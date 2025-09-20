Share BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

US ECONOMY NOT BOOMING

Last week, BOOM explained that the US economy does not seem to be “booming” as per the narrative being pushed by hyperbolic President, Donald Trump. The facts presented by BOOM appeared to show the opposite view and they did not reveal “Trillions of dollars flooding into America”. In fact, they revealed an economy struggling to maintain growth other than that generated by government spending.

This week, BOOM will look at other indicators. First, let’s look at Private Credit Growth in the US to see if there is any evidence there of a “booming” Trump economy.

Total Credit to Private Non-Financial Sector — over 5 years

Total Credit to Private Non-Financial Sector — over 1 Year

Total Credit to Private Non-Financial Sector — currently reported (as at end of first Quarter) was close to $ 42 Trillion ($ 41.935 T). That sounds impressive in text format but, if you look at the long term graph, it becomes obvious that Private Credit in the US has not grown significantly over the last 12 months. In fact, the total has grown modestly from $ 41.215 Trillion (at end of First Quarter 2024) to $ 41.935 Trillion (at end of First Quarter 2025)

That is an annual gain of credit extended to the Private Sector of only $ 700 Billion in an economy with an annual GDP of $ 30,275 Billion ($ 30.275 Trillion) and total assets of $ 269,000 Billion ($269 Trillion).

POOR ANNUALISED GAIN IN US CREDIT EXPANSION TO PRIVATE SECTOR

In other words, the gain in Credit Expansion to the Private Sector over the last 12 months, expressed as a percentage of Total Assets is just 0.26 %.

THAT is a horrifying number. However, most of that occurred during the last year of Biden’s Presidency. MAGA people will claim that “it will boom now that Trump is in power”.

Well, we can watch and see. The figure will be updated to the second quarter on December 8th. It is provided by an independent source — The Bank for International Settlements.

DATA SOURCE: Bank for International Settlements (Basel, Switzerland).

“Credit is provided by domestic banks, all other sectors of the economy and non-residents. The "private non-financial sector" includes non-financial corporations (both private-owned and public-owned), households and non-profit institutions serving households as defined in the System of National Accounts 2008”.

FEDERAL RESERVE DROPS FED FUNDS INTEREST RATE

We all know now that the Federal Reserve dropped its Fed Funds Rate last week by 0.25 %. In BOOM’s opinion, this is too little, TOO LATE.

Of course, MAGA people (and others) will say that lower interest rates will trigger a surge in US credit expansion. And that may be true. However, in BOOM’s experience, the timing, speed and magnitude of any official interest rate decline is what matters. BOOM would have opted for a 0.5 % reduction in the present circumstances. And BOOM would have reduced rates more forcefully at a much earlier time.

The Fed has been extremely reluctant to lower rates. In fact, it is THREE years behind the curve. The Peak of CPI inflation occurred way back in July 2022. And, believe it or not, that was when the Fed began raising rates (!).

Everything is easier in retrospect. But these two 5 Year charts reveal just how out of touch the Fed was in its monetary policy timing. It was way too reluctant to raise rates in 2022 and, when it did, the CPI Peak occurred soon after.

Then, the Fed compounded the error by continuing to raise rates for a further 12 months.

BOOM called the Peak of CPI inflation in October 2022.

US CPI INFLATION OVER 5 YEARS

For two years now, since August 2023, the Fed has been too reluctant to lower their official interest rate despite evidence that CPI inflation was in clear downtrend. This mistake has caused the US economy to stall.

A Very Serious Mistake Has Been Made by The Fed

Reluctance to lower rates is a very serious mistake, especially when CPI inflation is demonstrably falling and especially if that fall persists for 3 years.

Such recalcitrance to act sends a strong signal to investors and entrepreneurs that they should be extremely wary. It heightens caution. And in an economy that is dependent upon consumption (consumer spending), high interest rates effectively steal funds from consumers’ pockets and sends them to banks and other financial institutions.

Sending funds to the financial sector in such a situation is like sending coal to Newcastle (or to Wyoming if you are in the US). It does not stimulate an economy in which potential borrowers are hesitant and fearful while watching their savings being siphoned off to the finance sector in high interest rate payments.

Of course, the risk mitigation effect of this to the Finance Sector makes bank shares more attractive to investors. Banks with falling risk profiles trigger investors’ appetites. So — what has happened as a result?

Here is the share performance for XLF — the Financial Sector SPDR Fund over the last 5 years. It’s all UP, UP, UP.

Rising Total Bank Liabilities over the last 5 years (and 10 years) also show a Bonanza of Risk Reduction in the US Financial Sector.

TOTAL BANK LIABILITIES — All US Commercial Banks — over 5 years

TOTAL BANK LIABILITIES — All US Commercial Banks — over 10 years

While banking Liabilities have been rising, rising, rising, the Profit performance from their loan books (Assets) has been stagnant, especially over the last 5 years. In fact, their Return on Assets has been falling. New readers should note that Banks regard Loans as Assets and Cash as Liabilities.

The banking industry reported an ROA (Return on Assets) Ratio of 1.13 percent in second quarter 2025, down 3 basis points from one quarter earlier and down 6 basis points from one year earlier. The next 3 charts are from the FDIC — Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation — Quarterly Banking Profile Second Quarter 2025, released on August 26th. Note the Red Arrows drawn by BOOM which track the Return on Assets.

The US banking industry’s Bank Loans as a percentage of Total Assets, made up of longer-term loans and securities, fell for the tenth consecutive quarter to 34.1 percent after peaking at 39.7 percent in fourth quarter 2022. The industry’s longer-term assets as a share of total assets are now below the pre-pandemic average of 35 percent. This is a very concerning situation and indicates borrower reluctance or banking reluctance to make loans. Or both?

US BANK LOANS AS A PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL ASSSETS

BOOM must emphasise here that none of these statistics is worrying in terms of solvency of the US banking system. This is not a re-run of 2008.

However, over the last 3 - 5 years, looking at the data released by the FDIC, there appears to have been increasing lack of bank profit performance and a rise in anxiety regarding taking on new loans.

Both are concerning and, in BOOM’s opinion, are due to Federal Reserve recalcitrance in lowering interest rates.

Sub-Optimal Bank Performance

BOOM’s analysis adds up to a sub-optimal US banking system, being held back by the Fed’s overly cautious approach to monetary policy.

If BOOM can see this, why can’t the Fed?

Remember — BOOM is just one man who observes the US economy accurately from a very long way away. There appears to be very serious cultural problems within the Fed and that can be laid at the feet of poor leadership.

Taken from the Fed’s website — 500 specialist researchers and 24,000 employees.

The Federal Reserve has approximately 24,000 employees, with about 3,000 at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C., and around 21,000 at the 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks across the country.

The Federal Reserve Board employs more than 500 researchers, including more than 400 Ph.D. economists, who represent an exceptionally diverse range of interests and specific areas of expertise. Board researchers conduct cutting edge research, produce numerous working papers and notes, and are among the leading contributors at professional meetings and in major journals. Our researchers also produce a wide variety of economic analyses and forecasts for the Board of Governors and the Federal Open Market Committee.

If you don’t believe BOOM, here is a link where the researchers are listed —

https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/researchers.htm

Can an economy “boom” with Sub-Optimal banking performance?

The answer to that question is NO. Bank loans require willing borrowers and if the borrowers are reluctant to borrow, then the whole system of Money Supply suffers.

The Velocity of M2 Money Supply in the USA has been relatively stagnant since the 4th Quarter of 2023.

It collapsed in 2020 due to the massive government induced Fear and Panic campaign and the Non Pandemic of “Covid”. It was flat for two years from 2020 - 2022 and then began to recover. However, since the 4th Quarter of 2023, it has notably stalled.

VELOCITY OF M2 MONEY — 10 year Chart

Meanwhile, M2 Money (not Seasonally adjusted) as at the End of July 2025, has also stalled just below $ 22 Trillion since early 2022.

M2 MONEY — 10 Year Chart

And the chart for Real M2 Money (Seasonally Adjusted), where the M2 Money Supply is deflated by CPI Inflation, shows a falling and flat pattern since early 2022.

REAL M2 MONEY STOCK — 10 Year Chart

What is M2 Money?

Before May 2020, M2 consists of M1 plus (1) savings deposits (including money market deposit accounts); (2) small-denomination time deposits (time deposits in amounts of less than $100,000) less individual retirement account (IRA) and Keogh balances at depository institutions; and (3) balances in retail money market funds (MMFs) less IRA and Keogh balances at MMFs.



Beginning May 2020, M2 consists of M1 plus (1) small-denomination time deposits (time deposits in amounts of less than $100,000) less IRA and Keogh balances at depository institutions; and (2) balances in retail MMFs less IRA and Keogh balances at MMFs. Seasonally adjusted M2 is constructed by summing savings deposits (before May 2020), small-denomination time deposits, and retail MMFs, each seasonally adjusted separately, and adding this result to seasonally adjusted M1.

WHAT DOES ALL THIS MEAN?

To quote from last week’s BOOM Summary on the US Economy —

“In summary, there is a lot of hot air being produced in the White House but, unfortunately, that does not seem to be having the expected stimulatory effect on the economy. Any confidence generated by an overly positive, hyperbolic President is being undermined by consumer uncertainty about the future. Trump may learn the hardest lesson of all — the American consumer controls the destiny of the US economy, not the White House.”

Further evidence presented this week shows that the serious economic illness in the US which began in early 2022 during the Biden Presidency has not yet shown any convincing signs of recovery during the Trump Presidency.

It is early days in the new Republican Presidency, so BOOM must give Trump and his Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, the benefit of some doubt. However, BOOM is concerned that the US economy may not recover while it is beset with so much uncertainty and doubt about the future.

The US Consumer is clearly lacking in confidence.

University of Michigan Current Conditions shows how US consumers assess current economic conditions in the country. The index is calculated monthly based on a telephone survey of at least 500 US households, which the University of Michigan conducts to calculate five different indices, including this one.

Respondents are polled to answer various questions, including the following ones:

Whether their families' financial conditions have become better or worse than a year ago

Whether it is a good time to purchase large household items and make other large purchases

MICHIGAN CURRENT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS — OVER 5 YEARS

MICHIGAN CURRENT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS — OVER 10 YEARS

MICHIGAN CONSUMER EXPECTATIONS — OVER 10 YEARS

The Michigan Consumer Expectations survey shows the same worrying pattern.

MICHIGAN CONSUMER SENTIMENT - OVER 10 YEARS

And the Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey shows the same worrying pattern.

Meanwhile, US Household Debt just keeps rising but it is falling as a percentage of GDP. This suggests that the engine of GDP Growth is not the Consumer, but Government Spending.

US HOUSEHOLD DEBT OVER 10 YEARS

HOUSEHOLD DEBT AS A PERCENTAGE OF GDP — OVER 10 YEARS

US GOVERNMENT SPENDING

According to USASpending.gov, the Federal Government plans to spend $ 8.52 Trillion this year which means that the annual deficit will be $ 3.32 Billion. USAspending is the official open data source of federal spending information.

In 2024, government spending amounted to $ 6.75 Trillion.

Thus, the projected INCREASE in federal government spending in 2025 is $ 1.77 Trillion …… which is $ 1,770 Billion.

All of this further evidence demonstrates that the US economy is not “booming” at present. It is being kept alive by Government fiscal largesse. THAT is why Elon Musk had to leave Washington and that is why DOGE had to be brought under control. Rapid, large cuts in government expenditure would have tipped the US economy into a sudden, unexpected recession. An economic disaster would have been the result.

BOOM is watching Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and The Federal Reserve

Sooner or later, the precarious position of the US Economy will have to be admitted to by the White House. Government spending is booming and corporate profits are steady. But the private household sector is badly lagging. The People have been left behind. They are not invited to lavish dinners at the White House.

Hyperbolic dreams of a future, golden economy are one thing but the harsh light of reality is another. If indicators deteriorate further, the MAGA balloon will deflate and Americans will lose faith in Washington DC and the White House.

Gunboat Adventures in Venezuela

Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, estimated at approximately 303 billion barrels. These reserves are primarily located in the Orinoco Belt, which contains extra-heavy crude oil that is more challenging and costly to extract compared to lighter oils. Venezuela's heavy crude must be processed by specialized domestic and international refineries.

The US is now engaged in a Naval blockade of Venezuela. It has used military force to destroy three boats and their passengers on the open sea. The rationale is that these boats are involved in drug smuggling operations and are therefore threats to US National Security. Back in the good ole days, this was called ”Gunboat Diplomacy”.

Here is what Wikipedia has to say about Gunboat Diplomacy — Gunboat diplomacy is the pursuit of foreign policy objectives with the aid of conspicuous displays of naval power, implying or constituting a direct threat of warfare should terms not be agreeable to the superior force. The term originated in the 19th century, during the age of imperialism, when Western powers, especially the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States would use their superior military capabilities, particularly their naval assets, to intimidate less powerful nations into granting concessions.

This cartoon by William Allen Rogers was published in 1904.

So — what is happening? An article published in OilPrice.com in June summed it up nicely in three key points.

U.S. sanctions have halted Chevron’s operations in Venezuela, leaving China as the primary buyer of Venezuelan crude.

While not officially taking over Chevron’s assets, Chinese companies like China Concord Petroleum and Anhui Guangda Mining are signing secretive production-sharing deals to operate oil fields and pursue greenfield projects.

Beyond oil, China dominates Venezuela’s mining sector, especially in rare minerals like cassiterite.

Source: https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/How-the-US-is-Handing-Over-Venezuelas-Oil-Sector-to-China.html

In 2017, Venezuela was supplying almost 800,000 barrels of oil per day to the United States. That number is now at Zero.

So — where is the oil going? The answer is obvious — to China, of course. China has some oil but is only the world’s 7th largest producer. It is therefore hugely dependent upon energy imports. China's crude oil imports have soared from 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2000 to a record 11.1 million bpd in 2024, reinforcing its status as the world's largest importer with a 23% share of global imports in 2023. China is also the world’s second largest refiner of oil.

This interesting graphic shows where China’s oil comes from over the period 2009 - 2019. The mix is much the same today.

US IMPERIALISM ?

All of this begs one question — What (exactly) is the US doing with its naval presence off the coast of Venezuela? Is it all about drug smuggling?

BOOM can offer an alternative explanation. Way back in 1933, this map was produced by a recently formed US company in New York, Technocracy Incorporated. The map reveals the “Technate” of America and readers should note that it includes the USA, Canada, Greenland, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Belize, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Cuba, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and, last but not least, Venezuela.

THE TECHNATE OF AMERICA

Technocracy Incorporated was essentially a Fascist organisation dedicated to the idea of selected experts running a nation instead of democratically elected representatives. Elon Musk’s maternal Grandfather, Joshua Haldeman, was a leading light for it in Canada. He was detained by the Canadian government during World War Two and soon afterwards fled to Apartheid South Africa.

A technocracy is a model of governance wherein decision-makers are chosen for office based on their technical expertise and background. A technocracy differs from a traditional democracy in that individuals selected to a leadership role are chosen through a process that emphasizes their relevant skills and proven performance, as opposed to whether or not they fit the majority interests of a popular vote.

Technocracy Inc dreamed of a “Greater America” (the “Technate”) where the resources (and people) of all these nations would be captured. The Dream was far too close to Hitler’s National Socialism and Mussolini’s dream in which Fascism is the merger of State and Corporate power. Thus, Technocracy failed to attract followers due to World War Two. However, the Technocracy “Dream” lives on.

Is the Dream of the Technate being resurrected by elements in the US today?

Is Donald Trump in full control of the US Military as Commander in Chief?

Is he being led down a Technocratic pathway to the Imperial Dream of a “Greater America”?

Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State has visited 24 countries so far this year. Central America, the Caribbean and the Northern nations of South America feature strongly.

The number of visits per country or territory where Secretary Rubio travelled is:

One visit to Belgium, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador , France, Germany, Guatemala, Guyana , Italy, Jamaica, Malaysia, Mexico , the Netherlands, Panama, Suriname , Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Vatican City

Two visits to Canada, Israel, and Qatar

Three visits to Saudi Arabia

=============================================================

In economics (and finance), things work until they don’t. Do your own research. Make your own conclusions.

BOOM does not offer investment advice.

============================================================

BOOM has developed a loyal readership which includes many of the world’s most senior economists, central bankers, fund managers and academics.