BUT FIRST …… Some Art … Inflation followed by Deflation ….. followed by …..

Share BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

US INFLATION DATA WEAK

Last week’s data releases on CPI inflation from the US were essentially nothing-burgers. They were keenly anticipated, but they did not reveal anything new or startling on the macroeconomic landscape.

On Tuesday, the Core Inflation Rate MoM (Month on Month) was released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and showed a 0.3 % increase over the previous month. Core Consumer Prices in the US exclude food and energy. In the previous month there had been an increase of 0.2 %. So 0.3 % was nothing to write home about. Yawn …… The chart shows the last 3 years of data and reveals that 0.3 % was well within expected range parameters. The consensus of expectations was for 0.3 % and that is exactly what the BLS delivered.

The Annual Core CPI Inflation Rate in the United States, which also excludes food and energy, rose to 3.1% in July. This was the steepest rise in five months, from 2.9% in June and was above consensus expectations of 3%. But, again, the 3 year chart puts this rise into perspective.

It’s possible that Donald Trump would have reacted negatively to that number and (perhaps (?) may have considered sacking the courageous public servant who calculated it and was responsible for releasing it.

One month ago, Trump said “There is no inflation” ….. “According to the Council of Economic Advisers, 7 million jobs will be either protected or created adding 3.1 % to economic growth (GDP), taxes will be reduced for the typical American by nearly 15 %, take home pay will be increased for the typical normal American family of four by at least $ 13,000”. He added that “all of that will take place immediately”. And …..

“We don’t have inflation”.

He went on, speaking harshly of Jay Powell, the head of the Federal Reserve, to state that “We could save a $ Trillion” ….. “if interest rates were dropped by the Federal Reserve by 3 %”.

Then two weeks ago, he said “Right now there is no inflation. And we have Billions of Dollars of cash flowing into our country from other countries.” The latter statement is arguably untrue as we shall see later in this article under Net Capital Inflows. Time will tell us if the former is true or false.

PPI (Producer Price Index) numbers were also released last week and showed some increases. However, BOOM stopped looking at those years ago because PPI numbers can be unreliable due to various factors related to data collection methodology.

US FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SPENDING RISING

In July 2024, US Federal Government spent $ 574,119 Million.

In July 2025, they spent $ 629,635 Million.

Here is the trajectory of spending over the last 10 years updated to End of June 2025. To BOOM’s eye, there is no change in the direction of Federal Govt spending. Musk’s DOGE efforts to dramatically cut expenditures don’t seem to have had any effect to date so far in 2025. This does not look good for Trump and Musk will be very disappointed.

The two huge spikes of spending in early 2020 (under Trump) and in early 2021 (under Biden) triggered a corresponding huge wave of CPI inflation to occur in the US economy in late 2021 and 2022. Spending is heading to those absolute levels again. However, this time, its rate of climb is much more ordered so its impact on CPI inflation will be muted. However, in general terms, if US Government spending continues to increase at these rates, then CPI inflation is unlikely to fall in any significant way. Note the much lower rate of increase prior to 2020.

In 2024, the total US Federal Government spending was around $ 6.8 Trillion. This year, its Total Spending Obligations amount to $ 7.53 Trillion.

That is a 10.7 % INCREASE. And 22 % of the Federal Budget is spent on Social Security.

Obligations are Obligations.

Trump needs CPI inflation to fall dramatically to fulfil his promise of “no inflation” and to get the Fed to lower the Federal Funds Rate. But his own Government may be a major problem here. Jay Powell at the Federal Reserve will be watching this closely.

Meanwhile, the M2 Money Supply keeps increasing. This chart is updated to June 2025.

TOTAL GOVERNMENT SPENDING IS ONE THIRD OF GDP

By the way, here is the long term view of all US Government Current Expenditures including Federal, State and Local Governments since 1950. The total is now around $ 11 Trillion in a $ 30 Trillion GDP economy.

In other words, a third of all US GDP transactions can be traced back to Federal and State expenditures. The US is arguably one third Socialist in financial terms and arguably more so when you consider that social security recipients’ spending (22 % of the Federal budget) is included in GDP calculations.

Last year, the Federal Government spent $ 7 Trillion while State and Local Governments spent another $ 4 Trillion.

Detailed information on all US Government Expenditures (including Federal, State and Local) can be seen here — at the following FRED link (Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis))

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/release/tables?rid=53&eid=1228740#snid=1228741

US RETAIL SALES DATA WEAK

US Retail Sales data was released on Friday and showed across the board weakness.

Retail sales in the US increased 0.5% month-over-month in July 2025. The 3 year chart, again, shows the reality of a moribund consumer.

Retail Sales (excluding Autos) showed the exact same pattern. Ho hum ………..

Retail Sales, Year on Year, increased 3.9 % in July, following a 4.4% increase in June. That is a weak result when looked at historically. Retail Sales YoY in the United States averaged 4.76 % from 1993 until 2025. Ho hum …….

US NET TREASURY INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL INFLOWS WEAK

Despite Trump’s assertions that “huge money flows are coming into America”, the facts on Net Treasury International Capital movements reveal the opposite. Net foreign acquisitions of long-term securities, short-term US securities, and banking flows was a net TIC inflow of only $77.8 Billion in June 2025. The red arrow clearly shows the sharp fall from recent months.

Net foreign private inflows totalled only $7.3 Billion, while net foreign official inflows accounted for $70.5 billion. Another Trump exaggeration (?). Foreign investors are not rushing to invest in the USA.

FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT IN US ASSETS WEAK

FRED (Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis) graphs Foreign Direct Investments in US Assets. This chart shows the long term data over the last 25 years. The final plot is for the First Quarter of 2025. There has been no notable “huge inflow” of foreign capital investments in US assets in the first quarter of this year. This graph will be updated on September 11th to include the second Quarter to end of June. Worth watching closely for the “huge” (or not so huge) capital inflows promised by Trump.

AUSTRALIAN CENTRAL BANK CUTS INTEREST RATES

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its cash rate by 0.25 % from 3.85 % to 3.6% at its August meeting last Tuesday. The official rate is now at its lowest point since April 2023. The unanimous decision marked a cumulative 75bps reduction since the start of the year, reflecting a sharp slowdown in inflation from its 2022 peak, its return to the RBA’s 2–3% target range, and a softer labour market.

BANK OF ENGLAND DROPS RATES

The Bank of England also cut its key rate by 0.25 % to 4%, the lowest level since March 2023. Five of the nine MPC members backed the 25bps cut but four voted for no change.

This looks like a desperate bid to create some economic strength in the face of rising inflation and a gloomy outlook. 750,000 Britons have signed a Petition calling for another election and this is only 12 months since Keir Starmer’s Labour Party was elected to government. The people have lost hope.

BOOM has warned previously of the precarious position of the UK economy.

In the November 17th 2024 edition, BOOM revealed that the Private Debt to GDP ratio of the United Kingdom reached a peak in 2008 and has suffered a persistent decline ever since. Such a 17 year decline in the creation of private credit can only lead to economic stagnation and the persistent threat of recession. In such a situation, BOOM would expect economic activity to slowly decline and, eventually, real asset price dis-inflation and deflation to occur. When that becomes ingrained, it is a slippery, inevitable slope towards increased, persistent unemployment and a discouraged workforce.

ORSTED WINDMILL COLLAPSE ACCELERATES

BOOM has often stated that the so-called “alternative energy” sector is not commercially viable in the long run. Orsted is the world’s largest company involved in the Windmill energy sector. It is a Danish multinational energy company, the largest energy company in Denmark.

It describes itself thus —Powering the world with green energy. We’re among the world’s leading renewable energy companies, with a broad range of solutions to help decarbonise the world’s energy system and limit global warming.

As of January 2022, the company is the world's largest developer of offshore wind power by number of built offshore wind farms. Orsted developed approximately 30% of the global offshore wind power installed capacity, excluding mainland China. Globally, Orsted produces 90% of its energy from renewable sources.

Shares in Orsted collapsed by over 35 % last week. The 3 Month Heiken Ashi chart shows the dramatic collapse

That sounds alarming. However, Orsted shares have been declining since early 2021. That is 5 years of investor distress. The 5 Year chart shows the decline in stark reality. BOOM was not surprised by last week’s events when Orsted announced a capital raise of $ 9 Billion from its shareholders in a Rights Offer. Orsted’s debt was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings soon after the announcement to the lowest tier of investment grade.

At Orsted's market capitalization peak, it was once worth more than BP and flagged a “green” success story by Wall Street, politicians, and leftist climate activists.

So, if the windmill business model is not commercially viable over the long term, private investors will not support it. Only the tax payer or the vulture capitalists will be left to acquire the aging plant and equipment. And who will replace that equipment when it reaches the end of its useful life?

BOOM can imagine a landscape of rusting, non functioning windmills.

=============================================================

In economics (and finance), things work until they don’t. Do your own research. Make your own conclusions.

BOOM does not offer investment advice.

============================================================

Share BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional investment advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The commentary and other contents simply reflect the opinion of the authors alone on the current and future status of the markets and various economies. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them.

Neither the information nor any opinion expressed constitutes a solicitation to buy or sell any securities nor investments. Do NOT ever purchase any security or investment without doing your own and sufficient research. Neither BOOM Finance and Economics.com nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. The principals and related parties may at times have positions in the securities or investments referred to and may make purchases or sales of these securities and investments while this site is live. The analysis contained is based on both technical and fundamental research.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on the site.

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of issues of economic and social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Subscribe to BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

BOOM has developed a loyal readership which includes many of the world’s most senior economists, central bankers, fund managers and academics.

Share BOOM Finance and Economics Substack