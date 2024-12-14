BOOM Finance and Economics Substack
Trump Appoints "PayPal Mafia" Sacks as US Government Crypto Czar - A threat to US Banks? - Stablecoins/Crypto Exchanges - Where are the…
Please Note: BOOM has no personal or direct interest in US politics but holds the view that Donald Trump’s victory over Biden/Harris appears to have…
Dec 14
•
Dr Gerry Brady
Fascism in the USA - Marc Andreessen Explains - Elon to Cut $ 2 Trillion but How and Where? - BOOM's Urgent Message to Elon - Start Using…
Dec 7
Dec 7
•
Dr Gerry Brady
November 2024
China Stocks Moving Higher? - Shanghai - Hong Kong - Taiwan - US Bond Prices Rising Across the Board - Lower Interest Rates Baked into the…
Nov 30
Nov 30
•
Dr Gerry Brady
Fresh New Money - A consistent supply of fresh new money is inextricably linked to the health of any economy …. and vice versa. A virtuous…
Nov 23
Nov 23
•
Dr Gerry Brady
Excessive Private Debt Growth as an Economic Warning Sign - China Shows Strong Private Credit Growth - The UK and German Economies are in…
Nov 16
Nov 16
•
Dr Gerry Brady
Elon and Donald - Increase Cash - Cash can be an Economic Policy Instrument - How to Cut the Deficit and the National Debt - MAKE CASH KING…
Nov 9
Nov 9
•
Dr Gerry Brady
Elon -- The US Government is NOT a household -- 3rd November 2024 -- a Global Review
Nov 2
Nov 2
•
Dr Gerry Brady
October 2024
BOOM Finance and Economics 27th October 2024 -- a Global Review
Oct 26
Oct 26
•
Dr Gerry Brady
BOOM Finance and Economics 20th October 2024 -- a Global Review
Oct 19
Oct 19
•
Dr Gerry Brady
BOOM Finance and Economics 13th October 2024 -- a Global Review
Oct 12
Oct 12
•
Dr Gerry Brady
BOOM Finance and Economics 6th October 2024 -- a Global Review
Oct 5
Oct 5
•
Dr Gerry Brady
September 2024
BOOM Finance and Economics 29th September 2024 -- a Global Review
Sep 28
Sep 28
•
Dr Gerry Brady
