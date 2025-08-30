ENERGY DOMINANCE AGENDA - WINDMILLS CRASH

THE END OF US ENERGY SUBSIDIES -- WINDMILL CRASH CONTINUES – SOLAR ALSO UNDER THREAT

On July 7th, US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order directing the Department of the Interior (DOI) to “revise any identified regulations, guidance, policies, and practices as appropriate and consistent with applicable law to eliminate any such preferences for wind and solar facilities”.

The Executive Order was titled Ending Market Distorting Subsidies for Unreliable, Foreign Controlled Energy Sources. It is blunt in its intentions and language.

Purpose:

For too long, the Federal Government has forced American taxpayers to subsidize expensive and unreliable energy sources like wind and solar. The proliferation of these projects displaces affordable, reliable, dispatchable domestic energy sources, compromises our electric grid, and denigrates the beauty of our Nation’s natural landscape. Moreover, reliance on so-called “green” subsidies threatens national security by making the United States dependent on supply chains controlled by foreign adversaries. Ending the massive cost of taxpayer handouts to unreliable energy sources is vital to energy dominance, national security, economic growth, and the fiscal health of the Nation.

Policy:

It is the policy of the United States to:

(a) rapidly eliminate the market distortions and costs imposed on taxpayers by so-called “green” energy subsidies;

(b) build upon and strengthen the repeal of, and modifications to, wind, solar, and other “green” energy tax credits in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act; and

(c) end taxpayer support for unaffordable and unreliable “green” energy sources and supply chains built in, and controlled by, foreign adversaries.

Reference: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/07/ending-market-distorting-subsidies-for-unreliable-foreign%E2%80%91controlled-energy-sources/

“The Days of Stupidity are Over”

The Deputy Press Secretary of the DOI, Aubrie Spady, made this statement --

“Americans deserve energy that is affordable, reliable, and built to last — not experimental and expensive wind projects that are proven failures. In line with President Donald Trump’s Energy Dominance Agenda, the Department of the Interior is putting an immediate stop to these costly failures to deliver a stronger energy future and lower costs for American families. Like President Trump said, ‘the days of stupidity are over in the USA.'”

He was quoting a Truth Social Post from Trump on August 20th that read --

“Any State that has built and relied on WINDMILLS and SOLAR for power are seeing RECORD BREAKING INCREASES IN ELECTRICITY AND ENERGY COSTS. THE SCAM OF THE CENTURY! We will not approve wind or farmer destroying Solar. The days of stupidity are over in the USA!!! MAGA”

In early August, the Secretary of the DOI, Doug Burgum, wrote on X (Twitter) --

Quote:

“Wind projects are known to kill eagles, and climate extremists in the Biden admin still greenlit scores of these projects.

The DOI is enforcing the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act to ensure that our national bird is not sacrificed for unreliable wind facilities”.

Atlantic Shores Wind Project Cancelled

In March, the Trump administration also cancelled an Environmental Protection Agency permit for a massive pending Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind project in New Jersey that would have comprised up to 200 huge wind turbines. The project appears to have been abandoned by the company.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Chief Executive Officer Joris Veldhoven said “This filing marks the closing of a chapter.”

Solar for All Program Cancelled

Solar energy is also being targeted. In early August, the Trump Administration said it will end the $ 7 Billion subsidy for the “Solar for All” program to help low-income households and communities get access to affordable solar energy. The move is part of President Trump's effort to reverse former President Biden's climate agenda and boost fossil fuels instead.

BOOM is of the view that wind as a source of energy is unlikely to achieve commercial viability over the long term anywhere without hefty government subsidies. Solar may achieve it without subsidies in regions with high sunshine and deserts close to large population centres. However, those regions are few and far between on the planet. Taken from a Planetary perspective, any regional success amounts to just virtue signalling.

Revolution Offshore Wind Project Cancelled

BOOM has written on numerous occasions about the Danish company, Orsted. It is the world's largest developer of offshore wind power by number of built offshore wind farms. The company has developed approximately 30% of the global installed offshore wind power capacity, excluding mainland China.

On Friday August 22nd, the Trump administration ordered a halt to construction on Orsted’s Revolution Wind offshore project near Rhode Island, citing unresolved national security concerns under federal review. The $ 5 Billion project is 80 % completed with 45 of 65 turbines installed.

The Interior Department's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) issued a directive ordering Orsted to halt all offshore construction activities. The order stems from the Presidential Memorandum issued on Jan. 20, which triggered a broad review of renewable projects on the Outer Continental Shelf.

Investors in Orsted appear to have reached the limit to their patience. Last week, the shares of Orsted (Stock Code on US OTC Mkt: DOGEF) have again come under heavy selling pressure. They finished the week down 8.73 %. However, at one point, on Monday, the shares were down by 18.7 %.

In early January 2021, the shares traded at $ 226.80.

Last week, they closed at $ 30.30. That is a staggering loss of market capitalisation.

The other giant company specialising in wind energy in the United States is Vestas and the largest US listed ETF’s that invest in these sectors are TAN (solar) and FAN (wind). The current market capitalisations for all four look very precarious in BOOM’s opinion. The chart for FAN, in particular, looks very fragile currently in BOOM’s opinion.

SHARE PRICE CHARTS — ORSTED, VESTAS, TAN and FAN - DISASTERS FOR LONG TERM INVESTORS

ORSTED — since 2017

VESTAS WIND — since 2003

TAN — since 2008

FAN — since 2008

CLIMATE CHANGE NARRATIVE HAS BENEFITED OIL, GAS AND COAL INDUSTRIES - DID THEY INVENT THE CLIMATE “CRISIS”?

In the BOOM editorial dated January 5th early this year, BOOM concluded that the Climate Change narrative over the last 35 years and the “transition” to “renewables” have clearly, and paradoxically, created increased demand for Oil, Gas and Coal. During that period, Global GDP has continued to grow unabated while growth of CO2 emissions has shown no sign of slowing.

The facts are undeniable. The energy transition “revolution” appears to have failed even with the massive government subsidies received and the benefits appear to have accrued to the Oil, Gas and Coal industries. All of this should become much more obvious once the US subsidies are all (finally) withdrawn. European and UK government subsidies are also likely to be decreased (or withdrawn) as time passes due to precarious national budgetary positions and the increased, promised expenditures on weapons and defence moving forward.

In January, BOOM noted that …

Over the last 35 years, global consumption of Coal and Gas has DOUBLED, global consumption of Oil has increased by 60 % and CO2 Emissions have also DOUBLED while Global GDP has TRIPLED in size. These facts are indisputable. The Oil, Coal and Gas industries have benefited greatly from the climate change narrative and especially from the so-called transition to alternative energy sources. The following questions demand answers —

Did the energy industry plan all of this to boost demand for coal, oil and gas?



Did they decide to construct a parallel electricity generation system that they knew would require increased fossil fuel consumption?



Did they know all along that a parallel system would be intermittent and thus the backup conventional fossil fuel system would have to be expanded?



Did they know that all the energy supply chains would be permanently boosted?



Did they convince the media and the political class to promote their grand plan?

BOOM, using Occam’s Razor, thinks that the answer to all of those questions is YES.

BOEING GLOBAL SUPPLIERS – 22 NATIONS

President Trump and his Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, have not only decided to boost (further) the prospects for Oil, Gas and Coal. They have also decided to revive the American economy as one based upon cheap energy and manufacturing. Is this what the propagandistic slogan Build Back Better means?

Visual Capitalist released a very interesting Graphic last week that showed how reliant a large American manufacturer is upon global suppliers. Over 20 nations on six continents are involved.

Key Takeaways included

Critical systems like avionics, engines, and landing gear rely heavily on suppliers in Europe and Asia.

Rising tariffs or protectionist policies could significantly disrupt Boeing’s finely tuned global supply chain.

Perhaps some readers could point this out to Donald and Scott?

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/cp/boeing-737-global-supply-chain/

BOEING SHARES OVER 10 YEARS

Boeing has not paid a Dividend for 5 years. It has a negative Profit Margin, a negative Return on Assets. Its annual revenue of $ 75 Billion in 2024 generated an Earnings Loss of $ 115 Million. This company is spinning its wheels and going nowhere. Its current market capitalisation is US$ 177.46 Billion.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has Rescinded Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccines

The EUA for mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 (Coronavirus) virus has been ENDED.

Last, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rescinded the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for COVID-19 vaccines, narrowing their availability to high-risk groups. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the change on Wednesday, describing it as a step to end broad vaccine mandates while still permitting voluntary vaccination.

Restricting the controversial shots to people at higher risk for severe illness is itself a controversial decision. On 5th August, Kennedy said -- "the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

So — "failed to protect effectively" -- therefore, NOT EFFECTIVE

And — moving to "safer vaccine platforms" -- therefore, NOT SAFE

People are asking, if they are not effective and they are not safe, then WHY give them to people with fragile health? Some have even pointed out that this is reminiscent of the Nazi Aktion T4 Program in 1938 where the aim was to deliberately kill incurably ill, physically or mentally disabled, emotionally distraught, and elderly people.

If the so-called “vaccines” are NOT SAFE and NOT EFFECTIVE, then BOOM cannot understand why they are still being made available. Here are the three companies involved. BOOM asks the question — how long can they continue to do so ?

Moderna shares finished the week down 11.17 %

Pfizer shares ended the week down 4.33 %

Biontech SE shares finished the week down 9.81 %

MODERNA (Stock Code MRNA) — OVER 5 YEARS

PFIZER (Stock Code PFE) — OVER 5 YEARS

BIONTECH (Stock Code BNTX) — OVER 5 YEARS

For the full story, go to CMNnews — the Credible Medical News Network

=============================================================

In economics (and finance), things work until they don’t. Do your own research. Make your own conclusions.

BOOM does not offer investment advice.

============================================================

