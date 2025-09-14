BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Merc's avatar
Merc
3d

Yet ANOTHER trump/MAGA FAIL PRODUCTION

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kika's avatar
Kika
19h

Just as you predicted Gerry ...... "And if the Fed — as it's known — does cut interest rates, it could stimulate demand in everything from consumer goods to housing, and that could further stoke inflation, alongside tariff-induced inflation."

://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-09-17/threat-of-stagflation-bears-down-on-world-s-largest-economy/105781264

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Gerry Brady
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture