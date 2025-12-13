BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

Paul
4d

You might want to add Czechia to Hungary and Slovakia. The guy who's speaking is the new primer minister - with any luck the new government will join the other Central European nations in flushing the EU down the tubes.

Bruce George
4d

It is all coming apart for the USA and it will be forced to consolidate and withdraw from strutting the world as though it owned it all. The only possible good news for the USA is that the dollar will fall so low due to a lack of international demand for trading, that USA exports might become affordable.

