BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Concerned3Aussie's avatar
Concerned3Aussie
5d

“That increased demand contributes to US Dollar dominance which aids the US Dollar Global Empire.”

US is desperate to retain their dollar as the primary world reserve currency – but they’re losing it. The recent ASEAN summit was a humiliation for the US.

Well explained by Aussie from Brisbane, Dr Warwick Powell …..

https://warwickpowell.substack.com/p/americas-suez

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Gerry Brady
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture