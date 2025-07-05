BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

rob
1d

What’s interesting is the Trump administration pushing the adoption of Bitcoin. I noted JD Vance and Trumps son in law (and many other notable voices ) as promoting its adoption at the recent Vegas Bitcoin conference.

I appreciate you pointing out its origins but Dr Brady there is clearly a push for MAGA believers to start purchasing it.

I have considered it’s potentially reminiscent of the San Francisco gold rush in which large numbers of people were sold the dream of wealth through gold and the mass migration of people from the East Coast to the West Coast was achieved.

Any thoughts on why the push and whether it’s going to hold or grow in value substantially as was very much pushed at the recent Vegas gathering ?

A solution to the apparent debt crisis perhaps ?

Matthew Wahrer
1d

Dr. Brady: I have to congratulate you – you’ve taken an old dog, and taught him new tricks, new ways of thinking… When I first heard your statements about inflation, deflation, and especially the ‘national debt’, I thought you were a nutter… but I’ve kept listening, and learning every Sunday, and have come to realize what’s coming out of your mouth is closer to ‘truth’ than it’s opposite…

I’ve come to realize that the ‘economic propaganda complex’ is feeding us a load of manure. Instead of alignment or opposite, the truth seems to be orthogonal to what the propaganda is saying.

Thanks again !

