provided by American Consumers and Importers (effectively a Tax increase). Those fees are not being paid by nations exporting to the US.

If all things remain equal and that increased revenue results in an equal increase in Government expenditures, then a concomitant decrease in funding requirement will occur for the Budget Deficit.

However, the DOGE effect may reduce Government expenditures overall. If the DOGE effect was equal to the increased expenditures from Tariff revenue, then the Net effect would be Zero.

Falling consumer confidence (from higher prices and uncertainty) may impact consumer expenditures adversely while falling business confidence may impact investment decisions negatively. As a result, GDP Growth may be adversely impacted.

Falling imports and falling exports could also contribute in such a scenario to lowering inflation and inflation expectations and could cause lower GDP growth.

The Net effect here on Government expenditures could be Zero.

The Net effect on CPI inflation could be Zero.

And the Net effect on the economy as whole could be Zero.

However, to BOOM , the outcomes appear heavily dependent upon DOGE continuing to cut expenditures and that is highly uncertain now that Musk has left the scene.

In a future scenario where DOGE makes sizable cuts to US Government expenditures while trade volumes fall as Consumer Confidence and Business Confidence continue to fall, overall economic activity could suffer and the Fed would have no choice but to drop the Fed Funds Rate (possibly sharply).

However, if DOGE has been neutered and fails to cut expenditures, then the opposite could apply.

The great unknown here is DOGE — the so called Department of Government Efficiency. Despite its full name, DOGE is not an official government department, which can only be established by an act of Congress. DOGE, the advisory body, was created by an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump.

BOOM cannot feel confident about any future scenario where such a great unknown could have significant effect. If DOGE has been stymied by Musk’s departure, then CPI inflation could become troublesome and require higher interest rate settings from the Federal Reserve. That would be the worst possible outcome.

If economic weakness generated from uncertainty continues to grow, then the risk of higher CPI inflation would be considerably lessened and lower interest rate settings will be necessary.

However, in all of this, one important question remains —

Is all of this economic pain and uncertainty worthwhile? Or does this cartoon from Bruce MacKinnon reveal the real truth?

=============================================================

In economics (and finance), things work until they don’t. Do your own research. Make your own conclusions.

BOOM does not offer investment advice.

============================================================

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional investment advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The commentary and other contents simply reflect the opinion of the authors alone on the current and future status of the markets and various economies. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither the information nor any opinion expressed constitutes a solicitation to buy or sell any securities nor investments. Do NOT ever purchase any security or investment without doing your own and sufficient research. Neither BOOM Finance and Economics.com nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. The principals and related parties may at times have positions in the securities or investments referred to and may make purchases or sales of these securities and investments while this site is live. The analysis contained is based on both technical and fundamental research.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of economic and social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

