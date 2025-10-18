The Military Strategy that works …. every time

Please tell Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth ……

Disability Surging in the USA -- 36 Million - Tired of Winning ?

36 Million people in the American Population are now registered as Disabled. The numbers have been rising at an alarming rate since 2021 — when the “safe and effective” Covid Jabs were coerced onto the population by a US Government in extreme and unwise panic.

If this trend to disability continues, then there will be serious economic, social and political consequences in the long run. We can only hope that the trend reverses (as soon as the pigs fly by).

Disability in the US Population — 36 Million

Up 20 % since the “safe and effective” Covid Jab rollout in 2021. The trend is remarkable. Most of those disabled appear to be supported by private disability insurance payments.

WORKING AGE MEN AND WOMEN AFFECTED

But the most worrying aspect of this is the fact that working age people are now becoming disabled at an alarming rate. These people should be healthy and willing to work. However, they obviously can’t because of illness or injury.

Women Disabled in the Civilian Work Force — up 63 % since 2021

Men Disabled in the Civilian Work Force — up 46 % since 2021

These numbers and the charts which reveal their trends since 2021 are staggering. BOOM is shocked by the phenomenon.

US Insurance Industry Under Stress?

Let’s look at some of the American insurance industry stocks and indices where some short term cracks seem to be appearing. While US stock markets have been surging upwards, the Insurance sector is clearly losing investors.

Here is the Nasdaq Insurance Index — DAILY Chart over 12 months

KIE — Insurance Index S & P 500 — DAILY Chart over 12 months

DISABILITY INSURANCE SECTOR

UNUM Group — DAILY Chart over 12 months

Disability Insurance Market Share 16.8 %

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Unum is the largest disability insurance provider in the United States. Its legacy dates to its founding as Union Mutual in 1848, and it became a pioneer in offering disability insurance products. Unum remains the top provider in North America, serving millions of workers and their families via group and individual policies.

Prudential Financial — DAILY Chart over 12 months

Disability Insurance Market Share 9.0 %

Aflac Inc — DAILY Chart over 12 months

Disability Insurance Market Share 6.5 %

GENERAL HEALTH INSURANCE

United Health Group — DAILY Chart over 12 months

Health Insurance Market Share 16.73 % (in 2023)

UnitedHealth Group is the largest sickness insurer in the USA, operating under the UnitedHealthcare brand for insurance products and the Optum brand for healthcare services. It is the largest health insurer in the country, with over 50 million people insured and it is also the largest health care company by revenue globally. Over the last 12 months, investors have voted to leave.

The 5 Year Weekly Chart for UNH reveals the full story. Collapse in 2025.

Elevance Health, Inc is the second largest Health Insurer in the USA. Again, the 5 year Weekly chart is telling a story of investor disenchantment. Health Insurance Market Share 7.08 % (in 2023)

Centene Corporation — Health Insurance Market Share 6.76 % (in 2023)

Its shares have been in downtrend since mid 2022. They have collapsed in 2025.

Humana — Health Insurance Market Share 6.61 % (in 2023)

Again, the decline began in late 2022. Since then, the share price has fallen by 55 % — a dramatic change of circumstances.

All of the charts presented in the Disability Insurance and Health Insurance sectors are telling us the same story. Something appears to be seriously wrong in the business model of these large insurance companies.

Investors have detected the shift and are leaving the health and disability insurance sector while a Bull market rages.

The S & P 500 Index shows the exact opposite pattern. Share prices took off in late 2022 after the Peak of CPI inflation and have risen ever since. In 2025, there has been a sharp acceleration in uptrend.

American Suicides now at Record Levels

Then there are the suicide statistics. An American commits suicide every 11 minutes. Almost 50,000 per year. From 1.5 Million attempts. This is 14.2 deaths per 100,000 population which represents the highest age-adjusted suicide rate since 1941.

The Male/Female ratio is 4:1 — so much for the old saying that “it’s a man’s world”. 80 % of all suicides involve men.

Source: https://www.theglobalstatistics.com/united-states-suicide-statistics-by-year/

US Social Security Recipients — Rising, Rising, Rising

In the USA, almost 70 Million people receive Social Security benefits and the trend is clearly up.

In 2024 Social Security spending included:

$1.3 Trillion (86%) went to retirement benefits

$155 Billion (11%) went to disability benefits

$54 Billion (4%) covered other benefits

Singapore the Petri Dish Full of Disease — Tracked by Digital Identity

Singapore is a small island nation of 6 Million people. Every citizen and resident is tracked by a Government Digital ID system called SingPass. This is compulsory for all residents. They cannot open a bank account without it and it’s woven into everything including health records and taxes. Welcome to the future — if you let it happen.

DEATH AND DISEASE IN SINGAPORE

An ex Pharmaceutical company employee who has worked for the three major global Pharmaceutical companies published an article last week concerning Covid Vaccinations in Singapore and how the SingPass forced most Singaporeans to get jabbed.

Quote: “that means when official stats say someone got Covid vaccinated, you can bet your bottom dollar they did. No fudging, no loopholes.”

“With strict digital compliance measures, Singapore achieved a 92% full vaccination rate—one of the highest globally. It launched the Pfizer rollout on December 20, 2020, just weeks after the US FDA’s emergency approval on December 11.”

First, he presented the Cumulative Excess Deaths from All Causes in Singapore from the beginning of Covid 19 (early 2020) to the end of 2023. These deaths shown were in excess of the projected (expected) number based upon data from previous years (before the Covid Planned Panic Demic).

The chart is horrifying. It shows almost no Excess Deaths during the first year of the “deadly” Covid epidemic. Then, the excess death numbers explode higher from September 2021. Of course, this graph does not reveal the actual cause of death. However, the author of the article suggests strongly that the Covid Vaccines were the cause.

300% increase in ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis — a form of Motor Neuron Disease) — Drug sales reveals Singapore’s hidden health horror story

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that causes the gradual loss of voluntary muscle control by affecting motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord. Common symptoms include muscle weakness and twitching, slurred speech, and difficulty swallowing or breathing. ALS is a rare, incurable disease that ends in death, usually within 5 years,

The author presents the Pharmaceutical Sales Data facts (in box numbers) concerning a drug called Riluzole (also known as Rilutek). Riluzole, a glutamatergic antagonist, is the only disease-modifying treatment shown to extend life in patients with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).

The graph speaks volumes. There has been a 300 % (3 fold) surge in delivery of the Drug Riluzole since Covid Vaccines were rolled out and forced into the arms of the vast majority of Singaporeans.

ALS is generally thought to be a genetic disease. However, only 10 % of cases are found to have an identifiable gene mutation. These cases are caused by mutations in one of over a dozen genes, such as C9orf72 and SOD1. In 90 % of cases, the disease is thought to be of genetic and environmental origin. In those cases, ALS occurs without a clear family history or known genetic mutation.

While, in those cases, it doesn’t have a known single genetic cause, research is ongoing into potential multi-genetic and environmental factors.

BOOM has added the Green arrows for emphasis. This data is horrifying. It reveals a serious onslaught of this rare disease, ALS, since 2021.

The argument of “that is not causation, it is only correlation” can be made here. But only by a fool. Something, either genetic or environmental (or both) has suddenly descended upon the unsuspecting, compliant people of Singapore that has caused a huge surge in a severe, terminal neuro-degenerative disease since 2021. That suggests a poisoning of the people. It is (exactly) what would be expected from a poison affecting the brain and nervous system.

However, this is almost certainly just the small tip of a very big disease iceberg in Singapore.

So what has happened in Japan? Another compliant population.

What about Japan?

So — the question is asked about the equally compliant population of Japan — another nation with very, very high levels of Covid vaccination.

Here it gets scary, really scary. Shocking, in fact.

He presents the Sales Data (in Yen) for the drug Riluzole in Japan.

It shows a SIX FOLD increase in the sales of Riluzole from 2021 to 2022 after a collapse in sales during 2020, the year of the “deadly” epidemic.

And in Australia?

In Australia, the drug Riluzole is sold as Rilutek. He presents the Sales Data for Australia and there is another shock. Sales have increased steadily since 2021 and then, in the second quarter of 2025, they explode higher to double the numbers seen in the Pre Covid period.

Source: The Data discussed here is presented in a Substack article called PharmaFiles by Aussie17. BOOM strongly suggests that readers check it out. But beware, it may shock you too, just like it did BOOM.

Is Global War Coming?

Are Trump and Hegseth Planning to Attack Venezuela? Iran? China? Russia? Ukraine? Panama? Greenland? Mexico? Canada? Israel? Syria? Lebanon? Central America? Yemen? Qatar? Anyone? Anywhere? Huh?

Eventually every US President wants his war. Or many wars. They can be overt or covert or clandestine. They can be “destabilisation programs” or “regime change” programs. But they are always promoted as being for “The Greater Good” (whatever that is), for National Security, or for Peace. They can be anti-ISIS (Islamic State), anti-Taliban, anti-Gaddafi, anti-Communist, anti-Socialist, anti-Terrorist, anti-Narco-terrorist, anti-Russian, anti-Chyna, anti-who-knows-what, anti-anywhere. But the war must come.

BOOM contends that the projection of US military power is really only about one thing — the preservation of US Dollar dominance in the settlement of global trade and capital transactions. Maintaining reserve currency status for the US Dollar is the real goal of all US wars, be they overt, covert or clandestine. No other explanation is sufficient.

We now have President Trump and Secretary of War Hegseth threatening to invade the land of Venezuela immediately after the Gaza bombing campaigns have ceased. And after they have offered to provide military “protection” to Qatar and, therefore, to the leadership of Hamas (who reside there). Go figure.

Last week, Trump was reported as saying that he’s “mulling” a land operation or covert strikes in Venezuela following a New York Times report which said he had authorized CIA covert operations targeting the Maduro government.

“We are certainly looking at land now because we’ve got the sea under control. We’ve had a couple of days now where there isn’t a boat to be found”.

Why do US Presidents do this?

The answer lies deep in America’s cultural history. America has almost always been at war. The nation is obsessed with weapons and the weapons industry. American culture worships Fame, Fortune and the Identification of Enemies. Hollywood and the US mainstream media are about nothing else. And Trump is the manifestation of those obsessions. He is totally focussed on his Fame and Fortune which means that he is reflective of American culture. He is now working on the third great obsession — Enemies.

Many followers admire him for seeking peace and the end of war. BOOM hopes that those goals will be achieved. However, surrounding Trump are many flawed individuals driven by thoughts of creating either wealth for themselves or an extended Empire. Those ambitions embrace the continued and increased dominance of the US Dollar, the emergence of a major manufacturing renaissance inside the US and a mish mash of ideas about how technology will somehow magically solve all of society’s problems. That is called Technocracy.

Perhaps most worrying of all, the protagonists surrounding Trump also seem intent on high tech mass surveillance of the American people (and perhaps the people of other nations).

The company that encompasses all of these dreams is Palantir, founded by Peter Thiel and Alex Karp. Here is the share price performance of Palantir over the last 5 years. It is a reflection of the pursuit of Fame, Fortune and the identification of Enemies.

Some of the early funding for Palantir came from In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture capital company. Its products are essentially analytical software programs. Some analysts see these as sophisticated spyware. They are being used by governments, defence agencies, intelligence organisations and large corporations. But the company’s revenues are weighted heavily towards US Government contracts.

In effect, this means that the US Government can (truthfully) say that they don’t spy on the American people. But perhaps Palantir does in its stead?

So — it is valid to ask the question — is this a war against the American people?

Let’s head back to South America ……..

HEAD OF US SOUTHERN COMMAND HAS RESIGNED

From the New York Times — “The officer, Adm. Alvin Holsey, is leaving his job as head of the U.S. Southern Command, which oversees all operations in Central and South America, even as the Pentagon has rapidly built up some 10,000 forces in the region in what it says is a major counterdrug and counterterrorism mission.”

They do not give a reason for his departure from such a critical command position. That leads to speculation that Admiral Holsey was intolerant of waging war against civilians in a foreign nation.

“The size and scope of the U.S. military build up in the Caribbean region is significant. There are now about 10,000 U.S. troops, most of them at bases in Puerto Rico, but also some 2,200 Marines on amphibious assault ships. In all, the Navy has eight warships and a submarine in the Caribbean.”

The Wall Street Journal gives more detail —

What’s Being Deployed

Guided-missile destroyers

F-35B jet fighters

MQ-9 Reaper drones

Special operations ship

Eight Navy warships

An attack submarine

P-8 Poseidon spy planes

Army’s secretive 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, the “Night Stalkers”

B-52 bombers

10,000 troops

Readers can make up their own mind about what that is all about. Maybe, as Trump says, it is just about drugs and drug smuggling. Maybe not.

Let’s look at what the Chinese military are up to …… in Africa.

THE PEACE ARK — CHINESE HOSPITAL SHIP VISITS 13 NATIONS TO DELIVER FREE HEALTH CARE

Last year, China’s naval hospital ship, the Peace Ark, went on a 13-nation tour of mostly African countries, providing free health care for locals. In August 2024, the People’s Liberation Army Navy hospital ship Peace Ark visited Cape Town, where it treated thousands of people. During the visit, the Peace Ark provided medical services for 3,700 visitors and successfully performed surgeries such as uterine fibroid removal and cataract restoration.

Officials say the ship has a capacity of 700 patients each day and the service forms part of a joint exercise between the South African and Chinese armies. The ship has 100 people on board with 300 beds, 20 intensive care beds, operating theatres, clinical departments and even a rescue helicopter.

Can someone (please) tell Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of War, that this is a far more useful strategy? They can just look up Peace Ark on Wikipedia. No CIA intelligence operation required.

Cooperative Peace is a radical idea but it just might catch on.

In 2010, the hospital ship embarked on a three-month Mission Harmony with a total of 428 officers including 100 medical workers. Peace Ark visited Djibouti, Kenya, Tanzania, the Seychelles and Bangladesh. It provided medical services to 17,345 outpatients and performed 97 surgeries. It then visited Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Costa Rica. It provided outpatient services for 11,446 people and 118 surgeries are performed.

In 2013, the ship visited Brunei, the Maldives, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia and Cambodia. It provided services to 30,713 people and 293 surgeries were performed.

In 2014, the vessel visited Tonga, Fiji, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea, where it provided medical services to 22,456 people and 212 surgeries were performed.

In 2015, Peace Ark visited Australia, Barbados, French Polynesia, Grenada, Mexico, Peru, and the United States. It provided medical services and physical examinations for 17,838 people and performed 59 surgeries.

In 2017, it visited Djibouti (treating 7,841 Djiboutians), Sierra Leone, Gabon, the Republic of the Congo (treating 7,508 Congolese), Angola, Mozambique (treating 9,881 Mozambiquans), and Tanzania (treating 6,421 Tanzanians).

In 2018, it provided humanitarian medical services to 11 countries including Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga, Colombia, Venezuela, Grenada, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, and Ecuador. During the visits, a total of 50,884 people were diagnosed and treated, 26,231 people were assisted in examinations, 288 surgeries were performed, more than 20 joint emergency medical rescue drills, academic exchanges, and cultural exchanges were held with foreign parties, and multiple teams were sent to local hospitals, communities, military camps, etc. to carry out diagnosis and treatment services and environmental disinfection.

In 2024, it visited 13 countries including Seychelles, Tanzania, Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, Angola, Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Cameroon, Benin, Mauritania, Djibouti and Sri Lanka, and provided medical service to local people. It also made port calls to France, Algeria, Singapore and Greece. As of June 2024, Peace Ark has travelled abroad 11 times, sailed more than 280,000 nautical miles (520,000 km; 320,000 mi), served 45 countries and regions, provided medical services to more than 290,000 people, and performed more than 1,400 surgeries.

Can someone (please) tell Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of War, that this is a far more useful strategy?

ARGENTINA NOW BEGGING FOR US DOLLARS WHILE STARVATION RISES

Meanwhile in another South American development, Javier Milei, the Chainsaw President of Argentina, who turned his back on joining the BRICS group of nations, has now gone to Washington DC, begging for US Dollars. Scott Bessent, head of the Treasury Department, has supplied US $ 20 Billion in a currency swap. He also reportedly purchased some Argentine Pesos to support the collapsing currency on global foreign exchange markets. The volume was not stated.

Starvation in Argentina is a significant issue, with nearly a third of children facing food insecurity due to economic challenges. The situation has worsened in recent years, leading to malnutrition and inadequate access to nutritious food for many families.

A Reuters Summary from October 2024 summed up Milei’s impact —

Food insecurity rises, compounded by President Milei’s austerity measures

Medics report rise in malnutrition-related diseases like scurvy and eye injuries

Aid groups criticize cuts to soup kitchens, worsening food access for the poor

Official data last week showed that poverty hit 53% in the first half of the year, up from around 42% at the end of last year. Some 18% of people are in extreme poverty, meaning their household incomes don’t cover the cost of the basic food basket.

“We are seeing cases of scurvy, cases of eye injuries due to Vitamin A deficiency, with corneal injuries,” said Norma Piazza, a pediatrician specializing in nutrition.

“These things existed in Central America, Africa, Asia, but we had never seen patients here who had eye lesions due to a lack of vitamin A.”

She said some kids were being admitted with neurological issues and convulsions where the only underlying pathology was deficiency of vitamins like B12, indicating a lack of meat in a country that has long prided itself on its beef-rich diet.”

““From December last year, aid from the national government completely stopped,” said priest Adrian Bennardis in Villa Soldati, an impoverished Buenos Aires neighborhood. “It breaks my heart to know that out of 10 kids, seven are below the poverty line... and that a part of society does not want to see it.”

“With this president everything went downhill. The lower class people don’t get anything any more, the soup kitchens neither”.

Maybe Pete and Donald can help with some bombing campaigns?

Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/argentinas-poverty-hit-barrios-food-emergency-takes-hold-2024-10-01/

===========================================================

In economics (and finance), things work until they don’t. Do your own research. Make your own conclusions.

BOOM does not offer investment advice.

========================================================

Source Charts: Trading Economics and Stock Charts

https://tradingeconomics.com/ and https://stockcharts.com/

============================================================

