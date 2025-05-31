BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

Grub Street In Exile
6d

The Economic Consequences on President Trump.

Your Panic of 1837.

Panic of 1837 Money ,

Some omissions worth expanding on.

The BIS , the central bank of Central Banks.

Definition of the unit of account, is money a measure?

An honest measure must be fixed as opposed to rigged.

The Jeffersonian view is per pro Honest money and congressional oversight.

The Hamiltonian view is decidedly elitist, Whig like.

Walter Buriens, a rock thrown in the pond. In the link, rulers of the world, Michael Journal in the link.

What Is a Trilemma?

Trilemma is a term in economic decision-making theory. Unlike a dilemma, which has two solutions, a trilemma offers three equal solutions to a complex problem. A trilemma suggests that countries have three options from which to choose when making fundamental decisions about managing their international monetary policy agreements. However, the options of the trilemma are conflictual because of mutual exclusivity, which makes only one option of the trilemma achievable at a given time.

Trilemma often is synonymous with the "impossible trinity," also called the Mundell-Fleming trilemma. This theory exposes the instability inherent in using the three primary options available to a country when establishing and monitoring its international monetary policy agreements.

Mr Churchills letter to the treasury.

John Maynard Keynes' critique of Britain's return to the gold standard in 1925 provides a profound insight into the economic challenges and consequences of adhering to rigid monetary policies. Below is an analysis of the key points from the excerpt you provided, along with their implications for economic policy.

Key Themes in Keynes' Critique

1. Restoration of the Gold Standard at High Parity

""We must warn you that this latter policy is not easy. It is certain to involve unemployment and industrial disputes. If, as some people think, real wages were already too high a year ago, that is all the worse, because the amount of the necessary wage reductions in terms of money will be all the greater. "The gamble on a rise in gold prices abroad may quite likely succeed. But it is by no means certain, and you must be prepared for the other contingency. If you think that the advantages of the Gold Standard are so significant and so urgent that you are prepared to risk great unpopularity and to take stern administrative action in order to secure them, the course of events will probably be as follows."

Economic Challenges and the 1976 IMF Crisis

The Black Wednesday Crisis

Bilderberg Meeting in Sweden back in 1973.

November 23, 2021. Truth in intensive care. Eye See You. #ICU Busted Flushes and thread bare narratives . WMD’s to IOU’s #TheGreatBailin #OilBlackGold #InducedComa of a New Oil Shock #Bilderberg

Going Direct Isn't working. Some Context.

Is the Dollar being devalued by stealth. That old trilemma. The economic consequences of President Trump. Voice over reading, added

The Flack is thickest over the target.

And so we find ourselves in this curious position where everything is going direct, yet nothing seems to arrive. Where we have created abundance through scarcity, and scarcity through abundance. Where the very tools designed to democratize finance have instead created a new feudalism, all the more perfect for being digital.

The Gold Standard was replaced by a Defacto

Bi-oilism.

The PetroDollar Standard, with Saudi oil production being a swing producer to facilitate inflation of the currency.

In January 2005, Saudi Arabia increased its number of operating rig count by 144%, to increase oilproduction by only 6.5%. This suggests that the market swing producer (as Saudi Arabia was seen) wasnot able increase production enough to meet increasing demand.

Plateau Oil. A variation on the idea of peak oil. AT Plateaux production no swing capacity in Oil Supply is similar to demonetizing Silver giving a defacto PetroDollar Standard which is inherently deflationary.

QED, Welcome to the new Oil Shock.

Paul's avatar
Paul
5d

Re: Covid

Extensive research done by Denis Rancourt (https://denisrancourt.ca/page.php?id=1&name=home) shows that any excess deaths that occurred during the so-called pandemic were due to government response - the stats (deaths) vary according to the borders of administrative districts/regions in which the government adopted different strategies (like killing people by drugging them and putting them on a ventilator). No contagion enters any of it. A (alleged) virus doesn't stop at the border, does it. Where surplus deaths occurred, the people were essentially murdered by the government. That's murdered, not killed by negligence or error, because any sane person could figure out within a week or so that the whole thing was a crock of putrid manure.

As to Trump, Jim Jatras said that there are two schools of thought - one being that what he does reflects a clever underlying plan and that all the pieces will eventually fall together, the other that he is a madman shooting from the hip knowing eff all what he's doing. The latter is beginning to be more likely.

