Paul
3d

The vacuousness of what the twits were yapping at the meeting was indeed a sight to behold. Are they really such empty vessels, or are they're faking it? I'm afraid that the former is the case, and if they're not imbeciles, any hidden agendas they might have are schemes to enrich themselves, as opposed to doing anything remotely beneficial for the circus they're running, or are supposed to be.

Here's an article that examines the leaders' failure to address issues of fundamental importance, as seen from the peak-oil angle. Even if one disagrees with the peak oil theory or, in more general a sense, the finite nature of hydrocarbons, the reasons why political readers just about completely disregard fundamental issues apply nevertheless.

https://energyskeptic.com/2025/climate-change-deniers/

Likewise, the occidental population has over the past 75 years or so grown accustomed to an easy, pain-free life, where the heavy lifting is done by somebody else, an inferior people somewhere who knows where, while the superior us enjoy the benefits of our exceptionality. Nobody wants to hear bad news, nobody wants to have to deal with actual problems, nobody wants to face the fact that not only our exceptionality is a fata morgana, but that we might be lagging behind in more senses than one.

Hence, the twits are pounding their chests, patting themselves on the shoulders, and kissing their asses. Watching these spineless twits, devoid of a thought that would go a micrometer beyond the tip of their noses, is depressing. There isn't even anything one could contest and argue about, there's no substance whatsoever.

Kika
3d

Terrific article Gerry. I especially liked " did the people on this list all rise to positions of power because of their outstanding skills? Or were they all carefully selected and promoted because they lacked those qualities?"

I'm not knowledgeable about financial markets but I can see the astounding recent rises in all those red arrows! Does this point to a financial collapse coming soon?

