Who was not there? That is the key question

TRUMP’S REALITY TV SHOW IN WASHINGTON ?

Long term readers are familiar with BOOM’s impatience for better leadership in the major Western European nations and the UK where a crop of idiots and compliant cowards have somehow achieved positions of great power. They all seem to lack courage, conviction, knowledge, high intelligence, empathy. They all appear self centred, ambitious, shallow, poorly educated, amoral (or immoral), lacking in judgement, willing to do anything to advance their personal wealth or fame. They specialise in Groupthink and appear easily swayed. They worship the Technocratic, Transhumanist, Globalist ideals of the WEF in Davos (the privately owned, so-called World Economic Forum) and the WHO (the World Health Organisation led by a Marxist).

Keir Starmer, the current British Prime Minister, is perhaps the most vacuous of all. He stated publicly that he preferred Davos to Westminster. That preference summed it all up. Before he took over, there was Boris Johnson as the PM of the UK from 2019 to 2022. Three years of utter foolishness some would say, culminating in his extremely unwise encouragement of Volodymyr Zelensky to not agree to the Peace Agreement negotiated in Antalya, Turkey and to engage further in the Ukraine War …. Nuff said.

Is this a Confederacy of Dunces?

BOOM REQUEST: Can President Trump (please) invite all of these people to go to the Front Line in Ukraine as soon as possible to personally fight their glorious war there ? And can he (please) include Boris Johnson as well?

INVITEES TO WASHINGTON LAST WEEK: Ursula Von Der Leyen (unelected President of EU Commission), Keir Starmer (PM of UK), Alexander Stubb (President of Finland), Volodymyr Zelensky (unelected President/Military Dictator of Ukraine), Emmuel Macron (President of France), Georgia Meloni (PM of Italy), Friedreich Merz (Chancellor of Germany), Mark Rutte (unelected Secretary General of NATO).

Cynics (including BOOM) will ask — did the people on this list all rise to positions of power because of their outstanding skills? Or were they all carefully selected and promoted because they lacked those qualities? And who (exactly) did they represent as a group? What (exactly) were they doing in Washington?

WHO WAS NOT THERE? - NOT THE EU - NOT NATO

They were all on full display in Washington DC last week in supposed unity with Trump playing the role of Big Daddy in a bizarre reality TV show. It seemed to be a meeting of an exclusive club. Exclusive indeed, not inclusive. However, the real facts of the matter are easy to grasp if you consider who was not there.

The European Union, for example, has 27 Member Nations that are supposed to work together for peace, stability and economic cooperation. Where were the leaders of Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Ireland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands?

Presumably they were not invited.

NATO has 32 Member States in total. So - where were the leaders of Albania, Canada, Iceland, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Turkey?

Presumably they were not invited.

To BOOM, the attendees were carefully selected. Trump did not want anyone of quality there. He wanted the idiots on show and he put them in their place. It was a display of warmongers — plain and simple.

These weak political leaders endlessly state “we are under threat”, “we live in uncertain times”, “we must defend democracy”. But the fact is that they prefer war over peace. They prefer totalitarianism to democracy. And they wish to sacrifice Ukrainian men at war in their thousands into the Russian Meat Grinder while sipping champagne, smiling and hugging each other far from harms way. The mainstream media repeat their mantras obediently.

Such statements allow them an age-old excuse – “we did our best in difficult circumstances”. But BOOM does not forgive them kindly when they make that excuse. Where is pragmatism? Where are the architects of Peace? Where are the Statesmen (and women)?

Trump knew (exactly) what he was doing in Washington. It was a Show and Tell. He was able to dominate the carefully selected idiots, the Confederacy of Dunces, to put them on show as a group of warmongers in a bid to push them towards finding a long lasting, genuine peace for the people of Ukraine and Russia. Time will tell if this was a useful strategy. BOOM is inclined to think that it was certainly worth trying.

ENDLESS RISING STOCK MARKETS? OR NOT?

This week BOOM will look at stock markets around the globe, looking for “these uncertain times”.

We are witnessing possibly the greatest Bull Market in history. As to what is driving it, who knows? BOOM thinks it is being driven by fear for the future, not optimism.

BOOM PREDICTED THIS WOULD HAPPEN IN OCTOBER 2022

Bear in mind what BOOM wrote way back on 16th October 2022 when BOOM saw the peak of CPI inflation -- " the peak of CPI inflation may be in the past. If we are past the peak, then the prices of stocks and bonds should start to rise from here". US stock prices started rising 2 days later and US bond prices started rising 5 days later. The Peak of CPI inflation had occurred in July 2022 but almost nobody had noticed except BOOM.

Here is the US Stock Market (S & P 500 Large Cap Index) and Bond Market (BND — ETF for Total Bond Market), Gold, Bitcoin and Commodities over the last 5 years.

As CPI inflation peaked in mid 2022, it was seemingly replaced by aggressive Asset Price Inflation.

The Red Arrows begin at BOOM’s 16th October 2022 date.

SHARES (S & P 500)

BONDS (BND)

BITCOIN (GBTC)

GOLD (GLD)

COMMODITIES (USCI)

All charts in BOOM taken from Stockcharts.com, IncredibleCharts.com and Trading Economics

THE LAST 6 MONTHS IN STOCKS AROUND THE WORLD

The following charts all cover the last 6 months of stock market performance. The “shock” from Trump’s Tariff War can be seen in early 2025. However, since April, there does not appear to be any great “uncertainty” being displayed by investors (quite the opposite), except perhaps in regard to Ukraine and Russia. In fact, the trends displayed have been very strong indeed.

CHINA – Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

HONG KONG – Stock Market Index (HK50)

UNITED STATES – Dow Jones Stock Index

UNITED STATES – S & P 500 Large Cap Stock Index

UNITED STATES – NASDAQ Stock Index

JAPAN — NIKKEI Stock Index

GERMANY – Stock Market Index (DE40)

FRANCE — FR40 Stock Index

UNITED KINGDOM — LONDON FTSE 100

INDIA — Nifty 50 Index

SPAIN — Dow Jones Stock Index

NORWAY - Dow Norway Stock Index

AUSTRALIA — All Ords Stock Index

Now — let’s look at the Stock Markets of UKRAINE and RUSSIA over the last 6 months.

RUSSIA — Stock Market Index

UKRAINE — the PFTS Stock Index

AND …… THE BEST PERFORMER OF ALL (!)

VENEZUELA STOCK INDEX

CERTAINTY OR UNCERTAINTY ? OPTIMISM OR FEAR?

That last chart begs the all important question. Are investors buying stocks because of optimism and certainty about the future — or because of uncertainty?

If it is driven by lack of faith, lack of trust in government institutions about the future, then is Venezuela simply leading the way? BOOM thinks that is the case. Fear for the future is the driving force here.

Do investors know something that is not apparent to the political class and the mainstream media?

Or is this just being driven by excessive exuberance?

UNITED STATES POPULATION WITH DISABILITY — 21 % OF US LABOR FORCE IS DISABLED

Is the USA becoming a disabled nation? And, if so, what is driving this?

The number of people over 16 years age registering as disabled has increased dramatically from 28.98 Million in July 2020 to 35.9 Million in July 2025.

This is an increase of 7 MILLION in just 5 years. The surge higher began when the controversial, experimental Covid “vaccines” were released onto an unsuspecting public in early 2021. This is extremely concerning.

The potential US Labour Force is 170 million so this is an increase of 4 % since 2021. The Total Number of Disabled is now 21 % of the potential Labour Force.

=============================================================

In economics (and finance), things work until they don’t. Do your own research. Make your own conclusions.

BOOM does not offer investment advice.

============================================================

