Arthur
2d

On June 30, 2012, I had a nephew with me as we headed home from a family reunion. That weekend, my nephew was switching from the USAF to the USMC. I mentioned to him that to where we were being pushed, there was a strong possibility, if not a strong probability, that he may find himself having to choose between following orders from a superior officer and doing what is morally and ethically correct. I love my nephew, but my concern was and remains that he is so gung-ho to be in the military that he may not recognize a conflict that might exist. I hope and pray that this situation never arises for him or anyone else.

Neural Foundry
2d

Excelent dissection of the contradictions in this National Security document. The most revealing line you pulled out is where they critisize 'American domination' at the start but then spend 30 pages detailing exactly how they plan to dominate globally through military access, technical standards, and dollar hegemony. The Monroe Doctrine resurrection combined with 'lethal force' language is particularly troubling when juxtaposed against their stated commitments to non-interventionism.

