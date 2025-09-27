Money, Money, Money …….

US GOVERNMENT DEBT -- $ 37.5 Trillion – Sounds Big?

The US Federal Government currently has a Debt securities issuance of $ $37,469,695,592,279.39 as at 25th September. That is approximately $ 37.5 Trillion (or $ 37,469 Billion).

That number is calculated and published by the Treasury Department on their Debt to The Penny website for all to see. There are no secrets. There is no mystery.

Source: https://fiscaldata.treasury.gov/datasets/debt-to-the-penny/debt-to-the-penny

The Debt to the Penny dataset provides information about the total outstanding public debt and is reported each day. Debt to the Penny is made up of (1) intragovernmental holdings and (2) debt held by the public.

From Debt to The Penny Website --

Total public debt outstanding is composed of Treasury Bills, Notes, Bonds, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), Floating Rate Notes (FRNs), and Federal Financing Bank (FFB) securities, as well as Domestic Series, Foreign Series, State and Local Government Series (SLGS), U.S. Savings Securities, and Government Account Series (GAS) securities. Debt to the Penny is updated at the end of each business day with data from the previous business day.

1. Total Public Debt Outstanding -- $37,469,695,592,279.39 = $ 37. 5 Trillion (approx) Total of (1) intragovernmental holdings plus (2) debt held by the public.

2. Debt Held by the Public -- $30,143,073,922,487.06 = $ 30.143 Trillion (approx)

All federal debt is held by US resident individuals, corporations, state or local governments, Federal Reserve Banks plus foreign governments, and other entities outside the United States less Federal Financing Bank (FFB) securities.

3. Intragovernmental Holdings -- $7,326,621,669,792.33 = $ 7. 33 Trillion (approx)

Intra-governmental holdings include Government Account Series (GAS) securities held by Government Trust Funds, revolving funds, and special funds; and Federal Financing Bank (FFB) securities. They are also held by the Government’s Social Security Trust Fund, the Disability Insurance Trust Fund, Medicare Trust Funds. Some are held by Federal Government Pension Funds (for its employees) and Military Pension Funds. These investments are generally held right through to Maturity and, therefore, are not actively traded on any secondary market.

US GOVERNMENT DEBT OVER 10 YEARS –

This Chart taken from Debt to the Penny shows the three categories of US Government Debt over the last 10 Years. BOOM has drawn the coloured lines.

1. The Brown Line (at the bottom) is for IntraGovernmental Holdings. It shows a steady but not dramatic increase over the 10 year time period.

2. The Two Green Lines show the progression of Debt Held by The Public – from 2016 to 2020 (the first Green Line) and from then onwards to present day, 2020 - 2025 (the second Green Line).

3. Two Red Lines show the progression of Total Debt Outstanding which includes Intragovernmental holdings (1 Plus 2), again up to 2020 (the First Green Line) and then on to present day 2025 (the second Red Line)

The most important lines for readers to focus on are the GREEN Lines – Debt Held by the Public.

They show that the Debt Held by the Public 10 years ago was $ 13.06 Trillion (approx). It has increased steadily, day by day, to $ 17.16 Trillion (at the beginning of 2020). Then, the Covid Fear and Panic Event was launched on the entire Planet in coordinated governmental actions. It is now obvious that there was actually no significant threat from this virus. In fact, data now clearly reveals that it was no more a threat than a normal Influenza epidemic. However, this was an epidemic of PANIC and FEAR, unwisely fuelled by governments, the mainstream media and big Pharmaceutical companies.

In response to the Covid “threat”, the Trump Administration rapidly increased government Debt in the first 6 months of 2020 to $ 20.52 Trillion (by the 1st July). That increase in Debt was caused by a rapid acceleration of increased Government spending of $ 3.36 Trillion. That is a HUGE increase in that very short time frame of less than 6 months. In BOOM’s opinion, that accelerated spending caused a huge surge in money volume and velocity in the US economy which caused the subsequent surge in CPI inflation that began 6 months later. That CPI inflation surge spread all over the globe.

The second Green Line shows the slow but steady growth of Debt Held by the Public from $ 20.52 Trillion in mid 2020 to $ 30.14 Trillion last week. That indicates increased Debt of $ 9.62 Trillion in the 5 year time frame from July 2020. In other words, that suggests that US Budget deficits averaged almost $ 2 Trillion per year from July 2020 to September 2025. Remarkable.

From The Brookings Report --

What did the Fed do in response to the COVID-19 crisis?

Quote: “The Federal Reserve stepped in with a broad array of actions to keep credit flowing to limit the economic damage from the pandemic. These included large purchases of U.S. government and mortgage-backed securities and lending to support households, employers, financial market participants, and state and local governments. “We are deploying these lending powers to an unprecedented extent [and] … will continue to use these powers forcefully, proactively, and aggressively until we are confident that we are solidly on the road to recovery,” Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, said in April 2020”

Reference: https://www.brookings.edu/articles/fed-response-to-covid19/

In response to these extraordinary Government and central bank actions, the M2 Money Supply grew rapidly by $ 2.831 Trillion from February 2020 to July 2020. This was a huge Quantitative Easing event.

CHART -- M2 MONEY SUPPLY (since 2018)

So – Who Owns the US National Debt? (excluding government agencies)

The holders of US Government Debt (excluding intragovernmental holdings) are US resident individuals and institutions and foreign individuals, institutions and Governments. Most of those Treasury securities are publicly traded on secondary Bond markets.

US investors are individuals, corporations, state or local governments, Federal Reserve Banks. Foreign investors include foreign governments and other foreign entities outside the United States.

Foreign investors hold about 30 % of the Debt = $ 9.158 Trillion

US based investors hold the remaining 70 % = $ 21 Trillion (approx)

From tic data for July --

Source: https://ticdata.treasury.gov/resource-center/data-chart-center/tic/Documents/slt_table5.html

List of Major Foreign Holders – above $ 200 Billion

Japan -- US $ 1,151 Billion ($ 1.15 Trillion)

UK -- $ 899.3 Billion

China -- $ 730.7 Billion

Cayman Islands -- $ 438.7 Billion

Belgium -- $ 428.2 Billion

Luxembourg -- $ 405 Billion

France -- $ 392 Billion

Canada -- $ 381.4 Billion

Ireland -- $ 324.1 Billion

Switzerland – $ 303 Billion

Taiwan – $ 299.8 Billion

Singapore -- $ 253.6 Billion

Hong Kong -- $ 247.9

India -- $ 219.7 Billion

Norway -- $ 208 Billion

Brazil -- $ 201.7 Billion



Total Foreign Holders = $ 9,158 Billion ($ 9 Trillion = 30 %)

FOREIGN HOLDERS OF US DEBT



China plus Hong Kong holds 3.2 %

($ 730.7 Billion plus $ 247.9 Billion = $ 978.6 Billion)



Japan holds 3.8 % ($ 1,151.4 Billion)

Contrary to popular opinion, China does not and cannot easily “control” the US in any way through its holdings of US Treasuries. And it cannot easily “crash” the US economy or the US Dollar by selling those Treasury securities. If it did, it would wind up with US Dollars in cash as settlement. And then it would have to decide where to invest that cash. The most obvious place to invest such a large volume of US Dollars in cash would be in other US based assets, such as real estate or stocks. Alternatively, the funds could be placed as US Dollar deposits in US banks or moved to US Dollar deposits in offshore banks. China could then exchange those US Dollars for other currencies over time. However, $ 978.6 Billion would not have a significant effect on the secondary market for US Treasuries unless all of this was done on one day at a single moment. And, if so, the US Treasury would be aware of such a transaction immediately and could easily have a Proxy (or the Federal Reserve) step in to immediately buy the securities on offer.

There is another thing to consider here. Because both China and Japan receive large amounts of US Dollars in trade settlements every day, neither are likely to engage in any dramatic trading strategies as outlined above to “crash” the US Dollar or the US economy. Those conspiratorial dreams which appear in many “expert” articles appear fanciful or, quite frankly, deeply misleading.

US TREASURY SECURITIES ISSUANCE MONTHLY

This Chart shows how the US issued Treasury Securities, Month by Month through the last 13 Months from June 2024 to June 2025.

It illustrates dramatically that most of the issuance concerns T Bills (which are very short term securities of one year or less). It shows that (roughly) $ 2 Trillion of these T Bills are reaching Maturity and being re-issued EVERY MONTH.

Remember, the Intragovernmental holdings are (generally) held to maturity and are (probably) more likely to comprise long term maturities. The Debt Total excluding the intragovernmental holdings is equal to $ 30.14 Trillion.

The average Maturity of Treasury Securities issued at any one time is around 6 Years. 20 % of the total issuance concerns T Notes and T Bonds which takes the average maturity up to 6 years.

Treasury Bills Explained

Treasury Bills (or T-Bills for short) are short-term securities (financial contracts) issued by the US Department of the Treasury. T-Bills have maturity periods ranging from a few days up to 52 weeks (one year).

Investors regard T Bills as extremely safe because they are, in essence, backed by the full faith and credit of the United States Government. In other words, they are seen as being safer than Bank Deposits. When an investor buys a Treasury Bill, they are lending money to the government. New T-Bills are issued regularly to refinance maturing T-Bills. T-Bills are sold in denominations ranging from $1,000 for retail investors up to $ Billions of dollars for very large institutional investors. They can be traded (sold and purchased) on secondary Treasury markets (mostly in New York).



Treasury Bills have a maturity of one year or less, and they do not pay interest before the expiry of the maturity period. They are sold in auctions at a discount from the par value of the Bill and are most commonly offered with maturities of 28 days (one month), 91 days (3 months), 182 days (6 months), and 364 days (one year).

Current Yields on US T-Bills --

One Month -- 4.12 %

Three Months -- 3.96 %

Six Months -- 3.86 %

Twelve Months – 3.66 %

Treasury Notes and Treasury Bonds

T Notes have a maturity term of between 2 years and 10 years. T Bonds have a maturity term of between 10 years and 30 years (mostly 30 years).

Current Yields on T Notes and T Bonds

10 Years -- 4.18 %

20 Years -- 4.73 %

30 Years -- 4.76 %

Who are the US Based Investors in Treasury Securities?

(Not a complete list) Debt held by the Public.

US mutual funds: These hold around 20 % of the Debt held by the Public.

Federal Reserve: US Treasury Securities Held by All Federal Reserve Banks is at a current level of US $ 4.2 Trillion — about 14 %

US Households and Nonprofit Organizations: Around 9 – 10 %

US Commercial Banks: Currently Around 6 %

US Insurance companies: Around 2 – 3 %

Exchange traded funds (ETFs): Around 2.0%

US Private Pension funds: Around 1.5 %

US Securities Brokers and Dealers: Around 1 – 2 %

CHART – US DEBT HELD BY FEDERAL RESERVE



Will the US ever Default on its Debt?

The answer is No. For default to occur, the US Dollar would have to collapse internally and externally (causing a Hyperinflaton event in the USA) or the US would have to experience a persistent, severe high inflation event domestically.

No alternative currency is allowed to circulate inside US Borders and, externally, the US Dollar is the global Reserve Currency, held offshore in large volumes to assist in the settlements of trade and capital transactions. BOOM constantly explains that the US Dollar Empire is not about to collapse any day soon because of these huge volumes offshore (which are called Eurodollars) and because lack of an alternative both domestically and offshore is the defence against currency collapse and Hyperinflation.

So, the US Dollar is not about to “collapse” and the US economy is not facing bankruptcy – sorry, Elon.

In fact, National Debt defaults are very rare events in history.

NATIONS DON’T GO “BANKRUPT”

Nations do not apply for loans from banks to fund their deficit spending.

They do not collateralise their assets in bank loans.

They issue Treasury Securities to willing investors.

Banks do not put Nation states into “bankruptcy”.

Nations don’t go bankrupt.

In rather rare circumstances, usually in developing nations with unwise (and possibly corrupt) economic management, some nations can default on their Bond contracts although this is extremely unlikely for the US Government.

In such circumstances, those nations must meet with their Creditors (the holders of their Bonds) and arrange a mutually agreeable settlement. In such situations, the creditors often accept large losses on their investments.

National Debt is Not a Bank Loan – No Collateral is offered.

National Debt is Contractual between nations and willing investors.

National Bonds do not create new money (except in rare QE programs)

Debt to GDP Ratios are misleading (All of the Debt up to 30 years Term is compared to just one year of GDP)

National Debt Defaults are Extremely Rare

National Debt Levels are (generally) not a problem

Governments Should (generally) NEVER run a Budget Surplus (there are some exceptions to this — see below — Some Nations Don’t Deficit Spend)

There are 2 possible adverse consequences to increasing Governmental debt volumes too rapidly --

CPI Inflation Risk Hyperinflation Risk/Currency Collapse (Extremely Low) — more likely if an alternative currency is allowed to circulate within the economy

NATIONAL DEBT DEFAULTS ARE VERY RARE – 0.2 % in 40 years

Over the last 40 years, the total of top 10 Sovereign Debt Defaults was almost $ 600 Billion. However, almost half of that was Greece’s default in March 2012.

So the majority of defaults in that time period (excluding Greece) totals approximately $ 330 Billion.

Total Global Debt exceeds well over $ 300 TRILLION (public and private). So, the sovereign defaults (excluding Greece) over 40 years are equal to just 0.1 % of the total. If we include the Greek fiasco, it is about 0.2 %.

NO NEW MONEY

NO NEW MONEY is created to invest in government Treasury securities (except during rare QE programs by a central bank).

It is (almost always) old money in the form of savings that is used to buy Treasury securities and fund the government’s deficit spending programs. That old money was created previously, originated in commercial bank loans (98 %) or in the issuance of physical cash by the Treasury (2 %).

So – increased Government Debt does NOT increase the money supply volume (except in rare QE programs).

Private debt is the main cause of increased new money supply volumes.

Deficit Spending is Good for the Economy

If a Government spends more than its taxation revenues, then it is said to be engaged in Deficit Spending. Most nations do this. Why? Because it makes sense. It has the effect of Turbo-charging an economy. It takes funds from savings held in the financial sector and re-circulates them through the real economy of goods and services. That money is then returned to the investor, the holder of the Treasury securities, who can re-invest them (effect a Rollover) or take them elsewhere in the investment universe.

No New Money is Needed (in most circumstances)

Of course, the Government must pay the investor interest generated during the term of the investment but that is a small price to pay for the utility of the money volume and its velocity in the real economy. It is especially a good deal because it does not directly involve the creation of any new money (except in the rare instance when a central bank engages in a QE program). In fact, the utility and velocity of the money in circulation should ideally generate sufficient economic activity to expand the GDP (the overall number of transactions) and subsequent new credit creation.

Some Nations Don’t Deficit Spend — Why?

Nations that don’t deficit spend usually come from two groups

Those that have huge trade revenues (usually from selling Oil and Gas) or Those that are too small or too poor to attract Bond investors

Here are the Nations that produce a Budget Surplus —



Source: World Atlas: https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/countries-with-the-top-budget-surplus.html

And here are the nations that currently have Debt to GDP Ratios above 90 %. This means that they have a long history of deficit spending. Some are indebted to the IMF which distorts the list a little. Note that the USA is number 8 on the list. Japan and Singapore are Number 2 and Number 3.

Source: https://economicsinsider.com/top-25-countries-with-the-highest-debt-to-gdp-ratio/

Here is another list from another source (World Economics) that uses Purchasing Power Parity in its calculation of GDP.

World Economics has upgraded each country’s GDP presenting it in Purchasing Power Parity terms with added estimates for the size of the informal economy and adjustments for out-of-date GDP base year data. Using the World Economics GDP Database it is possible to see more realistic debt levels for each country.

Using that methodology, the list above 100 % Debt/GDP is presented here.

Source: https://www.worldeconomics.com/Debt/

Share BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

