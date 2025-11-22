A TRILLION IS A THOUSAND BILLION OR A MILLION MILLION

$Trillions Are Not Flooding into the USA

Donald Trump stated on Twitter last week that “Trillions of Dollars (record setting) INVESTED in the USA”. He implied that since the beginning of his second Presidency, the increase in foreign investments into the USA amounts to “Trillions”. He has also made this claim on previous occasions.

It sounds plausible, coming from a President who should be well informed about such matters. However, it is just plain not true. It is Hyperbole writ large, a delusion of grandeur. As usual, BOOM is a stickler for facts and, as expected, the facts don’t support Trump’s statements.

United States Net Treasury International Capital Flows

The US Department of the Treasury keeps tabs on Net foreign acquisitions of long-term securities, short-term US securities, and banking flows. Foreign residents and foreign institutions buy and sell such assets each month. At the same time, US residents vary their holdings of long-term foreign securities.

In July, the Net total of these investments in the US was a deficit of $ 6.6 Billion. Yes – a deficit – more capital flowed out than in. However, in August, the Net total was a positive flow into the US of $ 187.1 Billion and in September, there was also a positive net total of $ 190.1 Billion.

The chart for the last 5 years shows that these inflows and outflows are well within normal parameters. There have been 6 surplus months so far this year and three deficit months but the totals are not in any way extraordinary.

United States Net Treasury International Capital Flows over last 5 Years

This graph from Trading View shows the Monthly swings that occur. Over time, there is a steady positive flow of capital into the United States. However, this varies a great deal from Month to Month. Nothing extraordinary has happened in 2025 to date.

Rest of the World Foreign Direct Investment in USA Assets (Current Cost) Transactions

This chart shows that Foreign Direct Investment in US Assets is NOT any different to the prevailing pattern over the last 10 years. In fact, it is holding just around the average level for that period.

The next Update to this figure from FRED will be on 11th December. BOOM will watch that with interest but is not expecting any startling increase.

Cumulative Foreign Direct Investment (FDIUS)

BOOM suspects (strongly) that Trump may have been told the CUMULATIVE figure for Foreign Direct Investment in the US (FDIUS). That is a number in the Trillions (for 2024). However, it only increased by $ 0.3 Trillion since 2023 and BOOM cannot imagine that it has increased further by “Trillions” during 2025.

Annual foreign direct investment flows over the past few years brought total FDIUS to $5.7 Trillion through year end 2024, measured on a historical-cost basis. This was an increase of 30 percent since 2019.

Maybe Trump is referring to the increased Tariff Revenues coming from his Tariff War?

It is possible that Donald is referring to his increased Tariff revenues. However ….. this excerpt comes from the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) which publishes Trump’s Tariff Revenue Tracker --

“Trump claims that tariffs can make an outsize fiscal contribution. This claim can be put in perspective by comparing actual tariff revenues with the size of the projected budget deficit. The Congressional Budget Office projected the federal budget deficit in fiscal year 2025 will be $1.9 trillion. As of July 2025, tariff revenues since January 2025 totalled $122 billion, contributing just 6.5 percent of the projected deficit.

Tariff revenues since January 2025 are still only 2.4 percent of the projected total federal revenue in fiscal year 2025 of $5.2 trillion.”

An increase of only 2.4 % in the Federal Taxation Revenue does not sound Trumpishly “BIG” to BOOM but maybe it will explode to “TRILLIONS” in the second half of 2025? After all, pigs may (one day) fly.

In regard to that Tariff Revenue, we have yet to learn whether or not the Supreme Court will rule against Trump’s tariffs which would necessitate up to $ 100 Billion of tariff refunds to American businesses.

This graphic from PIIE shows the cumulative tariff revenue from January to July for 2025 as $ 122 Billion. The Budget Deficit for all of 2025 is expected to come in at $ 1,865 Billion. And, remember, US Federal Government revenue is expected to be $ 5.2 TRILLION so the tariff revenues will not help much, despite Donald’s seemingly endless enthusiasm for increased tariffs.

50 Year Mortgages -- another Boondoggle?

Definition of a Boondoggle: ”An unnecessary and expensive project, particularly a government-funded one, that wastes time and money.”

Trump recently floated the idea of 50 year mortgages for US home buyers. The Director of the US Federal Housing Finance Agency Bill Pulte wrote on Twitter -- “Thanks to President Trump, we are indeed working on The 50 year Mortgage - a complete game changer.“. Pulte has served as the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and the chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac since 2025.

The standard home loan contract in the US has a term of 30 years. This push for 50 year loans appears to be a rather desperate attempt to float the idea of lower mortgage repayments without lowering interest rates. And, by the way, this makes perfect sense when you know that the US economy desperately needs more fresh new money supply (created as bank loans). But it doesn’t make sense when you know some facts of the matter.

Home ownership rates in the United States fell dramatically following the Great US Banking Fraud Crisis of 2008. They recovered from 2016 to 2020. However, since the Great Covid Fear and Panic Scam hit in 2020, they have plunged again.

There is another problem here and that is the average age of first home buyers. Before the Great Covid Fear and Panic Scam that began in 2020, the average age of a US first home buyer was 33 years of age. That has now risen to 40 years of age. This can only be described as an economic disaster for the economy as a whole. After all, the supply of fresh new money in modern economies is largely dependent upon willing and enthusiastic borrowers who are optimistic about their job prospects and the future in general. To grow an economy, those willing borrowers must form families and be prepared to buy a home. Without that, an economy simply cannot expand its money supply adequately to sustain continued growth. As more and more home loans are paid off, the money supply will shrink unless new borrowers come on stream. A shrinking money supply will guarantee a contraction in the economy especially if loan origination is shrinking while loans are being paid off simultaneously. That’s an economic double whammy to the economy. The money supply is like water for the economic garden and everyone knows what happens when gardens are deprived of their water supply.

The 50 year mortgage does not solve any of these problems. If a US borrower buys a home at age 40 years with a 50 year mortgage, then they will be 90 years of age before becoming mortgage free. Sounds worrying but logical? However, the average life expectancy of a US citizen has collapsed to 78.4 years. That means half the Mortgagees will die well before 78.4 years. In other words, it appears likely that half the “home owners” will never come close to paying off their mortgage.

By the way, American females live longer than American men – their average life expectancy is now 81.1 years. However, males can only expect to live to 75.8 years on average. For men, they would (on average) die with 15 years of mortgage payments still due. And half will die before reaching 75. That is an extraordinary situation to consider.

In Australia, the average life expectancy of women is 85.1 – for men it is 81.1 years. In Japan, the average life expectancy of women is 87.1 – for men it is 81.1 years. In Switzerland, the average life expectancy of women is 85.9 – for men it is 82.3 years.

The low US life expectancy is caused by poor diet and their terrible disease care system which is designed to enrich insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and medical equipment suppliers. It is a disease management system with no emphasis or goals to improve the underlying health of the nation.

The life expectancy of an American is way below comparable nations such as Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK. That trend began 50 years ago – half a century. It cannot be reversed easily and is a shocking fact.

ALL of those nations have higher life expectancies.

China’s DeepSeek AI Researcher Issues Rare Warning Of An Incoming AI-Fueled Jobpocalypse

There is a new term in economics. It is the word “Jobpocalypse” and it refers to what might happen when Artificial Intelligence and Robots replace many tasks which are performed by humans. The jobs under threat are not just relatively menial tasks such as factory assembly workers, cleaners, cooks or security guards. Lawyers, accountants, doctors, teachers, nurses and academics are all at risk. AI cannot solve problems well, it cannot use abductive logic well which requires the repeated testing of hypotheses but it can be an excellent task manager when well directed. And it can do repetitive jobs well where it can be coded to follow instructions.

The World Internet Conference took place in Wuzhen, China, last week. Academician Wang Jian, the founder of Alibaba Cloud, presided over the event. Xingxing Wang, the founder and CEO of Unitree; Bicheng Han, the founder and CEO of BrainCo; Xiaohuang Huang, the founder and chairman of Coohom; Ji Feng, the founder and CEO of Game Science and the producer of “Black Myth: Wukong”; Qiuguo Zhu, the founder and CEO of DeepRobotics... all took their seats.

But Deli Chen, a researcher, spoke for DeepSeek. He warned that artificial intelligence could wipe out most jobs within the next 10 to 20 years. “This will shake society to its core,” Deli told the audience and he urged AI companies to act as “whistleblowers,” warning the public about the massive labor disruptions ahead.

He described the current period as a “honeymoon phase”, a brief window where AI enhances productivity without replacing too many workers, but cautioned that once it ends, mass job losses will begin to accelerate. Deli Chen is not an AI nobody. Google Scholar shows that his current citation count has exceeded 13,000, and this number has increased significantly this year.

An American’s Future --

So – if you are a typical American today, you might buy a home at age 40 years with a 50 year mortgage (courtesy of Donald), then soon after, you are made unemployed and perhaps unemployable by the Gee Whiz Artificial Intelligence machine that will enrich the Silicon Valley Billionaire Class even more beyond their wildest dreams of avarice. And which is encouraged by — you guessed it — the US Federal Government and especially, the White House.

Then the massive AI data centre that is feeding Gee Whiz nearby chews up all the power and water in your neighbourhood (which you pay for) while Palantir Technologies Incorporated spies on you and everything you do. Meanwhile, you must line up for your 55th Gee Whiz MRNA technology Covid Booster shot along with your Gee Whiz PneumoVax booster, your RSV shot, your 66th FluVax, your 33rd Shingles jab, your latest Tetanus booster, your Hep A,B,C,D,E,F shots. And, of course, you must pay for them all. Then you may (surprisingly (?) see your health deteriorate and die before reaching 75 years.

And they wonder why so many Americans are addicted to opioid drugs, junk food, junk drinks and alcohol? And why around 50,000 Americans commit suicide annually?

Suicides in the US have increased by 30 %

The rate of suicide can be measured per 100,000 population and, in the US, it has risen by over 30 % since the year 2000 to 14.2 per 100,000.

To be fair, America is Number 25th on a list of nations regarding Suicide Rate per 100,000. However, there are 158 nations below it on the list.

The lowest National suicide rates are way below the top 25 rates. Their rates range from 0.4 to 1.2 suicides per 100,000 population. Here they are —

The American Dream – George Carlin (Comedian)

On Capitalism and Inequality

“It’s a big club and you ain’t in it.”

On Politics and Ignorance

“Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups.”

“Some people have no idea what they’re doing, and a lot of them are really good at it.”

“Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.”

“Don’t just teach your children to read. Teach them to question what they read. Teach them to question everything.”

“Trying to be happy by accumulating possessions is like trying to satisfy hunger by taping sandwiches all over your body.”

In economics (and finance), things work until they don’t. Do your own research. Make your own conclusions.

BOOM does not offer investment advice.

Source Charts: Trading Economics, Stock Charts and CoinMarketCap

https://tradingeconomics.com/ …. https://stockcharts.com/

and https://coinmarketcap.com/

