Correct Charles, This is the Triumph of Fascism -- Mussolini understood this -- "Fascism is the merger of state and corporate power." We live in Fascist nations now in the Western advanced economies. Democracy has been swept aside. The people have been swept aside. Our psychopathic politicians seek huge salaries in companies. They do not seek to improve the lives of the people they are supposed to represent. They are carefully selected, promoted, funded, groomed -- then "elected". The answer is SORTITION -- elections by lottery (just as they did in Ancient Greece). The "Climate Change" industry is an invention of the Oil, Gas and Coal companies. The "Pandemic" industry is an invention of the Big Pharma Vaccine companies. Switch on your TV and watch the so-called "News" stories of "Climate Change" and "Pandemic Threats". The News is now the Weather. The Weather is now the News. Health Reports are now Threat Reports. Endless brainwashing ....... the people are captured and now suffering from Stockholm Syndrome. The Modus Operandus is -- "Keep them fearful, anxious and then offer a single solution".

The thread between the two industries referred to, renewable (better term variable) energy and pharmaceuticals is subsidies. They are both dependent on the market being directed towards them by Government rather than leaving their choice as a ‘free’ one. For pharmaceuticals it became even more coercive when legislation ie PREP Act lifted the threat of being liable from producers and suppliers and then enforced uptake through highly manipulative mass media messaging and coercion through mandates etc. It’s almost as if western societies and the economies they depend on are being deliberately destroyed whilst corporations profit.

