THE TARIFF WAR IS OVER – CHINA AND THE REST OF THE WORLD HAS WON -- TRUMP HAS BACKED DOWN – THE 90 DAY PAUSE IS THE END GAME

Donald Trump’s 90 day “Pause” on the proposed reciprocal tariffs to all nations except China is clearly a back down. The “Pause” means that his disastrous tariff war is over. China and the rest of the world has won. The people of America can breath easy. BOOM expects US stock markets and bond markets to rally strongly on this knowledge next week. And the US Dollar should rally as well.

US STOCK MARKET COLLAPSE SINCE TRUMP SWORN IN AS PRESIDENT

At some point early last week, Trump was read the riot act from Wall Street and Main Street. Some responsible, professional adults somehow managed to gain entry into the Oval Office to explain the dire consequences to America’s economy if he were to continue to threaten almost all other nations on Earth in a trade war. The news was all bad and the rest is history. There was no alternative but to cease hostilities and revert to propaganda. Trump’s bluff has not worked. His bluster and ego-centrist, unpredictable behaviour has now badly damaged America’s reputation. In discussions behind closed doors, all nations and all businesses now regard America as being unreliable and untrustworthy unless and until proven otherwise.

US DOLLAR COLLAPSE SINCE TRUMP SWORN IN AS PRESIDENT

Unfortunately, US trade policy and foreign policy is now being run by one man on social media. It’s as if there is no Department of Commerce or State Department.

APPLE SHARES - down 34 % (at worst)

GOOGLE SHARES — down 28%

TESLA SHARES — down 50 %

AMAZON SHARES - down 33.3 %

After 10 days of capriciousness, global turmoil and financial pandemonium, including collapsing stock markets and bond markets plus a collapsing US Dollar, this message was sent from Donald Trump on Social Media last Wednesday --

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately.

At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.

Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, ...

...I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

To show support and to show that Trump was not being isolated, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (presumably) felt that he had to add --

"Scott Bessent and I sat with the President while he wrote one of the most extraordinary Truth posts of his Presidency. The world is ready to work with President Trump to fix global trade, and China has chosen the opposite direction."

You see — it’s all CHYNNA’s fault.

In response, China essentially explained that they could survive with reduced imports from America or perhaps without any imports from them at all. Speaking calmly and practically, they explained that their reactive high tariffs on US imports would mean, quite frankly, that there would be no market for US goods inside China. If no Chinese could afford to buy double priced Teslas, Apple products and Google products then this would have serious ramifications back in the USA. China is a huge and growing market for American companies. This implied that a corresponding dramatic reduction (or cessation) of Chinese exports to America would also cause havoc internally to the US economy and to Trump’s reputation. Looking forward, China stated that it will be seen as “a joke in the history of world economics”. They said that bullying and coercion should not be used in trade negotiations.

Trump waged a trade war against China in his first Presidency. He lost. This is what happened. Chinese exports to America grew dramatically from 2017 to 2022. Trump’s Presidency began in January 2017 and ended in January 2021.

Last week, diplomatically, Xi Jinping explained that there are no winners in a tariff war and, referring to the USA, he said “standing against the world ultimately results in self-isolation”. He said that China and the European Union should stand “jointly to resist unilateral bullying”.

The Chinese economy and the EU economy combined is a much larger economic force than the US economy.

Being President of the USA is not a TV show. “You’re fired” does not work in the real world of Geopolitics, international diplomacy and global trade. Actions that damage international relationships have serious long term consequences. Calm heads will always be needed. Billionaires who don’t understand money dynamics or economics cannot understand money dynamics or economics.

Threat ideology is intellectually bankrupt. To learn more about Threat Ideology, readers can go to BOOM’s editorial on January 12th titled “Are Trump's Threats Wise? - Threat Ideology and the US Dollar Empire”

Quote: “BOOM would suggest that the great nation of the United States, based upon the great US Constitution, should not have to resort to bluff or threats or jokes to exert its very significant influence on the Globe. It should diplomatically seek to use its influence for peace and good relations. It is unwise in the extreme to do otherwise and displays a belligerent view.

This has been a problem for America for a very long time and has led to less peace, less prosperity (for the majority of Americans) and less harmonious foreign relations. It is the manifestation of the theorem that “America is the exceptional nation”.

“Americans seem blissfully unaware what that slogan means to other nations. That theorem insults and leaves all other nations unexceptional by definition. “We are exceptional” does not win friends and influence people around the Globe where over 7.5 Billion Non-Americans live. “

And on June 30th last year BOOM’s editorial explained Threat Ideology – “Threat Ideology – What is That – And Why?

Quote: “The method of operation in all politics in the Western “advanced” nations is now the use of Fear as a manipulative weapon. Fear is the major component of Threat Ideology, the sine qua non, the means of operation, the driving force.”

“In BOOM’s view, this has happened because politicians who stand for nothing and who have no coherent philosophy of thought and coherent plan for the future must ultimately stand for only one thing and one thing alone – and that is their quest for power above all else. But they must hide this quest because it is too hideous, too embarrassing to admit. They pay lip service to political ideology but that is becoming rarer over time. And so, almost ALL of them have decided that their power is best achieved and maintained by keeping people (the voters) fearful, anxious, uncertain and thoughtless. Their Modus Operandus is to endlessly identify threats and bring them forward to the public one after another. They do not allow a pause for calm reflection or reasoned debate. They do not want to engage in either of those. And they certainly do not want the people/voters to do so. The mainstream media is complicit in this strategy and thus, it appears to be completely controlled.”

WHAT ARE TARIFFS? CHINA DOES NOT PAY TARIFFS — CONSUMERS DO

Despite Donald Trump’s announcements to the contrary, China does NOT pay tariffs to America. No nation does, the US consumer pays the (increased) prices.

A tariff is a tax that a government places on goods and services imported from other countries. When products cross a nation's borders, the importing business pays this tax to its home country's government. Tariffs are typically calculated as a percentage of the item's value, known as an ad valorem tariff.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) enforces tariffs at nearly 330 ports of entry, including border crossings, seaports, and airports. The Treasury Department oversees the regulations, but CBP handles collection, audits, and penalties.

imported goods receive numeric codes under the International Harmonised System, which determines the tariff rate.

Businesses pay tariffs at customs clearance, and the funds go to the Treasury's General Fund.

Incorrectly declaring product details - whether by mistake or fraud - can lead to penalties.

A reciprocal tariff is when one country matches the import tax (tariff) that another country places on its goods.

CHINA TRADE DATA FOR 2024 – THE FACTS OF THE MATTER

BOOM has clearly stated a preference for Trump over Biden as President. America desperately needed a change of Federal government after 4 years of uncertainty which ended in the possible provocation of a nuclear war with Russia. But that is a comparison of relativity based upon pragmatism. BOOM has not suspended all critical analysis in a rush to join the Cult of Trump or his technocrat backers. BOOM remains an independent observer who has offered to help.

After a great deal of hyperbole from Donald Trump over the last 2 weeks, BOOM prefers to look at the facts.

From the GACC – General Administration of Customs, People’s Republic of China – Published January 13th 2025. The data presented is for the Calendar Year 2024. The spreadsheet is readily available on their website.

Quote: “Exports grew 7.1 percent year on year while imports expanded 2.3 percent from one year earlier. The nation's status as the world's biggest goods trader was further strengthened with its exports and imports accounting for 14.5 percent and 10.5 percent respectively of the world's total in the first three quarters of 2024.”

General Administration of Customs (GAC) deputy head Wang Lingjun said "China has become a major trading partner of more than 150 countries and regions, and the country's circle of friends in foreign trade is getting larger."

For the first time, countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative accounted for more than 50 percent of China's total foreign trade value in the year 2024, with the figure reaching 50.3 percent. "Chinese-made products have effectively met the production and consumption needs of relevant countries, while high-quality products from these countries have also continuously entered the Chinese market."

In 2024, machinery exports grew 8.7 percent, accounting for 59.4 percent of total exports. China also saw rapid growth in exports of high-tech products such as electric vehicles, 3D printers, and industrial robots. Exports of electric vehicles exceeded 2 million units.

Total Trade expressed in US Dollars –

Total China Exports plus Imports = US $ 6.1 Trillion

China’s largest trading partner is the ASEAN Group of nations – US $ 982 Billion

The European Union is next largest -- US $ 785 Billion

The United States is 3rd largest – US $ 688 Billion

Latin America is 4th largest – US $ 518 Billion

South Korea is 5th -- US $ 328 Billion

Hong Kong is 6th -- US $ 309 Billion

Japan is 7th – US $ 308 Billion

Africa is 8th – US $ 295 Billion

Taiwan is 9th -- US $ 292 Billion

Russian Federation is 10th – US $ 245 Billion

Australia is 11th -- US $ 211 Billion

CHINA EXPORTS to USA = US $ 524 Billion

CHINA IMPORTS from USA = US $ 164 Billion

Trade with the United States is just 11.27 % of Total Trade

Imports from the USA are just 6.34 % of Total Imports

Exports to the USA are 14.6 % of Total Exports

TRUMP’S ECONOMIC PANDEMONIUM THEN AND NOW – BILLIONAIRES WHO DON’T UNDERSTAND MONEY OR ECONOMICS OR VIRAL EPIDEMICS

In Trump’s last Presidency, he was looking for his Moment of Greatness – the chance to become as famous as Washington and Lincoln. In 2020, he fell for the Covid Scam – hook, line and sinker. He panicked and thought “here is my opportunity for Greatness”. He proudly launched Operation Warp Speed in response to the “threat” of the Covid virus. In his mind, this was the Moonshot, the big opportunity for him to personally “save America” by launching a new Gee Whiz “vaccine” technology (which was actually an untested, harmful genetic therapy and not a conventional vaccine and which failed to prevent the illness or the transmission of the virus).

However, Operation Moonshot – Trump called it Warp Speed – and the fear of the Covid “threat”, boosted the US Government’s expenditure to stratospheric, record levels (almost 47 % of GDP) and triggered huge CPI inflation. We all know the result --- the world and the US suffered a disastrous CPI inflation crisis for the next four years.

US GOVERNMENT SPENDING SURGED IN 2020 UNDER TRUMP

After 2 years of economic mayhem, CPI inflation peaked in October 2022 -- as accurately observed then by BOOM (and only BOOM). However, official interest rates were raised dramatically to manage the crisis. The Federal Reserve raised their key rate from 0.25 % to 5.5 % until August 2024. After the peak, CPI inflation slowly began to decline and CPI inflation has now, thankfully, returned to lower levels and global economies (including the US economy) have largely recovered from the inflationary shock. By the way, it was also a great opportunity for large corporations to gouge out huge profit margins via temporarily increased prices. But that, as they say, is another story.

US INFLATION RATE -- MID 2020 TO PRESENT DAY — There is a strong correlation between increased US Government spending under Trump and the resultant surge in CPI inflation that followed.

None of that was necessary. Trump was the cause of economic mayhem. A False “pandemic” created false assumptions which led to false conclusions, over-reaction and very bad economic decisions.

FALSE ASSUMPTIONS ARE DANGEROUS

The Covid “Pandemic” in 2020 was NOT killing vast numbers of people around the globe (contrary to exaggerated reports from the mainstream media). BOOM was watching the crisis through All Cause Death data produced weekly by Euromomo in Copenhagen. Euromomo collects such data from 29 partners in 27 countries of Europe. The relatively small spike of excess deaths that occurred in Europe in early 2020 collapsed back to normal death levels within 8 weeks.

There was no need for Operation Warp speed.

By May 2020, the death numbers in Europe had returned to normal levels – as evidenced by the weekly data produced by Euromomo. The whole “Pandemic” of deadly Death” was a mirage, a scam, triggered by the World Health Organisation and the Big Pharma complex perpetrated on the People by global governments and the mainstream media. And that was all led by the US response which was led, in turn, by Trump.

Operation Warp Speed was officially announced on May 15th, 2020 when Euromomo weekly data was clearly showing that the “Covid Crisis of excess death” was all over.

EUROMOMO DEATHS --- This chart shows Peak of Death numbers in Europe in early 2020, the subsequent collapse in numbers and the return to average death numbers in MAY 2020. Yes — by May 15th, 2020, it was all over. And the death numbers were no worse than seen in a normal winter Influenza event. The average age of death was well over 82 years (as per usual).

The graph here clearly shows winter death surges occurring EVERY winter (a normal pattern).

In short, the first Trump Presidency was an absolute disaster for the economy of the USA triggering sudden high CPI inflation and a TWENTY FOLD increase in the official interest rate setting. The knock-on effects also had huge impacts throughout the global economy. The Deep State in cahoots with Big Pharma caused all of this but it was Trump who triggered the economic mess.

US GDP – ANNUAL GDP – THE “PANIC DEMIC” EFFECT in early 2020 is obvious.

US GDP (Quarter on Quarter) – QUARTERLY GDP went DOWN 28.1 % in early 2020 due to the “Panic Demic” and the huge, unwise over-reaction from the US Government. 28 % is a HUGE collapse.

However, that was then and this is now.

So what is Trump doing in his second Presidency? He is repeating the dose. His Tariff threats are causing global mayhem. NOBODY knows what he will do next. No business can plan its future. Trust in the US as a reliable partner has been severely damaged. And it may be irreparable. Hopefully not.

China’s trade with the nations of the world is about US$ 6.1 Trillion.

Trade with the United States is just 11.27 % of Total Trade

Imports from the USA are just 6.34 % of their Total Imports

Exports to the USA are 14.6 % of their Total Exports

China could possibly adjust to losing most of that or maybe ALL of that. It would just ship those goods to other nations and accept currencies other than US Dollars in return for settlement of the trade. It could then use those other currencies to settle import trades. And it could sell goods to nations that could act as intermediaries and on-sell the goods to the USA. All of that would harm the USA badly.

All of this a LOT more complex than Donald Trump explains. He thinks that “China will pay us the Tariffs”. They don’t and won’t.

Now – let’s watch China build a major Railway Station in NINE HOURS. And while we are doing that, we can imagine how long it would take the USA to do the same job. Best guess? Nine months? (in your dreams) Nine YEARS?

CHINA BUILDS RAILWAY STATION IN 9 HOURS – WATCH AND WONDER

Watch this short video which shows how China can build a major railway station in just 9 hours. China has the largest and most extensively used high-speed railway network in the world. Lines cross the nation in excess of 40,000 km by the end of 2021, accounting for two-thirds of the world's total high-speed railway networks. Half of that amount was built in the previous 7 years. By 2035, the network is planned to reach 70,000 km.

Link: (Prepare to be shocked)

You must watch this on YouTube’s website — You must DOUBLE CLICK the link provided below in the Black window.

SOME EXCERPTS FROM TRUMP’S RAMBLING 2 HOUR SPEECH TO THE National Republican Congressional Committee on the evening of 9 th April

Remember, BOOM is a Trump fan versus Biden. That choice was easy to make. Joe was demented, staggering. Trump is not.

But, also remember, in politics everything is relative. BOOM is not an unconditional fan of any politician in any nation. Most are egocentric and land somewhere on the spectrum of psychopathy. Most lack compassion for the common man and woman who votes for them. Some cause huge death counts in unwise wars. Others wreck economies. That is just the reality of politics which we all have to deal with.

Would you ask this man to run your family business?

Here are some excerpts selected from Trump’s speech last Thursday night. Readers can make of them whatever they want. They will offend members of the Cult of Trump. They will provide ammunition for the Anti-Trump Cult. Be that as it may. The words in inverted commas and italicised came from Trump, not BOOM. (BOOM’s comments are bracketed).

For context, the Full Transcript is available in the Link below.

“It’s going to be a very interesting year. We have an interesting time. We’re making a fortune with tariffs, $2 billion a day. Do you believe it? I was told $2 billion a day. You know, I get hit by the press about tariffs. We’re making $2 billion.”

(Note: He thinks China is going to pay him $ 2 Billion a day. It’s hilarious).

“we’re going to win the midterm elections, and we’re going to have a tremendous thundering landslide. I really believe that.”

“I really think we’re helped a lot by the tariff situation that’s going on, which is a good situation, not bad. It’s great. It’s going to be legendary. You watch—legendary in a positive way, I have to say. It’s going to be legendary.”

“Boy, oh, boy, oh, boy.”

“I do think that the war with the world, which is not a war at all because they’re all coming here. Japan is coming here as we speak. They’re in a plane flying, lots of them, all tough negotiators. But things that people wouldn’t have given us two years ago, wouldn’t have even thought of it two years ago, three years ago, five years ago, seven—they’ve given us everything. They don’t want tariffs on themselves, and it’s very simple. We’re making deals and people are paying tariffs. Countries are paying tariffs.” (No — they are not)

(There is a war. Then there is not a war — all in one sentence).

“Many countries have. They’ve ripped us off left and right. But now it’s our turn to do the ripping.”

“I’m telling you, these countries are calling us up, kissing my ass. They are—they are dying to make a deal. “Please, please, sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, sir.”

(They are kissing his arse (!) Now that’s diplomatic language).

(More diplomatic language from the President of the United States follows) ….

“Can you believe this guy? He’s got the smallest neck I’ve ever seen. And the biggest head, we call him watermelon head. How—I’d say, how could that big fat face stand on a neck that looked like this finger? How can it — it was the weirdest thing. It’s a mystery. Nobody can understand it.”

“I have no idea why.”

(Yes — he has no idea why).

The Full Transcript: https://singjupost.com/transcript-of-president-trumps-speech-at-nrcc-dinner-april-8-2025/?singlepage=1

=======================================================

BEWARE OF ALL LEADERS

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil ...” (Ephesians 6: 12, 13)

=========================================================

In economics (and finance), things work until they don’t. Do your own research. Make your own conclusions. BOOM does not offer investment advice.

BOOM has developed a loyal readership which includes many of the world's most senior economists, central bankers, fund managers and academics.

