Focus on the US Economy and its Future

Investment Money is Not Flooding into the US

The White House website has a page for “investments”. It is titled The Trump Effect. This statement is prominent --

THE TRUMP EFFECT

Since President Donald J. Trump returned to office, his America First economic policies have sparked trillions of dollars in new investment in U.S. manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure.

The page lists all the “new” investment commitments including which companies are involved. Their business sectors are listed and their investment focus. The companies are a mix of domestic and foreign corporations.

Source: https://www.whitehouse.gov/investments/

Incoming Investment Claims

On January 21st, the day after his Presidential inauguration, President Trump made the following statement -- “Before the end of my first full business day in Washington, in the White House, we’ve already secured nearly $ 3 Trillion of new investments in the United States.”

On April the 2nd, he said “So far, it looks like we’re going to have about $ 6 Trillion of investments.”

And another statement on another occasion -- “Other administrations haven’t had $ 1 Trillion over a four-year period, even over an eight-year period. We have over $10 Trillion committed in one form or the other over two months”.

THREE — SIX — EIGHT — TEN — FOURTEEN — TRILLIONS

In May, Donald Trump made the claim that he had brought US $ 14 Trillion in new investment into the country, with $ 4 Trillion alone coming from a recent trip he had made to the Middle East.

Prior to that claim, Trump said that he had already secured $ 8 Trillion of new investments.

“The jobs and money coming into our country, there’s never been anything like it”.

Trillions

BOOM realises that big numbers can be confusing for many people, so for the sake of accuracy, let’s look at what the word Trillion means.

A Trillion is a Thousand Billion. $ 1,000 Billion or $ 1,000,000,000,000

A Trillion is also a Million Million $ 1,000,000,000,000

A Billion is a Thousand Million. $ 1,000 Million or $ 1,000,000,000

FROM THE WHITEHOUSE WEBSITE — $ 8.7 Trillion

THE FACTS OF THE MATTER

The search for truth is not an easy one in our modern world of relentless Government propaganda and main stream media compliance. Being naturally sceptical, BOOM is not fascinated by claims made by anyone in any government including those made by a sitting US President. BOOM looks for evidence of claims – more commonly called FACTS.

Foreign Investment into the USA — the Facts as they stand

On September 11th last week, the following chart was updated to include the second quarter by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System via FRED (the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis). The chart is updated every quarter.

Rest of the World Foreign Direct Investments in US Assets (Current Cost) Transactions -- 5 YEAR CHART --

BOOM cannot see a huge surge in Investments flooding into the US since Trump’s second Presidency during 2025. Can you? The latest quarter shows investment flows of just $ 291,968 Million -- or $ 291,968,000,000.

That is $ 291.9 Billion -- not even one third of a Trillion of capital inflows and well within normal parameters.

And here is the 10 YEAR CHART.

Can you see any sudden, extraordinary upsurge in investments from Foreign sources over the last 10 years? Perhaps after Trump left office in 2021.

Can you see surging investment inflows during Trump’s first Presidency — which ended in January 2021? And further upswings in his second Presidency to date? No — neither can BOOM.

These charts will be updated again on December 11th. Readers should watch then for evidence of the HUGE, BIG, MASSIVE surges of incoming foreign investment promised by Trump. But don’t hold your breath.

The European Union has promised to invest $ 750 Billion into the US for energy supplies? Surely that money will flow? …… Aaaahhh ……. No

That promise was made by Ursula Von Der Leyen in Scotland recently when she met Donald Trump. She is the President of the European Commission, the senior institution in the EU. Sounds good? Let’s look at the facts of the EU budget.

The Total European Union Budgeted Expenditures for 2025 ………………..

“For 2025, the expenditure appropriations authorised by the budget totals EUR 199,438,435,982 in commitments” (almost 200 Billion Euros)

200 Billion Euro = US$ 235 Billion

To meet Von Der Leyen’s commitment, the nations of the EU would have to spend an equal amount on US energy as they already spend on maintaining the European Union. That is unlikely to happen. However, there are more practical matters that have to be considered.

There is no practical way that the EU nations combined can buy US$ 750 Billion of American oil and gas in the next three years. Also, they cannot direct companies to invest in the United States either. Von Der Leyen has made promises that cannot be kept. But Donald enjoyed the spectacle. After all, he wanted a trade “deal” and Ursula gave him one — a deal that she cannot fulfil. In reality, the “deal” was just another episode of the Donald Trump Reality TV Show.

The European Union's promise to buy $750 Billion in American energy imports over three years was crucial to securing the trade deal but it's almost certainly a pipe dream. That's a lot of energy. Or perhaps a lot of hot air.

The agreement would require annual purchases of $ 250 Billion in natural gas, oil, and nuclear technology. The problem is that total energy imports from the United States to the EU amounted to less than $80 Billion in 2024, a third of Von Der Leyen's promise. And the US exported only $330 Billion in total in energy products last year to the entire planet.

Von der Leyen said the estimates are based on the existing plan to abandon remaining Russian energy supplies and purchase "cheaper and better" liquefied natural gas from US producers. However, it is unclear how private companies in the many nations of the EU can be persuaded to buy US oil and gas.

The quota promised by Von Der Leyen (otherwise known as Fonda Lyin’) is only possible if the EU were to cut all supplies from Russia plus cutting those from other major trading partners, such as Norway or Kazakhstan, with which there are long-term supply contracts.

This chart illustrates the problem. The Green Bar represents the promised annual Von Der Leyen commitment. It is Cloud Cuckoo land.

ENERGY IMPORTS TO THE EU (2024)

But the US Economy is BOOMING like never before? Surely? Donald says so …. Aaaaahhhh …. No

Donald Trump has been talking about a US economic BOOM. However, the facts show mixed signals. Initial Jobless Claims surged to 263,000 on the first week of September, the most since October 2021, and well above the market consensus of 235,000.

The four-week moving average, which eliminates week-to-week volatility, jumped by 9,750 to 240,500, the highest since June, to mark the sharpest one-week increase since December of 2020. Charts are sourced from Trading Economics.

But Elon, the genius, and the whiz kids at DOGE have slashed US Federal Government spending and fixed the Budget Deficit — Haven’t they? ……… Aaahhh …… No

US Government expenditures keep rising. Musk and co had a small impact in April’s numbers but the Budget has continued in Deficit since then despite claims of “massive” new revenues from Tariffs.

OK — but US CPI Inflation has been slashed — surely? — ……… Aaahhh …… No

Last week’s numbers Month on Month showed no decline in inflation. In fact, CPI inflation may now be starting to rise due to higher consumer prices from increased tariffs. The next 3 - 6 months will reveal that as the lagging of tariff effect disappears.

The Core Inflation Rate is Falling ….. surely? … Aaaaahhhh …. No

But BOOMING Tariff Revenues will save America ? — Surely ? — Donald knows best and soon he will stop all income taxes (or so he says) …. Aaaaahhhh … No

Trump’s Tariff War on all other nations has certainly resulted in increased federal government revenues. However, total Tariff revenues (collected from US based businesses) since January are still only 2.4 percent of the projected total federal government revenue in fiscal year 2025 of $ 5.2 Trillion.

2.4 % — (!!) — Is that all? — Yes —

But August Tariff revenues hit $ 30 Billion and, if that were to continue to an annual tariff revenue of $ 360 Billion, it would represent 7 % of the projected annual federal revenue. Commerce Secretary Lutnick says it will reach $ 700 Billion per year, which will be 14 % of federal revenues. But remember — all paid for by US importers, not by China or any other exporting nation — now that is a radical thought. And that $ 700 Billion bill will be passed on to consumers in higher prices.

The Congressional Budget Office projected the federal budget deficit in fiscal year 2025 will be $ 1.9 Trillion. As of July 2025, tariff revenues since January 2025 have totalled $ 122 Billion, contributing just 6.5 percent of the projected deficit.

Tariff Revenues to date = 2.4 % of Government Revenues

Tariff Revenues to date = 6.5 % of the Budget Deficit

US Federal Government Spending is Surging much faster than any Tariff Revenues

According to USASpending.gov, the Federal Government plans to spend $ 8.52 Trillion this year which means that the annual deficit will be $ 3.32 Billion. USAspending is the official open data source of federal spending information. In 2024, government spending amounted to $ 6.75 Trillion.

Thus, the projected INCREASE in federal government spending in 2025 is $ 1.77 Trillion …… which is $ 1,770 Billion. Lutnick’s dream of increased tariff revenues of $ 700 Billion will not make any significant difference.

Trump has forecast $ 1,000 Billion in tariff revenues. Again, even that larger number will be eaten by projected expenditures …… easily. You can forget any promises to eliminate income tax or any other taxes.

But China is paying huge amounts to the US government now in Tariff collections …. surely? …. Aaaaahhhh …. No -There is a Tariff Truce with China

In August, President Trump signed an executive order extending the current tariff truce with China by another 90 days, moving the expiration date to November 10, 2025. The decision halts a planned escalation of tariffs — now capped at 30 percent on Chinese imports and 10 percent on US goods.

And China will not be paying anything to the US Treasury from any increase in Tariffs. Those payments will be made by American businesses, US based importers. Chinese exporters may suffer lower revenues from lowered export prices but that will last only as long as it takes to re-direct the goods to other markets or until they approach insolvency. They are not fools.

The Tariff War may be Lost Already

The Tariff war may be already lost in the Courts. In late August, in a 7-4 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that Trump’s tariffs were unlawful — "invalid as contrary to law”. In its decision, the appeals court determined that only Congress, not the president alone, has the authority to impose tariffs — "the core Congressional power to impose taxes such as tariffs is vested exclusively in the legislative branch by the Constitution."

Trump is appealing to the Supreme Court but the outcome is, of course, uncertain until a decision is handed down. The case is scheduled to begin in the first week of November.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump rebuked the appeals court's decision, warning that a court order blocking the tariffs "would literally destroy the United States of America."

The case is about tariffs imposed using emergency powers under a law called the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA. That law gives the president a range of economic powers, including over imports and exports, "to deal with any unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its source in whole or substantial part outside the United States, to the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States, if the President declares a national emergency with respect to such threat."

If the Supreme Court decision is opposed to Trump, then it will cause much angst amongst the US business sector. If it favours Trump, it may be seen by some as being partisan but it will be a big win for the White House, no doubt.

The negative effect of the Tariff War on America’s trading partners is another consideration. BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation are gaining great strength while America’s reputation as a trusted trading partner and ally is being severely tested. Trade relationships have been badly damaged already.

But Consumer Confidence is high, Employment Booming and the American consumer is always ready to spend? ……… Aaaaahhhh …….. No

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey for the US dropped to 55.4 in September 2025, down from 58.2 in August and well below market expectations of 58. Long term inflation expectations seem to be rising, possibly because of the anticipated contribution from increased tariffs on imported goods?

Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, said in a statement — “Consumers’ expected probability of personal job loss grew sharply this year and ticked up in September”.

“Moreover, consumers also feel squeezed by the persistence of high prices,” she added.

The employment figures recently released on September 5th are equally concerning. Non Farm Payrolls numbers increased by only 22,000 in August. A disastrous number when compared to historical standards.

SUMMARY — Hot Air Recovery? Interest Rates MUST fall

In summary, there is a lot of hot air being produced in the White House but, unfortunately, that does not seem to be having the expected stimulatory effect on the economy. Any confidence generated by an overly positive, hyperbolic President is being undermined by consumer uncertainty about the future. Trump may learn the hardest lesson of all — the American consumer controls the destiny of the US economy, not the White House.

The dreams of a manufacturing revival to rival China are just that at this stage — dreams. Any such transformation will take decades and the people of America may lose faith along the way.

Meanwhile, if the Supreme Court does not support Trump on his Tariffs, the Presidential economic plan will be severely damaged leading to more uncertainty about the future. The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, has said that the government will pay back tariff money already collected from American importing businesses if the court orders it to do so.

If the Supreme Court supports Trump on tariffs, then the increase in tariff revenues will be washed away by increased Federal Government spending. Even Elon Musk has been able to observe that accurately (although he still doesn’t understand how the federal government finances its deficit spending).

All of this can be rescued by significantly lower interest rate settings as soon as possible with a subsequent wholesale reduction in rates right along the yield curve of Treasury securities and lower mortgage rates. Trump would welcome that — and that is what BOOM is expecting — but it is far from certain with a recalcitrant Federal Reserve attempting to stay as independent of political interference as possible.

There is no doubt that America’s economy is now at risk of entering a period of either persistent economic contraction or stagnation and that period may be a long one. Sadly, the structural damage done to the economy may be permanent.

Trump is gambling with the future economic prosperity of the United States. He may win, he may lose. Readers can check his track record in running casinos.

The House Doesn’t Always Win – Trump’s Failed Casino Projects

Link: https://www.casino.org/blog/trump-casino/

=============================================================

In economics (and finance), things work until they don’t. Do your own research. Make your own conclusions.

BOOM does not offer investment advice.

============================================================

