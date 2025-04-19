BOOM Finance and Economics Substack

Grub Street In Exile
17h

Tides of the Dollar Moon

A planet to its Star must look

The planet no less needs its moon.

As the Sun is the store of energy, New.

The moon drives and regulates currents,

of the tides , time and the nature of things.

That Golden Orb gives all

That silvery Moon regulates all

Both work together even as the other

Seemingly sleeps and yet currents

of the tides, Time and the nature of things pass.

On the nature of Man made things

On a standard of gold which

Jennings would not be crucified upon ,

That cross Of Gold-alone hard food of Midas.

No tides to complement the Orb

For Silver was its currency,

the Silvery moon to that crosses Golden Sun

which means of exchange fed the common man

The Silver Moon drives and regulates

Currencies of the tides, Time and the nature of things.

Time passed and Man forsakes the Golden Orb

and its silvery moon. No credit he gave

to drivers of Tides, Time and the nature of things

Fiat of imperial rule enforces debts,

new tides in political Economy.

FIAT dictates the new tides of Commerce.

Ephors of debt above and astride the law.

No silvery moon complementary to the Golden Orb.

There are no tides by means of which the common man

may be fed. Hard food of Midas alone- Starvation.

King Kanute Like those ephors

wave bidding the advancing tide backwards

Still they advance tides in a tsunami of debt

Tides of a Dollar moon by fiat

Hegemonic Tides of the Dollar Moon.

Roger G Lewis (2016)

What has the A(rab ) Spring, Libya, and Ukraine ( M(aid)en) all got in common with the Co(vid )19 v(a)xx pushaganda?. Social Media Spookery! Some loose associations. SAMIZDAT

Love and War at BITNATION Life Imitating Art. April 5, 2021 rogerglewis.

https://open.substack.com/pub/grubstreetinexile/p/what-has-the-arab-spring-libya-and-17c?r=l1oox&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

19h

Hubbert, Ehrlich et al will all tell you about Exponentials for them its all about the exponential.

The other side of the Coin is of course the Logaritim, particularly the Natural Logarithm

12 Log 2 -8 we are the 31.7766166719343%.

I’ve a dream some nights where we all go to Heaven – the world’s put to rights, and there’s tea before seven.(John Ward The Slog)

https://open.substack.com/pub/grubstreetinexile/p/12-log-2-8-we-are-the-317766166719343?r=l1oox&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Cooperation,GameTheory,12Log2-8, Axelrod,Nowack & Goodwill Hunting

Grub Street In Exile

·

June 21, 2024

https://open.substack.com/pub/grubstreetinexile/p/cooperationgametheory12log2-8-axelrodnowack?r=l1oox&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Thu, Jan 6, 9:25 AM

I have been getting my head further around The Energy Market and how it affects the money supply

I think the priority variables are:

1. Electricity Base Load production, Coal and Natural Gas, and LPG products?

2. Crude Oil Production and Refinery capacities, Volumes of production are more important than the price per barrel

3. Swing Production from Shale or Capped and ready to go existing discoveries, Very important to who has upper hand

on Marginal pricing on swing production, Texas Rail Road, OPEC, US Shale production?

4. Gas Production and Coal production are probably equal with 3 or interchangeable with 3.

5. Venezuelan and Iranian supply disruption through Sanctions is a political bottleneck to an otherwise trivial supply problem

in the Oil Market.

6. Geo-Political and Green New Deal political economy choices vis Gas Pipe Lines are again self-inflicted own goals?

Why?

7. Money Velocity and Money Supply related to energy use growth are being severely impacted by levels of Consumer, Corporate and Sovereign debt.

https://longhairedmusings.wordpress.com/?s=integral+money

Addicted to Distraction: Psychological consequences of the Mass Media

"Where Infinite Scrolling Meets Invisible Strings: A Chestertonian Tale of Modern Mind Control"

Addicted to Distraction: Psychological consequences of the Mass Media

The Home Node of the Going Direct Mind Map

https://bra.in/6pdemJ

My own enquiries into these matters are distilled into this mind map which I have been working on for the past four years or so, it delves back quite far.

Escaping the Martix 1995 ( Richard Moore )

https://bra.in/4pJmeg

