Trump’s Adventure in the Crime Casino

TRUMP’S ADVENTURE IN THE CRIME CASINO -- PROGRESS REPORT ON THE TRUMP MEME COIN AND THE MELANIA COIN

Cryptos are sometimes called “Cryptocurrencies” by people who don’t understand what a currency is or is not and who don’t understand what money is either. Crypto tokens are more accurately described as digital assets (or perhaps digital commodities in some instances) which reside on digital ledgers, as do all digital assets. They are similar to Casino Chips or Collectible Baseball Cards except that they are in digital form and not physical.

Back on 16th February this year, BOOM wrote about Donald and Melania Trump’s adventure into the Crime Casino world of Bitcoin and Crypto. The article was titled --

THE MAD, MAD, MAD WORLD OF THE “OFFICIAL TRUMP” COIN AND THE “MELANIA MEME” – ARE THEY CRYPTO CASINO CHIPS? OR BASEBALL CARDS?

Quote: “The piece of digital binary code named as “OFFICIAL TRUMP”, tokenised, listed on the Solana blockchain and otherwise variously referred to as the Trump Coin/Crypto/Token/Meme currently has a market capitalisation of US $ 3.2 Billion. This makes it the 36th highest valued Crypto on the market.”

Three weeks earlier, on 20th January, the Market Capitalisation value of OFFICIAL TRUMP reached a peak of $US 9 Billion - Peak Price $ 45.47 - and the daily volume traded on that day was $ 30 Billion.

The price is now just US$ 7.90 and the market cap is $ 1.6 Billion. This means that $ 7.4 Billion in value has been lost in just 9 months. Amazingly, it is still the 53rd highest valued Crypto on the market and the daily volume traded is now around $ 1 Billion.

Its starting price was $ 1.20. So Trump is still well ahead of the game with a positive gain on paper. However, he would have to sell large volumes to realise that gain and any selling from him would probably sink the price. History shows that the Crypto world is inhabited by many criminals and thieves. In BOOM’s opinion, no US President should be involved in such a speculative matter.

Here is the price chart available at CoinMarketCap.

OFFICIAL TRUMP COIN PRICE CHART

More from BOOM’s editorial on the 16 th February 2025 -- investing in the Symbol $TRUMP — the Symbol and its associated artwork which is not an investment opportunity, investment contract or security of any type

Quote: The “Official Trump Coin” has no purpose and does not represent any other asset besides itself. It is essentially a digital Baseball Card with a limited supply. Buyers will be asked to settle the trade in US Dollars, of course.

From the Website: GetTrumpMemes.com https://gettrumpmemes.com/

“Trump Memes are fungible crypto assets created and tracked on the Solana blockchain.”

“There were 200 million $TRUMP available on day one and the number will grow to a total of 1 billion $TRUMP over three years.”

“Trump Memes are intended to function as an expression of support for, and engagement with, the ideals and beliefs embodied by the symbol “$TRUMP” and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type.”

“GetTrumpMemes.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency. CIC Digital LLC, an affiliate of The Trump Organization, and Fight Fight Fight LLC collectively own 80% of the Trump Cards, subject to a 3-year unlocking schedule. CIC Digital LLC and Celebration Cards LLC, the owner of Fight Fight Fight LLC, will receive trading revenue derived from trading activities of Trump Meme Cards”

Readers can make up their own minds. However, again, BOOM must reiterate that, in his opinion, no US President should allow his or her reputation to be used (and potentially besmirched) in such a way. Of course, it is likely that Donald Trump had no direct input into this speculative adventure. He has stated on occasion that his sons control all of his business affairs while he is in the White House.

BITCOIN AND CRYPTO -- A US DOLLAR DEMAND MACHINE

Remember that the Bitcon/Crypto markets are essentially a US Dollar demand machine. They create US Dollar demand both onshore and offshore because that is the major currency used in the transactions. That increased demand contributes to US Dollar dominance which aids the US Dollar Global Empire. Bitcoin enthusiasts can’t seem to grasp that. They wax lyrical about the Bitcon/Crypto world being some magical “alternative” to the US Dollar. Go figure.

At this juncture, it is worth mentioning that Trump has moved to ensure that US Dollar denominated Stablecoin operators must back their Stablecoins with investment in US Treasuries. So – this further cements demand for US Treasuries (and US Dollars as the Treasury will only accept USD).

ANOTHER COIN - THE MAGAMemeCoin

Another crypto “Coin” (which is probably – almost certainly -- not associated with Donald Trump) is called the MAGAMemeCoin. Its price has fallen dramatically – from a High of $ 15.56 to its current price of just $ 0.09634. At its Peak price, its Market Cap was $ 684 Million (at the end of May 2024). However, its current Market Cap is just $ 4.04 Million. Thus, it has lost $ 680 Million in value.

Easy come, Easy go? Did I mention that this is a Crime Casino? The words Pump and Dump seem to describe what has happened here.

MAGAMemeCoin PRICE CHART – chart taken from CoinMarketCap

THE MELANIA MEME COIN

Then there is the “Official Melania Meme” Coin to consider. This is a very sad story indeed. It has sunk beneath the waves and is unlikely to be seen again above its starting price. Melania Memes are “digital collectibles”.

From CoinMarketCap: Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type.

https://melaniameme.com/ ….. is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency

MELANIA MEME COIN PRICE CHART – chart taken from CoinMarketCap

Its Peak Price was $ 8.48 on the 20th January. Today, it is valued at just $0.1205 cents

Oh well, as they say at the racetrack (or at the casino) you can’t win ‘em all (!).

On 29th September 2024, before Trump became President, readers should note what BOOM wrote --

Quote: “We have recently seen the former and possible future President of the United States, Donald Trump, display interest in somehow engaging with the Crypto Casino world where global financial criminals roam ….. if he is elected in November. In BOOM’s opinion, this is unwise in the extreme.

Back in July, it was reported that Trump had outlined a plan to “turbocharge Crypto growth” and make the US “a Crypto mining powerhouse” in his keynote address to the 2024 Nashville Bitcoin Conference. Apparently, Trump announced that if elected, he would create “a strategic Bitcoin reserve” in the US. “It will be the policy of my administration to keep 100 percent of all Bitcoin the US government currently holds or acquires in the future … as a core of the strategic national Bitcoin stockpile”. There are reports that the US government currently owns more than 210,000 Bitcoins that were seized from illegal Silk Road operations and the BitConnect ponzi scheme.

In that statement, Trump is merely stating that his government will not sell the Bitcoins it holds but will continue to own them. No big deal there. But he also says that it may acquire more. BOOM cannot understand why the US government would want to become known as a speculator in Crypto or in any other investable asset. Governments should not engage in speculative investments.

There are now over 2.4 Million Crypto “assets” to choose from if the US government wanted to increase its Crypto holdings or to diversify its holdings away from just Bitcoin. BOOM would advise Trump strongly that the US national government should not buy more Bitcoin or any other Crypto.

Trump also announced plans to appoint a Bitcoin and Crypto advisory council, whose task would be to “design transparent regulatory guidance …… to the benefit of the Crypto “industry” in the first 100 days of his next presidency. Not to just regulate it independently but to do so to benefit the “industry”. BOOM would be happy to be appointed to such an advisory council although the “industry” may not wish to see BOOM there.

Trump pledged to create “a framework for ensuring the safe expansion of Stablecoins”, (BOOM is not sure what he means by “safe”), “allowing us to extend the dominance of the US Dollar to other places around the world”. He also committed himself to stopping any efforts to create a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) or “digital dollar”, saying “there will never be a CBDC while I’m president of the United States.”

BOOM applauds the end of any CBDC plans. However, a US government led expansion of the “Crypto industry” and the “safe expansion of Stablecoins” (whatever that means) plus a plan to increase US Dollar dominance globally is not something that BOOM can support. BOOM is not a fan of currency dominance by any nation State. And the last time BOOM checked, the US government was not registered as a Hedge Fund on Wall Street.” Unquote

WORLD LIBERTY FINANCIAL – ANOTHER TRUMP GAMBLE IN THE CASINO

The website for World Liberty Financial proudly states --”we’re upgrading finance for the digital era”. That is a remarkable statement because the world of finance has been almost totally digital since 1966 (using computerised ledgers). So they are a little late to the digital finance party. BOOM checked out the website. Here are some excerpts.

We’re the bridge between legacy and what’s next

We blend traditional finance with the transparency of blockchain, creating a simple, accessible way to bridge classic banking with the digital financial future.

The Team is then defined as “Bringing together renowned figures and brilliant strategists to revolutionize the landscape of finance”. And the following photo is provided – which looks like the Trump and Witkoff families together at a weekend barbecue with a few friends and fellow travellers.

Then there are some photos of poor people in Third World countries with the following statement -

Our mission is to unlock financial access for all by replacing the limits of traditional banking with open, on-chain infrastructure, and by creating a fairer system where opportunity isn’t defined by location, status, or permission.

Their other aspirations are listed as --



Support US dollar based stablecoins

Keep the dollar digital: reliable, global, and stable.

Make capital more accessible

Loans for institutions and everyday users that are fast, fair, and frictionless

Bridge the Web2 & Web3 gap

Simplify DeFi for the next wave of adoption.

They then announce their US Dollar Stablecoin -- USD1

And they define it here -

USD1 is a stablecoin redeemable on a 1:1 basis for the U.S. Dollar (USD). USD1 is 100% backed by a reserve containing short term U.S. government treasuries, U.S. dollar deposits, and other cash equivalents, and all such reserve assets are held or maintained by BitGo Trust Company, Inc., a South Dakota-chartered trust company (”BitGo Trust”), and/or by BitGo Technologies LLC, a federally registered money services business and state-licensed money transmitter (”BitGo Tech”, together with BitGo Trust and their other affiliates, “BitGo”). BitGo issues USD1, and World Liberty Financial, Inc. and its affiliated entities, own the World Liberty Financial USD1 brand and provide certain services. BitGo processes all initial purchases and redemptions of USD1 and provides related technical infrastructure and services.

Here is the chart for USD1 – from CoinMarketCap — as at 1st November 2025

It shows that the USD1 Stablecoin has almost never traded at or above $ 1 US Dollar

Then something called $WLFI is mentioned. It looks like this is a Crypto Token. But the website does not clearly define it and it does not explain its launch.

There is a page announcing Trade $WLFI - “Use $WLFI to exchange into other cryptocurrencies and vice versa”

There is a reference to the $WLFI at the bottom of the page --

Quote: This service is a third party service provided solely by Uniswap directly between wallet holders and Uniswap. Uniswap is not offered, managed, or controlled in any way by WLFI. By using Uniswap to exchange $WLFI, you expressly agree that you have read, understand, and accept all the applicable terms, conditions and risks that may apply to your use of Uniswap.

No legal, tax, investment, or other advice is provided by any entity. Please consult your legal, tax and investment professionals for questions about your specific circumstances. Digital assets are subject to several risks, including price volatility. Transacting in digital assets could result in significant losses and may not be suitable for some persons. Digital asset markets and exchanges are not necessarily regulated with the same controls or customer protections available with other forms of financial products and are subject to an evolving regulatory environment. Digital assets do not have legal tender status and are not covered by deposit protection insurance. The past performance of a digital asset is not a guide to future performance, nor is it a reliable indicator of future results or performance. Information is provided for informational purposes only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, hold, stake or otherwise transact in any digital asset.

Access to the services described on this website may be restricted by laws and regulations in certain jurisdictions. Applicable legal requirements may prevent certain visitors from being solicited or offered certain services. Please note that the services described on this website are intended to inform eligible customers and do not constitute an offer to transact business with any person in any jurisdiction where such an offer would be considered unlawful. If you choose to access this website, you do so at your own initiative and risk and confirm your understanding that services described herein are only intended to be offered to eligible customers.

Third party applications may be accessed through the website. Third party applications are not offered, managed, or controlled in any way by World Liberty Financial, Inc. or affiliated entities. By using third party applications through this website, you expressly agree that you have read, understand, and accept all the applicable terms, conditions and risks that may apply to your use of those third party applications.

Any purchases may have the effect on the market price of tokens and may stabilize, maintain or otherwise affect the market price of the tokens. As a result, the market price of the tokens may be higher than the price that otherwise might exist. From time to time, World Liberty Financial, Inc., its affiliates, persons engaged by World Liberty Financial, Inc. or its affiliates or others, may purchase or sell tokens but are under no obligation to do so. If any purchases occur in the future, any such activity may be initiated, suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time, with or without notice. No token purchaser, holder or seller should rely on past purchases as an indication of future token purchases. :Unquote

BOOM can only comment by saying that the Trump and Witkoff families and their friends are free to also engage in the buying and selling of Baseball Cards.

OWNERSHIP BY TRUMP AND FAMILY MEMBERS

But then this statement follows – defining ownership by Donald J. Trump and certain family members --

DT Marks DEFI LLC, an entity affiliated with Donald J. Trump and certain of his family members, owns approximately 38% of the equity interests in WLF Holdco LLC, which holds the only membership interest in World Liberty Financial, Inc., a Delaware non-stock corporation and developer of the WLF protocol and operates the WLF governance platform. WLF Holdco LLC holds all of the rights to net protocol revenues from the WLF protocol (other than net proceeds from the sale of $WLFI tokens) pursuant to the terms of agreements with World Liberty Financial, Inc. None of Donald J. Trump, his family members or any director, officer or employee of Trump Organization or of DT Marks LLC is an officer, director or employee of, WLF Holdco LLC or World Liberty Financial, Inc.

DT Marks DEFI LLC along with certain family members of Donald J. Trump also holds 22.5 billion $WLFI tokens, and DT Marks DEFI LLC is entitled to receive fees from World Liberty Financial, Inc. pursuant to a service agreement, equal to 75% of $WLFI token sale proceeds after deduction of agreed reserves, expenses and other amounts. Any references to or quotes or imagery attributed to or associated with Donald J. Trump or his family members should not be construed as an endorsement or representation or warranty with respect to any product or service offering. $WLFI tokens and use of the WLF protocol and governance platform are initially offered and sold solely by World Liberty Financial, Inc. or its affiliates. WLF Holdco LLC, DT Marks DEFI LLC, World Liberty Financial, Inc., the WLF protocol, the WLF governance platform and $WLFI tokens are not political or associated with any political campaign.

A Search on CoinmarketCap reveals this chart for the Code WLFI. Presumably, this refers to $WLFI, but BOOM can’t be sure of that.

Please note that it has a Header that states —

“This is the official WLFI project backed by Donald J. Trump”

Reference Source: https://worldlibertyfinancial.com/

ANOTHER WLFI EXISTS

Another Search on CoinMarketCap for the term “WLFI” reveals the following chart which is titled worldlibertyfinancial.education. BOOM could not find a website with that URL.

Note that CoinMarketCap states clearly —

“This project is not affiliated with Donald J. Trump. Please exercise caution before taking any action and DYOR (Do Your Own Research)”.

The roller coaster ride for this particular Crypto Token is rather interesting. It shows a ten fold increase in price up to the Peak Price on 1st September, then a dramatic collapse back to Earth 5 days later. Since then, there has been almost no trade volume in the token. The words Pump and Dump seem appropriate to describe the market action here.

Between the 31st August and the 5th September, millions of these tokens were bought (and sold).

All that BOOM has to say about that is …... Mmmmmmmm ……

A further search on CoinMarketCap for the term $WLFI reveals 50 other tokens which use that code, almost all of which show $ ZERO Dollars traded in the previous 24 Hours. Readers can interpret that as best as they can. BOOM cannot comment.

HUMANS MUST NOT BECOME ZOMBIES -- MORE ON THE AGENTIC STATE AND THE AGENTIC SHIFT --

Last week, BOOM wrote about the possible development of the Agentic State in humans who may become controlled by AI and then just follow orders thoughtlessly. Stanley Milgram, the famous American Psychologist, developed the idea of the Agentic State in the 1960’s. While in an Agentic State, usually when under stress, many individuals become very compliant and transfer responsibility for their actions to an authority figure. Milgram’s experiments showed that he could induce an Agentic State in 65 – 92 % of individuals. That is shocking.

The International Council for Media Literature (ICML) recently published a rather excellent article by Daria Rudakova, titled “Recognizing the Agentic Shift? The ICML began in the 1930’s as a small study group of the Madison, Wisconsin Chapter of the American Association of University Women. It still exists today and it publishes interesting articles about the media and its influence.

Daria Rudakova is a political journalist. She is concerned about the growing reliance on AI tools like ChatGPT and the potential loss of the ability to formulate independent thoughts. Here are some of her comments, taken from the article -- “Recognizing the Agentic Shift? --

“Being human means being capable of solving moral challenges. Yet, just as there exists the pain of thinking, there is pain of decision-making and humanity seems to be on a quest of shifting that responsibility to AI, seeking relief from the very weight that defines human experience.” …..

“This essay aims to examine how AI could be developed and governed to protect and enhance human autonomy, particularly by addressing the psychological phenomenon of the “agentic shift” in human-AI interactions.

The agentic shift, a concept introduced by Stanley Milgram, occurs when individuals transfer responsibility for their actions to an authority figure. In the context of AI, this shift results in humans abdicating their decision-making to artificial systems.”

Rudakova argues that AI must be developed as a tool that reinforces human autonomy rather than replacing or diminishing it. She suggests that AI should be programmed to prevent the Agentic State, to become a supportive tool rather than an authoritative decision-maker. Artificial intelligence has become humanised in peoples’ perceptions and has, perhaps, begun to be perceived as an expert of last resort.

To bring humans back to the active role, AI should be programmed with the prevention of the agentic shift as a core principle within its hierarchy, not only helping people recognize the shift but, more importantly, fostering a mode of communication between humans and AI that reinforces the perception of AI as a tool for problem-solving, rather than as the problem solver itself.

Unlike algorithms, human beings have a unique ability to improvise and invent non-standard strategies in unpredictable circumstances, rather than just activating well-organised passive information. Possessing formal logic, computers do not have intuition, widely used by humans for creative problem-solving that does not allow for sequential analysis due to its complexity. Only humans can address these problems, but AI can definitely be used as a tool.

You can read and think about the full article here -- at the International Council for Media Literature (ICML)

https://ic4ml.org/blogs/recognizing-the-agentic-shift/

In economics (and finance), things work until they don’t. Do your own research. Make your own conclusions.

BOOM does not offer investment advice.

Source Charts: Trading Economics, Stock Charts and CoinMarketCap

https://tradingeconomics.com/ …. https://stockcharts.com/

and https://coinmarketcap.com/

