US IMPORTS DOWN 20% SINCE MARCH — The tariff war is not working

Yield Curve Manipulation — The New Game in Town

The US Treasurer, Scott Bessent, has panicked about the latest trade and employment data plus lack of strong action from the Federal Reserve. He is now desperately forcing short interest rates down. More on that later. Let’s take a close look at the latest US trade and employment data first.

The US economy is shifting into lower and lower gears and seems headed inexorably towards a recession.

Initial Jobless Claims rose 40,000 last week to 236,000 for the period ending December 6th. This was unexpected. The graph is dramatic and tells the story.

Private businesses in the US cut 32,000 jobs in November 2025, following an upwardly revised 47,000 gain in October. That is an 80,000 job turnaround from one month to the next. The ADP Employment Change trend looks awful since September and, quite frankly, the chart over the last 3 years looks alarming. This would have disturbed Bessent. No matter how hard the Donald tells people that the economy is doin’ great, the employment numbers just won’t confirm.

US Imports data is also becoming rather disturbing. Increased tariffs appear to have killed them and this is a bad sign for the economy as a whole, especially for the small business sector which is a major employer. Bessent has swallowed Trump’s Tariff Kool-Aid for the last 6 months but the writing appears to be on the wall. The graph shows an unmistakable disaster with imports down 20 % on average since the tariff war began in March.

US Exports of goods and services rose 3% to $289.3 Billion in September 2025, the second highest value on record. However, the numbers were distorted by exceptional exports of gold where higher prices boosted the $ value. Non-monetary gold is largely excluded from Gross Domestic Product (GDP) calculations because it’s treated as a financial asset or store of wealth, not final consumption or production, so the trade improvement does not necessarily mean higher US economic growth numbers. Bessent would know that. So the rise in total exports would not have impressed him.

Non-monetary gold is any gold not held by central banks as official reserves, treated as a commodity or valuable for industry (electronics, dentistry), jewellery, investment (bars, coins, powder), or as a general store of value, distinct from ‘monetary gold’ which is held for financial/reserve purposes.

What to do? Not QE — Reserve Management Purchases

Bessent is now desperately embarking on a monthly attempt to lower US interest rates by purchasing US T Bills and short dated Treasuries below 3 years maturity. This is drastic policy but is very much required. US interest rate settings are way too high for comfort in this situation, especially in mortgage rates.

Initially, this will be directed to only buying US Treasuries below 3 years maturity. The Treasury Department will buy $ 40 Billion worth of T Bills and short dated Treasuries on the secondary market each month. Because the purchases are being made by the Treasury and not by the Federal Reserve, by definition, this cannot be called QE (Quantitative Easing). So they are calling it “Reserve Management Purchases” instead. Here is some/most of the announcement from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on 10th December.

Reserve Management Purchases

On December 10, 2025, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) directed the Open Market Trading Desk (the Desk) at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to increase System Open Market Account (SOMA) securities holdings to maintain an ample level of reserves through purchases in the secondary market of Treasury bills (or, if needed, of Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 3 years or less). These reserve management purchases (RMPs) will be sized to accommodate projected trend growth in the demand for Federal Reserve liabilities as well as seasonal fluctuations, such as those driven by tax payment dates.

Monthly amounts of RMPs will be announced on or around the ninth business day of each month alongside a tentative schedule of purchase operations for the subsequent approximately thirty days …… Purchase amounts will be adjusted as appropriate based on the outlook for reserve supply and market conditions ……… The Desk was also directed in October to reinvest all principal payments from the Federal Reserve’s holdings of agency securities into Treasury bills via secondary market purchases. The monthly schedule of planned purchases will include RMPs as well as these purchases.

The Desk plans to distribute the monthly secondary market purchases across two Treasury bill sectors.

Funds Destination

The funds for this operation will flow from the Treasury to the investment sector. Unlike QE, they will not be expended into the real economy of goods and services. In BOOM’s opinion, this is effectively a gift to the investment sector. But it is more than that, it is a golden arbitrage opportunity. Speculators can buy T-Bills and short dated Treasuries now with the full knowledge that the Treasury will be buying them back next month. And, if interest rates do indeed fall (as they have already after only one day of operations), then there is a guaranteed, risk free capital profit to be made for speculators. Oh joy. Forget the horse races, Bitcoin, Crypto, AI stocks, regular stocks, gold and silver. Just buy T Bills and Short dated Treasuries and sell them to the Treasury.

This is not the end of the matter. Eventually, BOOM expects the program to grow along the Yield Curve so that the Treasury can then manipulate down the 10 year, 20 year and 30 year Bond Yields. That is when mortgage rates will fall substantially and the US property market and money supply will rebound.

So — the Treasury issues securities then buys back, issues, then buys back. Bingo. Blatant Yield Curve Manipulation all done in the open. And no pesky central bankers to deal with. What could possibly go wrong?

Santa Clause is early this year. Buy T Bills and T Notes ASAP. Then sell to the Fed !! Ho Ho Ho

Here is the Yield on US One Month Treasuries since Trump took office. Demand for these has been steadily and dramatically rising and now the Treasury is doing buy backs. Can anyone guess what will happen? And, by the way, this is draining bank deposits rapidly. Why take bank risk when you can go risk free? BOOM wonders if Scotty has thought about that aspect. Probably not.

The End of the G7 Group of Nations — Replaced by the C5

In the last 2 weeks, BOOM has written about the Geopolitical movement away from ideology and towards pragmatism which is essentially anti-globalist in its essence. The importance of this cannot be too highly stressed. The anti-globalist movement, which BOOM has called the HUSARICS alliance of nations, is forming to oppose the globalist WEF (the unelected World Economic Forum), the globalist EU Commission (also unelected), the unelected WHO (so-called World Health Organisation) and the unelected United Nations.

Last week this movement was confirmed by statements appearing about the “secret” new G5/C5 group of nations to replace the G7 Group. This headline was seen at India.com —

“Donald Trump makes shocking offer… wants to form a C5 group with India, China and… will the G7 cease to exist?

President Donald Trump has opposed removing Russia from the G-8. Russia was expelled from the G-8 in 2014 after the invasion of Ukraine’s Crimea.”

Apparently the C5 will be a forum for the world’s five most populous powerful countries: the United States, China, Russia, India, and Japan. The EU is excluded because it has become irrelevant and its leadership is wedded to the globalists’ ideology.

This is not quite HUSARICS but it is definitely headed in the right direction. Did BOOM’s article trigger this? This graphic from BNE intellinews sums it up.

Also, the “secret” plan is to hold regular summits and try to find solutions to major geopolitical issues. It would not surprise BOOM to see Viktor Orban of Hungary and Robert Fico of Slovakia included in those discussions at an early stage.

Of course, Donald Trump has been highly critical of the G7 nations after they excluded Russia from the group in 2014. And he is disenchanted with the leadership of the majority of G7 nations — Canada, France, Germany, the UK — and the EU. He clearly sees this grouping based upon historical and financial criteria as being obsolete. BOOM strongly agrees, of course.

Such a G5/C5 group would allow the US to have some influence on the BRICS group of nations and vice versa. It all makes sense.

All of this is a direct opposition to the globalists and their dystopian ideologies. And that is long overdue.

Hungary’s Rebellion Against the EU - Others will Follow

Last week, Viktor Orban dramatically refused to cooperate with the EU on their Migration and Asylum Pact which is aimed at, believe it not, increased mass migration into EU Member states. It stipulates a mandatory migrant importation and distribution system, backed by financial punishment for nations who do not comply. The punishment will involve the payment of fines to Brussels.

On 8th December, Orban stated

“We will not take a single migrant in and we will not pay for others’ migrants. Hungary will not implement the measures of the Migration Pact. The rebellion begins !”

This is just the beginning. Other nations will listen to Orban and refuse. Then, the EU will be split with no way to repair the damage. This is further evidence of the unwise elite globalist agenda to control sovereign nations.

BOOM hopes that this leads to the eventual destruction of the EU alliance of nations and perhaps, the end of the common currency, the Euro. Ursula Von Der Leyen will have failed in her attempt at centralised dictatorship and tyranny. Her masters will not be happy. Her infamy will go down in history as one of the greatest failures of Statesmanship ever. Watch this unfold with interest.

The definition of infamy —

noun

Very bad reputation; notoriety. “achieved infamy as the central figure in the scandal.” The condition of being infamous; disgrace. “a name that will live in infamy.” An evil or criminal act that is publicly known.

The WHO -- World Health Organisation -- to Cut 2,000 Jobs

Two weeks ago, BOOM mentioned that the United States will soon leave the (unelected) World Health Organisation (WHO). The original announcement to do so came on January 20th, immediately after Trump’s inauguration and was a clear rejection of non-representative globalism. The withdrawal will take effect soon after the anniversary of that date next year.

In November, the WHO announced that its workforce would shrink by over 2,000 jobs – 22 % — by the middle of next year. This reduction in work force is clearly necessary because of the loss of major funding from the USA. The Geneva-based WHO has projected that its workforce will shrink by 2,371 by June 2026 from 9,401 in January 2025 due to job cuts as well as retirements and departures. This does not include all the temporary staff and consultants which UN sources say have also been made redundant. The WHO has also announced that it has a $1.06 Billion hole in its 2026-2027 budget.

As far as BOOM is concerned, this is all very good news.

This chart, published by Swissinfo.ch, shows the WHO funding from 2018 – 2019.

Please note that Bill Gates is the 2nd major source of funds and the 4th major funding body is the GAVI Alliance. GAVI is essentially funded by Bill Gates and is based in Switzerland – the “Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization”. So Gates plus GAVI contributed 16 % in total – more than the United States and twice as much as the UK.

Gates contributions = $ 902 Million

United States contribution = $ 893 Million

Readers can see that when the USA pulls out of the WHO, Bill Gates (one unelected man) will be by far the largest funding source for the organisation.

Here is the funding summary for 2024 – again, Bill Gates contributions (GAVI plus the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) totals $ 1.189 Billion which is $ 231 Million more than the US national contribution.

Here’s a list of WHO’s top donors: (2024)

U.S.: $958 million

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: $689 million

Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance: $500 million

European Commission: $412 million

World Bank: $268 million

Germany: $324 million

United Kingdom: $215 million

Canada: $141 million

European Investment Bank: $119 million

A ONE MAN NATION?

The hard questions must be asked here. Does Bill Gates fund food supplies to starving populations? Health programs? Education on health? Healthy eating programs? Healthy water programs? Exercise Programs? Weight loss programs? The answer …... is NO.

Bill Gates’ funding primarily goes to projects focused on infectious diseases, with a significant portion (82.6 %) directed towards vaccine programs while other health areas receive much less support.

So, it would appear to be more appropriate to call the WHO by its real name -- the World Not Nor Health Organisation?

The World Not For Health Organisation?

Is this man a nation? Should he have so much influence? And why is the bulk of his contributions directed at vaccines? Could it have anything to do with the fact that he also invests heavily in the development of new vaccine products?

If so, this turns the WHO into a corrupt organisation aimed at boosting Gates’s wealth (and further influence). The big question is this — does the WHO moderate, in any way, the directional flow of funding contributions? The money may be just too tempting. Is the WHO actually a business?

Keep in mind that Voluntary contributions are the main source of funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), making up over 80% of its budget, coming from member states and other partners like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. These funds are often “specified,” meaning donors earmark them for particular programs (like vaccines), creating challenges as essential core functions can remain underfunded. Let’s rephrase and say that again for emphasis — Essential core functions to improve health REMAIN UNFUNDED.

Is this how Bill Gates thinks?

“I’ll put $ 1 Billion in and take $ 10 - 20 Billion out.”

If so , then perhaps it all has nothing to do with health?

Perhaps they should call it the World NOT FOR HEALTH Organisation?

Voluntary Contributions 2022 - 2023 - For this period, voluntary contributions made up 81% of total funding, while assessed contributions accounted for 12% . The remaining 7% came from other sources.

Source: Visual Capitalist

Reference https://www.statista.com/statistics/1552513/total-contributions-to-who-by-type/

