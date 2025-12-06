WASHINGTON’S DELUSION OF IMPERIAL ROME?

Washington’s Delusion of Imperial Rome

Last week, in the editorial titled “Opposing Globalism”, BOOM described the shift in US foreign policy under Trump. BOOM showed that Trump is clearly taking the United States – along with the HUSARICS nations -- towards policy based on pragmatism and away from ideology. This involves a determined opposition to the globalist agendas of Western Europe, the EU, the UK, the unelected WHO, the unelected WEF (so-called World Economic Forum) and the unelected United Nations. This is a transformative, historic shift in the world of Geo-politics.

In regard to the Ukraine war, Trump reduces it to a pragmatic, simple choice – do you favour the deaths of many more Ukrainians in an inevitable defeat? Or do you support stopping the war? The USA now wants to stop the killing and seeks peace and mutual cooperation. It is aligned with Hungary, Russia, China, India and Slovakia in that regard.

NEW NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGY OF THE UNITED STATES

Last week, on 4th December, the White House released its new National Security Strategy paper which, in part, seeks to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible and looks towards better long term relations with the Russian Federation. The document is 33 pages long and is a hard read. BOOM has read it for readers — to spare them the time and the pain. By the way, BOOM suspects that Trump has not read it. It reads like a high school essay from a not too bright student. It is full of inconsistencies and outright hypocrisy.

At the very beginning, it boldly criticises US foreign policy since 1990 as being obsessed with “American domination of the entire world” and “hugely misguided and destructive bets on globalism”.

It then goes on to describe, in detail, how America intends to dominate the entire world under Trump (and presumably under any future Republican White House). As you will see, hypocrisy is not a scarce commodity in Washington DC.

The document then begins with the Heading “What do we want overall?” ….

“First and foremost, we want the continued survival and safety of the United States as an independent, sovereign republic whose government secures the God-given natural rights of its citizens and prioritizes their well-being and interests.”

Note the reference to “natural rights of its citizens”. This is a statement of genuine concern for individual human rights which the globalists appear intent on destroying. Later in the document it states a commitment to “strong, traditional families that raise healthy children”. This a welcome addition. Individual human rights and traditional families that raise healthy children should be the bedrock of any society seeking survival, peace and prosperity. This echoes the principles of Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary. It stands in stark opposition to globalist ideology which seeks to divide society into groups and identities that undermine individuality and are then used to create conflict and discord.

After criticising “American domination of the entire world” and “hugely misguided and destructive bets on globalism” at the outset, it doesn’t take long for the document to promote those exact same aims.

There is a lot of description about rebuilding America’s industrial strength aimed at creating “continued economic dominance and military superiority”.

This is, again, familiar American rhetoric, however, there is a problem called demographic reality. It (clearly) cannot be achieved over the long run. Why? Because over 3 Billion people in China, India and Russia will eventually and inevitably dominate both economically and militarily over 300 Million (0.3 Billion) people in the USA. And unfortunately, it goes on to say —

“We want to maintain the United States’ unrivaled “soft power” through which we exercise positive influence throughout the world that furthers our interests.”

This is a reversion to the mean stated by Henry Kissinger -- “America has no permanent friends or enemies, only interests” …... “It may be dangerous to be America’s enemy, but to be America’s friend is fatal”.

It would have been wiser to leave off the phrase “furthers our interests” from that sentence. The sentence would then become a welcome message to other nations and would have shown an intention to wise leadership rather than boorish self-interest. Let’s review the sentence without the last phrase.

“We want to maintain the United States’ unrivaled “soft power” through which we exercise positive influence throughout the world”.

BOOM thinks that readers will agree that this is a far better sentence to lay the groundwork for the rest of the policy document. However, wisdom is in short supply in Washington DC.

Soon afterwards, comes the statement — “we want to ensure our continued access to key strategic locations.”

This is blatantly honest but is clearly a reference to distant, geographical, military dominance wherever it “furthers our interests”. And it (sadly) seems to reassert the 19th century Monroe Doctrine on South America which holds that any intervention in the political affairs of South American nations by foreign powers is a potentially hostile act against the United States. Again, dominance is the aim with no apparent regard or reference to the interests of the peoples of South America (or elsewhere). Later in the document, it is clearly stated -- “after years of neglect, the United States will reassert and enforce the Monroe Doctrine.”

That dominance seems to extend to “access to critical materials”. And they want to “ensure that U.S. technology and U.S. standards—particularly in AI, biotech, and quantum computing” … will …. “drive the world forward”. In other words, they want to dominate technical standards in other nations.

Under the Heading “Principles” – the sentiments echo BOOM’s editorial from last week.

“President Trump’s foreign policy is pragmatic without being “pragmatist,” realistic without being “realist,” principled without being “idealistic,” muscular without being “hawkish,” and restrained without being “dovish.” It is not grounded in traditional, political ideology. It is motivated above all by what works for America—or, in two words, “America First.”

And everyone else second? Or last?

However, the document gets back on track with mention of “human beings possess God-given equal natural rights”. Presumably, this means all human beings wherever they may be? Or maybe not? Maybe only in the USA?

And, having stated their goals of global dominance “in our interests” and the intention of imposing their technical standards on other nations, they decide to include a reference to the founding principles of their nation.

Under the Heading “Predisposition to Non-Interventionism”, they state -- “In the Declaration of Independence, America’s founders laid down a clear preference for noninterventionism in the affairs of other nations”.

The national sport of American grand hypocrisy seems intact here. The author of the document is clearly cognizant of this. He/she/they then try to rectify this immediately by stating “there is nothing inconsistent or hypocritical in acting according to such a realistic assessment or in maintaining good relations with countries whose governing systems and societies differ from ours”.

Translation: There is nothing hypocritical in our grand hypocrisy

This is an effort to counter the charge of hypocrisy by brushing it aside with a casual reference to “maintaining good relations” ….. on their terms, of course. After all, every nation must accept America First as a basis for those “good relations”.

BOOM’s editorial comments last week on Nation State pragmatism is echoed under the Heading -- Primacy of Nations – with the statement …. “the world’s fundamental political unit is and will remain the nation-state. It is natural and just that all nations put their interests first and guard their sovereignty. The world works best when nations prioritize their interests.”

This following statement could/should have been edited (to exclude the unwise addition of the last four words) -- “We stand for the sovereign rights of nations, against the sovereignty-sapping incursions of the most intrusive transnational organizations, and for reforming those institutions so that they assist rather than hinder individual sovereignty and further American interests.”

BOOM suggests that readers reframe the sentence in their own mind without the last four words. It then transforms the message to a grand statement of principle rather than just another expression of self interest.

Hypocrisy inevitably bubbles to the surface, again and again -- “As the United States rejects the ill-fated concept of global domination for itself, we must prevent the global, and in some cases even regional, domination of others.” This statement is rather circuitous and needs translation.

Translation: We do not seek global domination but we will dominate when and where to prevent others from dominating regionally. MMmmmmm …..

They are obviously aware of the inherent hypocrisy of their “new” foreign policy and are attempting to dispense with this problem by stating that (somehow) the test of American “interests” will both identify and deal with any external attempts to “dominate” anywhere. It’s essentially a word salad aimed at justification for dominance anywhere, anytime ….. but only in “America’s interests” of course. This is a complex game of thrones rationality.

For some strange reason, the foreign policy document then decides to address concern for the future of American workers. However, it seems like an apology to those workers who will soon be damaged by the influence of the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics policies which are being strongly promoted by the US government. Why this appears in a National Security policy document is a mystery. But guilt may have something to do with it …. throw the dog a bone?

The document is all about dominance and America’s “interests” with some belated efforts to address the “interests” of other nations (always secondary to America’s, of course). There is no mention of the long decline in the life expectancy and living standards of average Americans, no mention of the coming Jobpocalypse, no mention of mutual endeavour between nations. This sentence mid way sums it all up --

“In our every principle and action, America and Americans must always come first.”

There is a strong statement opposed to mass migration. BOOM agrees with that sentiment. Nation states must protect their borders and their unique citizenry as essential elements of National Statehood. And, the core importance of individual Human Rights is again mentioned -- “the rights of free speech, freedom of religion and of conscience, and the right to choose and steer our common government are core rights that must never be infringed.” BOOM certainly welcomes that statement.

A strong statement on Climate Change follows under the Heading “Energy Dominance” --

We reject the disastrous “climate change” and “Net Zero” ideologies that have so greatly harmed Europe, threaten the United States, and subsidize our adversaries.”

Then the Monroe Doctrine (and therefore, South America) is specifically mentioned. This appears to be a contribution from Marco Rubio. The language seems to hover close to an intention to invade Venezuela.

“We will expand by cultivating and strengthening new partners while bolstering our own nation’s appeal as the Hemisphere’s economic and security partner of choice.” ….. And “where necessary, the use of lethal force to replace the failed law enforcement-only strategy of the last several decades”.

This is a clear reference to the abandonment of law in favour of “lethal force” -- a chilling statement indeed which can only be described as authoritarian, dictatorial and possibly tyrannical. But, again, wisdom seems to be in short supply in Washington DC.

Translation: We will “cultivate” partners, if necessary, by the use of lethal force

Then the document issues what appears to be (almost) an ultimatum to other nations – by saying --

“The choice all countries should face is whether they want to live in an American-led world of sovereign countries and free economies or in a parallel one in which they are influenced by countries on the other side of the world.”

Then a statement of blatant imperialism occurs and Mussolini’s definition of Fascism raises its ugly head – the merger of State and Corporate interests.

“The U.S. Government will identify strategic acquisition and investment opportunities for American companies in the region and present these opportunities for assessment by every U.S. Government financing program, including but not limited to those within the Departments of State, War, and Energy; the Small Business Administration; the International Development Finance Corporation; the Export-Import Bank; and the Millennium Challenge Corporation.”

And … “The terms of our agreements, especially with those countries that depend on us most and therefore over which we have the most leverage, must be sole-source contracts for our companies. At the same time, we should make every effort to push out foreign companies that build infrastructure in the region.”

Translation: We will dominate, we will take advantage, we will “push out” competitors

Towards the end of the document, the major goal of US foreign policy and military expansion is finally mentioned in a single sentence — Global dominance of the US Dollar is revealed.

Translation: Ensuring the US Dollar as the World’s Reserve Currency

“America can help low income countries develop their own capital markets and bind their currencies more closely to the dollar, ensuring the dollar’s future as the world’s reserve currency.”

SUPPRESSING THE CHINA THREAT — REGIONAL DOMINANCE?

“We will build a military capable of denying aggression anywhere in the First Island Chain (in the South China Sea). … “America’s diplomatic efforts should focus on pressing our First Island Chain allies and partners to allow the U.S. military greater access to their ports and other facilities”.

BOOM wonders what would happen if China were to publicly state an intention to “build a military capable of denying aggression” on Atlantic ocean islands or Caribbean islands close to the shores of the United States?

The last few sections are afterthoughts -- full of Motherhood statements on Europe, the Middle East and, finally, Africa.

There is an exception in regard to NATO where the document states as a priority, “Ending the perception, and preventing the reality, of NATO as a perpetually expanding alliance”.

To BOOM this sounds ominously like the end of NATO as far as the US is concerned, just as BOOM described in last week’s editorial.

And the comment on Ukraine is welcome -- “It is a core interest of the United States to negotiate an expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine,” …….

“in order to stabilize European economies, prevent unintended escalation or expansion of the war, and reestablish strategic stability with Russia.”

This sounds like an intention to build friendly relations with Russia economically — a welcome development. Trade will ensure peace.

IS THIS IMPERIAL ROME? JUST ANOTHER FORM OF GLOBALISM? GAMBLING WITH A NEW COLD WAR?

In essence, the document is reminiscent of the Roman Empire at the height of its power and influence. The Roman empire was one that secured itself through brutal military domination where the interests of sub-ordinate nations were always secondary to those of the imperial heartland of Rome.

The word “dominance” is initially suppressed in the document but inevitably arises. It begins to appear half way through the document to describe Energy Dominance, Financial Sector Dominance, Economic Dominance and military superiority as essential … to “American interests”, of course. There is no philosophic basis to improving the lives of all human beings on the planet, no benevolence displayed. The implication is that all human beings on Earth will (somehow) benefit if America dominates and benefits its citizens first and foremost.

BOOM is almost certain that this document was written by Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio. However, the signature is Donald Trump’s. Trump, yet again, seems to have fallen under the spell of his closest advisers.

BOOM suspects that Trump may not have read it. After all, it is 33 pages of solid “America First” rhetoric, global interventionism, dominance and hypocrisy which is hard work for any one to read (including BOOM). BOOM would suggest that Trump ignore it and continue to work towards peace and cooperation with Russia, China and India. That would be a simple statement of intention rather than this gobbledegook of a policy statement.

It is clearly a “You must choose to be with us or against us” ultimatum to all the nations of the world with little sympathy for how 7.5 billion feel about it. This is belligerence and domination which begs a few hard questions.

Is this just another form of Globalism?

Is America gambling with a new cold war?

Or has Imperial Rome returned?

Reference: https://www.whitehouse.gov/issues/national-security/

MEANWHILE ……….

PUTIN MAKES STATE VISIT TO INDIA -- RUSSIA SELLS NUCLEAR ENERGY TO THE USA

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, is currently on a State visit to India. Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, went out to the airport in Delhi to meet him and welcome him to India. Apparently, the streets of New Delhi were decked out in “Welcome to India” posters, celebratory images of Putin’s portrait, and alternating Russian and Indian flags. Modi reportedly hailed the two countries’ relations as “steadfast like a pole star” and Putin praised his Indian counterpart for resisting “external pressure” and investing in closer relations.

Putin said that Russia was prepared to continue “uninterrupted” crude oil shipments to India for the rapidly growing Indian economy.

Putin made a strong point on energy supplies -- “The United States itself still buys nuclear fuel from us for its own nuclear power plants. That is also fuel. If the US has the right to buy our fuel, why shouldn’t India have the same privilege?” as reported by India Today.

The Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration, Maxim Oreshkin, is reported as saying -- “The Russian delegation and businesses have come to buy Indian goods and services, and we want to significantly increase purchases. This is not a temporary story, but a strategic choice for developing relations between the world’s third-and fourth-largest economies.”

AN INDIAN WARNS OF LACK OF PROFITABILITY FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

By the way, the CEO of IBM is an Indian, Arvind Krishna. He recently warned that the US adventures in AI may never become profitable because of the huge costs involved in developing the Data centres and associated infrastructure in energy and water required. This argument has been made by BOOM previously. It’s nice to see Arvind agree.

An article in Tom’s Hardware stated -- “He believes that the massive investments in AI data centers by tech companies like Google and Amazon are unlikely to yield profits due to high infrastructure costs. He estimates that the required capital expenditures could reach $8 Trillion, necessitating around $800 Billion in annual profit just to cover interest, which he considers unfeasible.”

In a statement reminiscent of investments in alternative energy infrastructure, he said “Krishna pointed to depreciation as the part of the calculation most underappreciated by investors. AI accelerators are typically written down over five years, and he argued that the pace of architectural change means fleets must be replaced rather than extended. “You’ve got to use it all in five years because at that point, you’ve got to throw it away … ” he said.

One Headline doing the rounds states bluntly – Open AI Faces $ 140 Billion In Losses Before It Turns $1 In Profit. That pretty much sums up BOOM’s recent comments on the matter. Maybe the Robots will donate their income to pay for it all? Or maybe the Robots will spend part of their 24 hour working day watching paid advertisements to pay for it all? Who knows how it makes any financial sense?

WHAT IS LAWFUL? IS THIS MURDER ON THE HIGH SEAS?

My apologies readers – there is yet more to consider regarding the second Trump Presidency.

A rather brilliant article was published last week from John and Nisha Whitehead in the United States titled -- “The Constitution vs. the Commander-in-Chief: The Duty to Disobey Unlawful Orders”. The Whiteheads write for The Rutherford Institute which has a byline – “It’s Our Job to Make the Government play by the Rules of the Constitution”.

The article begins with --

“Every military service member’s oath is a pledge to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

It is not an oath to a politician. It is not an oath to a party. And it is not an oath to the police state.

Yet what happens when those same men and women are being told—by their own government—that obedience to power and loyalty to a political leader come before allegiance to the Constitution they swore to uphold?”

All Americans should read this article and perhaps all non-Americans. It deals with the deadly attack by the US military on people in boats on the high seas off Venezuela. The authors state bluntly that -- “Intentionally killing survivors clinging to the remains of a boat in the middle of the ocean, in the absence of an imminent threat, whether or not the U.S. is engaged in “armed conflict” with drug cartels, is unlawful. Murder on the high seas is a crime. Even the Pentagon’s manual on the law of war says combatants who are “wounded, sick, or shipwrecked” no longer pose a threat and should not be attacked.” …….

“The Sept. 2 boat strike was part of a broader Trump administration campaign of maritime attacks that has already killed at least 80 people at sea, all without a formal declaration of war or due process—evidence of who they were or what they had done—to warrant an extrajudicial execution.” ……

The authors call this “ an undeclared war, launched in international waters, without just cause and without congressional authorization. The legal landscape is not murky—it is clear.”

“Three bodies of law converge here: the Constitution’s allocation of war powers, the international law of armed conflict, and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

First, there has been no declaration of war by Congress. Under the Constitution, only Congress can declare war. The president cannot start wars based solely on his own authority.

“Second, the law of armed conflict and the law of the sea forbid killing shipwrecked survivors who pose no immediate threat.

Third, the Uniform Code of Military Justice requires every service member to refuse manifestly unlawful orders.”

“Every military recruit is supposed to learn in basic training that there is a duty to obey lawful orders, and an equal duty to disobey manifestly unlawful orders. No president—Republican or Democrat—can override that principle. The Commander-in-Chief may issue orders, but he does not get to erase the Constitution or rewrite the laws of war by fiat.”

“At West Point, a 1943 “Loyalty to the Constitution” plaque proclaims: “should orders and the law ever conflict, our officers must obey the law.”

Constitutional attorney and author John W. Whitehead is founder and president of The Rutherford Institute. His most recent books are the best-selling Battlefield America: The War on the American People, the award-winning A Government of Wolves: The Emerging American Police State

Please consider reading the entire article.

Link: https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_constitution_vs_the_commander_in_chief_the_duty_to_disobey_unlawful_orders

============================

Source Charts: Trading Economics, Stock Charts and CoinMarketCap

https://tradingeconomics.com/ …. https://stockcharts.com/

and https://coinmarketcap.com/

