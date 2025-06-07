BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rob's avatar
rob
10hEdited

Gerry can you please give your thoughts in future article covering the planned tokenisation of realestate including the function of fractualising the token.

In addition the plans to tokenise health records, natural resources etc.

Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike's avatar
Mike
3d

Good read, 🍺 Cheers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Gerry Brady
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture