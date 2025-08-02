AI.gov — IS THIS TECHNO-FASCISM? - THE ROAD TO ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT? - WITH ONE WORLD CURRENCY? - ARE THE TECHNO-GLOBALISTS IN CHARGE?

The World controlled by US Artificial Intelligence?

Share BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

WHO IS DAVID SACKS? CAN AI BECOME THE GOVERNMENT? BOOM SPECIAL EDITION

BOOM has written about David Sacks previously. On December 15th 2024, BOOM alerted readers to the possible capture of the Trump Presidency by a group of Silicon Valley Technocrats.

Seven months later, it appears that BOOM’s warnings were completely warranted.

TRUMP APPOINTS CRYPTO CZAR – DAVID SACKS — 15th Dec 2024

Quote: “US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed David Sacks as his "White House AI & Crypto Czar” (whatever that means).”

Quote: “It seems that the PayPal Mafia and the Crypto lobby in general have sought and achieved possible undue influence on the upcoming Trump administration.”

“Public officials are expected to act for the benefit of the People above all else.

Therefore, David Sacks and Paul Atkins, as public officials, will be expected to act for the benefit of the People of America, not for the benefit of a core group of corporations and billionaires residing in Silicon Valley, California. We shall see.”

Source: https://boomfinanceandeconomics.substack.com/p/trump-appoints-paypal-mafia-sacks

IS THIS TECHNO-FASCISM? NO ETHICS, NO COMPASSION, NO SENSE OF HUMAN RIGHTS?

Last week, BOOM was sent a thought provoking article dealing with this subject matter. This week, BOOM is going to present the whole article in full.

This is a FIRST. BOOM has never considered presenting full content from another author. But this article is so prescient, so important and so skilfully written that BOOM simply must reproduce it for BOOM readers. It follows up on many themes that BOOM touched on last week in regard to the GENIUS Act, the Clarity Act and the Anti-CBDC Act which were all recently signed into law by President Trump.

ALL readers of BOOM should read this exposition in full. It is ESSENTIAL reading if you care about the future. It covers the rise and rise of Technocracy, Transhumanism, Totalitarianism and Fascism — all of which seem to be accelerating under Trump (sadly).

Is the United States on the road to Techno-Fascism? Do Americans want Government with no Ethics, no respect for Human Rights, no Compassion, no Empathy ? A Government that watches your every move, thought and action? A Government automated, designed (and controlled) by a group of unelected Technocrats who may profit from it?

Is this the Dystopian nightmare imagined by Aldous Huxley? Read on …….

The Convergence of Nightmares: When Warning Becomes Reality

AI.gov Launches as Trump Launches America's AI Action Plan Unleashing the Technocratic Transformation of America

On June 18th in my AI.gov Digital Leviathan substack article, I shared my analysis of the leaked AI.gov documents, expressing concern of what it portended. Today, July 23, 2025 the Digital Leviathan has officially gone live today. What's unfolding before our eyes isn't just the launch of a government website—it's the operational birth of the most sophisticated technocratic control system in human history, moving at a pace that would leave even the most ardent accelerationists stunned.

The Trinity of Technocratic Control I warned you about—the AI Chatbot Assistant, Unified API Framework, and CONSOLE monitoring dashboard—is now fully operational as AI.gov no longer redirects to whitehouse.gov. The picture that's emerged over the past months reveals something far more sinister than my previous analysis suggested: a coordinated transformation of American governance that represents the fastest and perhaps more concerning, most deceptive technocratic implementation in modern history.

The Unholy Trinity: Trump, Sacks, and the Self-Appointed Technocrats

Today's AI.gov launch coincides with the release of Trump's America's AI Action Plan—a 28-page blueprint for technocratic dominance that reads like a wish list compiled by Silicon Valley Oligarchs where legendary technocracy expert Patrick Wood's analysis becomes absolutely crucial: the most powerful figure shaping this transformation isn't even a government employee.

David Sacks, Trump's so-called "AI and Crypto Czar," operates as a "special government employee" who works just 130 days per year while maintaining his role at Craft Ventures. As Wood has pointed out, this makes Sacks essentially self-appointed—wielding unprecedented influence over federal AI policy while keeping one foot firmly planted in the private sector where he continues to profit from the very technologies he's implementing in government. In his recent Technocracy News article Patrick Wood maintains,

“Sacks’ authority is questionable. He was originally listed as a “Special Advisor to the President” under a protocol that ran for 133 days, which has long expired. On this report, his title has changed to “Special Advisor for AI and Crypto.” I conducted an exhaustive search to determine that David Sacks has no current position with any government entity and is, therefore, a private citizen. So, what is his name doing on this report? Apparently, Sacks is self-appointed to be the “Crypto and AI Czar”. Yes, self-appointed. Today’s arch-Technocrats are so sure of themselves that they don’t need official appointment to assert themselves.”

This isn't public service—it's technocratic entrepreneurship masquerading as governance. Sacks secured not one but two ethics waivers allowing him to shape federal policy while maintaining financial stakes in AI and crypto companies. As government ethics expert Kathleen Clark bluntly stated: "This is graft."

The GENIUS Act: Cryptocurrency as Technocratic Infrastructure

The coordination becomes crystal clear when you understand that Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law just five days ago, on July 18, 2025. This landmark cryptocurrency legislation isn't just about digital assets—it's about laying the groundwork for tokenization, creating the financial infrastructure for technocratic control.

The GENIUS Act establishes the first federal regulatory framework for stablecoins, requires 100% reserve backing with liquid assets, and creates a unified system for digital currency that perfectly complements the AI-first government strategy. This is the financial backbone of technocracy—a system where monetary policy becomes as algorithmic as every other aspect of governance.

Thomas Shedd: The Tesla Engineer Remaking Government

The true architect of this transformation is Thomas Shedd, the former Tesla engineer now leading the General Services Administration's Technology Transformation Services. Shedd's "AI-first strategy" represents the systematic replacement of human judgment with algorithmic determination across the entire federal government.

Under Shedd's leadership, the GSA is being transformed to operate "like a startup software company" making Curtis Yarvin’s Dark Enlightenment dreams, a reality. His initiatives include:

AI Coding Agents deployed across all agencies

Centralized government contract database designed for AI analysis

Financial automation replacing human oversight

50% workforce reduction at TTS to make room for AI systems

This isn't efficiency. ”Efficiency” is a euphemism for the systematic elimination of human agency from government operations.

The Stargate Connection: $500 Billion in Technocratic Infrastructure

The $500 billion Stargate project announced earlier this year isn't just about data centers. It's creating the computational infrastructure for comprehensive technocratic governance. Starting with $100 billion immediately and scaling over four years, Stargate represents the largest AI infrastructure investment in human history.

According to the Wallstreet Journal two days ago, “a $500 billion effort unveiled at the White House to supercharge the U.S.’s artificial-intelligence ambitions has struggled to get off the ground and has sharply scaled back its near-term plans…is now setting the more modest goal of building a small data center by year-end.”

The partnership between OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank, Microsoft, and NVIDIA creates exactly the kind of public-private fusion that technocracy requires. Each data center spans 500,000 square feet, creating what amounts to "digital fortresses" housing the algorithmic infrastructure of governance.

The Three-Pillar Assault on Constitutional Government

Trump's AI Action Plan operates through three coordinated pillars that represent a systematic attack on constitutional governance:

Pillar I: Accelerate AI Innovation

Remove all regulatory barriers to AI development

Eliminate "ideological bias" from AI systems (translation: remove human values)

Mandate AI access for all federal employees who "could benefit"

Withhold federal funding from states with "burdensome AI regulations"

Pillar II: Build American AI Infrastructure

Streamline permitting for data centers and energy infrastructure

Allocate federal lands for AI facility construction

Modernize the electrical grid to power AI systems

Train workforce specifically for AI infrastructure jobs

Pillar III: Lead International AI Diplomacy

Export American AI systems to allies and partners

Counter Chinese influence in international AI governance

Align global protection measures around U.S. AI standards

Establish U.S. government as leader in evaluating AI risks

The Coordinated Nature of Technocratic Transformation

What makes this moment historically unprecedented is the coordinated timing of multiple technocratic initiatives:

January 23, 2025: Trump signs Executive Order removing AI barriers July 18, 2025: GENIUS Act signed into law July 23, 2025: AI.gov goes live and AI Action Plan released Ongoing: Thomas Shedd implements AI-first government strategy Ongoing: Stargate infrastructure construction begins

The tech oligarchs aren't just influencing policy; they're systematically replacing democratic governance with algorithmic control.

The AI-First Government: Death of Human Discretion

The "AI-first strategy" being implemented by Shedd represents something far more sinister than efficiency improvements. As outlined in the AI Action Plan, this strategy requires:

Mandatory AI adoption across all federal agencies

Algorithmic decision-making replacing human judgment

Real-time monitoring of all employee activities through CONSOLE

Automated personnel actions without human review

Centralized data analysis of all government operations

This is the algorithmic authoritarianism I warned about, now operational and expanding rapidly.

The Ethics of Unelected Rule

David Sacks' position perfectly embodies the ethical crisis at the heart of this transformation. Working only 130 days per year while maintaining private business interests, Sacks operates with zero electoral accountability while wielding influence over policies affecting 330 million Americans. His role hosting the All-In Podcast and organizing high-dollar conferences while shaping federal AI policy creates unprecedented conflicts of interest.

The Speed of Transformation: Beyond Accelerationist Dreams

What's most alarming is the velocity of implementation. Trump himself noted that his tech advisers had only six months to develop the AI Action Plan. It’s likely the tech oligarchs are moving at breakneck speed because they understand that democratic resistance becomes exponentially harder once the infrastructure is operational.

As analysis from TechPolicy.Press reveals, this represents "tech accelerationism" on steroids—the conscious propulsion of technological development to ensure the "techno-capital upward spiral continues forever". We're witnessing the implementation of Marc Andreessen's Techno-Optimist Manifesto as actual government policy.

Global Context: America Joins the Digital Oligarchy

The international implications are staggering. The AI Action Plan explicitly calls for "exporting American AI to allies and partners" while "countering Chinese influence in international governance bodies". This creates a bipolar world of competing technocratic systems—China's social credit model versus America's corporate surveillance state. Rather than choosing between freedom and authoritarianism, it feels like we're choosing between different flavors of algorithmic control.

The Cognitive Liberty Crisis: Your Mind Under Siege

The CONSOLE monitoring system I warned about in my previous article regarding ai.gov, is now tracking federal employees in real-time, creating exactly the self-censorship epidemic I feared. Research shows workers under constant AI monitoring report higher anxiety rates compared to unmonitored employees. This psychological warfare is apt to steer behavioral modification through algorithmic pressure—training humans to conform to machine-readable patterns of thought and action.

The Choice Before Us: Agency or Algorithm

The convergence of AI.gov, the GENIUS Act, Trump's AI Action Plan, along with the Stable act, Clarity act, and the Stargate infrastructure represents the operational birth of technocratic governance in America.

David Sacks' role as a self-appointed, part-time government advisor with massive private conflicts of interest perfectly symbolizes the ethical bankruptcy of this system. Thomas Shedd's systematic replacement of human workers with AI agents represents the dehumanization of governance. The $500 billion Stargate investment creates the infrastructure for permanent algorithmic control.

The Deceptive Implementation: What Americans Never Voted For

The Campaign That Never Mentioned Technocracy

The most insidious aspect of this technocratic transformation is its fundamentally deceptive nature. When Americans voted for Trump in 2024, they were not voting for algorithmic governance, federal employee surveillance, or the replacement of human judgment with AI systems. Trump's campaign never mentioned implementing a comprehensive surveillance state through AI.gov or transforming government into a "startup software company" as Thomas Shedd now describes it.

The campaign focused on traditional populist themes: economic prosperity, border security, and "draining the swamp" of Washington corruption. 93% of Trump supporters cited the economy as their most important issue, while 82% prioritized immigration. The campaign did not advocate AI agents to replace human workers, or CONSOLE dashboards to monitor federal employees in real-time.

The Podcast-to-Policy Pipeline: Governance by Tech Oligarchs

What voters received instead was governance crafted on Silicon Valley podcasts by unelected tech billionaires. David Sacks, the architect of much of this policy, works only 130 days per year while maintaining private business interests that directly benefit from the policies he's implementing. This is a technocratic coup sold under the veil of populism.

The All-In Podcast, co-hosted by Sacks, became the de facto policy development platform for Trump's AI agenda. Americans didn't vote for governance by podcast hosts with massive conflicts of interest—they voted for a candidate who promised to represent their interests, not Silicon Valley's optimization metrics.

The Accelerating Deception: Faster Than Even Technocrats Predicted

The speed of implementation reveals the calculated nature of this deception. Trump gave his tech advisors only six months to develop the AI Action Plan—a timeline that suggests the framework was largely prepared before the election. The coordination between the GENIUS Act(July 18), AI.gov launch (July 23), and AI Action Plan release (July 23) demonstrates systematic preparation that voters never consented to.

The Awareness Gap: Americans Don't Know What's Coming

Research shows most Americans remain unaware of what's actually being implemented:

Only 30% of Americans correctly recognize AI applications in everyday life

55% of voters oppose government use of AI for decision-making

60% fear AI-generated misinformation more than government regulation of it

28% would share less content if government began regulating AI-generated material

These statistics reveal a public that fears AI overreach while remaining largely unaware that the infrastructure for comprehensive AI governance is already operational.

The False Choice Narrative

The Trump administration presents this transformation through Hegelian dialectics aka carefully crafted false choice narratives:

"Efficiency vs. Inefficiency" when the real choice is human agency vs. algorithmic control

"Innovation vs. Regulation" when the real choice is democratic oversight vs. technocratic automation

"America First" vs. China when both represent competing models of technocratic surveillance

These narrative frames prevent Americans from recognizing that they're not choosing between competing policies but between fundamentally different systems of governance—constitutional republic versus technocratic efficiency.

The Electoral Mandate Lie

Trump's victory is being used to justify policies that were never part of his campaign platform. The administration claims a mandate for AI-first government, but voters were never presented with this choice. Campaign materials focused on:

Economic growth and job creation (not AI replacing workers)

Border security and immigration control (not algorithmic surveillance systems)

Energy independence (not $500 billion AI infrastructure projects)

Government efficiency (not comprehensive federal employee monitoring)

No campaign rally mentioned AI.gov. No policy platform discussed CONSOLE monitoring. No voter was told they were choosing technocracy over constitutional republicanism.

The Irreversible Infrastructure Trap

Most deceptively, Americans were never warned that this transformation would create irreversible infrastructure. Once AI.gov is operational, CONSOLE is monitoring, and Stargate data centers are built, resistance becomes exponentially more difficult. Voters were given no opportunity to consent to infrastructure that would make future democratic choices meaningless.

The Global Context: Joining Digital Authoritarianism

Americans were never told their vote would align the United States with 56 countries already using AI surveillance systems and now it seems they're receiving the American version of digital authoritarianism, implemented by the same tech oligarchs who profit from surveillance capitalism.

Democracy Stolen Through Deception

This transformation represents the Phoenixing of the Constitutional Republic to birth a Technate. Stolen through systematic deception— Americans voted for populist reform and received the implementation of technocratic infrastructure. They voted for human-centered governance and received algorithmic optimization. They voted for constitutional restoration and received surveillance state implementation.

The speed and coordinated nature of this rollout—AI.gov operational within six months, major AI infrastructure projects announced, comprehensive federal monitoring systems deployed—reveals planning that predated the election. Americans were never given a choice about technocracy because the choice was hidden behind populist rhetoric and implemented by unelected oligarchs operating through conflicts of interest that would typically be considered corruption.

This is how constitutional republics die—not through violent coups but through technological transformation implemented faster than democratic resistance can organize, justified through mandates that were never actually granted, and designed by unelected elites who profit from the systems they're building.

The Digital Leviathan isn't just operational—it was built through perhaps the most sophisticated political deception in American history.

Conclusion: The Digital Leviathan Awakens

Today marks the transition from warning to reality. The Digital Leviathan I identified over a month ago through leaked documents is now fully operational and backed by the most comprehensive technocratic execution in modern history.

But here's what they didn't count on: human consciousness awakening to the threat. The more they reveal their true intentions—replacing elected representatives with AI systems, implementing surveillance through efficiency narratives, and concentrating power in the hands of unelected tech oligarchs—the more Americans understand what's at stake.

Your "messy, imperfect, foible-filled, gloriously human judgment" remains infinitely more valuable than any AI system. Your capacity for moral reasoning, emotional consideration, and spiritual discernment cannot be replicated by algorithms, no matter how sophisticated.

The battle for cognitive liberty, democratic accountability, and human agency isn't lost—but the Digital Leviathan is no longer a future threat. It's here, it's operational, and it's growing stronger every day.

The question I posed months ago remains more urgent than ever: What will you choose?

AI.gov is live. The infrastructure is expanding. The window for action is closing.

But the choice—agency or algorithm, human wisdom or technocratic control, constitutional democracy or digital oligarchy—remains ours.

For now. It’s my hope that we can raise awareness and push back against technocracy NOW!

Author: Courtenay Turner

Source: Courtenay Turner’s Substack

https://courtenayturner.substack.com/p/the-digital-leviathan-goes-live

References:

This analysis draws from extensive research into technocratic governance, AI surveillance systems, federal personnel policies, and cryptocurrency regulation. The convergence of these systems represents the most significant transformation of American government since the founding of the republic. Share this article. Demand accountability. Resist the Digital Leviathan while resistance remains possible.

Source List & Bibliography

Below is a comprehensive source list and bibliography for the article, organized by relevance and section reference. Each source includes a direct link for easy verification and further reading.

Official Reports and Legislation

Primary Articles & Investigative Journalism

News and Commentary on Key Figures

AI Infrastructure & Industry

Data Center and Economic Analysis

Surveys, Public Opinion & Research

Scholarly, Technical & Psychological Impact Analysis

Work in America: AI Monitoring and Worker Anxiety.) – American Psychological Association

Industry & Policy Commentary

Additional Contextual and Reference Links

=============================================================

In economics (and finance), things work until they don’t. Do your own research. Make your own conclusions.

BOOM does not offer investment advice.

===========================================================

Share BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional investment advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The commentary and other contents simply reflect the opinion of the authors alone on the current and future status of the markets and various economies. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither the information nor any opinion expressed constitutes a solicitation to buy or sell any securities nor investments. Do NOT ever purchase any security or investment without doing your own and sufficient research. Neither BOOM Finance and Economics.com nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. The principals and related parties may at times have positions in the securities or investments referred to and may make purchases or sales of these securities and investments while this site is live. The analysis contained is based on both technical and fundamental research.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of economic and social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Subscribe to BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

BOOM has developed a loyal readership which includes many of the world’s most senior economists, central bankers, fund managers and academics.