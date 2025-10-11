Governments and Central Bankers need to improve their game ….

Were Governments and Central Banks taken hostage during Covid ?

Or were they just grossly incompetent ?

NEW ZEALAND CENTRAL BANK LOWERS INTEREST RATE BY 0.5 %

The central bank of New Zealand is called the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).

Last week, their Monetary Policy Committee dropped the key overnight interest rate setting by 0.5 %. This was widely thought to be in panic at the (sudden (?) poor state of the New Zealand economy. The reasons given for the larger than expected cut were – (1) prolonged spare capacity (2) subdued domestic economic activity and (3) downside risks from cautious household and business behaviour.

“The Committee discussed the contraction in GDP in the second quarter of 2025, which was considerably larger than expected. New Zealand’s economy contracted by 0.9% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 2025, reversing an upwardly revised 0.8% expansion in the previous quarter.”

BOOM applauds this 0.5 % cut to assist the NZ economy. Why? Because Annual GDP Growth in New Zealand has now been negative for almost 18 months. Blind Freddy could see that the economy is in bad shape.

NZ ANNUAL GDP GROWTH

A REVIEW OF CENTRAL BANK DECISIONS OVER THE LAST 5 YEARS

This week, BOOM will review central bank actions over the last 5 years. Let’s start with New Zealand and the United States.

Here is the pattern of New Zealand official interest rate settings over the last 5 years – let’s compare them to US Federal Reserve decisions.

NZ INTEREST RATE SETTINGS

US INTEREST RATE SETTINGS

Readers should note that the pattern of interest rate decisions from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand over the last 5 years is very similar to that of the US Federal Reserve. In fact, they are almost identical until recently when the Fed now appears to be lagging NZ in lowering their key interest rate in 2025.

Looking back, both central banks started raising their official interest rates in mid 2022 which was eerily close to the peak of CPI inflation. In other words, they both missed the sharp rise in CPI inflation that (clearly) began at the beginning of 2021, well over 12 - 18 months earlier. This begs some serious questions about their competence.

Were the central bank economists in both nations asleep at the wheel?

Were they independently incompetent?

Was it a case of “Follow the Leader”? Or ….

Were the central bankers in both the United States and New Zealand captured by their Governments and the mainstream media and terrified into a state of inaction to suppress rising CPI inflation?

Let’s look at the respective CPI Inflation rates in the US and in New Zealand over that time period which began with the Covid Panic-Demic in 2020.

The charts show clearly that CPI inflation took off rapidly in early 2021 in both nations. However, both central banks did not begin raising their key interest rates until Mid 2022 — about 18 months after the inflation train had left the station.

What happened in that 18 month period?

NZ INFLATION RATE — OVER 5 YEARS

US INFLATION RATE

And, since mid 2022, while high interest rates have prevailed, New Zealand’s unemployment rate has been increasing while job vacancies have fallen – for three years. And full time employment has now been falling for over 18 months while business inflation expectations have also been falling.

NZ UNEMPLOYMENT RATE

NZ BUSINESS INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

In BOOM’s analysis, both the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the US Federal Reserve have been way too conservative in Monetary Policy settings for the last 3 years.

And ….. they both failed to act promptly to the surge in CPI inflation in early 2021 and …. they both had no rational explanation for the global nature of the rising CPI inflation at that time.

BOOM maintains that the 2021 inflationary event was triggered by the unwise, massive acceleration in Government spending during 2020 in response to the false “threat” of Covid.

This chart reveals what took place in the United States. The massive surge in US Govt spending in 2020 cannot be missed. It rose rapidly to 47 % of GDP. Trump’s administration was responsible for that.

New Zealand Followed Suit

Notably, during 2020 - 2021, New Zealand’s government spending also increased but not as dramatically — by 20 %. That acceleration in spending (again) caused the surge in CPI inflation beginning in 2021. Since then, the NZ Government has maintained its spending at the same level, so BOOM expects inflationary pressures to continue if that expenditure is not reduced along with interest rate cuts.

NZ GOVT SPENDING

CENTRAL BANK GROUPTHINK in 2021 - 2022 – DID THEY GET PAID WELL FOR JUST PLAYING “FOLLOW THE LEADER”? — OR WERE THEY CAPTURED?

Groupthink appears to be a strong force in so-called “independent” central banks that employ armies of presumably competent economists. We must ask why this Groupthink occurs.

So, to assist and achieve clarity in this discussion, it is necessary to compare monetary policy settings from other central banks over the last 5 years. Let’s see how “independent” they all really are. (!)

All of these charts for CPI Inflation and interest rate settings are over a 5 Year time frame. BOOM will present the Inflation Rate pattern first, showing the global surge beginning in early 2021. Then the Interest Rate settings will follow to show how recalcitrant all these central banks were to “fight inflation”. All of them waited until Mid 2022 before raising rates. And they did that just as the Peak of inflation arrived. Inaction followed by a perfect lack of timing (!)

SWISS INFLATION RATE

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) appears to have been asleep at the wheel. CPI inflation began in early 2021 but the SNB did not raise their key interest rate until July 2022, just before the Peak of CPI inflation.

SWISS INTEREST RATE

SINGAPORE INFLATION RATE

The same pattern emerges for Singapore. Inflation rockets upwards in 2021 but interest rates remain very low until mid 2022.

SINGAPORE INTEREST RATE

EURO AREA INFLATION RATE

The European response was identical.

EURO AREA INTEREST RATE

AUSTRALIA INFLATION RATE

The Reserve Bank of Australia was equally recalcitrant in raising rates. And it now appears excessively reluctant to lower rates when the Peak of inflation happened way back in 2022.

AUSTRALIA INTEREST RATE

UK INFLATION RATE

The Bank of England was no better at responding to rising 2021 inflation. Again, there now appears to be a pervasive anxiety about lowering rates when the peak of inflation is way back in the rear vision mirror in mid 2022.

UK INTEREST RATE

JAPAN INFLATION RATE

The fear to act was most notable in Japan. The Bank of Japan waited until early 2024 (!) before raising rates when it was clear that CPI inflation had broken upwards in Mid 2021. This approach can only be described as extreme reluctance to act. The anxiety is palpable.

JAPAN INTEREST RATE

BRAZIL INFLATION RATE

The Brazilian central bank was the most alert central bank of all these considered here. It started raising its key interest rate in early 2021, as soon as it became apparent that they were witnessing a surge in CPI inflation.

The questions must be asked —

Is Brazil’s central bank the best in the world ?

Or were they not captured?

BRAZIL INTEREST RATE

INDIA INFLATION RATE

India followed the consensus and did not raise rates until 2022. Thankfully, their inflation rate has finally come under better control in the last 12 months. Perhaps they are now being too reluctant, too anxious to lower rates when their CPI inflation rate is collapsing?

INDIA INTEREST RATE

CHINA INFLATION RATE

And the winner is ………….

Overall, the winner in this competition is clearly the Peoples Bank of China. Over the last 5 years, they crunched CPI inflation down to almost Zero and they did not need to raise interest rates dramatically to do so. In fact, they LOWERED their key interest rate in mid 2022.

CHINA INTEREST RATE

THE CHINA SUCCESS STORY

How has China done this with no rise in interest rate settings and very little change overall (downwards) in their key interest rate?

The answer lies in China’s peculiar financial sector where the central bank and other government regulators exercise rigid controls on the finance sector and on price pressures. China uses not just one lever to control CPI inflation but three —

(1) Interest Rate settings and (2) Money Supply volume control and (3) Price Controls

This Chart of China Bank Loans shows the dramatic decline in bank loans from 2022 - 2025.

CHINA BANK LOANS (in Yuan)

Just last week, a Bloomberg article referred to current price controls in China. The article was titled

“Chinese Regulators Unveil Measures to Rein in Price Wars”

The regulators will step up cost investigations, price supervision and enforcement actions against rule breakers, and companies found to persist in illegal pricing could face further scrutiny or penalties.

Companies must price goods and services “fairly and lawfully” in line with market supply and demand, with current rules prohibiting companies from bidding below cost in tenders and other procurement processes.

In other words, in China, over the last 5 years, in response to the Covid “threat” and in response to the outbreak of global CPI inflation, the cost of money was slowly reduced (via lower interest rates) and …. the supply (volume) of fresh new money was also reduced (via reduced Bank Loans) and …... price control mechanisms were used to keep a lid on consumer prices.

Also, there was no rapid acceleration of Government Spending in China during 2020 in response to the Covid Panic. The government maintained its fiscal discipline and remained resolutely calm.

THE LEVEL HEADED APPROACH - CALM MINDEDNESS

The Government and the central bank of China kept a level-headed approach to what was happening during the Covid event. They WERE NOT bullied into submission by a dominant, panicked mainstream media. And they (clearly) listened carefully to the very best, independent, international experts in Medicine and Epidemiology who wrote The Great Barrington Declaration, published on October 5th 2020. They did not panic.

In the West, however, the distorted, unhinged, tyrannical panic that was engineered by politicians, the mainstream media and poorly informed government “experts” generated poor decision making from Governments and (possibly) from central banks.

THE GREAT BARRINGTON DECLARATION - Viral Epidemics are Self Limiting — A Million Signatures

The Great Barrington Declaration was an open letter published in October 2020 in response to the COVID-19 panic-demic and in response to the lockdowns being promulgated by (most) governments around the world — in lockstep.

The Declaration claimed that COVID-19 lockdowns should be avoided. “Focused protection” should be given to those most at risk of dying from infection while the rest of society should carry on living a normal life. The goal was to minimize mortality and social harm until herd immunity was reached. The expert authors knew that viral epidemics are always self-limiting. That knowledge was gained over many decades of observation.

Quote: “The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk. We call this Focused Protection.”

In other words, protect the fragile elderly who are well known to suffer most from viral epidemics. And let the infection generate natural herd immunity.

And — Quote: “Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal. Simple hygiene measures, such as hand washing and staying home when sick should be practiced by everyone to reduce the herd immunity threshold. Schools and universities should be open for in-person teaching. Extracurricular activities, such as sports, should be resumed. Young low-risk adults should work normally, rather than from home. Restaurants and other businesses should open.”

The declaration was signed by Sunetra Gupta of the University of Oxford, Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University, and Martin Kulldorff of Harvard University.

Subsequently, it quickly generated almost a million other signatures from experts in many nations who were concerned with the approaches being taken by poorly informed government “experts”, their captured politicians and the hysterical Western mainstream media.

Dr. Martin Kulldorff was a professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist with expertise in detecting and monitoring infectious disease outbreaks and vaccine safety evaluations.

Dr. Sunetra Gupta was a professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist with expertise in immunology, vaccine development, and mathematical modelling of infectious diseases.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya was a professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert focusing on infectious diseases and vulnerable populations.

It appears that China took note. However, the rest of the world ignored this wise, sober, thoughtful, expert advice from three giants in Medicine and Epidemiology and embarked on a Hollywood movie inspired PANIC which crashed GDP growth in economies, caused massive increases in Government expenditures which then triggered a huge global surge in CPI inflation.

AND …. they then coerced 5 Billion people to submit to an experimental injection technology (MRNA) that had never been used previously to combat viral illness.

AND … they promoted this potentially dangerous experiment by stating boldly that it was all “safe and effective”.

BOOM’s PRIMARY HYPOTHESIS - Stockholm Syndrome

BOOM can only explain what happened economically over the last 5 years by hypothesising that most central bankers were too shell shocked to respond appropriately to the rapid onset of CPI inflation in 2021. Mass panic and authoritarian government reactions generated Stockholm Syndrome in the general public and the central bankers were as much affected as anyone else.

Stockholm syndrome is a psychological response to being held captive in a fearful situation. People with Stockholm syndrome form a psychological connection with their captors (Governments and the Mainstream Media during Covid) and begin sympathizing with them. They feel hopeless and disempowered at the same time. This hopelessness and disempowerment can negatively affect the ability of hostages to take action to improve their situation.

BOOM’S SECONDARY HYPOTHESIS -

Incompetence Writ Large

The only other explanation for the disastrous response to Covid from governments and central bankers is gross incompetence. If so, that incompetence resulted in severe social and economic consequences.

How many government advisers and central bank economists have since lost their positions? How many have been disciplined?

Is BOOM the only global auditor?

Thankfully, at least in the United States, the Trump administration this year has cut more than 5,000 employees at the NIH and the CDC combined, and is withdrawing the US from the WHO.

BOOM’s Recommendations for the Future

Governments and central banks need to take advice from a wide range of independent experts rather than only listening to their in-house advisers Governments and central banks must not be swayed by fear and panic being generated by mainstream media for commercial reasons. Cool heads must prevail. Governments and central banks must not readily abandon long prepared plans. Governments and central banks must listen closely to what is happening in the economy and remain sober and alert in taking decisions. Central Bankers must not just rely solely on interest rate settings to control CPI inflation, especially if it appears rapidly. This must never happen again.

And ….. ONE LAST QUESTION NEEDS TO BE PUT —

WHO perpetrated the crime?

WHO generated the irrational panic?

WHO announced a “deadly Global Pandemic” in early March 2020 when there was little evidence for such?

WHO relied on positive PCR Tests to declare rising “cases” of Covid when very high PCR amplification cycles were used (which are notoriously unreliable in producing False Positive results)?

WHO advised governments to take tyrannical actions against their people?

WHO stopped central banks from acting responsibly against rising CPI inflation?

WHO spoke against the mainstream media hysteria?

There are many more questions that remain unanswered. And, sadly, the “pandemic preparedness industry” continues to justify its existence through so-called “Pandemic Agreements” and “International Health Regulations”.

Will nations continue to grant great power, without oversight, to unelected, unrepresentative officials in distant Non Government organisations who proved their incompetence during the Covid fiasco?

Will nations continue to allow incompetence to be the Norm in health management and economic oversight?

All of those questions remain unanswered.



In economics (and finance), things work until they don’t. Do your own research. Make your own conclusions.

BOOM does not offer investment advice.

