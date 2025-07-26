Share BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

TRUMP’S FINANCIAL REVOLUTION? OR NOT?

President Trump’s GENIUS Act legislation, otherwise known as the Guiding And Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act plus The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act and the Anti-Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Act are all aimed at promoting stablecoins and forcing US Dollar stablecoin issuers to be regulated as US financial institutions.

Trump has stated that these acts of legislation will be a “BIG WIN” for America. Such a hyperbolic and pro-America statement raises many questions.

Is there a hidden agenda here? If so, what is the real purpose? Will this lead to financial system instability? Will it promote CPI inflation? How will it affect interest rate settings? Will it lead to unintended consequences for the US economy and US financial system? And what could be the unintended consequences for the global economy and financial system? Why is this necessary?

But perhaps the most pressing questions are these.



Is this all about Avarice? State Control? And US Dollar Dominance?

Let’s look at the dynamics at play here. Firstly, we need to consider what stablecoins are and what use they serve.

WHAT ARE STABLECOINS? (BEFORE THE GENIUS ACT)

Answer: Stablecoins are digital asset tokens that are proxies for national currencies. (A proxy is an agent who acts as a substitute for another.) They are the connecting bridge between the real world of national currencies and the world of Bitcoin and all other Crypto “digital assets”.

Stablecoins are not national currencies. They are not issued by national Treasury Departments, national Mints or national Governments. They are not issued by banks. They are (theoretically) backed by reserves of national currencies in bank deposits or by securities held and issued in national currencies. Those reserves or securities are (presumably) held by the issuers of stablecoins. Buyers of stablecoins currently assume that such reserves and securities exist but cannot be certain of that unless a fully independent financial audit has been conducted recently on the Issuer. In other words, there is an element of financial uncertainty in owning any stablecoin. So, holding any stablecoin token in volume can be seen as a possible gamble. In other words, there is some financial risk attached to buying and holding stablecoins. This capital at risk has to be considered carefully because stablecoins do not generate any returns for their holders. They are a zero yield investment for holders.

Stablecoins are digital assets designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to national currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro. But, theoretically, they can be pegged to any national currency or a basket of national currencies.

Stablecoins are the bridge back to the real world from the Wild West Ponzi casino world of speculative, digital “Crypto” assets. That casino Ponzi world currently has a market capitalisation of over US$ 3.84 Trillion. All of those assets are zero yield combined with significant capital risk.

Crypto assets can be thought of as being are akin to casino chips except that they rise and fall in price (as expressed in national currencies) as the Crypto game unfolds. Everyone has heard of Bitcoin and Ethereum but there are now almost 18.8 million such Crypto “digital assets” issued and (theoretically) trade-able on online Crypto exchanges, according to Coinmarketcap. However, there are only 9,432 Cryptos actually listed on Coinmarketcap so most Cryptos have become worthless. There are now 257 Crypto exchanges where such “assets” can be traded for stablecoins or swapped for other Cryptos or where they can be exchanged for national currencies.

List of Current Stablecoin Issuers:

Circle (USDC)

Tether (USDT)

PayPal (PYUSD)

First Digital Labs (FDUSD)

GMO Trust (GYEN, ZUSD)

Paxos (USDP, BUSD)

Revolut

Novatti (AUDD)

Societe Generale

Schuman Financial

Monerium

MakerDAO (DAI)

Liquity (LUSD)

Mento Labs (cUSD)

Stably (USDS)

Agora

Hashnote (IDRX)

Metalic.us

Mural Pay

Quantoz

BRLA (Brazil)

cNGN (Nigeria)

Bilira (Turkey)

Xmoney

Opentrade

Hashnote

TrueUSD

Transferto



So, in summary, there are currently 28 Stablecoin Issuers and there is effectively almost no regulation of their activities. However, that will all change very soon for US Dollar denominated stablecoin issuers with the introduction of US government oversight via the GENIUS Act, the Clarity Act and the Anti-CBDC Act – a new rules based order.

60.7 % of Cryptos are held as Bitcoins and 11.6 % are held in Ethereum. That leaves 27.7 % to be held in all the other issued Crypto tokens.

BOOM prefers to call all of these Crypto tokens by the term Crypto casino chips because that is the most easily understood nature of them. These casino chips allow you to play in the Crypto Ponzi casino game. This is the Wild West of modern capital speculation with little to no fundamental economic rationale. The casino is essentially a giant, elaborate Ponzi scheme in operation – a giant Wurlitzer of Risk. When players seek to leave the casino, they can cash in their chips for stablecoins and then, hopefully, exchange those stablecoins for their national currency of choice. They can also store wealth in a stablecoin holding although there is no financial return for doing so.

Remember -- stablecoins are the essential bridge back to the real world from the casino world of Crypto assets. The issuer of any stablecoin is responsible for ensuring its value, security, and redemption mechanism. Understanding who those issuers are is key to assessing a stablecoin’s credibility and long-term viability. With regulatory pressure mounting and market volatility increasing, knowing the company or DAO (Decentralised Autonomous Organisation) behind a stablecoin is essential for due diligence and smart decision-making.

Stablecoin issuers are the entities or protocols that create, manage, and redeem stablecoins. They’re responsible for maintaining the coin’s peg to a national currency — through reserves, collateralization, or algorithmic mechanisms. Issuers manage how new stablecoins are minted and how they can be redeemed or destroyed. In centralised models, this is often done through deposits of national currencies or holdings of Treasury securities denominated in a national currency, while decentralised models rely on smart contracts.

NFT’S – WHAT THE HELL IS A NON FUNGIBLE TOKEN?

Another part of the Crypto casino Wurlitzer universe is a phenomenon called Non Fungible Tokens (NFT’s).

Wikipedia describes a non-fungible token (NFT) as a unique digital identifier that is recorded on a blockchain and is used to certify ownership and authenticity. It cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided. The ownership of an NFT is recorded in the blockchain and can be transferred by the owner, allowing NFTs to be sold and traded. Initially pitched as a new class of investment asset, by September 2023, one report claimed that over 95% of NFT’s now have zero monetary value.

NFTs can be created by anybody and require little or no coding skill to create. NFTs typically contain references to digital files such as artworks, photos, videos, and audio. Because NFTs are uniquely identifiable, they differ from cryptos, which are fungible (hence the terminology for NFT as a non-fungible token).

Fungibility is the property of something whose individual units are considered fundamentally interchangeable with each other. For example, the fungibility of money means that a $100 bill (note) is considered entirely equivalent to another $100 bill. Non-fungible items are not considered substitutable in the same manner. In other words, one is always essentially different from another. For example, a unique work of art that is not designed to be reproduced is clearly non-fungible.

Currently, there are 6,902 NFT’s listed on Coinmarketcap. The market capitalisation total is around US $ 12.8 Billion (when expressed in US Dollars). However, in April 2022, at the height of NFT madness, the total market capitalisation reached almost US$ 400 Billion. That was the Peak of that particular Ponzi scheme scam. The highest daily sales volume occurred on January 26th 2022 at US$ 28 Billion. Current daily sales volumes are around US$ 20 Million.

For those who wish to learn more about NFT’s, there is a long discussion available on Wikipedia.

THE GENIUS BILL – FULL STATE CONTROL -- TRUMP’S TRIUMPH OR TRUMP’S DEFEAT?

Congress recently passed the so-called GENIUS stablecoin bill, known as the Guiding And Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, in a 308-222 vote and Trump has signed it into Federal Law.

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 was also passed in a 294-134 vote and the Anti-Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Act was passed 219-210.

The GENIUS Act establishes guidelines for banks and other entities that issue stablecoins denominated in US Dollars or wish to do so, and also provides safeguards for stablecoin holders.

The Anti-CBDC Act will prohibit the Federal Reserve from issuing a programmable central bank digital currency.

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act is aimed at providing regulatory jurisdiction for digital assets between the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The bill establishes definitions of three types of digital assets—securities, commodities and stablecoins—and assigns regulatory duties to each agency.

The GENIUS Act states ““A permitted payment stablecoin issuer shall be treated as a financial institution [and]…shall be subject to all Federal laws applicable to a financial institution located in the United States including…policies and procedures to block, freeze, and reject specific or impermissible transactions that violate Federal or State laws, rules, or regulations…”.

FULL STATE CONTROL – BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING

This is clearly an Act to establish full US Government control over the US Dollar denominated stablecoin world. All issuers and players in the Crypto casino holding stablecoins will be subject to these State controls. The bridge back to US Dollars will now have a US Government sheriff watching all players as they return from the casino. And that sheriff will be able to block, freeze and reject any transaction. Plus, they will be able to remove “permission” to operate from any stablecoin issuer. Yes -- Big Brother will be watching.

GLOBAL US DOLLAR DOMINANCE – IS THIS THE DEFEAT OF BITCOIN AND CRYPTO?

Back in mid June, when the Act was passing through the Senate, Donald Trump made it plain that the whole process was about maintaining US Dollar Dominance globally. Or, more accurately, BOOM would suggest that its purpose is to increase global Eurodollar Dominance. (Eurodollars are offshore US Dollars that are usually beyond the control of US Government regulators).

Here is what Trump wrote on 18th June --

DISAPPOINTMENT FOR THE TRUE BELIEVERS – THE END OF BITCOIN AND CRYPTOS?

So, for anyone who had previously thought that the world of Bitcoin and Crypto was a means to conquer US Dollar dominance, a means to offer an alternative payment system, a means to create a new financial system or an alternative to the US Federal Reserve or financial regulators, they would surely be very disappointed indeed.

In fact, BOOM suspects that this may well mean the end of the Bitcoin/Crypto casino. And that would mean that Bitcoin and Crypto prices could now start to collapse in a heap of unwant.

As in all Ponzi Schemes, the key is to exit the game at the exact right time, just before everyone realises that it is a scam. However, as usual, it is always incredibly hard to predict just how far the scam will go price-wise and for how long. In essence, the game continues until it runs out of suckers to take advantage of.

Investopedia describes a Ponzi scheme as an investment scam that pays early investors with money from later investors to create an illusion of big profits.

A NEW FINANCIAL SYSTEM?

The GENIUS Bill certainly seeks to create a new financial system based upon stablecoin payments that are all backed by US Dollar deposits and/or Federal Treasury securities (T Bills, T Notes and T Bonds). It will allow any company to become both a stablecoin issuer and financial institution as long as it follows the strict rules outlined in the GENIUS Act. This means that the stablecoins they issue will have to be US Dollar denominated tokens (and no other currency).

American citizens may see the logic in this. But 8 BILLION non-Americans may well see the opposite view.

HOW MIGHT US BANKS BE AFFECTED?

We can expect a surge in US companies seeking to become financial institutions in their own right in order to become stablecoin issuers. Alternatively, they could establish subsidiary companies to do so. But under the new rules based GENIUS order, they will have to ensure that any token they issue will have to be fully backed by US Dollar bank deposits or secure holdings of US Treasury securities. That means that a large capital base of US Dollars will have to be committed to the project from the get go.

The ultimate role of US banks in all of this and the long term effect on the money supply of fresh US Dollars is yet to be determined. Because US banks are already regulated US financial institutions, they may be able to become issuers of US Dollar denominated stablecoins under the new rules based order. Or perhaps US banks may be able to establish fully owned subsidiaries for this purpose? Or perhaps they may be able to become equity investors in companies established specifically for the purpose of issuing US stablecoins? At this point, much is uncertain.

BOOM suspects that US banks will be unlikely to create loans to independent borrowers for the purpose of issuing US stablecoins, Why? Because the interest rate charged would likely have to be above the interest rate income from the subsequent bank deposits or US Treasury securities held.

However, if independent stablecoin issuers were to generate additional fee income from buyers of their stablecoins, they may then be able to convince US banks to loan them the funds necessary to operate the business at interest rates equal to (or below) the returns generated from the subsequent US Dollar deposits and US Treasury coupons. In such a scenario, the bank loan would become, in effect, an interest free loan to the borrower. And the borrower could then profit from a growing base of stablecoin fee generation. As Boom often says ……. MMMmmmmmmm ………

Well established US banks could possibly be advantaged over smaller banks as they may be well placed to form subsidiary companies to issue stablecoins that are well capitalised with large amounts of fresh equity capital. Such companies could use their large equity capital base to purchase Treasury securities, receive the subsequent interest payments that accrue from them and then also charge fees to users of their stablecoin tokens when they are used in the settlements of payments. That could be a Win Win model for the large banks if they can convince their customers to adopt their bank branded stablecoin tokens.

THE POSSIBLE EFFECTS ON COMMERCE

Companies involved in commerce that currently have frequent flyer programs or similar loyalty programs may be keen to replace such programs with new systems denominated in their own issued stablecoin tokens. And companies that rely on third party buy now/pay later schemes, pre-paid schemes or credit card payments will see the attraction of running their own payment systems, using their own issued stablecoin tokens. All of this is uncertain and very hard to envisage at this stage. Will all major US companies engaged in commerce become US stablecoin issuers?

DISRUPTION TO THE PAYMENTS INDUSTRY

BOOM sees the GENIUS Act as a possible threat to companies involved in the issuance of credit cards, such as Mastercard, PNC, Synchrony, Discover and Visa. It could also be a possible threat to all companies operating in the payments industry that use alternative business models. BOOM is alert to this risk and has adopted a sharp focus on the share prices of all payments industry companies.

INCREASED DEMAND FOR US TREASURY SECURITIES

The other major impact from any expansion of US Dollar backed stablecoin issuance will be an increased demand for US Treasury securities. Persistent, increased demand, divorced from normal investment demand, could subsequently drive down interest rates right along the sovereign yield curve or, alternatively, it could create a permanent ceiling to Treasury rates. In such a scenario, the power of the central bank to set short term rates and/or manipulate the Yield Curve could be diminished. This means that the ability to dampen CPI inflation and asset price inflation could be weakened considerably.

UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES

Message for Donald Trump from BOOM: If you start with false assumptions and adopt false conclusions then any actions taken may have very serious unintended consequences. Remember, this is the largest national currency on Earth and the largest national economy on Earth that you are playing with. The people of America will (probably) not be enriched by these games and may, in fact, find themselves in a nation where trust in government, financial institutions, financial markets and their national currency may become seriously eroded.

Last week, BOOM discussed polls taken recently in the UK which showed that 87 % of the people have lost trust in their government, their mainstream media and their large companies. If this were to happen in the USA, especially in regard to trust in its financial institutions, then there could be very serious, unforeseen financial consequences.

EFFECTS ON CURRENT STABLECOIN ISSUERS

Companies currently operating in stablecoin issuance could be adversely affected by increased competition from new US issuers. Alternatively, they could benefit from increased demand for their tokens and services. However, BOOM is inclined to see these companies suffering as all national governments can be expected to adopt similar laws to the US GENIUS Act, sooner rather than later. Tether, the company behind the USDT stablecoin (USDT), for example, is the largest player in the US Dollar stablecoin market and has recently moved its headquarters and subsidiaries from the British Virgin Islands to El Salvador after securing a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) license there. To continue operations to US citizens and abide by the GENIUS Act, it will have to effectively become a US financial institution under the control of US federal regulators.

ALL GOVERNMENTS WILL FOLLOW WITH GENIUS ACTS

BOOM expects all national governments worldwide to adopt similar legislation to the US GENIUS Act. This will create a competitive environment for stablecoin tokens denominated in each national currency. However, again, this could have serious unintended consequences for their financial systems and trust in federal and financial institutions.

THE END OF CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCIES – CBDC’S

The end of CBDC’s is another consequence of the GENIUS Act combined with the Clarity Act and the Anti CBDC Act. Long term readers will remember that BOOM has written extensively over the years about the strong likelihood of CBDC failure. BOOM’s predictions on CBDC’s have been proved correct.

BOOM has stated that CBDC’s are intellectually bankrupt in design and that Central Bank Digital Currencies have already been defeated in the market place. That was especially proven in China with the failure of general acceptance of the Digital E-Yuan. That is significant because China is the world’s largest nation in population terms. Also the complete failure of general acceptance in Nigeria for its CBDC was another important lesson for the central banks of the world. Again, that was significant because Nigeria is by far the largest African nation in population terms.

CHINESE CBDC NOT POPULAR IN CHINA – A FAILURE OF GENERAL ACCEPTANCE

In the BOOM editorial dated July 20th 2023, BOOM wrote --

“On another note, the Chinese experiment with a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) seems to be failing. The E-Yuan has not been adopted by many citizens. As reported by Reuters, the central bank governor, Yi Gang, recently said that total transactions settled with the E-Yuan (e-CNY) amounted to just 1.8 Trillion Yuan since August last year. Expressed in US Dollars, this is equivalent to only US $ 257 Billion in just under 12 months. The Annual GDP of China is about $US 18,000 Billion. So, this is roughly equivalent to only 1.4 % of total GDP transactions.

Yi Gang was attending a meeting on July 19th, organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. He also said that e-CNY in circulation accounted for only 0.16% of China's M0 money supply, or cash in circulation.”

THE DISASTROUS FAILURE OF NIGERIA’S CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY – THE eNAIRA

In the BOOM editorial dated October 7th 2023, BOOM wrote the following in regard to Nigeria’s experiment with a CBDC --

“The eNAIRA is Nigeria’s failed Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) experiment, launched in October 2021.

The eNaira was not based upon an interest bearing debt contract which means that it was meant to exist more as a form of electronic cash. Disastrously, the Government deliberately decided to restrict and withdraw physical cash as a key part of the experiment. That was a very grave mistake, similar to what had happened in India previously in 2016 when the Indian Government instantly removed 86 % of physical cash from circulation. This plunged the poor of India into a huge crisis and a desperate search for survival.

But Nigeria’s central bank and government ignored all of that. And that is not all they ignored.

Cash is the People’s money, non interest bearing and anonymous which must be made available by the Government upon demand from the People. That is what all of monetary history tells us. To ignore such is to court social, financial and economic disaster.

In Nigeria, the rationale for the eNAIRA was threefold --

1. To increase financial inclusion. 38 Million people in Nigeria do not have a bank account.

2. To reduce the cost of foreign remittances. Money transfers from Nigerians working in foreign countries amounted to $ 24 Billion in 2019. They pay commissions of up to 8 % to do that. The eNAIRA was supposed to make that far cheaper and more convenient.

3. To reduce the black market economy where Cash is used as settlement.

The eNAIRA was supposedly a solution to these “problems” as envisaged by the Central Bank of Nigeria. However, the “problems” did not exist in the minds of the people. The three goals overlooked three important facts about many Nigerians --

1. They can and do live quite happily without bank accounts

2. They don’t want Big Brother watching their remittances

3. They don’t want to lose their Black Market economy, based upon Cash.

Of course, the protagonists of the eNAIRA made the proposition right at the outset that there is such a thing as a “Cashless Trend”, an inevitable move towards cash free economies. This is a common theme in monetary circles promulgated principally by bankers (who make zero profit from cash; in fact, it is a cost centre for them) and totalitarian governments (who want to peer into every citizen’s financial affairs). The unelected IMF and the unelected WEF (World Economic Forum) also promote such falsehoods. However, BOOM cannot find a demand from the people to eliminate cash. Anywhere.

Of course, the big question to be answered is this – how popular has it been?

The answer, according to an IMF Paper released in early May, is that “the take-up of the eNaira by households and merchants in Nigeria has been slow”.

That is a gross exaggeration. The total population of Nigeria is 224 Million people. After an initial surge of wallet downloads, the uptake was very slow indeed.

After 12 months, there were 860,000 retail wallets downloaded (retail – meaning in the hands of individuals) and the vast majority of those were downloaded at the very outset with relatively few being loaded each month as the year progressed. That represents 0.35 % of the population. That is 0.8 % of Nigeria’s active bank accounts. And only 10 % of merchants with suitable equipment had downloaded a merchant wallet.

But it’s actually worse than that. Disastrous, in fact. 98.5 % of the retail wallets that were downloaded were not used even once. And the average total value of eNaira transactions was 923 million Naira per week — 0.0018 % of the average amount of M3 Money during that 12 month period.

These are disastrous figures. It represents an almost complete failure of acceptance. In the (real) world of money, General Acceptance is the Sine Qua Non. Without general acceptance then whatever is being used is not money by definition — no matter how theoretically sound it may appear”

8 BILLION PEOPLE CAN (AND SHOULD) REJECT STABLECOINS, BITCOINS, CRYPTOS and NFT’S

BOOM is suspicious of all political promises. This also applies to any “innovations” in finance that are part of or linked in some way to the Wurlitzer Wild West casino world of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cryptos and NFT’s.

All of these financial “innovations” appear to be a well planned part of a US Dollar Dominance program. They can all be traced back to the US intelligence “community” issuing the original Paper in 1996 titled -- How to Make a Mint: The Cryptography of Electronic Cash (written by three NSA employees). That was followed by the launch of the Bitcoin Blockchain and the release of Bitcoin tokens in early January 2009 by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto. Long term BOOM readers will know that Nakamoto Satoshi expressed in Japanese characters means “central intelligence”. Bitcoins and all the subsequent Cryptos can easily be seen as US Dollar Proxies (or, more accurately, Eurodollar Proxies). Why? Because US Dollars are the major currency used to purchase such Crypto tokens.

Reference: HOW TO MAKE A MINT: THE CRYPTOGRAPHY OF ANONYMOUS ELECTRONIC CASH

National Security Agency Office of Information Security Research and Technology

Cryptology Division 18 June 1996

https://groups.csail.mit.edu/mac/classes/6.805/articles/money/nsamint/nsamint.htm

US DOLLAR AND EURODOLLAR DOMINANCE

BOOM thinks that Trump has been sold on the idea that Stablecoins are a way of supporting US Dollar Dominance. According to the Genius Act which has now passed through Congress and has been signed by Trump, large (global) corporations will be able to issue their own US Dollar denominated stablecoins as long as they are "backed" by US Treasuries (Bills, Notes and Bonds) and follow US Federal financial regulations.

This will support the US Treasury market and US Dollar Dominance and these corporate Stablecoins will effectively be US EuroDollar Proxies.

THE ARMY OF EIGHT BILLION WILL DECIDE

BOOM expects the army of 8 Billion people who do not reside in the United States to now reject US Dollar Stablecoins, Bitcoin and All Crypto Tokens -- just like the people of Nigeria rejected the Nigerian government's CBDC. Eight Billion non US citizens should soon realise that the game is being rigged. If so, they may then start to sell Bitcoin and Crypto Tokens that they currently own.

Alternatively, they may decide to adopt the US Dollar as their currency of choice by supporting US Dollar denominated stablecoins. BOOM (and Donald Trump) asks the key question here -- Are they that stupid?

However, BOOM expects the former scenario to be the most likely future outcome. When the market is being clearly rigged towards one outcome and one winner so that everyone can see, the game collapses.

THE FALSE PROMISE OF FINANCIAL UTOPIA

The Utopian dream of the Bitcoin Crypto world has devolved into a casino of frenzied financial speculation.

BOOM suspects that Trump’s involvement is driven solely by dreams of avarice for himself and his family and by dreams of increased global US Dollar/Eurodollar dominance.

All of this appears to be driven by false assumptions, false conclusions and the result may well be unexpected, unintended consequences. History tells us that dreams of Utopia almost always end in tears.

Please read -- THE DISASTROUS FAILURE OF NIGERIA’S CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY – THE eNAIRA -- https://boomfinanceandeconomics.substack.com/p/boom-finance-and-economics-8th-october

