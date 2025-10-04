US Farmers — “Close to Collapse” ………. caught between high interest rates and low agricultural commodity prices

Something happened in the US economy in June 2022 ……… something very important that the US Federal Reserve missed completely ……..

Outraged US Farmers – “Collapse Coming” – “Worst Economy in My Lifetime”

Donald Trump has promised Americans a booming economy. He constantly talks about how fabulous the US economy is performing. “I’m tired of winning” and “Trillions of investment funds are flooding into America” and “We’re going to win. We’re going to win so much.”

However, that enthusiasm is not being reflected in the farming sector.

BOOM recently saw an article on Agweb.com that was disturbing. Here are some of the comments reported from farmers in Arkansas and Wisconsin.

Adam Chappell: “This is the worst economy of my lifetime …”.

He goes on to make the point that the only profitable sector in agriculture is in the supply of seeds, chemicals and fertilizers. And he says that those are all supplied in the US by large, monopolistic companies.

Kenneth Graves: “At every level of agriculture, there must be a reckoning” … “I’ve never seen this kinda look in farmers’ eyes. It’s fear. And it’s based in undeniable facts.”

Graves is the chairman of the Arkansas Rice Growers Association. He describes the current business condition as a “coming disaster”, unlike anything he’s witnessed across a 50-year career. He also complained about the suppliers of “seeds, chemicals and machinery.” ….. “Whether this year or next year or the next, there’s a crash coming.”

Bailey Buffalo: “Farmers, Not the Giant Agriculture Manufacturers, Are the Ones Hurting.”

Bailey is President of the Farm Protection Alliance. “Horror stories. The pain is unreal. Worst farming situation I’ve seen in my life,” he says. “Look at Extension [University of Arkansas] numbers — corn growers losing $ 240 per acre; soybeans losing $ 144 per acre; and rice losing $ 380 per acre. The cotton growers may be worst of all.”

Again, the problem of monopolistic suppliers is raised -- ““We can’t climb out of this mess partly because we’re at the mercy of agriculture monopolies. Take corn, cotton, rice and soybean seed. They’re at 70% to 90% control by corporate cartels, in my opinion. Take fertilizer where the top four players control about 82% of the market.”

“Farmers are literally losing money per acre while Big Agriculture is making hundreds of millions of dollars and more”.

AGRICULTURAL PRICES FALLING, FALLING

Time to check the prices for Agricultural Commodities in the USA — the pattern is one of collapse ….. since June 2022. Remember June 2022 was the Peak of CPI Inflation. BOOM alerted readers soon after it happened and commented that stock and bond prices should begin to rise as inflation fell. The Federal Reserve with hundreds of career economists and finance experts didn’t notice and have kept their Fed Funds interest rate too high for three years now since June 2022.

Inflation has continued to fall. However, US farmers are clearly struggling with lower commodity prices and high interest rates. All the charts have a eerie similarity that cannot be ignored. Agricultural Commodity prices started falling in June 2022 (with one exception, Sugar, which started its fall to Earth a year later).

WHEAT PRICES — over 5 years

CORN — over 5 years

SOYBEANS — over 5 years

COTTON — over 5 years

SUGAR — over 5 years — late to the party

The farmers in Wisconsin are equally concerned for their future. Another Agweb article explains.

First-Generation Farmers Set for Day of Reckoning as Agriculture Crisis Deepens? Wisconsin farmer says “wolf is at the door” of young corn and soybean growers.

References:

https://www.agweb.com/news/business/first-generation-farmers-set-day-reckoning-agriculture-crisis-deepens

https://www.agweb.com/markets/outraged-farmers-blame-ag-monopolies-catastrophic-collapse-looms

US Employment Stats show Stagnation

In the US, people are hanging onto their jobs in desperation while employers are changing their staff from full time to part time positions.

This graph shows what is slowly happening over the last 3 years since the Peak of CPI inflation passed in June 2022. The trend is (again) unmistakable.

The US U-6 Unemployment figures include discouraged workers and those working part-time for economic reasons as a percentage of the civilian work force plus all persons marginally attached.

This chart shows what has happened in U–6 Unemployment since Donald Trump took over. Hot air does not employ anyone.



This chart shows a longer time frame of rising U6 Unemployment.



US Job Openings are falling. The pattern begins (again) with the Peak of CPI inflation in June 2022. (Source: Trading Economics)

US Government Job Openings show the exact same pattern, beginning in June 2022. (Source: Zerohedge). Job Quits, when overlaid, show the eerie same pattern.

US Job Quits show the same trend. Employees are not prepared to leave their current positions and seek better ones in the current climate of economic uncertainty.

US Consumers are Not Confident – Leading Economic Indicator (LEI) Falling for Three Years

The US Consumer is responsible for 68 % of US GDP. They have lost confidence in the future and that downward trend is not improving.

The LEI – Leading Economic Indicator – published by The Conference Board, has been falling since (you guessed it) June 2022. It usually falls before and during an economic recession.

It appears that Consumer Expectations are the major brake on the LEI indicator. Here are the LEI components. Look closely at the three major negative components – Consumer Expectations for Business Conditions, New Orders and Building Permits for private housing.

You don’t have to look closely to see falling Consumer Confidence since June 2022 (again from The Conference Board).

Source: https://www.conference-board.org/topics/us-leading-indicators/

Then there is the rising Delinquency Rate on all Commercial Bank Loans – since June 2022. The numbers are not great (yet) but the trend is clear.

US Mortgage Originations have fallen and are now flat

Large bank consumer mortgage originations have especially collapsed since early 2022.

BOOM has been very critical of the Federal Reserve for some considerable time. The US central bank is now 3 years behind the curve in regard to monetary policy. They had no coherent explanation for the rise of CPI inflation that began in early 2021 and they missed the Peak of CPI inflation that occurred in mid 2022. To BOOM , that inflation surge was clearly caused by the massive increase in Trump’s US Government spending in 2020 (in panicked response to the so-called “Covid threat”).

US Government Spending to GDP Ratio

FEDERAL RESERVE — FED FUNDS RATE — They started raising the Fed Funds Rate in June 2022 — right when the Peak of CPI inflation occurred. And they still have it above 4 % (!)

So What’s Next? Are Cracks appearing in “Sub-Prime” Credit and in Buy Now, Pay Later companies (BNPL)?

The US “Sub Prime” credit industry may be starting to show signs of stress. The recent collapse of Tricolor Holdings in Texas into Chapter 11 Bankruptcy is worth noting. Tricolor sold refurbished, used cars to customers with poor or no credit, focusing largely on Hispanic communities in Texas, Arizona, and California. The company was deep into subprime lending, issuing loans with interest rates often exceeding 20%.

With this in mind, the share prices of the Buy Now, Pay Later companies — called BNPL — are worthy of examination.

BNPL companies can be ranked through their annual percentage rate (APR) which is the interest rate charged on a loan for the whole year. The highest APR in the sector, according to Yahoo Finance, is 36 %. That is a staggering annual interest rate on a loan. Some BNPL companies do not charge an APR. Instead, they charge late payment fees. BNPL companies offer split payments over time for purchases.

The sizzle has left SEZZLE, Inc — According to Yahoo, the firm does not charge any interest on purchases. It provides users with staggered payment time periods. However, missing a payment leads to a $15 fee with the missed payment also reported to credit bureaus. Highest APR Charged by Sezzle: 0%

A huge boom has occurred in the share price for Sezzle over the last 2 years. The price surged from around $ 10 to just below $ 190 within 18 months. Such a surge in price would stun the most avid Bitcoin/Crypto gamblers. However, that boom seems to have come to an end over the last 3 months.

Affirm Holdings, Inc — according to Yahoo Finance, “the company offers different types of products. These range from a 0% APR to one that touches 36% for the highest on our list. The 0% option is for those customers that are allowed to make their payment in four instalments, while the other payments start from a baseline APR of 10%.”

The long term, 5 year chart shows a huge market valuation during 2021 when the share price rose to above $ 170. It is now around $ 70.

Highest APR Charged: 36%

Block, Inc operates in the payment industry (formerly Square, includes AfterPay). It had a huge surge in share price over the 12 month period mid 2020 to mid 2021 when it rose from $ 40 per share to $ 280. However, since then, share price progress has succumbed to gravity.

PayPal Holdings, Inc which is one of the world’s largest payment platforms, also offers a BNPL service. Highest APR Charged: 29.99%

KLARNA Group Plc — Highest APR Charged: 28.99% — has recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Its share price has not performed well since listing. Klarna is a fully licensed bank regulated by the Swedish Financial Services Authority. Klarna had the benefit of being one of the first BNPL companies.

Someone is doing well in the US economy - Guess Who?

Someone is Winning – His name is Donald Trump - the BBC Reports

US begins preparing Qatari jet to be used as Air Force One

Preparations are under way to refit a Qatari jumbo jet that is expected to serve as Air Force One for President Donald Trump.

The Boeing aircraft - valued at $ 400 Million - is being donated by Qatar as an “unconditional” gift, with any necessary retrofitting costs being borne by the US government. The deal has ignited criticism from both Trump’s detractors and some allies, with a few calling it a “bribe” from a foreign power.

The White House has insisted that taking the aircraft is legal, and pledged that it will be donated to Trump’s presidential library once he leaves office. Current rules suggest US officials can only accept gifts under $480.

Trump Vows to Protect Qatar — Quid Pro Quo?

The American Heritage Dictionary defines a Quid Pro Quo as — “Something that is given in return for something else or accepted as a reciprocal part of an exchange” or “giving something to receive something else”.

Last week, via an extraordinary Executive Order, Trump committed the US to the military protection of Qatar. However, Hamas has its political offices in Doha so this means that the US will now provide military protection for Hamas leadership who reside there.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz had this to say on the matter — “Trump has granted immunity to Hamas’ leadership when residing in Qatar, despite Netanyahu’s warning that they would not be safe wherever they go.”

Coincidently, Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jnr, have a business relationship with a firm owned by the Qatari government.

Of course, the Jumbo Jet gift and the Quid Pro Quo on military protection are also purely coincidental, according to a White House spokesperson.

Source: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cwy5lp4v594o

US GOVERNMENT BUDGET DEFICIT SPENDING – WHERE DOES IT ALL GO?

Millions, Billions, Trillions …….. it all adds up

BOOM must apologise. In the two editions of BOOM September 14th and September 21st, the following sentence contained two typo errors.

“According to USASpending.gov, the Federal Government plans to spend $ 8.52 Trillion this year which means that the annual deficit will be $ 3.32 Billion.”

Of course, that should have been an annual deficit of $ 3.32 TRILLION. And the term “plans to spend” should have read “is obligated to spend”. Thus, for clarity, the paragraph corrected is --

“According to USASpending.gov, the Federal Government is obligated to spend $ 8.52 Trillion this year which means that the annual obligated deficit will be $ 3.32 Trillion.”

Somehow, BOOM missed the typo. Millions, Billions, Trillions ….. it all adds up. Big numbers can confuse easily. Mea culpa, Mea Culpa.

However, when the typo was brought to BOOM’s attention, it concentrated the mind on the facts of the matter. And the facts are, as always, complicated.

The $ 3.32 Trillion Deficit number as calculated in that sentence is US Federal Government Obligated Spending minus Projected Revenues. Please Note: That is not the common method of presenting the annual Budget deficit. However, it rings the right bells about the US Government’s Fiscal position. Any slow down in government revenues will have a marked effect on US Govt Debt issuance if the gap between Obligations and Revenues continues to widen. If that gap accelerates either due to growing obligations and/or falling revenues, it could then result in a weakened US Dollar. And a weakened Dollar could reduce investors enthusiasm for US Treasuries.

DEFICIT SPENDING FACTS

In January 2025, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected that the federal government would collect $ 5.2 Trillion in revenue in fiscal year 2025.

If USASpending.gov’s US Government projected OBLIGATED spending estimate is correct for 2025 at $ 8.52 Trillion and if the CBO’s projected revenue estimate is correct at $ 5.2 Trillion, then the Federal Government Revenue Deficit (below Obligated Spending) will be $ 3.32 Trillion.

The word OBLIGATED needs clarification here. Obligated spending is defined in the Glossary at USA Spending as --

“When awarding funding, the U.S. government enters a binding agreement called an obligation. The government promises to spend the money, either immediately or in the future. An agency incurs an obligation, for example, when it places an order, signs a contract, awards a grant, purchases a service, or takes other actions that require it to make a payment.”

So – Obligated Spending may be expended in the current year or in future years. Thus, the difference between Obligated Spending and Actual Expenditure represents the amount that the US Government must pay in (some) future accounting period.

The Cash Flow Budget Deficit which can be seen occurring on a Daily basis and the US Government’s Debt to the Penny daily Total are therefore different to the future projection of debt required to cover Obligated future expenditures.

This is a succinct explanation --

Deficit Calculation: The federal deficit is calculated from cash revenues minus cash outlays, not obligations. High obligations signal future outlay pressures, contributing to long-term debt growth.

Obligations often exceed outlays in a given year due to upfront commitments for future needs.

Readers can watch these in real time at these two US Government websites --

PENN WHARTON BUDGET MODEL – the Daily Spending/Revenues of the US Government

The University of Pennsylvania produces the Penn Wharton Budget Model that shows (daily) -- “the federal government’s daily spending, receipts, and deficits through our Real-Time Federal Budget Tracker, which is based on daily data from the Treasury Department. Drawing on that data, this brief assesses actual revenue collections in fiscal year 2025.

Thus far, in 2025, the data show no evidence of a significant drop in revenues. Individual income and payroll tax receipts are somewhat lower than expected but up more than $100 billion from last year and in line with CBO’s projections. Meanwhile, customs duties (tariff revenues) are coming in well above January projections.”

According to the real time daily expenditures compared to revenues, the US Budget Deficit so far this year has only increased by 0.8 % compared to last year for the same period.

Here is the Penn Wharton Model Graph – for the 2025 Deficit compared to 2024

PENN WHARTON DEFICIT MODEL – 2025 compared to 2024

The lesson to learn here is that Trump’s dramatic Tariff War and Elon Musk’s DOGE expenditure cuts have, so far, essentially made no difference to the financial status of the US Government.

This second Chart from Penn Wharton shows Deficit Spending to date over all previous 10 years – the previous years are shown in grey.

Note the three Grey lines that dramatically exceed the current year red line (2025). They show the HUGE deficit spending previously mentioned by BOOM that occurred during the Covid Panic Demic years 2020, 2021 and 2023 and which (unfortunately) generated the subsequent huge increase in CPI inflation which the whole world experienced in 2021 – 2024 (and which peaked in July 2022).

PENN WHARTON DEFICIT – showing 10 years of Deficit Spending

CURRENT GOVERNMENT SPENDING OBLIGATIONS -- by BUDGET FUNCTION – showing the Obligated Amount and the Percentage of the Total - (from USASpending.gov)

OBLIGATED SPENDING for 2025 increased while BOOM was writing this editorial — Updated from $8.52 Trillion to $ 9.39 TRILLION (!)

Looking at the various Functions, one can see that almost 38 % of the Obligations occur in Social Security categories e.g. Medicare, Social Security, Veterans Benefits. National Defense, Health and Interest Payments are all approximately $ 1 Trillion each (12 – 13 %) for a total of 38 % (approx).

Medicare, Social Security, Veterans Benefits = 38 % of Obligated Spending

National Defense, Health, Interest Payments = 38 % of Obligated Spending

So 76 % of Obligated Spending is spent on these 6 Functions of Government. All of this expenditure cannot be defined as “Nation Building” or as “Investment for the Future Economy”. Some analysts call this Non-Productive Spending.

The other way to look at Obligated Spending is to categorise it as per Government Agency. This shows that, by far and away, the bulk of expenditure -- almost 80 % -- goes to just 4 Govt Departments – a staggering fact.

That fact underlines the economic power of the Department of Health and Human Services of which Robert F. Kennedy is currently the Head.

Sources: Wharton Budget Tracker: https://budgetmodel.wharton.upenn.edu/issues/2025/4/3/real-time-federal-budget-tracker

Penn Wharton Budget Model:

https://budgetmodel.wharton.upenn.edu/issues/2025/4/30/tax-collections-2025-strong-despite-irs-concerns

PLEASE SEND THIS ARTICLE ON TO ELON …… and Donald. Obligated spending for 2025 has increased by almost $ 1 Trillion over the last week (!)

Along with the BOOM Archive of articles —

https://boomfinanceandeconomics.substack.com/archive

Elon may be especially interested in these two —

And …

And maybe this one too —

In economics (and finance), things work until they don’t. Do your own research. Make your own conclusions.

BOOM does not offer investment advice.

============================================================

