BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GregB's avatar
GregB
13h

"Technocracy Inc dreamed of a “Greater America” (the “Technate”) where the resources (and people) of all these nations would be captured. "

That is exactly what the EU is all about and why the people, at least those paying attention, in the UK, voted to leave.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Arthur's avatar
Arthur
16h

It probably helps to be somewhat removed from the WWFesque activities within the District of Corruption (D. C. ) to see reality for what it is.

The impact of decades of deploying UN Agendas 21 & 2030, the New Urban Agenda, the 17 SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), the Green New Deal, the Paris Climate Accord, Build Back Better, the Great Reset, etc., are culminating with businesses shutting down across the board.

We continue to lose farmers from their farms, evidenced by the fact that the sales of combines are down over 40%.

Businesses continue to jesttison employees, which exacerbates an already precarious situation. It is anyone's guess how many recent auto and home purchases will result in default as individuals find themselves unemployed.

Lowering interest rates by .25 of 1% won't spur home sales. Many willing buyers are unable to complete their transactions, due to lack of the ability to obtain homeowners insurance. Homeowners insurance premiums continue to spiral upwards due to AI (Artificially Inflated) personal property taxes.

The gap between the haves and have nots continues to widen, with an increasing amount of those who used to support the have nots finding themselves as have nots.

The masses continue to be distracted and divided as their reality continues to conform to the global agenda. Only divine intervention can save us from the witches brew that has been poisoning us for decades, along with the coming digital panopticom of digital IDs, Stablecoins, and a social credit scoring system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Gerry Brady
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture