1. TOTALITARIANISM AND FASCISM IN THE USA – IT’S REAL

2. ELON WILL CUT $ 2 TRILLION OFF US GOVERNMENT EXPENDITURES? BUT WHERE? AND HOW?

3. EXAMINATION OF THE US FEDERAL GOVERNMENT BUDGET

4. DISABILITY IN USA – RAPIDLY INCREASING

5. BOOM’S URGENT MESSAGE TO ELON -- START BY USING PHYSICAL CASH

6. CASINO CAPITALISM – A BITCOIN RESERVE AS OFFICIAL POLICY? HUH?

7. CASINO CAPITALISM -- A NEW 23 HOUR STOCK MARKET IN THE USA

“Fascism should rightly be called Corporatism, as it is the merger of corporate and government power.” – Benito Mussolini, Fascist Dictator of Italy for 26 Years

FASCISM IN THE USA — ALREADY IN PLACE

MARC ANDREESSEN SPEAKS WITH JOE ROGAN – WARNING – DISTURBING IN THE EXTREME – THE US GOVERNMENT UNDER BIDEN WAS PLANNING TOTAL CONTROL -- THEY CAN AND WILL DE-BANK YOU

Marc Andreessen is an American businessman and Silicon Valley stalwart. He is the co-author of Mosaic, the first widely used web browser with a graphical user interface (GUI). He co-founded Netscape and the Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. He is clearly one of the Fathers of the Internet.

In 2012, Andreessen was named in the Time 100, an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Last week, he was interviewed by Joe Rogan and revealed some startling facts of life in present day USA. He essentially revealed that America is already in the grip of Fascist ideology, The US Government seeks Total Control in partnership with a US Corporatocracy. They also seek total control of Artificial Intelligence and Technology companies. It would be foolish to ignore what he had to say.

Marc Andreessen explained the secret de-banking of 30 technology company founders and anyone who dared to oppose the Biden Government politically. After being a lifelong supporter of the Democrat Party, he switched to being a supporter of Donald Trump after attending some meetings with unnamed US Government officials.

“ I ATTENDED ALARMING MEETINGS WITH THE US GOVERNMENT” -- “THEY SEEK FULL GOVERNMENT CONTROL”

In the interview, he deals with the subject of de-banking (the closing of bank accounts). BOOM’s transcripts of the video excerpts here are paraphrased as best as possible. It is sometimes hard to hear (exactly) every word he says in the recording. Andreessen is also speaking conversationally. Thus, the need to paraphrase what he said.

Andreessen on Government Control of AI (Artificial Intelligence): “The AI thing was very alarming. We had meetings in the Spring that are the most alarming meetings I have ever been in where they were taking us through their plans”.

“Basically – full government, full government control. There will be a small number of large companies controlled by the Government. They told us not to launch Start-ups. Don’t even bother. There is no way for those to succeed.”

“They said this is already over. It's going to be two or three companies, and we're just going to. We're going to. We're going to control them. And that's that.”

Rogan asks: “When you leave a meeting like that, what do you go and do?”

Andreessen replies: “You go and endorse Donald Trump”

Video Link (40 Second Excerpt from full interview): 462,000 Views https://x.com/i/status/1861511169510440992

Twitter Notice: This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner. Notice from BOOM: The Full interview is still available on YouTube (See Below for the Link)

“THEY CAN AND WILL DE-BANK YOU” – 30 TECH FOUNDERS DE-BANKED

Andreessen: “30 Founders of tech companies have been de-banked in the last 4 years. It's been a big recurring pattern.” …… “There is no due process, no written record, there are no rules, there is no court, there is no decision process, there is no appeal.”

“Who do you go to to get your bank account back?”

“This is one of the reasons why I ended up supporting Trump”.

Video Link (1 Minute 40 Second Excerpt from full interview): 30.2 Million Views

https://x.com/i/status/1861511171951542552

Twitter Notice: This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner. Notice from BOOM: The Full interview is still available on YouTube (See Below for the Link)

THEY WILL TAKE AWAY YOUR KIDS

In another section of the interview, Andreessen says the Government will take your kids if you oppose them. This is chilling. “Step one was they take away your driver's license. Step two is they take away your insurance, and step three is to take away your kids. Right. And so, like, that was their version of this. And that was a very specific take away your kids. That was the threat at the end to the truckers at the Canada trucker strike.”

GOVERNMENT WORKERS STAY AT HOME (2 Minute video)

Andreessen: After Covid, “most Federal workers never came back to work. They work from home. They still collect full Washington DC salaries. A very large percentage, like half. In one union agreement, workers only have to be in the office one day a month”.

“Under the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), they have already announced – you can work from home but not for the Federal Government”

Video Link (2 Minute video Excerpt from full interview) : 1.3 Million Views

https://x.com/i/status/1861511174061240436

Twitter Notice: This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner. Notice from BOOM: The Full interview is still available on YouTube (See Below for the Link)

MOUSE WIGGLERS

Andreessen: “Do you know about Mouse Wigglers? – They are physical devices that hold your mouse and they intermittently wiggle it”

Video Link (One Minute video Excerpt from full interview)

https://x.com/i/status/1861511176355504284

Twitter Notice: This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner. Notice from BOOM: The Full interview is still available on YouTube (See Below for the Link)

CHINESE DRONES

Andreessen: “The Chinese own the Drone market. 90% of US military and police drones are Chinese-made. That is a very bad idea. Each drone has the potential to be a weapon—or a spy platform.”

Rogan: “That sounds like a terrible security risk”

Video Link (45 Seconds video Excerpt from full interview)

https://x.com/i/status/1861511178377109984

Notice from BOOM: This excerpt has not been disabled on Twitter.

GOVERNMENT CONTROL OVER YOUR FOOD

Andreessen: “The Government directly put itself into the food system, specifically (in regard to) High Fructose Corn Syrup. There are 450 US Government Agencies, one is the US DA (the US Department of Agriculture) which does the Food Pyramid which is upside-down. They promoted High Fructose Corn Syrup (as opposed to Sugar) which was a poisonous decision.”

Video Link (1 Minute video Excerpt from full interview)

https://x.com/i/status/1861511180604301762

Notice from BOOM: This excerpt has not been disabled by Twitter.

SILICON VALLEY SPLIT IN TWO

Andreessen: “I have always been a Democrat. However … there are now two kinds of dinner parties in Silicon Valley. There’s one where everyone there believes every thing in the New York Times on that day. I am no longer invited to those. Then there’s the other kind”.

Video Link (1 Minute video Excerpt from full interview)

https://x.com/i/status/1861511182776938602

Notice from BOOM: This excerpt has not been disabled by Twitter.

CONTROL THROUGH BIASED ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE -- MOST AI PROGRAMMED IN A POLITICAL DIRECTION

In regard to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Andreessen describes how the US Government is seeking to have a rigid control on AI. And he describes how (most) AI has been developed with a political bias.

Andreessen: In describing how Artificial Intelligence is (mostly) politically biased, he explains how the Artificial Intelligence Program called Gemini (by Google) responded to a request for an image of a Nazi.

"According to Gemini (Google AI), Hitler had an excellent DEI Policy. In reality, he did not and it is important to understand that. But Gemini happily threw up Black Nazis.”

“They programmed it to be biased, in a political direction. The LLMs (Large Language Models) are politically biased – 9 out of 10 of them. There’s a handful that aren’t. The Government plans a censorship regime on Artificial Intelligence just as it did on social media.

If you thought social media censorship was bad, AI control will be 1000x worse. It's going to be the control layer for everything: Your kids' education, your loans, your front door. Does your house open?"

“If that happens, we are in for a very bad future”.

Video Link (90 Seconds video Excerpt from full interview)

https://x.com/i/status/1861511185083822292

Notice from BOOM: This excerpt has not been disabled by Twitter.

THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Readers can watch the full podcast on Youtube: (The Video is 3 hours long)

If the video does not appear here on Substack, Search on Youtube: Joe Rogan Marc Andreessen Full interview

ELON WILL CUT $ 2 TRILLION OFF US GOVERNMENT EXPENDITURES? WHERE? AND HOW?

US Government expenditure has rapidly increased in 2024 compared to 2023. From published data and forecasts, it appears that US Government spending has ballooned by more than $ 3 Trillion above expectations during 2024. This is an extraordinary Fiscal event.

Expenditures for 2023 = $ 6.1 Trillion

Revenues for 2023 = $ 4.4 Trillion

DEFICIT 2023 = $ 1.7 trillion

Obligated Expenditures for 2024 = $ 9.7 Trillion (Forecast $ 6.8 Trillion)

Forecast Revenues for 2024 = $ 4.9 Trillion

ESTIMATED DEFICIT 2024 = $ 4.8 Trillion (Forecast Deficit $ 1.9 Trillion)



Data and Estimates are taken from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and USA Spending

Forecasts US Deficit -- Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

Obligated Spending – USAspending.gov

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/60419#_idTextAnchor015

https://www.usaspending.gov/explorer/budget_function

Complete CBO Projections for the next 10 years, published in June 2024, can be found here.

https://www.cbo.gov/publication/60419#_idTextAnchor015

If the estimate of “Obligated Spending” as published on USAspending.gov is correct, their Budget deficit forecast for 2034 (10 years away) HAS ALREADY BEEN EXCEEDED by the end of 2024.

Elon Musk and DOGE – the Department of Government Efficiency – have vowed to cut US Government expenses in a quest to find (or promote) “efficiency” (whatever that is). The figure of $ 2 Trillion has been mentioned (almost 20 % of total 2024 expenditures).

If DOGE were to cut $ 2 Trillion of “Obligated Expenditures” as published in 2025, the total of US Government Expenditures would still exceed those of 2023. That alarming fact demonstrates the fiscal disaster that the Biden Government has presided over.

The Goals of the US Government are intertwined with the Fiscal outcomes. Some cynics say that the US Government is already very efficient and very effective at achieving its goals.

BOOM has always stated the obvious when looked at through the prism of economics, finance and Geopolitics – all US Government policies are aimed at maintaining global dominance of the US Dollar. Last week, Donald Trump stated (very honestly) that he will attack any nation with “100 % Tariffs” if they dare to challenge the supremacy of the US Dollar in trade and capital transactions.

That is nothing but a bold, threatening statement of past and future US foreign policy. All roads lead to Rome. And the new Roman emperor has spoken.

He vowed the action on nations that "create a new BRICS Currency" or otherwise "replace the mighty US Dollar" according to a post by him on Truth Social.

BOOM has often explained that the dominance of the US Dollar in global trade and capital settlements is a function of the huge volume of offshore US Dollars that reside on the ledgers of central banks and global commercial banks (especially tax haven banks). This huge volume makes it a readily convenient and available currency to use. No other currency comes close except the Euro and that currency is arguably a US Dollar Proxy). Thus, there is no immediate “threat” to the global dominance of the US Dollar. This is a graph of the US Dollar Index Fund traded on the New York Stock Exchange over the last 5 years.

But, nonetheless, Trump has decided to adopt Threat Ideology – a well worn pathway for US and all Western politicians.

From BOOM Editorial June 30th 2024 – on Threat Ideology:

“(Almost) all politicians now use Threat Ideology to subdue and control the voting public. They see the People as the enemy and they seek to control that enemy.” ……..“Their Modus Operandi is to endlessly identify threats and bring them forward to the public one after another. They do not allow a pause for calm reflection or reasoned debate.”

https://boomfinanceandeconomics.substack.com/p/boom-finance-and-economics-30th-june

AN EXAMINATION OF THE US GOVERNMENT BUDGET

All Budget Functions -- An official website of the United States government USASpending — OBLIGATED SPENDING AMOUNTS ( as at Sept 30th)

https://www.usaspending.gov/explorer/budget_function

US Government anticipated Expenditures for 2024 …..

Total Obligated Amount = $9.7 Trillion for 2024 ….. including

Medicare and “Health” -- 27.6% of expenditure $ 2.7 Trillion

National “Defense” -- 14 % of expenditure $1.4 Trillion

Veterans Benefits -- 3.8 % of expenditure $ 369 Billion

Social Security -- 16% of expenditure $ 1.5 Trillion

Income Security --- 7.4 % of expenditure $ 718 Billion

Education -- 2.5 % of expenditure $ 270 Billion

General Government -- 4.9 % of expenditure $ 477.4 Billion

US DEFICIT -- US Office of Management and Budget –

The US Government has run a Budget Deficit in most years since 1974.

This FRED chart tracking US Govt Deficits cannot be accurate for 2024. Why? Because SPENDING IS INCREASING RAPIDLY IN 2024.

DISABILITY IN USA – RAPIDLY INCREASING – 12.5 % OF ADULTS ARE NOW OFFICIALLY DISABLED

Since 2020, the number of people aged over 16 years who are disabled by disease or injury has increased from 29 Million to 35 Million. That is an increase of over 20.7 % in just 4 years. (65 Million Americans are below the age of 16 years).

A disability disaster is happening in the USA and nobody seems to care in the halls of power.

DISABILITY USA CHART

This increase in Disability began as soon as the Covid “Vaccines” were launched on the naïve American population in Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” in mid December 2020.

A sharp acceleration in the Disability numbers started in January 2021 and ran through to June 2021. Since June 2021, the numbers have increased at a more steady pace but they continue to climb. In just the last month, the number has added an additional MILLION people.

There are 280 Million people in America aged over 16 years. 35 Million are Disabled. Thus, 12.5 % are officially Disabled. This is a huge and increasing burden on the American economy.

DISABILITY USA CHART

WILL INCREASED DEATH NUMBERS SOLVE THE US FINANCIAL POSITION? WERE THE COVID VIRUS AND THE COVID VACCINES A DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO SAVE AMERICA’S FISCAL POSITION?

In a recent interview with Dana Parish, Dr Robert Redfield, the former Head of the US CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention) from 2018 - 2021, stated that the Covid virus was “intentionally engineered as a part of a Biodefence Program”.

“There was the real possibility that the Virus Birthplace was at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill” by Professor Ralph Baric and was funded by the US Government’s NIH, the State Department, USAID and the Department of Defense. “All four of those agencies helped fund this research”.

He goes on to say “Tony Fauci is the Poster Boy of Gain of Function research”. “He’s been running the Biodefense Program since 2002 – 2003”.

Reference: https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1859029853263012028

Full Interview: https://x.com/danaparish/status/1857115896046559619

We can look at the death numbers to ascertain what happened from 2020 – 2024 (the years of the Covid Panic-Demic)

EXCESS MORTALITY USA – Excess Deaths compared to the Average Number of Deaths from 2009 – 2019

Please Note: Something dramatic happened 2020 - 2023 .

Was the surge in death caused by the Covid Virus?

Or the Covid Vaccines?

Or both?

The exact causes of the Excess Death numbers are currently unknown because large Autopsy Studies have (generally) been delayed or not done. There is also a huge Confounding Factor in regard to the PCR Tests which were used to diagnose Covid. High Amplification Cycle Numbers above 30 Cycles were routinely used. This almost certainly guaranteed high False Positive Test Results. False Positive Results may have been as high as 97 % of the PCR Tests performed. Thus, the “epidemic” may have been an epidemic of False Test Results. Nonetheless, we can draw up a list of possibilities.

Possible Causes of Excess Deaths (not an exhaustive list)

1. The Covid Virus itself (mostly caused death in the very old, above 82 Years)

2. Co-Morbid Conditions (people dying with Covid and not from Covid)

3. The Covid “Vaccines” – these were novel technologies, untested in large clinical trials

4. Delayed Medical Diagnosis and Care due to the strict Lockdown policies

5. Suicide – again perhaps due to strict Lockdowns and due to fear and panic created by Governments and the Media

One large Meta Review of Autopsy Studies has been done.

A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination

Quote: “We searched PubMed and ScienceDirect for all published autopsy and organ-restricted autopsy reports relating to COVID-19 vaccination up until May 18th, 2023.”

44 papers were selected that contained 325 autopsy cases and one organ-restricted autopsy case (heart). The mean age of death was 70.4 years.

The Conclusion: The consistency seen among cases in this review with known COVID-19 vaccine mechanisms of injury and death, coupled with autopsy confirmation by physician adjudication, suggests there is a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death.

Reference: https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/a-systematic-review-of-autopsy-findings-in-deaths-after-covid-19-vaccination/

Despite the alarmingly high Excess Death numbers since 2020, the total cumulative number is not high enough to have much effect on the US economy. Total Excess Deaths 2020 - 2023 using the methodology selected in the above graph amount to approximately 2.6 Million deaths. This figure represents just 0.7 % of the total population of 331 Million (as at 2020) of the USA. Thus, in BOOM’s opinion, Excess Deaths since 2020 are, indeed, disturbing but cannot have a large enough effect to distort the economy in any dramatic way.

DEATH AND DISABILITY HAS STRUCK THE UNITED STATES

Nevertheless, it can be seen in the readily available statistics that Death and Disability have struck over the last 4 years on a scale that is very concerning indeed. Disability numbers rising by 1 Million over the last month is an alarming statistic.

FUNDING THE DEFICIT – ISSUING US TREASURY SECURITIES



US PUBLIC DEBT 2019 – 2024

The increased Budget Deficit has to be funded by the increased issuance of US Treasury Securities — (T Notes, T Bills and T Bonds).

Current Total Public Debt Outstanding (as at 3rd December 2024) = $ 36.17 Trillion (approx)

Intra-Governmental Holdings = $ 7.29 Trillion

Net Public Debt estimated 2024 = $ 28.88 Trillion

BOOM suspects that this is an under-estimate. It was $ 26.97 Trillion at end of 2023 and there appears to have been an increase in Federal Spending of $ 3 Trillion in 2024.

https://fiscaldata.treasury.gov/datasets/debt-to-the-penny/debt-to-the-penny

BOOM’S URGENT MESSAGE TO ELON -- START BY PAYING SOME OF THE US GOVERNMENT EXPENDITURES IN PHYSICAL CASH – EMPLOYEE’S WAGES, FOR EXAMPLE

Elon --- You have a US Government Fiscal position that appears to be deteriorating rapidly. And you have a rapidly increasing number of Americans claiming Disability payments.

When that happens to a nation, it (usually) results in CPI inflation and a devaluation of the currency. However, the US has the dominant global currency, so that gives you some leeway to fix the problem.

URGENT ACTION IS REQUIRED. And slashing Expenditures rapidly by $ 2 Trillion will (probably) harm the economy and drive it into a Recession. NOT a good idea.



So WHAT IS THE BEST COURSE OF ACTION?

You can immediately pay all US Government employees in physical Cash (Yes – Notes and Coins).

Just as they did during the 1950’s and 1960’s. That would amount to $ 1 TRILLION cash being injected into the US economy with no interest payable on that expenditure because there will be no need to issue any Treasury Bills and Bonds to pay for it. And there are many other US Government expenditures that can also be settled with Cash.

The Bankers will hate you for doing this but it will give America some time to consider its financial nightmare.

While you are doing that, you can get to work on trimming expenditures across the board. The most obvious place to cut is in the largest expenditure items – in Health/Disease and in the costs of maintaining the Military (Defense/Offense). Veterans Benefits, Social Security Payments and Income Security are very difficult to cut because of the political risk.

EMPLOYEE WAGES US GOVT — APPROX $ 1 TRILLION

BITCOIN RESERVE — A CRAZY IDEA - CRYPTO COULD KILL THE BANKS AND THE ECONOMY

Another Trump pre-election plan was to create a “Bitcoin Reserve”. However, that will not have any beneficial effect on the US economy.

The US currently holds roughly 207,000 Bitcoin = $ 20.7 Billion

Total US Government Assets = $ 5.4 Trillion

$20.7 Billion /$ 5,400 Billion =

Bitcoin Holdings are 0.38 % of Federal Government Assets

Most Bitcoins are purchased with US Dollars in the Crypto exchanges. As the price rises, more and more US Dollars must used to purchase them. This increases demand for US Dollars. So far, so good? But Bitcoins have no productive value to anyone. Thus, owning Bitcoins is the equivalent of owning a pile of Casino Chips. And that applies to individuals, companies and governments.

If the price of Bitcoin continues to rise, Americans will simply pull all their deposits from US banks and send them to Crypto exchanges. Those Crypto exchanges will effect the trades and STABLECOIN VOLUMES WILL SURGE. Stablecoins serve no productive purpose either.

If this were to happen, TRILLIONS of Dollars could be sucked into the Crypto Casino Stablecoin volumes and the commercial banking system could implode. THAT would be an economic disaster for the United States and the entire world.

This raises serious questions.

Should the US Government buy and keep investing in Casino Chips?

To what productive purpose? Is the US Government to become a Gambler?

Will this improve the US economy? Or wil it destroy it?

23 HOUR STOCK MARKET IN THE USA — THE CASINO IN STOCKS

The Crypto Casino world of online exchanges has offered trading 24 hours a day trading, 7 days a week for almost 16 years. The stock exchanges of the world have refused to compete until now. However, on November 27th, the US Securities and Exchange Commission granted approval for the 24X Exchange as the first national securities exchange in the US to begin trading US securities 23 hours each workday.

The exchange will be launched in two steps. In the first stage, it will operate between 4 am ET (Eastern Time in the USA) and 7 pm ET on weekdays beginning in the second half of 2025.

In the second stage, trading will be offered between 8 pm ET on Sunday through to 7 pm ET on Friday. Every trading day will have a one-hour operational pause aimed at allowing the company to conduct tests and upgrades.

In a Press Release, the 24X Exchanges stated -- STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/

“24 Exchange announced today that it has received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to operate 24X National Exchange as the first national securities exchange in the U.S. that allows trading of U.S. securities 23 hours each workday. The extended hour trading is subject to Equity Data Plans making changes that would facilitate overnight trading hours and 24X National Exchange making an additional rule filing with the SEC confirming the changes and the Exchange's ability to comply with the Securities Exchange Act.

24X National Exchange will be subject to the SEC's ongoing regulatory oversight and full range of investor protections. The new Exchange will enable retail and institutional customers anywhere in the world to trade in U.S. equities via broker-dealers who are approved members of 24X National Exchange.”

Trading at all times, 7 days a week appears a bridge too far for US exchanges and for the Securities regulators in the US. BOOM wonders how long it will be before another nation allows such. Switzerland would be the most likely candidate.

In the meantime, traders can trade stocks over 24 hours with some stockbrokers in the US while the exchanges sleep. They include Robinhood, Interactive Brokers, Charles Schwab and E Trade.

And other brokers offer extended hours trading including Fidelity Investments, Merrill Lynch, WeBull, Tasty Trade, Ally Invest and Firstrade.

These lists are not exhaustive. Readers can check with their brokers. Some of the problems are --less liquidity, limited stock selection, price variation, higher volatility.

24X Exchange hopes to eliminate those. The core team is impressive with a high level of experience. The company currently offers a non-deliverable forward contract service on currencies.

The exchange’s website can be found here -- https://24exchange.com/the-team/

In economics, things work until they don’t. Until next week, make your own conclusions, do your own research. BOOM does not offer investment advice.

