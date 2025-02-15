Share BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

THE SCOTT BESSENT INTERVIEW — TRUMP’S PLAN FOR AMERICA

Retreat to Isolation with Economic Domination - Mistakes in Logic - Services Dominate the US Economy by a Huge Margin over Goods - Isolate from World Trade but Dominate it with a strong Reserve Currency?

Scott Bessent, Trump’s new Head of the US Treasury Department, recently sat down for an interview with Larry Kudlow. Bessent has previously worked for George Soros as Chief Investment Officer of Soros Fund Management. From 1991 to 2000, he was managing partner of Soros Fund Management’s London office. We have all done foolish things in our lives.

He outlined Trump’s vision for America from an economic viewpoint. It was all about “privatising the US economy, reducing government expenditures and bosting private capital expenditure to achieve the three 3’s” — while also boosting manufacturing (presumably to create goods for domestic consumption and export) and raising Tariffs on imported goods.

The Three Three’s —

1. Deficit Reduction to a 3.5 % Deficit to GDP Ratio

2. “Non inflationary” GDP Growth of Three percent and

3. Three million more barrels of oil equivalents produced annually in the US (oil plus natural gas)

This is isolationist in its essence — "America can become self sufficient in energy and return to being a manufacturing economy” — and yet he emphasised that the US currency could be dominant globally at the same time. Both positions appear contradictory. But this is politics, not economics. As Trump said about other nations recently — “They need us but we don’t need them”.

As per usual with all US administrations and the US media, an adversarial view of the world dominates their thinking. The only reason to advance such an argument is to continue the dominance of the US Dollar in global transaction settlements. This aspect of the Trump strategy is clearly Imperialist or, to use the modern term, Unipolar, as opposed to Multipolar. After all, if they abandon the Reserve Currency status of the Dollar, why do they need 800 offshore military bases when they are self sufficient? Why indeed?

Trump and Bessent intend cutting the Budget Deficit in half as compared to the GDP — from 6.8 % to 3.5 %. Lower government spending combined with lower CPI inflation from lower energy prices combined with lower interest rates will boost GDP growth and real wages. Sounds logical? Magical? Or perhaps delusional?

Central to the strategy is forcing the prices of energy down both inside America and globally via increased US production. “Drill, baby, drill”. That is step one in the plan. Bessent explained that CPI inflation will then fall as a result. Interest rates will then fall, especially the 10 Year Treasury Yield which will lower mortgage rates as a matter of course. A glorious recovery back to the manufacturing economy of the 1950’s and 1960’s will then emerge. The dominance of the US Dollar as the premier currency of global settlement must be preserved as a centrepiece. There will be no alternative. Eventually, they aim to have a “perfect, Goldilocks” US economy which they call the 3 - 3 - 3 result.

Note — there is no alternative reserve currency to the Dollar as BOOM has pointed out countless times. US Dollar dominance as the major currency for global trade settlements and capital movements is a function of huge Eurodollar volumes (offshore US Dollars), most of which are created independently by offshore tax haven banks in loans to global corporations. The Eurodollars subsequently reside on the balance sheets of global banks and central banks.

THE MISTAKES? —- They are missing the fact that the US economy is overwhelmingly dominated by the provision of services and not manufactured goods. And they are missing the reality of the aspirational policies of the BRICS nations to create a Multipolar world for 7.5 billion people who do not live in the USA. Glorious economic isolation with a dominant global currency is ultimately a Pipe Dream, devoid of consideration for other nations.

“They need us but we don’t need them”.

THE DREAM OF MANUFACTURING IS A MANUFACTURED DREAM

The fact that Scott Bessent chooses to ignore is that America is overwhelmingly a services based economy rather than a goods based one. Trump could DOUBLE manufacturing jobs in America in the next three years and it would have very little impact on the economy as a whole. And Services are not energy intensive.

This excerpt from a GAI Consultants article “Goods Vs Services” sums it up —

“According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, U.S. manufacturing jobs accounted for one-third of total employment in 1945. Today, U.S. manufacturing accounts for only 1 in 12 jobs. (You read that right — 1 in 12. Boosting that to 2 in 12 would have little overall effect).Total goods-producing jobs have declined from 38 percent in 1945 to just 14 percent of total employment in 2017. For more than 70 years, every presidential administration — both Republican and Democrat — has ended its term with a smaller manufacturing sector than when it started. Sometimes the total number of manufacturing workers has itself increased, but their share in the total jobs picture has steadily declined. In January 2017, Barack Obama left office with manufacturing jobs accounting for about 8.6% of all jobs. Trump left (in 2021) with the measure at 8.5%”

Source: https://gaiconsultants.com/goods-vs-services/

Here is a precis of what was said in the Bessent interview with Larry Kudlow the questioner ... this is not an exact transcript but is very close to it.

Bessent: We will make America the Number One Nation in terms of Growth, we are going to bring down inflation, cut regulations.

Q. You want to lower govt spending AND lower the tax rates??

A. We can up the revenues through growth and create real wages growth for working Americans (after inflation). We will contain prices, we will cut regulations.

Q. What is 3 – 3 – 3 all about?

A. We have a debt and deficit problem. We broke open the piggy bank during Covid and then the economy was already recovering. Then the Democrats blew out the deficit and they continued doing it right up until this past year. We now have the highest deficit to GDP ratio we’ve ever had when we weren’t in a war or recession, 6.7 – 6.8 % of GDP.

By the end of Trump’s term we aim to get the deficit to GDP ratio down to “something with a 3 in front of it”. Three and a half percent is the long term average. By cutting regulation, by sending the right signals to the market, we can create 3 % plus economic growth – non inflationary economic growth. Plus 3 million more barrels equivalent of energy produced by the US, in the US. We seek energy dominance and energy security.

So we are going to get the budget deficit in order, up growth and bring energy production home. This will require a 15 % increase in total energy production – natural gas and oil.

Q. So that increase in energy production will hold down prices across the board?

A. Yes – energy prices down will benefit consumers and contain inflation in every day prices for workers. Gigantic Government spending has been fuelling America’s growth in the Biden years. We are “re-privatising the economy”. We are going to boost private sector jobs. We are going to improve bank regulations to smart, safe and sound regulations -- to get small, medium sized banks to lend again to Main Street and we’re going to bring manufacturing home again. We are going to increase capital expenditure and bring good manufacturing jobs home.

Q. So you want business to invest more and create private jobs?

A. And we must create tax cuts and make them permanent. We MUST get the Tax Bill through Congress. If we don’t (due to Republican opposition), then we will have the largest tax increase in history.

Q. So does Trump want lower interest rates and a cheaper Dollar?

A. We are focused on the 10 Year Treasury Yield. Recently the Fed did a Jumbo rate cut and the 10 Year rate went UP. So far this year the 10 Year rate is coming down because the Bond market is recognising that energy prices will be lower and we can have non-inflationary growth. Therefore, we will go into a good interest rate cycle.

Q. Trump seems to want lower interest rates and yet have a strong Dollar?

A. He wants the US Dollar to remain the Reserve Currency. The price of the Dollar will fluctuate on the market. If we deregulate the economy, if we get the Tax Bill through Congress and the Senate, if we get energy prices down, then interest rates will take care of itself (fall) and the Dollar will take care of itself (not fall).

Q. Trump said he would apply 100 % Tariffs to BRICS countries if they create an alternative currency to the US Dollar?

A. There is no alternative to the Dollar in the global currency markets. There is no other Reserve Currency on the horizon.

Q. What about Tariff threats?

A. The President of Colombia responded. Mexico and Canada offered 10,000 troops on the border. (No mention of China).

Q. Trump seems to want to move the system away from Income Tax Revenues and towards Tariff Revenues. Is a Universal Tariff likely?

A. Tariffs can bring the manufacturing base back to America. Tariffs can be a shrinking ice cube. As manufacturing returns to the US, the income tax revenues will go up and the Tariff revenues will fall. The Current Account Deficit will go down and the Trade Deficit will go down. Tariffs can re-shore economic security in the US.

Q. But you’re still worried about reciprocity? (retaliation by other nations)

A. The Covid Crisis was a test run for what a hot war could look like. Optimal supply chains are not secure supply chains. We want to bring back medical supplies to America. We’ve got to bring back ship building. We have a group of vulnerable industries (losing out to China). We regard China as not a reliable supplier.

Q. What about Elon Musk and DOGE’s influence on the Treasury?

A. All previous attempts at improving Government efficiency by previous administrations have failed. DOGE is not going to fail. At the Treasury, our Payments system has not been touched. We process 1.3 billion payments per year. There’s a study being done (by DOGE) for more traceability, more accountability. If payments are being stopped, that is happening upstream at the Department level. Our Motto at Treasury is to move deliberately and fix things.

End of interview.

Let’s look at the markets for Oil, Natural Gas, 10 Year Treasury Yields, the US Dollar Index …… and then the CPI inflation rates over the last 12 years.

West Texas Crude Oil — Continuous Contract over 5 Years

The price of oil has been falling for 3 years. China will welcome any further falls.

Natural Gas — Continuous Contract over 5 Years

The price has fallen since mid-2022 but has been rising steadily for almost a year now. Trump could halve the price back to where it was 12 months ago with little effect on the economy. China will welcome any falls in price.

The US 10 Year Treasury Yield — Over 5 Years

The Yield has been rising for 5 years as CPI inflation hit — largely caused by Trump’s huge expansion of Government spending in response to the Covid fake “Crisis”.

TRUMP’S Huge Increase in Government Spending in 2020 and 2021 was the largest ever compared to GDP which triggered very high CPI inflation as a matter of course.

US Government Spending since 2012 — Note record surge in 2020/2021 under Trump.

US CPI Inflation since 2012 — Note the huge increase that occurred in 2020/2021 as Trump’s record increase in expenditure hit the US economy. He was conned into Operation Warp speed to create dangerous Covid vaccines and he was conned into “rescuing” the US economy with massive expenditures.

Donald — you should have called BOOM for advice (!).

The US Dollar Index — Over the last 5 Years — has been Rising Rising Rising — caused by global uncertainty and two major wars in Ukraine and the Middle East both with heavy US involvement. Never before have there been so many armed conflicts across the globe. This has been shown by new statistics from the Uppsala Conflict Data Program, UCDP, at Uppsala University. In 2023, the number of conflicts involving states totalled 59, the highest number ever since the data collection's starting point in 1946. Previous peaks were seen in 2020 and 2022, each with 56 conflicts.

BOOM wishes Trump “Good Luck with your Economic Plan”

However BOOM does not think it will work as planned for obvious reasons. It is essentially a magical thinking “solution”, a glorious dream, to America’s terrible economic, social and cultural problems which are deeply embedded after many, many decades of poor economic management, adversarial thinking, endless warfare and the malevolent influence of what many call the “Deep State”. And it focusses too much on a manufacturing resurgence and a much lower price of energy. It also sees the rest of the world as “the enemy”/”adversaries” which have to be subdued. There is no acceptance of multipolarity as a viable future. This is a Roman, Imperial viewpoint.

China can (and will) out-compete the US any day in manufacturing and will welcome lower energy prices as they are the world’s largest energy importer. Chinese goods exported into America will simply take detours before arriving inside the US borders or they will head off towards the 7.5 Billion people who don’t live in the USA and who will pay for them using their own currencies. That is the way the real world works.

Donald and Scott — call BOOM for advice (!). Start by paying Government expenditures inside America (especially wages) in Physical Cash ASAP. Physical Cash carries no interest component and is not generated through any further Bond issuance “debt”. Thus, the deficit can be reduced Dollar for Dollar. It can be created by the Treasury at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP), a government agency within the United States Department of the Treasury. Then you must encourage Americans to use it. Non interest bearing money is a powerful economic tool.

THE MAD, MAD, MAD WORLD OF THE “OFFICIAL TRUMP” COIN AND THE “MELANIA MEME” – ARE THEY CRYPTO CASINO CHIPS? OR BASEBALL CARDS?

Welcome to the Criminal Crypto Casino. Details can be found at CoinMarketCap.com

The piece of digital binary code named as “OFFICIAL TRUMP”, tokenised, listed on the Solana blockchain and otherwise variously referred to as the Trump Coin/Crypto/Token/Meme currently has a market capitalisation of US $ 3.2 Billion. This makes it the 36th highest valued Crypto on the market.

This sentence that you are reading is also a string of binary code. BOOM could tokenise it, call it “BOOM” and list it on a blockchain ledger somewhere in cyberspace. By the way, BOOM values it at $ 3.4 Billion if any reader wants to buy it. However, the reader will have to cough up US Dollars to that value for BOOM to part with it. This is how the sentence token called “BOOM” on the open market would generate a demand for US Dollars. That simple explanation reveals why the Crypto market was created, starting with Bitcoin in 2008. It is essentially a US Dollar demand machine. It feeds US Dollar dominance and aids the US Dollar Global Empire. Bitcoin enthusiasts can’t seem to grasp that.

However, moving back to “OFFICIAL TRUMP”.

It was launched on the 18th January at a price of US $ 7.0886. On 19th January, it traded at its highest value of US$ 73.86. Since then, it has fallen to its current price of $ 16.39 (at the time of writing). That is a fall of almost 78 % in less than a month. However, its current price is still well above its launch price set on January 18th.

The “Official Trump Coin” has no purpose and does not represent any other asset besides itself. It is essentially a digital Baseball Card with a limited supply. Buyers will be asked to settle the trade in US Dollars, of course.

From the Website: GetTrumpMemes.com

Trump Memes are fungible crypto assets created and tracked on the Solana blockchain.

There were 200 million $TRUMP available on day one and the number will grow to a total of 1 billion $TRUMP over three years.

“Trump Memes are intended to function as an expression of support for, and engagement with, the ideals and beliefs embodied by the symbol "$TRUMP" and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. GetTrumpMemes.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency. CIC Digital LLC, an affiliate of The Trump Organization, and Fight Fight Fight LLC collectively own 80% of the Trump Cards, subject to a 3-year unlocking schedule. CIC Digital LLC and Celebration Cards LLC, the owner of Fight Fight Fight LLC, will receive trading revenue derived from trading activities of Trump Meme Cards”

OFFICIAL TRUMP PRICE CHART — Trump has been conned again. A US President should not be associated with an obvious Ponzi Scheme, designed to rip off ignorant “investors”.

MELANIA MEME/COIN/TOKEN/CRYPTO – HAS CRASHED BADLY

The Melania Coin was launched on 20th January at an initial traded price of $ 7.41. It reached a High price during that day of $ 12.84 and has been falling ever since. It is currently being traded (at the time of writing) at $ 1.42 – way below its launch price.

Despite this less than stellar trading history, its current Market Capitalisation is around US $ 680 Million. Details can be found at the website

From https://melaniameme.com/

“Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. https://melaniameme.com/ is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.”

“A meme is a cultural element, typically an image, video, or phrase, that spreads rapidly through the internet, often adapted and reimagined by different users. In crypto, meme tokens represent digital artwork and shared cultural moments”

“Melania Memes are minted on the Solana blockchain network”.

“Melania Memes are fungible crypto assets created and tracked on the Solana blockchain.”

“Melania Memes are intended for collecting and entertainment purposes only. They are not financial instruments or investments. Always do your own research and never invest more than you can afford to lose.”

MELANIA MEME PRICE CHART — Melania has been conned. Sadly. Her reputation will be sullied by this ill advised adventure.

BOOM hopes that both Donald and Melania have had nothing to do with these Ponzi schemes. It is hard to know for sure what has exactly happened as there are so many media articles associating them with the launches.

TRUMP MUST REVEAL THE EPSTEIN FUNDING DETAILS – WHO WAS BEHIND EPSTEIN AND MAXWELL? AND WHY? TO WHAT PURPOSE?

The Trump Presidency is moving at a fast pace. Many good initiatives have been launched and BOOM is happy to recognise them. On a number of occasions, BOOM has previously declared a strong preference for Trump over the cackling, now forgotten, Presidential candidate who was put forward (presumably) by the Democratic Party. BOOM has also declared Trump to be far preferable to the demented, aged former President whose name is perhaps best left to decay into a deep, dark, forgotten corner of US history. However, it is early days in the new administration.

Trump has revealed the corruption buried deep inside US Government expenditures. DOGE and Elon Musk have assisted handsomely in the audit. Such a review, of course, was long overdue. BOOM has previously pointed out the fiscal madness of the last year 2024 under Biden when Obligated Expenditures of the US Government reached $ 9.7 Trillion. Please note that the forecasted expenditure was for $ 6.8 Trillion.

Obligated Expenditures for 2024 = $ 9.7 Trillion (Forecast $ 6.8 Trillion)

Forecast Revenues for 2024 = $ 4.9 Trillion

ESTIMATED DEFICIT 2024 = $ 4.8 Trillion (Forecast Deficit $ 1.9 Trillion)

Source: Data and Estimates taken from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and from the government website USA Spending

OBLIGATED EXPENDITURES 2024

MORE GOOD WORKS

Trump has announced a cessation of Federal Government funding to schools and educational institutions that still mandate Covid vaccines for students and teachers. THAT is a wonderful decision. BOOM applauds.

Trump is now working assiduously at ending the war in Ukraine with some sort of negotiated, pragmatic settlement. Vladimir Putin has shown a willingness to settle. That is a good thing. Many young men have died for no good reason and a nation has been effectively destroyed. BOOM applauds again.

But, sadly, the war has served its purpose of massively boosting US weapons sales to Western Europe. The US Dollar has been used as the currency of settlement, of course, again boosting demand for the electronic, digital Greenback. The US weapons suppliers have enjoyed the massive increase in revenues and are now celebrating their profits and strong share prices. Mission Accomplished (!!).

TRUMPs MAJOR FAILURE

Leaving aside Trump’s threats against numerous nations (including all of the other nations in NATO) and the launching of yet another unwise Tariff war against China, perhaps the most outstanding failure to date has been the announcement of Trump’s plans for the Gaza strip in Palestine, home to somewhere between 1.7 – 2 Million people (we don’t know how many are still alive and how many are dead).

Trump was reported by the BBC as having said -- "We're going to take it. We're going to hold it. We're going to cherish it," he said of Gaza."

Is he referring to a fine wine here or to a piece of land almost totally destroyed by American supplied bombs?

The president has repeatedly stated that nearly 2 million Palestinians (or is it 1.7 million) should be relocated from their homeland of Gaza to new homes somewhere else so that the US could take ownership and build the “Riviera of the Middle East.” He said the Palestinians could get good medical care there (wherever “there“ is). Some critics have unkindly called this Ethnic Cleansing.

Trump called it an American “ownership position.”

No other nation, besides Netanyahu’s Israel, has supported such wild dreams. Some Arab nations were especially stern and steadfast in their opposing views, especially Saudi Arabia and some (all?) of America’s strongest allies condemned the bold ideas. The King of Jordan rejected Trump’s plan while sitting right next to him in the White House. However, Trump appeared nonplussed.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said. “We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site. Level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area, do a real job, do something different.”

Has Napoleon returned? This is Colonial Imperialism writ large. And it deserves a few more pertinent questions.

Are we back in the 19th century?

Has time somehow warped, slipped back?

Is Trump delusional?

If so, is this a clear sign of a suppressed, non florid psychosis, a madness?

Senator Chris Coons, admittedly a Democrat, summed it up for many by putting his face in his hands and rubbing his temples. “I’m speechless. That’s insane.”

BOOM cannot be sure of the answers. Perhaps time will reveal them?

If it is explained by rusted-on Trump supporters as being a clever ambit claim or a wily distraction from another clear plan of action, then it is fraught with a very grave risk. That risk is that the rest of the world will decide to be forever wary of any future foreign policy proposal coming from the United States.

That begs another set of questions – Is Trump gambling with America’s reputation? Has the State Department approved the plan? Or is there another explanation?

DOES TRUMP HAVE PLEONEXIA?

Trump has now expressed interest in owning Canada, Greenland, the Panama Canal, the Rare Earth minerals of Ukraine and the Gaza strip. And he is only getting started. Does this suggest Pleonexia?

Pleonexia originates from the Greek πλεονεξία. According to Wikipedia, it is a philosophical concept which roughly corresponds to greed, covetousness, or avarice, and is strictly defined as "the insatiable desire to have what rightfully belongs to others."

Other sources describe it as “pleonexia refers to the yearning after money and power.”

The Wiktionary defines it as “A psychiatric disorder characterised by greediness, an excessive desire for acquisition of wealth or objects.”

Joseph Conrad in his famous novel, “Heart of Darkness”, had this to say -- “Pleonexia is the insatiable desire to acquire, accumulate and obtain more of anything, money, property or power. It is the unbalanced state of never being satisfied.”

According to Counter Currents magazine, “Pleonexia is a form of psychopathy and a disease, according to Aristotle.”

RESCUING AMERICA FROM ITS MADNESS OF ENDLESS WAR

All well and good and a subject for discussion over coffee. However, perhaps a special form of madness is now required to rescue America from itself – from the madness of itself?

Is there a method in Trump’s apparent madness?

Perhaps Trump is a Man of History, destined to right America’s many wrongs?

Is he holding up the mirror for the USA, revealing the ugly truth? After all, he clearly seeks to stop the endless wars and destruction and replace it with an America that comes to everyone’s aid in a glorious global re-construction project. If he achieves this, he will have done the planet a great service. A little madness along the way can then be forgiven.

MORE GOOD THINGS TRUMP HAS DONE

Let’s turn again to the good things he has done to date. His stand on illegal immigration deserves high praise. If a nation cares not for its physical borders, then what can define it? And the confirmed appointments of Robert Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard are great victories already. Reform of the American “Health” system and the so-called “Intelligence” organisations are long overdue.

But the most significant work of great benefit has involved the revelations on USAID which has been heavily funded by the US Government to interfere in the mainstream media globally and in the internal affairs, both political and cultural, of other nations.

The exact purpose of such interference still remains obscure and the identity of the chief protagonists exerting such control in these covert operations remains hidden. BOOM calls for these two conundrums to be revealed by the Trump White House immediately or as soon as possible along with details of the funding applied and expended. The identities of the chief protagonists would end a lot of riddles about who really controls America.

A brilliant essay, written by Brandon Smith and published on February 12th, is worthy of recommendation here. It is titled “Age Of Transparency: We Need Mass Surveillance Of Governments Instead Of Citizens”.

BOOM suggests that readers go to it after reading BOOM today. The conclusions are hard to argue against --

Quote: “At what point did it become acceptable for the feds to spy on the people while never facing any judgment themselves? At what point did it become an act of treason to check the hard drives and bank accounts of the regime and make sure they aren’t up to something nefarious?

It is time for this archaic form of governance to end. It’s time to do away with feudal tyranny and move on to a better future where total transparency of government is the norm. It should not be considered a revolutionary act to audit the system, it should be expected. The actions of DOGE should be permanently engraved as a standard of western civilisation.

If humanity ever hopes to move on to something better; to defeat poverty, to diminish criminality, to live morally, to master our personal weaknesses, to pursue merit, to grow as a species and increase our understanding of the universe around us, we must first be honest about who we are and where we can improve. This effort begins in only one way: By forcing the political elites to learn humility. Today, the people DO NOT have the government they deserve and the fish rots from the head down.”

Link: https://alt-market.us/age-of-transparency-we-need-mass-surveillance-of-governments-instead-of-citizens/

THE “MYSTERY” OF EPSTEIN AND MAXWELL FUNDING MUST BE REVEALED

Many more revelations need to be made. The new Trump executive government must fully and publicly investigate and reveal all of the machinations surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and his partner in crime, Ghislane Maxwell (Robert Maxwell’s daughter). In particular, details about how the complex operation was funded should be made fully public, for all the world to see. This boil must be lanced.

Where did all the money come from? And where did it go to? And to what purpose?

It is common knowledge that Epstein and Maxwell ran a sophisticated paedophile blackmail operation in 6 mansions scattered around the globe using a fleet of up to 4 private jets to carry both their young victims and their various blackmailed attackers, most of whom were either politicians or well known figures in business, entertainment and the media.

There is much we already know. But to whose benefit? There is much we don’t know.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal in an article updated on June 2nd, 2022 --

Quote: “Jeffrey Epstein's two private islands in the Caribbean—Great St. James and the infamous Little St. James, which was known to locals as Paedophile Island—went up for sale in March for a combined price tag of $125 million. After a few months on the market, the US Virgin Islands are now for sale separately, at reduced prices of $55 million each (the two can still be purchased as a pair for $110 million). As with Epstein's other properties — his Upper East Side townhouse, which sold for $51 million in March 2021, and his Palm Beach home, which sold for $18.5 million and was torn down.”

The Wall Street Journal has also revealed that Epstein had a fake passport. The White House needs to reveal the details of that document.

According to an article published in Town and Country magazine on June 24th 2022, Epstein’s mansions included

1. Number 9, East 71st Street, New York (reputably New York’s largest private residence)

2. Zorro Ranch, New Mexico – a 10,000 acre property with a 26,700 square-foot house, an airplane hangar and a landing strip

3. Little St James Island, US Virgin Islands (commonly known as Paedophile Island by locals) – 72 acres

4. Great St James Island, US Virgin Islands – 165 acres

5. 358 El Brillo Way, Palm Beach

6. An apartment in Avenue Foch, Paris

An article published in Business Insider July 13th, 2019 revealed the following about Epstein’s fleet of private jets. This article may or may not reveal the identity of all the aircraft used by Epstein. --

Quote: “Public records suggest Epstein has owned at least three jets: A Boeing 727, a Gulfstream IV, and a Gulfstream GV-SP. The 727's tail number, according to flight logs published by Gawker in 2015, is N908JE. That aircraft is registered to a Delaware corporation called JEGE, Inc.

The Gulfstreams are a different story. The IV is registered to JEGE, LLC and has the tail number N120JE. The GV-SP is registered to Plan D, LLC and has the tail number N212JE. Both corporations were established in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and share an address with Epstein's office in St. Thomas.”

“Between January 2018 and June 2019, the Gulfstream IV flew 57 flights. During the same period of time, the Gulfstream GV-SP flew 107 flights. That suggests one or both jets were airborne a minimum of 1 out of every 3 days.” … “Epstein's Gulfstream jets flew to Slovakia, Mexico, and the United Kingdom — sometimes for only a few hours”.

Where did all the money come from? And where did it go to? And to what purpose?

Donald — please reveal for all the world to see.

================================================

BOOM has developed a loyal readership which includes many of the world’s most senior economists, central bankers, fund managers and academics.

