Dr Gerry Brady
3d

Good comment. Glass Steagall gone now for a quarter of a century. (!) https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aftermath_of_the_repeal_of_the_Glass%E2%80%93Steagall_Act

Matthew Wahrer
3d

There was a book written sometime within the last 15 years, (with apologies) I don’t remember the name or the exact date of Printing. Something along the lines of ‘the history of money’, it described almost all forms of money throughout all of recorded history. Everything from the giant stone wheel currency of Yap, to gold and silver, and fiat currency.

The first civilization to invent what could be termed ‘banking and checking happened in ancient Iran. Fast forward to the middle ages in Europe, and those bankers invented an accounting shorthand (-the Mark). It allowed for bank/check transfers between Central banks, on paper, without physical transfer of gold and or silver. Local/and national centralized banks could then use double entry bookkeeping to account for different local and national currencies, simplifying banking transactions. In my opinion, this is what the genius act is doing in the modern age. It allows Central authorities to maintain control.

Mr. Brady: I appreciate your work, and have learned a lot over the years. I believe you are akin to Dorothy in the ‘Wizard of Oz’ (movie) pulling the curtain on the snake oil salesman Wizard of Oz.

Blessings to you and yours!

